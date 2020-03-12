Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Biden's remarks on the coronavirus crisis

    172Comments

    1. 1.

      Zzyzx

      I was thinking that Biden should start doing this. Without being an asshole, give daily briefings that are more informative than what Trump is doing. Make us start thinking of him as the president.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      different-church-lady

      Well, it’s happening again: I’m out for coffee and there’s a whole lot of people in this cafe who are acting like touching a thing another human being has touched is not going to kill them.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Woodrow/asim

      Can’t find the link right now — however, report is that the Senate will take up legislation on this after the recess.

      This really, really feels like the point where nearly everyone “neutral” starts to realize how horrific modern Conservative Ideology, truly is — and has been, for decades.

      It’s just…the cost. The cost of learning this lesson is already too damn high. And risks being so much worse.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Woodrow/asim

      @Baud: AV is hell. One of my last performances, I had to dance a 4 minute-long song where the volume was nearly inaudible, doing my choreography by memory+improv where needed. And that was in a venue that hosts bands on the regular.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      different-church-lady

      @Baud: Yeah, well it won’t be making me cranky for at least the rest of this month, because there will be no work for the rest of this month, because NOBODY STAND WITHIN 500 FEET OF ANOTHER HUMAN BEING EVER AGAIN!!1!

      Reply
    25. 25.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Woodrow/asim: I saw that too. Basically, the Senate wants Trump to be the one to do the ‘good’ things, so they’re ignoring what the House and Democrats in general are doing so that Trump can make new proposals.

      The fact that the Democrats have been right all along about this (along with health experts) and that Trump has demonstrably made things worse AND failed miserably is something they want to fix the public perception of. So all new fixes NEED to come from Trump so he can get credit for them.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      dmsilev

      @TaMara (HFG): TPM is reporting that the Senate has cancelled their recess, probably because someone explained to McConnell et al. just how bad it looks for them to be sitting on their hands right now.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      MisterForkbeard

      @different-church-lady: I admit to picking up “to-go” food from a restaurant yesterday and being vastly annoyed at a woman who brought her five year old in to eat and sit down.

      The five-year-old had a raspy cough and was coughing every minute or so. Not okay at the best of times, and not okay now either.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Elizabelle

      paraphrasing:  Labeling cvirus a “foreign virus” does not take Trump’s administration off the hook.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      dmsilev

      Shorter Biden: “Listen, and understand. That coronavirus is out there. It can’t be bargained with. It can’t be reasoned with. It doesn’t feel pity, or remorse, or fear. And it absolutely will not stop, ever, until you are dead.”

      Reply
    38. 38.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Baud: Meanwhile, Trump’s people are out on Fox today talking about how they’re going to keep doing rallies and that Biden is stopping rallies to hide his dementia.

      Meanwhile, they’re also saying Trump won’t get sick because he’s the President and has the best medical care in the world. I wonder if his underlings are TRYING to get him killed so someone else can take over.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      guachi

      Biden should say that any disaffected administrations scientists should join his campaign and that donations will go to pay for real scientists to keep America informed.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Elizabelle

      “fueled by adversarial relationship with the truth, which he continues to have”

      Love it!  Tell it, Joe.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      PST

      @Zzyzx: Regarding league cancelations, I wonder what role is played by the fine points of business interruption insurance policies. Owners may be better off arguing that a this is a natural disaster that has prevented them from doing business than they would be playing to sparse crowds. That could put a little different spin, also, on declarations of emergency and banning of large gatherings by mayors and governors. Not to question their sincerity or the wisdom of their actions, but might they also be helping owners by taking decisions out of their hands and creating insurable events.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Elizabelle

      Public health officials should be those who speak on this virus.  No more screen-seizing by the gaslighter in chief.

      Proposes testing at no charge.  And measuring the program.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      dmsilev

      Ouch. “Here’s what to do. Now, not ten months from now. Donald Trump is welcome to copy any of it.”

