Don't touch your face. Touch MY face. pic.twitter.com/fprAJkxevO — Mig Greengard (@chessninja) March 11, 2020

Me: I thought the governor had given assurances that the test would be free?

ER check-in receptionist: Yeah I’ve been hearing some crazy stuff. — Michael Hobbes (@RottenInDenmark) March 11, 2020

Inside the hospital slammed by coronavirus:

• Nurses use menstrual pads to refurbish gear

• Quarantined staff have been called back to work

• Reused face shields are cloudy with bleach residue

• Still, staff call in: "If you need me, I’m available."https://t.co/BqfZLFGpWi — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) March 11, 2020

NEW: Elections officials scramble for options as coronavirus worries mount by @eliseviebeck https://t.co/hTAsOBUEOO — Matea Gold (@mateagold) March 11, 2020

For many people this decision is likely to do more to drive home the seriousness of this crisis than anything our trash president could say anyway https://t.co/pTb4yuppu2 — laura olin (@lauraolin) March 12, 2020

Brb reading archived content on Wuhan hosting a 10000 family banquet in early January https://t.co/kQoi4WmgKp — Rui Zhong ?? (@rzhongnotes) March 11, 2020

I keep seeing/hearing this weirdly defiant "don't let the terrorists win!" attitude toward the virus (this article is just one example) and I wonder if people realize the virus …does not care? https://t.co/pxWrZrPYst — katiebakes (@katiebakes) March 11, 2020

Also good news, Gov. Cuomo finally convinced the organizers of NYC’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade — ‘the oldest & largest in the world’ — to “postpone” having two million people crowd together to watch 150 thousand marchers. (Apparently over the head of Mayor de Blasio, failed presidential candidate.)

New: We made a chronological list of 28 separate false, misleading or dubious claims Trump and his senior officials have made about the coronavirus. It's staggering to see them all in one place. https://t.co/CF7wgiAyHr — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) March 11, 2020

"It is my experience that when the people ask questions that are not in their own best interest, they should simply be told to keep their minds on their labor, and leave matters of the State to the State." https://t.co/KKWT1YhEvT pic.twitter.com/GQYhriAXZj — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) March 11, 2020

The US President has banned all travel from Europe for 30 days, excluding UK. This is a distraction:

– US has local transmission already

– we’re struggling to even conduct surveillance to know our burden

– ignores vital mitigation steps we know we need to do now#COVID19 — Dr Alexandra Phelan (@alexandraphelan) March 12, 2020





If air cargo is not allowed through, then the White House may have just substantially worsened the shortage of materials needed to conduct the coronavirus test. https://t.co/RQhzsNqcgT — Maryn McKenna (@marynmck) March 12, 2020

It appears we are a week or so behind Italy. A ban on flights from Europe isn’t going to change that. More decisive federal action — massive testing and social distancing — appears to be necessary to “flatten the curve.” pic.twitter.com/GP1YcNpuFs — Atul Gawande (@Atul_Gawande) March 12, 2020

In order to stop #Covid19, the US – like every other country – needs to fight the virus within its borders not at the border. That means building up the capacity to diagnose cases, trace their contacts and isolate them. — Kai Kupferschmidt (@kakape) March 12, 2020



Murphy the Trickster God is not a subtle scripter.

It is remarkable, scarcely plausible in cinematic terms that little more than a month ago Adam Schiff was on the floor of the Senate saying you know in a crisis Donald Trump will think of himself and not the national interest and that that made him a danger to the country. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) March 11, 2020

What's amazing about Trump handing over COVID-19 to his idiot son-in-low is that his electoral interests are STRONGLY ALIGNED with this being handled effectively. His incompetence transcends even his direct self-interest — Scott Lemieux (@LemieuxLGM) March 11, 2020

Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies it will take considerable time to develop a coronavirus vaccine, noting misinformation on the topic that has circulated. Trump has repeatedly asserted a vaccine is coming soon. Fauci says going too fast could be "detrimental" to public health. pic.twitter.com/yWAacI8Z7J — Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 11, 2020

Trump is reportedly waiting on whether to make an emergency declaration until Jared Kushner "finishes his research and comes to a conclusion himself" https://t.co/0dWYImgi6U — Rosie Gray (@RosieGray) March 11, 2020

'we must secure the existence of our portfolios and a future for luxury hotels.' https://t.co/Qu2grY3wz5 — zeddy (@Zeddary) March 11, 2020

Every time one of these guys goes out of the way to mention that they're working tirelessly on behalf of the fucking cruise ship industry, which is surely among the most inessential businesses on earth, I become more serene and calm. https://t.co/wUkdaqUGXP — David Roth (@david_j_roth) March 11, 2020

I feel like it should get more attention that Trump is STILL CURRENTLY trying to cut CDC funding. https://t.co/5ixMajZLv0 — Harry Stein (@HarrySteinDC) March 11, 2020

I thought my expectations had hit bottom but I did not think we'd have to keep revising a short writeup of a scripted presidential address because the White House spent the next 90 minutes explaining the president got the main points wrong — Tom Scocca (@tomscocca) March 12, 2020

Now that journalists are facing the threat of #covid19 personally, a little more of the faux professional equanimity towards Trump's bullshit is falling away. — Lindsay Beyerstein (@beyerstein) March 12, 2020

The president has been calling up friends after hours, to ask them what they think about coronavirus. They told him:

1. *they* don't know anybody with it.

2. Trump is super-duper healthy.

His conclusion: Keep shaking hands. "You have to live your life."https://t.co/VrkdUuE54g — David Fahrenthold (@Fahrenthold) March 10, 2020

Former Secret Service agents said Trump should stop doing rope line handshakes with supporters but the agency is powerless to make him stop. https://t.co/tY4AEkwVaw pic.twitter.com/VPB7YvsvnY — David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) March 10, 2020



Among those ‘friends’:

Rush Limbaugh: Coronavirus is like the common cold, and "all of this panic is just not warranted" https://t.co/G4Ap7ZwiSb — Media Matters (@mmfa) March 11, 2020

No one is gleeful! We all have people in our lives at elevated risk! We don’t want a f*cking disaster on our hands and are desperately trying to communicate the seriousness to the public while praying the WH can get its act together. https://t.co/0kVU1bqy4i — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 11, 2020

A Human Comedy for our times!

I wonder how many are taking it with them. https://t.co/47xE6rIPvk — Schooley (@Rschooley) March 11, 2020