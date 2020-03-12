Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Update (Domestic) – Wednesday/Thursday, March 11-12

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update (Domestic) – Wednesday/Thursday, March 11-12

by

This post is in: ,

Some of this will be, as a former Repub once said, inoperative by the time most of you read it, but… for the record.

I plan on scheduling one or more posts for daylight hours Thursday, where they may or may not mess up the timeline…

Also good news, Gov. Cuomo finally convinced the organizers of NYC’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade‘the oldest & largest in the world’ — to “postpone” having two million people crowd together to watch 150 thousand marchers. (Apparently over the head of Mayor de Blasio, failed presidential candidate.)



Murphy the Trickster God is not a subtle scripter.


Among those ‘friends’:

A Human Comedy for our times!

    1. 1.

      different-church-lady

      Not to be a killjoy, but a couple of days ago I thought I read that pets can get this Godzilla-bug too, so you can’t touch that face either.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Martin: Maybe not: https://qz.com/1816853/your-dogs-and-cats-cannot-spread-the-coronavirus/

      A relief to pet owners: there’s no evidence that companion animals such as dogs or cats can be infected with the new coronavirus as of now, according to the World Health Organization.

      Like previous SARS viruses, Covid-19 transmits primarily through droplets of coughing, sneezing, saliva, or discharge from the nose. While pets generate droplets quite easily, there are significant barriers for the virus to jump from humans to animals, and vice versa. In rare situations, when a pet carries the virus, it’s unlikely that it would spread to a person.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      opiejeanne

      @Martin: Yes, there was a dog that tested positive in Hong Kong, sort of, and a horse somewhere else. Both had very low levels of the virus, and I’m not sure whether I believe the stories yet.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      opiejeanne

      The tweet about Inslee saying that testing would be covered, and the tweeter finding out that the hospitals aren’t aware of coverage, the criticism of Inslee is a little unfair. How many days ago was that? It’s going to take a few more days to get that up and running.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      mrmoshpotato

      The life’s legacies of the tens of millions of voters who used their votes to send a message (that Hillary Clinton could go fuck herself) just keeps getting better and better.

      It’s 4AM here, so I can’t scream, so I should probably watch some standup then try to get some sleep.

      ETA – Marc Maron’s End Times Fun seems appropriate.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      WereBear

      It’s one dog and it’s weakly positive. It’s far more likely it was a problem with the test used and it has led to animal cruelty in some areas. I think that’s the least of our worries right now.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Mary G

      Our Tom Levenson has a piece in the Atlantic about conservatives trying to make “Chinese virus” happen plus a couple of historic examples.

      In the past five years, Donald Trump has explicitly promoted the notion that foreigners carry contagion. In 2015 he proclaimed that Mexicans were to blame for “tremendous infectious disease … pouring across the border,” a charge he has repeated as president. Meanwhile, the deliberate cultivation of fears of infectious disease from China has a long, nasty history in the United States—one that even today’s bitter partisans should be willing to acknowledge.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Ascap_scab

      Why the UK exemption, you ask? Because Trump owns three golf course resorts there. Aberdeenshire, Donegal, Turnberry.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Sab

      I think we will go apartment hunting for my demented dad tomorrow. Fuck work and its tax returns that need to be done.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      WereBear

      All along people keep accusing me of over-reacting when the whole problem is that everyone in charge is UNDER-reacting. Trump basically told Italy, “Hold my beer.”

      Reply
    13. 13.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      @Ascap_scab

      Why the UK exemption, you ask? Because Trump owns is a front for Russians who own three golf course resorts there. Aberdeenshire, Donegal, Turnberry.

      /fixed

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Chetan Murthy

      @WereBear:

      All along people keep accusing me of over-reacting

      Until there is suffiicient testing so we can know where the infection is *not* (aka “surveillance testing”), it is not possible to overreact.  We have to assume the worst.  I have family who are in self-isolation.  I haven’t left the house but once (groceries) for over a week.  I’m not planning on leaving the house more than once a week.  Many, many people do not have this luxury, and that is a matter of some shame and cringe.  But people should do whatever they can do, whatever they can do, right now, until we get some idea of where things are going.  B/c If Gawande’s graphs are predictive of the future, we’re all in for a world of shit in about a week.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Chetan Murthy: Triage has begun in Italy.  Another thing we can do is to encourage all young people to do what they can, too.  (1) b/c if they catch it, they can spread it to an older person, and (2) if they get a severe case, they’ll  get a respirator, and some older person will *die*.

      http://www.eureferendum.com/blogview.aspx?blogno=87544

      “They’ve told us”, she then says, “that starting from now we’ll have to choose who to intubate – priority will go to the young or those without comorbidities. At Niguarda, the other big hospital in Milan, they are not intubating anyone over 60, which is really, really young”.