      I know it’s become a cruel joke, but “today he became President” might actually be accurate here.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Jay

      8 days ago #seattle was alive and vibrant, children were in schools, roads were packed, and residents and tourists were abound. Now it is a ghost town, empty of people and cars. Residents are hunkered down, worried and waiting. Remember, we are 10 days ahead of where NYC will be. pic.twitter.com/lUy0mwPzvL— Naveed Jamali (@NaveedAJamali) March 12, 2020

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Feathers

      I really wish he would give the facts details behind the failures of the TrumpAdmin. For instance, say how few tests have actually been done compared to other countries.

      ETA: He should be saying what China, Korea et al. did and how we need to match it.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Betty Cracker

      Biden releasing his own national plan as if he’s a shadow president is a fascinating gambit. I have no idea if it will work, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like it.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Jay

      I went to the grocery store this afternoon. As I was walking in I heard a woman yell to me from her car. I walked over and found an elderly woman and her husband. She cracked her window open a bit more, and explained to me nearly in tears that they are afraid to go in the store.— Rebecca Mehra (@rebecca_mehra) March 12, 2020

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Elizabelle

      Calls for vaccine available FREE OF CHARGE when available.

      And rebuilding the NSC office on pandemic threats.  Which Trump eliminated.  “For reasons I don’t understand.”

      I assure you if we wait for it to worsen, and then scramble to catch up, the human toll [will be far worse].

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Elizabelle

      Biden can stick it to McConnell if he won’t take up the House legislation.

      How do we know when Congress will be back from its break, if the virus makes that unadviseable?

      ===

      goes after indiscriminate tax breaks.  Yup.  Talks about wage replacement.  Even among gig economy workers.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Leto

      Biden talking about providing meals to school children who depend upon those… the contrast in basic human decency is staggering.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Chyron HR

      @Elizabelle:

      And rebuilding the NSC office on pandemic threats. Which Trump eliminated. “For reasons I don’t understand.”

      Aw, baby, once the clips of Biden saying “I don’t understand” go viral, Bernie is going to turn this primary right around.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      gene108

      @Feathers:

      Never a good look for a politician, especially one running for President, to unfavorably compare America to any other country.

      Might be true, but I’ve never seen it work to inspire anyone here, other than to have right-wing nuts call the person criticizing us as unAmerican.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      PAM Dirac

      @Kelly:

       

      If trump fires Dr Fauci Biden should hire him immediately

      I was wondering about the rules of a Fauci firing. The Director of NIAID is not a presidential appointment. As far as I can tell the appointment is made by the NIH Director, which is a presidential appointment and is currently Francis Collins. I was personally involved in a situation of political bull shit at NIH and Francis Collins stood up to the politician. It was a much less visible situation, but the stakes were also much lower. I would bet that if the orange fart cloud told Collins to fire Fauci, Collins would refuse. Trump could fire Collins, but I really wonder if he could get anyone in there that would step in and fire Fauci. Not to mention that Fauci almost certainly in career SES and has Civil Service protections so even if they removed him as Director, he would be a federal employee and retain his salary.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I tuned in the middle, old man sounds like he knows what he’s talking about

      the stuff about the markets was a kick in trump’s psychological nuts

      good

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Elizabelle

      Biden’s plan is scientifically based and humane and proactive.

      Compare and contrast with the drugged one last night.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Cheryl Rofer:

      Didn’t watch Trump’s speech last night, but that’s because I don’t expect much from him. Biden in this speech inspires so much confidence that is desperately needed right now

      Reply
    73. 73.

      dmsilev

      @Betty Cracker:

      Biden releasing his own national plan as if he’s a shadow president is a fascinating gambit. I have no idea if it will work, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like it.

      It’s the right thing to do given the circumstances. Someone has to lead, and Trump both won’t and can’t.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Darkrose

      @Zzyzx: Yikes. Shit’s getting real.

      Meanwhile, my community college district just sent out an email emphasizing that no students, staff, or faculty have tested positive, so classes are being held as scheduled. In many of our classrooms, students are lucky if they can get two feet between them; forget about six feet. I’m back at work despite my cough because the Kaiser doctor assured me it was okay. She never asked where I worked. Fortunately, the librarians across the district are sharing information and strategies for moving our services online and figuring out how we can support students and instructors, but the district office is really dropping the ball. Students are scared, and all we’re getting is “Well, no one’s got the virus yet, so carry on!”

