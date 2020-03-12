Starting any minute — they’re doing mic checks:
Open thread. Also, visit DougJ’s thread below and help give a Democratic president a Democratic senate if you can afford to donate. Please and thank you!
by Betty Cracker| 172 Comments
Baud
Even our sound crew is diverse.
different-church-lady
Well, it’s happening again: I’m out for coffee and there’s a whole lot of people in this cafe who are acting like touching a thing another human being has touched is not going to kill them.
Betty Cracker
Biden (or maybe the venue) needs a better A/V team.
Woodrow/asim
Can’t find the link right now — however, report is that the Senate will take up legislation on this after the recess.
This really, really feels like the point where nearly everyone “neutral” starts to realize how horrific modern Conservative Ideology, truly is — and has been, for decades.
It’s just…the cost. The cost of learning this lesson is already too damn high. And risks being so much worse.
different-church-lady
@dr. bloor: I’m not really trusting that last part.
Baud
@Betty Cracker: I’ve never done AV, but my understanding is that it’s a pain in the ass.
Baud
@different-church-lady: No wonder you’re cranky!
Announcement expected shortly that MLB will be suspending operations. More details to come.— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 12, 2020
dmsilev
“How can Biden fix coronavirus if he can’t even get a microphone to work?”
@Woodrow/asim: Here it is. McConnel is the devil.
McConnell ally says Senate won’t take up House #coronavirus bill until after recess. “The Senate will act when we come back and we have a clearer idea of what extra steps we need to take,” Sen. Lamar Alexander told reporters.
— Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) March 12, 2020
…and meanwhile here in epicenter… I took this this morning (from my car… that I was able to park right there and no one cared). This is so surreal.
Pike Place Market 9 AM Thursday. pic.twitter.com/II1fhZq9E6— David Steinberg (@zzyzx) March 12, 2020
dmsilev
OK, we’re on.
Elizabelle
Biden up.
MisterForkbeard
@Woodrow/asim: I saw that too. Basically, the Senate wants Trump to be the one to do the ‘good’ things, so they’re ignoring what the House and Democrats in general are doing so that Trump can make new proposals.
The fact that the Democrats have been right all along about this (along with health experts) and that Trump has demonstrably made things worse AND failed miserably is something they want to fix the public perception of. So all new fixes NEED to come from Trump so he can get credit for them.
Elizabelle
Wonder if Trumpster is watching this. You know his staff is.
SiubhanDuinne
Joe, I voted for you an hour ago. Please make me glad I did.
Nora Lenderbee
Traffic has been remarkably light this week.
Elizabelle
@SiubhanDuinne: Yea!
Elizabelle
Freudian slip: Election Night rallies — coming up in Ohio. Cancelled.
Baud
@Elizabelle: No, he was planning a rally in Ohio the night of the last primary.
dmsilev
@TaMara (HFG): TPM is reporting that the Senate has cancelled their recess, probably because someone explained to McConnell et al. just how bad it looks for them to be sitting on their hands right now.
MisterForkbeard
@different-church-lady: I admit to picking up “to-go” food from a restaurant yesterday and being vastly annoyed at a woman who brought her five year old in to eat and sit down.
The five-year-old had a raspy cough and was coughing every minute or so. Not okay at the best of times, and not okay now either.
Elizabelle
paraphrasing: Labeling cvirus a “foreign virus” does not take Trump’s administration off the hook.
SiubhanDuinne
@Elizabelle: Yeah, literally just got back about five minutes ago from the county early-voting location.
Elizabelle
Travel restrictions based on favoritism….
dmsilev
Shorter Biden: “Listen, and understand. That coronavirus is out there. It can’t be bargained with. It can’t be reasoned with. It doesn’t feel pity, or remorse, or fear. And it absolutely will not stop, ever, until you are dead.”
MisterForkbeard
@Baud: Meanwhile, Trump’s people are out on Fox today talking about how they’re going to keep doing rallies and that Biden is stopping rallies to hide his dementia.
Meanwhile, they’re also saying Trump won’t get sick because he’s the President and has the best medical care in the world. I wonder if his underlings are TRYING to get him killed so someone else can take over.
guachi
Biden should say that any disaffected administrations scientists should join his campaign and that donations will go to pay for real scientists to keep America informed.
