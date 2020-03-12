A baker in France has created coronavirus-themed Easter eggs, hoping to bring positivity to people as Covid-19 hits the country pic.twitter.com/thRkQfmkTg — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) March 10, 2020

Coronavirus latest: • 125,326 confirmed cases

• 4,625 deaths worldwide

• CDC raises Europe travel warning

• Greece reports first death

• India stops border crossings

• Tom Hanks tests positive

• NBA suspends seasonhttps://t.co/RJGKzOdwCl ?? — Bloomberg (@business) March 12, 2020

This is the first pandemic caused by a #coronavirus.

We cannot say this loudly enough, or clearly enough, or often enough: all countries can still change the course of this pandemic. This is the first pandemic that can be controlled.https://t.co/dIoa4jYAUN — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 11, 2020

?? France, Spain and Germany are about 9 to 10 days behind Italy in #COVID19 progression; the UK and the US follow at 13 to 16 days. In Italy we waited too long, these countries should really start implementing aggressive containment measures now. pic.twitter.com/xL7jUczpmY — Silvia Merler (@SMerler) March 10, 2020

Daily #covid19 sitrep from @WHO is up (numbers as of 10am Geneva): China:

80955 (+31) cases

3162 (+22) deaths Outside China:

37371 (+4596) cases

in 113 (+4) countries

1130 (+258) deaths New countries here are: Bolivia, Jamaica, Burkina Faso, Democratic Republic of the Congo — Kai Kupferschmidt (@kakape) March 11, 2020

In the rest of the world:

Italy: +977

Iran: +881

Spain: +615

France:+372

S Korea: +242

US: +224

Denmark: +172

Switzerland: +159

Germany: +157 — Kai Kupferschmidt (@kakape) March 11, 2020

“We don’t do anything different, we just do it well,” Dale Fisher, National University of Singapore. Great roundup of what seems to have worked against #COVID19 in Asia. Kudos @Justin curry? ?@rebeccarat? ?@heldavidson? ?@eggersnsf? https://t.co/nXozdAeLnL — Nicola Low #StillFBPE #LeaveALightOn (@nicolamlow) March 11, 2020





Nice description by the Korean authorities of how they responded to COVID19, as a rich democracy might, and effectively (so far), too. https://t.co/fSLUHOSADK — Nicholas A. Christakis (@NAChristakis) March 12, 2020

Research shows that if interventions in China had been enacted a week earlier, 66% fewer people would have been infected. The same measures brought in three weeks earlier could have reduced cases by 95%.

The U.S. may by now have wasted that chance. https://t.co/iJkrWUIV0R — Adrian Zenz (@adrianzenz) March 12, 2020

China's #Covid19 case increase for March 11 is the lowest daily increase since … probably the 2nd, 3rd week of January. +15 cases, +11 deaths.

But China has now reported 85 imported cases.

Outbreak totals to date: 80,793 cases, 3,169 deaths, 62,793 recovered. pic.twitter.com/yaqnrVe89F — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) March 12, 2020

How Taiwan, which is much closer to the epicenter of the outbreak than we are, stopped the coronavirus in its tracks — and what we can learn from their response: https://t.co/r0Vn9wyxYa — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) March 10, 2020

2. The fact that such a big chunk of South Korea's #Covid19 cases were under 50 probably relates to the demographics of the religious community the virus raced through. It also likely is a reason for the lower death rate in Korea. Younger patients fare better. — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) March 12, 2020

??????South Korea Press Conference Summary 030920 #COVID19 "Korea has faced difficulties w #COVID19 as the previous model of isolation/quarantine no longer seemed feasible. Rather, we believe that we have created a new model fit for a pandemic in a globalized world." /1 — Hannah Nam MD (@HannahNamMD) March 11, 2020

Bahrain just flew 189 of its citizens from Iran back to Bahrain. Of these 189 people, 77 have tested positive for #COVID19, highlighting the large burden of illness in Iran.https://t.co/VRsetbAtUQ — Isaac Bogoch (@BogochIsaac) March 11, 2020

Elsewhere in India:

'We are invincible; virus dies in heat.'

'Let us go to [crowded pilgrimage town] to seek blessings.'

'Drink boiled karela water to prevent.'

'Chinese/Muslim conspiracy against Modiji.'

'Only poor folks spread virus, I am personally incapable of doing so.' https://t.co/AdcE6a4XAF — Rosie Roti ??????? (@supriyan) March 12, 2020

Countries we’ve heard about among highest per capita consumers of cigarettes (likely a correlation btwn smoking & coronavirus severity/death) 15 China

32 South Korea

33 Japan

34 Germany

40 Spain

41 Italy

69 US

74 Iran https://t.co/Bzz19dCQfi — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) March 12, 2020