      Reply
    76. 76.

      The Dangerman

      @Betty Cracker:

      Biden releasing his own national plan as if he’s a shadow president is a fascinating gambit.

      Trump is enough of a dick that he will run away from this plan in total. After all, Biden is demented. /s

      Or, he’ll do all of it and then say it was all his idea.

      Biden sounds damned presidential to me. No yelling. No sniffing. Good grief, this is what Obama sounded like. Damn, it’s good to visit that again.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Nora Lenderbee

      I wonder if his underlings are TRYING to get him killed so someone else can take over.

      I’m sure they think President Dense would be more controllable.

       

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Beth in VA

      This is actually calming. Biden’s doing well. And yes, he’s stuttering, but clearly not addled. This speech should shut down any dementia talk.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Mo Salad

      I am at the point where I am anticipating an election between Kamala Harris and Nikki Haley to see who takes over for President Pelosi. This can get much worse over the next few months.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Elizabelle: I assume you’re responding to this, but I’ve been offline and missed it

      Ana Cabrera @ AnaCabrera
      McConnell ally says Senate won’t take up House #coronavirus bill until after recess. “The Senate will act when we come back and we have a clearer idea of what extra steps we need to take,” Sen. Lamar Alexander told reporters

      I also missed the update from a half hour ago

      Lauren Fox @FoxReports· 26m

      McConnell announces recess is canceled next week.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      mrmoshpotato

      @dmsilev: Good on McTurtle for doing the right thing.

      Oh wait, he’s just trying to save his own fascist, Constitution-hating turtle ass.

      Fuck him.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Darkrose

      @dmsilev: I blame Rob Manfred because I pretty much blame him for everything. That, and the Cubs winning the World Series in 2016. No one believed me when I said that marked the start of the apocalypse.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Feathers

      Good speech. I get that he didn’t go negative and into details. However, someone does need to make sure that the misdeeds of the Trump Administration actually makes the news.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      Ferdinand

      OKC public schools just announced they’re closing tomorrow (and Spring Break starts Monday) for deep cleaning. My school teacher wife tells me parents have been coming in throughout the day to check their kids out.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      Mary G

      Nothing fancy, but so reassuring to hear somebody stand up for science and common sense. I wish the lighting had been better.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      damn, the pangolins of the world are on notice

      Marty Kady @mkady

      · 4h
      Sen. Tom Cotton release this morning: “We will emerge stronger from this challenge, we will hold accountable those who inflicted it on the world.” What does that mean?

      Actually, I suspect Tom Cotton has some history of taking out his anger issues on small animals

      Reply
    105. 105.

      Betty Cracker

      If the response on CNN is any gauge, Biden’s speech was a success in that it projected a sharp contrast with Trump’s incoherent, self-congratulatory rambling last night and contained helpful guidance for state and city leaders. If nothing else, it brings renewed attention to Trump’s criminally irresponsible bungling of the testing roll-out and idiotic and counterproductive travel ban.

      BTW, do y’all think the geniuses in the Trump brain trust anticipated how that European travel ban (with exceptions for countries that host Trump properties) would clobber the market today? I don’t think they had a clue.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      dmsilev

      @Baud: According to the Post, he’s giving a coronavirus speech this afternoon:

      Sanders plans to deliver remarks later Thursday afternoon in Burlington, Vt., on “the health and economic crisis facing the country,” his campaign announced shortly before Biden was scheduled to address the novel coronavirus outbreak during a speech in Wilmington, Del.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      Major Major Major Major

      Shadow presidenting is a great strategy for him, as well as signaling that the primary is over (which Bernie twitter seems to have realized too). Only misstep was the “god bless our troops” at the end, which is an understandable tic I guess.

      Reply
    113. 113.

      Kent

      @Elizabelle:paraphrasing:  Labeling cvirus a “foreign virus” does not take Trump’s administration off the hook.