Elizabelle
“fueled by adversarial relationship with the truth, which he continues to have”
Love it! Tell it, Joe.
Baud
He’ll never be an Obama level orator, but the points are good ones, and he is measured.
dmsilev
Curious, in a mordant way, how the “Biden has dementia” slur is going to cope with this speech.
PST
@Zzyzx: Regarding league cancelations, I wonder what role is played by the fine points of business interruption insurance policies. Owners may be better off arguing that a this is a natural disaster that has prevented them from doing business than they would be playing to sparse crowds. That could put a little different spin, also, on declarations of emergency and banning of large gatherings by mayors and governors. Not to question their sincerity or the wisdom of their actions, but might they also be helping owners by taking decisions out of their hands and creating insurable events.
Elizabelle
Public health officials should be those who speak on this virus. No more screen-seizing by the gaslighter in chief.
Proposes testing at no charge. And measuring the program.
dmsilev
Ouch. “Here’s what to do. Now, not ten months from now. Donald Trump is welcome to copy any of it.”
I know it’s become a cruel joke, but “today he became President” might actually be accurate here.
JPL
@SiubhanDuinne: I voted a few days ago. I had planned on waiting, but it didn’t seem to make any sense with just Bernie and Joe.
Jay
8 days ago #seattle was alive and vibrant, children were in schools, roads were packed, and residents and tourists were abound. Now it is a ghost town, empty of people and cars. Residents are hunkered down, worried and waiting. Remember, we are 10 days ahead of where NYC will be. pic.twitter.com/lUy0mwPzvL— Naveed Jamali (@NaveedAJamali) March 12, 2020
L85NJGT
These points all seem salient.
Feathers
I really wish he would give the facts details behind the failures of the TrumpAdmin. For instance, say how few tests have actually been done compared to other countries.
ETA: He should be saying what China, Korea et al. did and how we need to match it.
Betty Cracker
Biden releasing his own national plan as if he’s a shadow president is a fascinating gambit. I have no idea if it will work, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like it.
JPL
@MisterForkbeard: trump canceled some upcoming rallies and fundraisers.
Jay
I went to the grocery store this afternoon. As I was walking in I heard a woman yell to me from her car. I walked over and found an elderly woman and her husband. She cracked her window open a bit more, and explained to me nearly in tears that they are afraid to go in the store.— Rebecca Mehra (@rebecca_mehra) March 12, 2020
L85NJGT
This seems like a real good plan – how do we get this guy in charge??
Elizabelle
Science takes time.
hells littlest angel
@Betty Cracker: I think it’s a really good idea. Trump’s “Sleepy Joe” bullshit is going to be a much harder sell.
Elizabelle
Calls for vaccine available FREE OF CHARGE when available.
And rebuilding the NSC office on pandemic threats. Which Trump eliminated. “For reasons I don’t understand.”
I assure you if we wait for it to worsen, and then scramble to catch up, the human toll [will be far worse].
Jay
Bedlam at U.S.-bound airlines at CDG in Paris early this a.m., as Americans pay as much as $20,000 for last-minute flights. pic.twitter.com/kkbOAEFn4Y— Mike McIntire (@mmcintire) March 12, 2020
JPL
@Betty Cracker: hmm I’m 70 and don’t remember a time when it was necessary to add a voice of reason to combat a crisis.
Elizabelle
Biden can stick it to McConnell if he won’t take up the House legislation.
How do we know when Congress will be back from its break, if the virus makes that unadviseable?
===
goes after indiscriminate tax breaks. Yup. Talks about wage replacement. Even among gig economy workers.
Leto
Biden talking about providing meals to school children who depend upon those… the contrast in basic human decency is staggering.
Chyron HR
And rebuilding the NSC office on pandemic threats. Which Trump eliminated. “For reasons I don’t understand.”
Aw, baby, once the clips of Biden saying “I don’t understand” go viral, Bernie is going to turn this primary right around.
This is the speech that a real president would have given last night
Baud
I just wish that there was some difference between the two parties.