      Thus, when the government moves to the “mitigate” stage when it pledges to “provide the best care possible for people who become ill”, and “support hospitals to maintain essential services”, even the fanboy gazette exposes the lies. Asking, “Will your local trust have enough beds to deal with coronavirus?”, the only thing we can conclude from the data provided is “no”.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Martin

      @WereBear: Yeah. Everyone struggles with that. We’re wired for linear extrapolation. If we had 10 cases last week and 20 cases this week, then it should be 30 cases next week, not 400 cases.

      You predict 400 cases (because you did the math) and everyone looks at you like you’re crazy – and you feel like  you’re crazy – and you want to just keep quiet because part of you feels like  you’re saying nonsense, and then another part of you is like ‘but I did the math – it’s right – someone needs to speak up’.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Martin: I’m 55.  If, god forbid, I get severely ill, I’ll get a ventilator.  Someone my mom’s age?  She’ll be left to die in a corridor on a gurney.  We all have loved ones who are elderly.  And unless we all work hard to stay healthy, work hard to stay out of the way of contagion, we’re gonna be killing those loved ones.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Shalimar

      I didn’t watch it so I can’t address personally how Trump was, but I’m still trying to wrap my head around how incompetent it is to have literally several weeks to prepare for a 10 minute address and still manage to get all the key details not just wrong, but wrong in ways that your staff knows are wrong and has to correct throughout the rest of the evening.  Narcissism is powerfully stupid.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Robert Sneddon

      @Martin: Basically everyone on the planet is going to be exposed to COVID-19 over the next year or so. All the preventative actions being taken, face masks and enhanced hygiene everywhere isn’t going to stop this happening since the virus seems to have a high R number, i.e. it spreads easily from person to person. Dealing with that near-certainty is the new norm, not attempts to contain COVID-19 and totally prevent infection of large swathes of the population. Slowing down the rate of infection gives a chance to develop a vaccine and produce enough doses to maybe ameliorate the effects of this disease but it’s not going to happen soon, maybe not even this year.

      I read something recently to the effect of “We’re all stuck here aboard the cruise ship Planet Earth.” which I think sums it up.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Martin

      @OzarkHillbilly: Ever get the feeling all of those atheist millennials and Gen Z’s actually had a secret religion and its goal was to drop the biggest ‘Ok, Boomer’ nuke on the planet?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      WereBear

      @Robert Sneddon:

      I read something recently to the effect of “We’re all stuck here aboard the cruise ship Planet Earth.” which I think sums it up.

       

      That’s pretty much the size of it. I know even this won’t sway Trump fans. Aside from that hardcore crazy third, I think it might open some eyes about how we need competent government.

      And how it’s your own ass at stake if you don’t do your bit. In a previous thread, some red-staters shared how moving to a blue state improved their lives with actual working infrastructure that the people in their previous state doesn’t even know can exist. It provided some insight: Trumpists hate government because their own sucks so bad.

      It would never occur to them that the answer is more/better government. They are oblivious to how it all works. That Libertarian streak of “people will just build roads” comes to mind.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Gvg

      @Shalimar: I don’t believe he said them wrong, I think his whole team intended what was said, thought those were the correct decisions and then the market meltdown during the speech plus I assume screaming from wealthy donors forced them to back track. They are all too stupid and sociopathic to even know how stupid and out of step they are with society. They fundamentally do not understand this crisis. Trump thinks everything is about spin and propaganda. I think he also thinks human actions and thought are the source of everything that happens. He and therefore his team just don’t really get reality.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Gvg:

      He and therefore his team just don’t really get reality.

      Is there anybody left in the WH who *does* get reality?  I mean hell, even Tom Bossert is ringing the alarm bells ….

      Reply
    30. 30.

      WereBear

      @opiejeanne: It was Living in a Conservative Paradise. From the post:

      I’m not a native New Yorker — as a transplant from a red state, I’m always amused by people bitching about taxes and government services here. I’m happy to pay my taxes to get the world-class schools, fire departments, ambulances, hospitals, sanitation, roads and other services that are so much better than anything I saw in the red state where I grew up, and the other red state where I lived before moving here.

      The Trump Administration’s handling of this crisis so far has been horribly bad, but it’s mostly consistent with conservative “state’s rights” doctrine. In this case, each state has the right to bury their head in the sands or respond to the pandemic in a pragmatic, science-based way.

      Reply