      The original one might have been “foreign born” but all the viruses infecting Americans today were all born right here in the good-old USA.

      Reply
    118. 118.

      dmsilev

      @Cheryl Rofer: Thank you for the link. This is the sort of thing that a competent administration should have been doing two or three months ago. Nancy Pelosi and her team can push for a lot of the legal changes and funding and so forth suggested, but the executive action stuff seems a tad less plausible given who the executive currently is. It’s what we should be doing though.

      Reply
    119. 119.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @different-church-lady: We went to a Billy Joel concert some years back. He decided for no particular reason to wander across the stage and play for a while on a different keyboard.

      Turned out that keyboard wasn’t miked, or wasn’t plugged in properly or something. When Joel figured that out halfway through the song, he started the song over. But he was kind of pissed and took a moment to yell at the sound guy first.

      Reply
    121. 121.

      Immanentize

      The mother of the Immp’s friend just paid 45 dollars and 63,000 miles to get him back to Boston from his Paris study program. Via Dublin. Things Trump has made awful part forever.

      Reply
    124. 124.

      NeenerNeener

      As a sad lady at a computer store told me this week:

      “None of this is helping Trump fix the stock market”

      Reply
    126. 126.

      Kent

      For Sunday’s debate what the DNC should do is just print out the last 100 or so Trump Tweets on coronavirus and other relevant issues facing the country, pass them out or splash them on the screen and just let Biden and Bernie take turns fact-checking and providing the rational Democratic answer or alternative approach.

      Reply
    128. 128.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      We’re pretty much locked in. I am entertainment director around here, and the wife has requested funny stuff, preferably plague-related. She’s not a fan of extreme gore though, even in the service of comedy, so I’m not quite sure about zombie stuff like “Shaun of the Dead”. I just rented “Creepshow” for the Steven King episode (“The Lonesome Death of Jordy Verrill”).

      Any thoughts from the jackals on plague comedy?

      Reply
    130. 130.

      Barbara

      @Betty Cracker:

      BTW, do y’all think the geniuses in the Trump brain trust anticipated how that European travel ban (with exceptions for countries that host Trump properties) would clobber the market today? I don’t think they had a clue.

      If they didn’t have a clue, and I agree that they probably didn’t, they should be fired.  But then, Jared was the guy who thought that firing Comey and pardoning Blago would appeal to Democrats.  He isn’t very smart.  Stephen Miller just doesn’t care about markets.  He is that insane.

      Reply
    132. 132.

      Betty Cracker

      I like this part of the Biden plan that Cheryl linked at #103:

      Stop the political theater and willful misinformation that has heightened confusion and discrimination. Biden believes we must immediately put scientists and public health leaders front and center in communication with the American people in order to provide regular guidance and deliver timely public health updates, including by immediately establishing daily, expert-led press briefings…

      Ensure that public health decisions are made by public health professionals and not politicians, and officials engaged in the response do not fear retribution or public disparagement for performing their jobs.

      Yes. Get rid of Dense Pence starting every goddamned briefing with paeans to Dear Leader’s leaderly leadership. Dr. Fauci telling the truth is what we need.

      Reply
    135. 135.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym: Last Man On Earth is a quirky post-apocalyptic comedy. An acquired taste, moves a little slow and relies on toilet humor (literally) a bit heavily for my taste. I think if you like Kristen Schaall, you’ll like it. Full disclosure: I bailed midway through season 2 just cause there’s too much TV

      Reply
    138. 138.

      Leto

      @Eljai: a basic ability to show compassion to the least of us is a bigger selling point than most of us will admit. It’s also a delineation point between the two parties which is evident in almost everything they do/propose.

      Reply
    139. 139.

      Spanky

      In one week …

      Up until as recently as a week ago,  Mr. Poggi said the coronavirus threat felt like an abstraction and that he — like much of America, underestimated the seriousness of the outbreak and shared lighthearted memes. That’s changed quickly and dramatically.