If trump fires Dr Fauci Biden should hire him immediately
I was wondering about the rules of a Fauci firing. The Director of NIAID is not a presidential appointment. As far as I can tell the appointment is made by the NIH Director, which is a presidential appointment and is currently Francis Collins. I was personally involved in a situation of political bull shit at NIH and Francis Collins stood up to the politician. It was a much less visible situation, but the stakes were also much lower. I would bet that if the orange fart cloud told Collins to fire Fauci, Collins would refuse. Trump could fire Collins, but I really wonder if he could get anyone in there that would step in and fire Fauci. Not to mention that Fauci almost certainly in career SES and has Civil Service protections so even if they removed him as Director, he would be a federal employee and retain his salary.
Jim, Foolish Literalist
I tuned in the middle, old man sounds like he knows what he’s talking about
the stuff about the markets was a kick in trump’s psychological nuts
good
Elizabelle
Biden’s plan is scientifically based and humane and proactive.
Compare and contrast with the drugged one last night.
Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
Didn’t watch Trump’s speech last night, but that’s because I don’t expect much from him. Biden in this speech inspires so much confidence that is desperately needed right now
dmsilev
Biden releasing his own national plan as if he’s a shadow president is a fascinating gambit. I have no idea if it will work, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like it.
It’s the right thing to do given the circumstances. Someone has to lead, and Trump both won’t and can’t.
Elizabelle
Decency speaks.
Darkrose
@Zzyzx: Yikes. Shit’s getting real.
Meanwhile, my community college district just sent out an email emphasizing that no students, staff, or faculty have tested positive, so classes are being held as scheduled. In many of our classrooms, students are lucky if they can get two feet between them; forget about six feet. I’m back at work despite my cough because the Kaiser doctor assured me it was okay. She never asked where I worked. Fortunately, the librarians across the district are sharing information and strategies for moving our services online and figuring out how we can support students and instructors, but the district office is really dropping the ball. Students are scared, and all we’re getting is “Well, no one’s got the virus yet, so carry on!”
The Dangerman
Biden releasing his own national plan as if he’s a shadow president is a fascinating gambit.
Trump is enough of a dick that he will run away from this plan in total. After all, Biden is demented. /s
Or, he’ll do all of it and then say it was all his idea.
Biden sounds damned presidential to me. No yelling. No sniffing. Good grief, this is what Obama sounded like. Damn, it’s good to visit that again.
Nora Lenderbee
I wonder if his underlings are TRYING to get him killed so someone else can take over.
I’m sure they think President Dense would be more controllable.
Elizabelle
Love all the emphasis on decency and telling the truth.
Beth in VA
This is actually calming. Biden’s doing well. And yes, he’s stuttering, but clearly not addled. This speech should shut down any dementia talk.
Mo Salad
I am at the point where I am anticipating an election between Kamala Harris and Nikki Haley to see who takes over for President Pelosi. This can get much worse over the next few months.
Jim, Foolish Literalist
@Elizabelle: I assume you’re responding to this, but I’ve been offline and missed it
Ana Cabrera @ AnaCabrera
McConnell ally says Senate won’t take up House #coronavirus bill until after recess. “The Senate will act when we come back and we have a clearer idea of what extra steps we need to take,” Sen. Lamar Alexander told reporters
I also missed the update from a half hour ago
Lauren Fox @FoxReports· 26m
McConnell announces recess is canceled next week.
Gin & Tonic
I wonder what their criteria is
Having long ago apparently lost the battle with “data,” can we at least attempt to keep “criteria” a plural noun?
different-church-lady
Talks about wage replacement. Even among gig economy workers.
So rare when I’m in the group that needs financial relief.
Jay
An update on the Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/jS8bEvynnt— Cameron Ahmad (@CameronAhmad) March 12, 2020
Elizabelle
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: Yes. That is wholly inadequate. I hope Biden burns McConnell on that in his next speech, or the next one.
Shadow Government Lives!
Feathers
@Gin & Tonic: No.
SiubhanDuinne
Fuck Turtle.
Fuck Turtle.
Fuck him. Fuck him. Fuck him.
— apologies to Vachel Lindsay.
Steeplejack (phone)
I bet that lady is pretty psyched about having a Peloton now.
