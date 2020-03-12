A baker in France has created coronavirus-themed Easter eggs, hoping to bring positivity to people as Covid-19 hits the country pic.twitter.com/thRkQfmkTg
— SCMP News (@SCMPNews) March 10, 2020
Coronavirus latest:
• 125,326 confirmed cases
• 4,625 deaths worldwide
• CDC raises Europe travel warning
• Greece reports first death
• India stops border crossings
• Tom Hanks tests positive
• NBA suspends seasonhttps://t.co/RJGKzOdwCl ??
— Bloomberg (@business) March 12, 2020
This is the first pandemic caused by a #coronavirus.
We cannot say this loudly enough, or clearly enough, or often enough: all countries can still change the course of this pandemic. This is the first pandemic that can be controlled.https://t.co/dIoa4jYAUN
— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 11, 2020
?? France, Spain and Germany are about 9 to 10 days behind Italy in #COVID19 progression; the UK and the US follow at 13 to 16 days. In Italy we waited too long, these countries should really start implementing aggressive containment measures now. pic.twitter.com/xL7jUczpmY
— Silvia Merler (@SMerler) March 10, 2020
Daily #covid19 sitrep from @WHO is up (numbers as of 10am Geneva):
China:
80955 (+31) cases
3162 (+22) deaths
Outside China:
37371 (+4596) cases
in 113 (+4) countries
1130 (+258) deaths
New countries here are: Bolivia, Jamaica, Burkina Faso, Democratic Republic of the Congo
— Kai Kupferschmidt (@kakape) March 11, 2020
In the rest of the world:
Italy: +977
Iran: +881
Spain: +615
France:+372
S Korea: +242
US: +224
Denmark: +172
Switzerland: +159
Germany: +157
— Kai Kupferschmidt (@kakape) March 11, 2020
“We don’t do anything different, we just do it well,” Dale Fisher, National University of Singapore. Great roundup of what seems to have worked against #COVID19 in Asia. Kudos @Justin curry? ?@rebeccarat? ?@heldavidson? ?@eggersnsf? https://t.co/nXozdAeLnL
— Nicola Low #StillFBPE #LeaveALightOn (@nicolamlow) March 11, 2020
Nice description by the Korean authorities of how they responded to COVID19, as a rich democracy might, and effectively (so far), too. https://t.co/fSLUHOSADK
— Nicholas A. Christakis (@NAChristakis) March 12, 2020
Research shows that if interventions in China had been enacted a week earlier, 66% fewer people would have been infected. The same measures brought in three weeks earlier could have reduced cases by 95%.
The U.S. may by now have wasted that chance. https://t.co/iJkrWUIV0R
— Adrian Zenz (@adrianzenz) March 12, 2020
China's #Covid19 case increase for March 11 is the lowest daily increase since … probably the 2nd, 3rd week of January. +15 cases, +11 deaths.
But China has now reported 85 imported cases.
Outbreak totals to date: 80,793 cases, 3,169 deaths, 62,793 recovered. pic.twitter.com/yaqnrVe89F
— Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) March 12, 2020
How Taiwan, which is much closer to the epicenter of the outbreak than we are, stopped the coronavirus in its tracks — and what we can learn from their response: https://t.co/r0Vn9wyxYa
— Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) March 10, 2020
2. The fact that such a big chunk of South Korea's #Covid19 cases were under 50 probably relates to the demographics of the religious community the virus raced through. It also likely is a reason for the lower death rate in Korea. Younger patients fare better.
— Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) March 12, 2020
??????South Korea Press Conference Summary 030920 #COVID19
"Korea has faced difficulties w #COVID19 as the previous model of isolation/quarantine no longer seemed feasible.
Rather, we believe that we have created a new model fit for a pandemic in a globalized world." /1
— Hannah Nam MD (@HannahNamMD) March 11, 2020
Bahrain just flew 189 of its citizens from Iran back to Bahrain.
Of these 189 people, 77 have tested positive for #COVID19, highlighting the large burden of illness in Iran.https://t.co/VRsetbAtUQ
— Isaac Bogoch (@BogochIsaac) March 11, 2020
Elsewhere in India:
'We are invincible; virus dies in heat.'
'Let us go to [crowded pilgrimage town] to seek blessings.'
'Drink boiled karela water to prevent.'
'Chinese/Muslim conspiracy against Modiji.'
'Only poor folks spread virus, I am personally incapable of doing so.' https://t.co/AdcE6a4XAF
— Rosie Roti ??????? (@supriyan) March 12, 2020
Countries we’ve heard about among highest per capita consumers of cigarettes (likely a correlation btwn smoking & coronavirus severity/death)
15 China
32 South Korea
33 Japan
34 Germany
40 Spain
41 Italy
69 US
74 Iran https://t.co/Bzz19dCQfi
— Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) March 12, 2020
Once community transmission gets started, the spread of the coronavirus has often been explosive, doubling every few days.
Quarantines, social distancing, and other mitigation measures can help to slow that growth.
All countries reporting at least 100 cases, logarithmic scale. pic.twitter.com/35cTNcs5gj
— Robert Rohde (@RARohde) March 11, 2020