      “It’s a weird thing because it seems so far away and then it’s right up on your doorstep,” he said, likening this to being on par to a natural disaster or terrorist attack for damage it’s wrought in such a short time.

      “It’s gonna kill our (Italian) economy. You feel hopeless because it’s an invisible enemy,” he said. Earthquakes, some devastating, are regular occurrences in Italy and Mr. Poggi said that during those events, people know how to help one another. But with COVID-19, “You feel helpless because you have to stay at home.”

      Reply
    140. 140.

      Betty Cracker

      Trump or whoever has the keys to his Twitter account is just straight-up posting CDC graphics on hand-washing, etc. Nope, not kidding.

      Reply
    143. 143.

      Joey Maloney

      Has anyone pointed out this “Biden has dementia” play is straight from Rove’s playbook? Attack the other guy at your guy’s weakest point, and then everyone says “both sides, amirite?” And there’s still milions of Americans who will eat that shit up with a spoon.

      Reply
    145. 145.

      bluehill

      @NeenerNeener: I’ve seen other similar comments elsewhere or rationalizations like “still better than Obama/Hillary.” Trump could shoot them and they would still vote for him.

      One of the things that separated sapiens above other humanoids (according to Yuval Harari) is the ability to tell stories and believe in something larger than themselves. Great strength and weakness.

      Reply
    148. 148.

      Leto

      @Barbara: Jared is also the guy who told the Palestinians to, in essence, stop whining, take responsibility for their actions, and pick themselves up by their turbans and… profit!

      Reply
    155. 155.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Gin & Tonic:

      Having long ago apparently lost the battle with “data,” and “media,” can we at least attempt to keep “criteria” a plural noun?

      Improved it for ya.

      Reply
    159. 159.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      @dmsilev: Shorter Biden: “Listen, and understand. That coronavirus Dump is out there. It can’t be bargained with. It can’t be reasoned with. It doesn’t feel pity, or remorse, or fear. And it absolutely will not stop, ever, until you are dead.”

       

      /fixed

      Reply
    161. 161.

      Jerry

      @cope:

      I enjoyed Zombieland though my wife was ambivalent.  I haven’t seen the sequel.

      The sequel was entertaining enough, I guess. It felt tedious more than anything else, though.

      Reply
    162. 162.

      scav

      Although not as useful as ducks on demand, we could probably use a place for resources like this,

      As our community comes together in this time of crisis, the Seattle Symphony will continue sharing live performances that provide strength, comfort and joy. The musicians of the Seattle Symphony have generously volunteered to share live concert broadcasts with everyone during this time of uncertainty. All concerts can be streamed here and through the Symphony’s social media channels on YouTube and Facebook.

      Program Schedule
      Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 7:30pm: Mahler Symphony No. 1
      Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 8pm: Mahler Symphony No. 1

      We will update this page with additional free live broadcasts as they are scheduled.

      Reply
    163. 163.

      ThresherK

      @Chyron HR: I’ve got a great doctored video story from social media. Well, okay, not great,  but illustrative:

      Person A: Posts link, via Newsweek, to that faked video of Biden “endorsing” Trump.

      Bernie Bro: Goes on a rant about “Biden’s got dementia, and he’s just a hair to the left of Trump”.

      Person C: Points out “Hey this video is for crap. It’s an absolute fraud the White House is shitting all over the place. Even Twitter had to slap ‘fake’ on it”.

      Bernie Bro: Replies “That still doesn’t change the fact that Biden is only a kinder, gentler version of Trump”.

      (As always, nobody in this space is involved above.)

      Reply
    166. 166.

      The Dangerman

      @Litlebritdifrnt:

      Ode to Joy Flashmob

      My maternal GF was a concert cellist; it regularly saddens me when I think I never heard him play. I was supposed to play cello … but brass just sounded so cool. Then basketball got in the way.

      Anyway, for a joy break that is kinda related to street (this is kinda famous and not at all new except generally you find it edited down):

      Bruce

      Reply
    171. 171.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Baud: The bumper sticker version is one of two sentences “Listen to experts and don’t fuck it up” or “Take care of people first”. :)

      Reply