— Ben Terris (@bterris) March 12, 2020
Feathers
Good speech. I get that he didn’t go negative and into details. However, someone does need to make sure that the misdeeds of the Trump Administration actually makes the news.
Baud
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: Does he yell at Republicans?
Feathers
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: I really wish I could trust him not to start blaming it all on the Democrats.
Kelly
@PAM Dirac: Thanks! It’s comforting to know there may be a few limits on trump’s dickishness
@Betty Cracker: I was thinking this same thing. In any other time, it would seem like an overreach. Today, it feels like a failsafe measure.
Ferdinand
OKC public schools just announced they’re closing tomorrow (and Spring Break starts Monday) for deep cleaning. My school teacher wife tells me parents have been coming in throughout the day to check their kids out.
Mary G
Nothing fancy, but so reassuring to hear somebody stand up for science and common sense. I wish the lighting had been better.
Jim, Foolish Literalist
damn, the pangolins of the world are on notice
Marty Kady @mkady
· 4h
Sen. Tom Cotton release this morning: “We will emerge stronger from this challenge, we will hold accountable those who inflicted it on the world.” What does that mean?
Actually, I suspect Tom Cotton has some history of taking out his anger issues on small animals
Feathers
I must be completely stressed out. I just got the first sudden, huge pimple on my face in about a decade.
Betty Cracker
If the response on CNN is any gauge, Biden’s speech was a success in that it projected a sharp contrast with Trump’s incoherent, self-congratulatory rambling last night and contained helpful guidance for state and city leaders. If nothing else, it brings renewed attention to Trump’s criminally irresponsible bungling of the testing roll-out and idiotic and counterproductive travel ban.
BTW, do y’all think the geniuses in the Trump brain trust anticipated how that European travel ban (with exceptions for countries that host Trump properties) would clobber the market today? I don’t think they had a clue.
dmsilev
@Baud: According to the Post, he’s giving a coronavirus speech this afternoon:
Sanders plans to deliver remarks later Thursday afternoon in Burlington, Vt., on “the health and economic crisis facing the country,” his campaign announced shortly before Biden was scheduled to address the novel coronavirus outbreak during a speech in Wilmington, Del.
Jay
“Put your hands away you f**king idiots” pic.twitter.com/JkZYgb7XJh— The Spanish Football Podcast (@tsf_podcast) March 11, 2020
Shadow presidenting is a great strategy for him, as well as signaling that the primary is over (which Bernie twitter seems to have realized too). Only misstep was the “god bless our troops” at the end, which is an understandable tic I guess.
Baud
@Cheryl Rofer: It’s long and detailed. No way that’ll fit on a bumper sticker.
Jay
naw, he’s casually inferring going to war with China.
@PAM Dirac: All of that is reassuring.
Kent
@Elizabelle:paraphrasing: Labeling cvirus a “foreign virus” does not take Trump’s administration off the hook.
The original one might have been “foreign born” but all the viruses infecting Americans today were all born right here in the good-old USA.
Jay
maybe, maybe not. Keep in mind there are 3 Americas. Escapism America, Reality America, and Through the Looking Glass America.
Martin
This is very smart. Step into the leadership vacuum. Someone fucking needs to.
Baud
the primary is over (which Bernie twitter seems to have realized too)
Interesting. Bernie Reddit seems to be still going strong.
dmsilev
@Cheryl Rofer: Thank you for the link. This is the sort of thing that a competent administration should have been doing two or three months ago. Nancy Pelosi and her team can push for a lot of the legal changes and funding and so forth suggested, but the executive action stuff seems a tad less plausible given who the executive currently is. It’s what we should be doing though.
Ceci n est pas mon nym
@different-church-lady: We went to a Billy Joel concert some years back. He decided for no particular reason to wander across the stage and play for a while on a different keyboard.
Turned out that keyboard wasn’t miked, or wasn’t plugged in properly or something. When Joel figured that out halfway through the song, he started the song over. But he was kind of pissed and took a moment to yell at the sound guy first.
Immanentize
The mother of the Immp’s friend just paid 45 dollars and 63,000 miles to get him back to Boston from his Paris study program. Via Dublin. Things Trump has made awful part forever.
