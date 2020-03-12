Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

Technically true, but collectively nonsense.

This blog will pay for itself.

We have all the best words.

This Blog Goes to 11…

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

Han shot first.

This is how realignments happen…

No one could have predicted…

Consistently wrong since 2002

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Mission Accomplished!

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Also, too.

Wetsuit optional.

What fresh hell is this?

We are aware of all internet traditions.

An army of rabid, anonymous commenters

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Peak wingnut was a lie.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / COVID-19 Coronavirus Update (International) – Wednesday/Thursday, March 11-12

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update (International) – Wednesday/Thursday, March 11-12

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: 


Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

    Filtered Commenters

    No filtered commenters available.

      Settings




      Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      Leave a Comment

      Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

      If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

      Clear Comment

      To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.