Jay
People are NOT being tested upon their return to the US. Some are being SCREENED at airports – observed quickly for any obvious symptoms, having temperatures checked, filling out forms – not having a coronavirus test. https://t.co/oT5v7XzJoJ— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) March 12, 2020
different-church-lady
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: “Bacteria on trial” is gonna be LIT.
NeenerNeener
As a sad lady at a computer store told me this week:
“None of this is helping Trump fix the stock market”
Kent
For Sunday’s debate what the DNC should do is just print out the last 100 or so Trump Tweets on coronavirus and other relevant issues facing the country, pass them out or splash them on the screen and just let Biden and Bernie take turns fact-checking and providing the rational Democratic answer or alternative approach.
Jim, Foolish Literalist
@Major Major Major Major: Only misstep was the “god bless our troops” at the end,
Doesn’t he end every public speech that way? I wouldn’t be surprised if it has something to do with Beau in his mind
Ceci n est pas mon nym
We’re pretty much locked in. I am entertainment director around here, and the wife has requested funny stuff, preferably plague-related. She’s not a fan of extreme gore though, even in the service of comedy, so I’m not quite sure about zombie stuff like “Shaun of the Dead”. I just rented “Creepshow” for the Steven King episode (“The Lonesome Death of Jordy Verrill”).
Any thoughts from the jackals on plague comedy?
WORSE THAN 1994!!!
Unpossible, a Clinton was President then. //
Barbara
BTW, do y’all think the geniuses in the Trump brain trust anticipated how that European travel ban (with exceptions for countries that host Trump properties) would clobber the market today? I don’t think they had a clue.
If they didn’t have a clue, and I agree that they probably didn’t, they should be fired. But then, Jared was the guy who thought that firing Comey and pardoning Blago would appeal to Democrats. He isn’t very smart. Stephen Miller just doesn’t care about markets. He is that insane.
Betty Cracker
I like this part of the Biden plan that Cheryl linked at #103:
Stop the political theater and willful misinformation that has heightened confusion and discrimination. Biden believes we must immediately put scientists and public health leaders front and center in communication with the American people in order to provide regular guidance and deliver timely public health updates, including by immediately establishing daily, expert-led press briefings…
Ensure that public health decisions are made by public health professionals and not politicians, and officials engaged in the response do not fear retribution or public disparagement for performing their jobs.
Yes. Get rid of Dense Pence starting every goddamned briefing with paeans to Dear Leader’s leaderly leadership. Dr. Fauci telling the truth is what we need.
BobS
Biden looked like a president to me.
@Darkrose: I warned of the same thing, but folk told me it was a good omen for Hillary.
Jim, Foolish Literalist
@Ceci n est pas mon nym: Last Man On Earth is a quirky post-apocalyptic comedy. An acquired taste, moves a little slow and relies on toilet humor (literally) a bit heavily for my taste. I think if you like Kristen Schaall, you’ll like it. Full disclosure: I bailed midway through season 2 just cause there’s too much TV
@Baud: No, the real enemy of the People, The Democratic Establishment.
Spanky
In one week …
Up until as recently as a week ago, Mr. Poggi said the coronavirus threat felt like an abstraction and that he — like much of America, underestimated the seriousness of the outbreak and shared lighthearted memes. That’s changed quickly and dramatically.
“It’s a weird thing because it seems so far away and then it’s right up on your doorstep,” he said, likening this to being on par to a natural disaster or terrorist attack for damage it’s wrought in such a short time.
“It’s gonna kill our (Italian) economy. You feel hopeless because it’s an invisible enemy,” he said. Earthquakes, some devastating, are regular occurrences in Italy and Mr. Poggi said that during those events, people know how to help one another. But with COVID-19, “You feel helpless because you have to stay at home.”
Betty Cracker
Trump or whoever has the keys to his Twitter account is just straight-up posting CDC graphics on hand-washing, etc. Nope, not kidding.
Litlebritdifrnt
Because everything is horrible I offer you this. Ode to Joy Flashmob
Joey Maloney
Has anyone pointed out this “Biden has dementia” play is straight from Rove’s playbook? Attack the other guy at your guy’s weakest point, and then everyone says “both sides, amirite?” And there’s still milions of Americans who will eat that shit up with a spoon.
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: Does he? I dunno. It felt tacked-on since he hadn’t been talking about the troops.
bluehill
@NeenerNeener: I’ve seen other similar comments elsewhere or rationalizations like “still better than Obama/Hillary.” Trump could shoot them and they would still vote for him.
One of the things that separated sapiens above other humanoids (according to Yuval Harari) is the ability to tell stories and believe in something larger than themselves. Great strength and weakness.
Jay
not a lot of gore in Shawn of the Dead, just the odd cricket bat.
Bolsanaro has tested positive for the virus.
Martin
@schrodingers_cat: Not going to be sad over that one.
Feathers
@Major Major Major Major: He did talk about the military having to step up if their medical capacity was needed. And the National Guard is helping in New Rochelle. So strange, but not totally out of left field.
Jay
Jill Biden wrote a childrens book entitled that. It’s probably a 9/11 reflexic speech mannerism, ( habit) by now.
@Ceci n est pas mon nym: I enjoyed Zombieland though my wife was ambivalent. I haven’t seen the sequel.
Gin & Tonic
@schrodingers_cat: Here’s Bolsonaro last weekend. So far the two outside guys have tested positive.
SiubhanDuinne
Having long ago apparently lost the battle with “data,” and “media,” can we at least attempt to keep “criteria” a plural noun?
Improved it for ya.
@Martin: I am not sad, just passing the info. Wasn’t he at Mara Lago not that long ago?
@Ceci n est pas mon nym: Pride, Prejudice and Zombies is fun. I can’t remember how much gore, though.
Frankensteinbeck
The Girl With All The Gifts!
(While a fantastic movie, it is very, very much not a comedy, so don’t.)
scav
Although not as useful as ducks on demand, we could probably use a place for resources like this,
As our community comes together in this time of crisis, the Seattle Symphony will continue sharing live performances that provide strength, comfort and joy. The musicians of the Seattle Symphony have generously volunteered to share live concert broadcasts with everyone during this time of uncertainty. All concerts can be streamed here and through the Symphony’s social media channels on YouTube and Facebook.
Program Schedule
Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 7:30pm: Mahler Symphony No. 1
Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 8pm: Mahler Symphony No. 1
We will update this page with additional free live broadcasts as they are scheduled.
ThresherK
@Chyron HR: I’ve got a great doctored video story from social media. Well, okay, not great, but illustrative:
Person A: Posts link, via Newsweek, to that faked video of Biden “endorsing” Trump.
Bernie Bro: Goes on a rant about “Biden’s got dementia, and he’s just a hair to the left of Trump”.
Person C: Points out “Hey this video is for crap. It’s an absolute fraud the White House is shitting all over the place. Even Twitter had to slap ‘fake’ on it”.
Bernie Bro: Replies “That still doesn’t change the fact that Biden is only a kinder, gentler version of Trump”.
(As always, nobody in this space is involved above.)
Mary G
I know this is all hard for you, @realdonaldtrump, so let me spell it out:
– Free testing
– Fee waivers
– Emergency sick leave
– Quarantines
– Cancellations
– Giving a damn
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 12, 2020
The Dangerman
Ode to Joy Flashmob
My maternal GF was a concert cellist; it regularly saddens me when I think I never heard him play. I was supposed to play cello … but brass just sounded so cool. Then basketball got in the way.
Anyway, for a joy break that is kinda related to street (this is kinda famous and not at all new except generally you find it edited down):
FlipYrWhig
@Major Major Major Major: I’m almost positive he said it at the end of his Philadelphia victory speech the other night.
The journalist who reported Bolsnaro being infected has deleted his tweet.
Mary G
Hundreds of hungry monkeys swarm across Thai street as 'rival gangs' fight over food after tourists who normally feed them stay away because of coronavirus https://t.co/lQZ0sOzwDF pic.twitter.com/8TgrCTBrQ8— Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) March 12, 2020
I have seen a lot of random coronavirus-related stories but I did not see "monkey gang war" coming.MONKEY GANGS https://t.co/lHUixykdSC— Pete Evans (@p_evans) March 12, 2020
Jim, Foolish Literalist
@Litlebritdifrnt: thats great, especially the little kids getting all excited about Beethoven. A nice break from the crazy
