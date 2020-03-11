Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Election Year / Wednesday Morning Open Thread: So Many Clowns, for Such A Sad Circus

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: So Many Clowns, for Such A Sad Circus

      Lapassionara

      Good morning, jackals.

      About that increase in Democratic Party voters, how much can be attributed to the fact that many states have open primaries and there is not really a contest on the Republican side.

      I could have chosen a Republican ballot yesterday, but thought I would have been wasting my time to do so. Notably, I never saw any results from the other primaries on the TV, but I assume the paper will print them this morning.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Lapassionara:  Yeah, I think we’re in danger of being misled here by a lot of November Trump supporters voting for Biden as their favorite Democrat– just as they supported Sanders over Clinton in 2016.

      SFAW

      Assuming Biden can now coast (so to speak) to the nom, people are starting to talk about how he needs to pick a younger person, preferably a woman or POC, to bridge the generations, etc. I had an epiphany of sorts this morning: what about Ivanka?
      She’s young, a “successful businesswoman,” she’s “operated” at top levels of this “administration,” and she’s “hot” (in the eyes of at least one person). Plus, picking her would show Biden’s sincerity re: reaching across the aisle, which would probably get him additional votes in November, picking up the all-important lecherous asshole demographic.
      I think if he does this, my nym/nom could go down in history alongside giants such as Bob Shrum and Mark Penn.

      NotMax

      Anecdotal markets report from Tuesday’s monthly grocery shopping sojourn. Did not meticulously travel each and every aisle, just impressions from quick scans of shelves for items sold out or about to be very, very soon (some of which aren’t things I shop for at any time).

      Costco: protective gloves all gone, canned corn and also canned baked beans down to the last few. New, lower limits on how many behind the counter boxes of sinus pills one can buy.

      Target: everything appeared to be fully stocked with only minor exceptions. In the seasonal Easter section, I snagged the very last bag of all black jellybeans (mounds of bags of the multicolored ones). Less expensive brands of trash bags noticeably impacted but available.

      Safeway: rice running low or gone, same with boxes of all types of soup stock or broth.

      Whole Foods (only one aisle looked at as I go there for only one item): rye flour of any type, any brand completely sold out (of course that’s what I was after), all other types of flours in abundance.

      Betty Cracker

      Via TPM:

      Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC), who endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden ahead of the South Carolina primary, is calling for the Democratic National Committee to “shut this primary down” after Biden racked up a series of wins on Tuesday, including the key state of Michigan.

      In an interview with NPR Tuesday, Clyburn said that at the end of the night, Biden will reach a point where he is “the prohibitive nominee of the party.”

      Clyburn argued that “the DNC should then step in, make an assessment and determine whether or not they ought to have any more debates” following Biden’s wins, which came a week after his strong showing on Super Tuesday.

      I hope Perez doesn’t listen to this nonsense. We’re not the Republican Party. But a come-to-Jesus meeting with both remaining candidates might not be a bad idea — reinforce the message that Job 1 is to kick Trump out of the White House, avoid tearing down each other and the party, blah blah blah.

      PsiFighter37

      What’s the odds that Bernie drops out this week? That’s the most interesting question left. I hope Obama and even some of his most vociferous advocates (like AOC or Ro Khanna) do the math and tell him it’s time to get out with grace. It’s time to get on to the main show and bring all the guns to the gun fight.

      PsiFighter37

      @Betty Cracker: Dumb comment by Clyburn, but the overall thrust isn’t wrong. I imagine he’s all too wary of having Wilmer and his buddies spend the time between now and the DNC spreading misinformation and being the same horrible team players that they were in 2016. The sooner Sanders gets out, the better. That said, I think the media realizes this race is over and that Bernie’s supposed appeal to the white working class was all just anti-Clinton votes. No more earned media attention will just reduce him to an uninteresting gadfly who is yammering about revolution to his voting base, which is revealed to be much smaller than thought.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Lapassionara: Speaking anecdotally, none. When I voted yesterday the poll workers were very busy with…

      Smoking a cigarette. Trimming their toenails. Washing their hair. Changing the oil in their car. Erecting a modernist sculpture honoring volunteer fire fighters everywhere…

      We got there at 12:05 and we were the only ones there. The vote counter showed 30 some odd for the day (TPM says a total of 1032 DEM votes in Washington CO yesterday)(which is about what I would have expected)

      Splitting Image

      I have to admit I’m a tad disappointed that Biden is the choice and Warren isn’t, but I’m still feeling pretty chipper today. Looking forward to a day and a half without a Democrats in Disarray storyline.

      The important thing to remember is that how liberal a Biden administration will be will have virtually nothing to do with Biden’s personal views on this issue or that one, or with his past actions as a Senator on behalf of this or that lobby group.

      It’s going to have everything to do with how many Senate seats the Democrats win in November, and how many state houses the party can take. If all Biden does over the next four years is sign legislation Pelosi and Schumer put on his desk and tell second amendment idiots that they are full of shit, he’ll be one of the best Presidents of our time.

      Just get him a Senate that will put good bills on his desk. That’s what this is about from here on out. And de-gerrymandering the states the Republicans took in 2010.

      Baud

      @Chyron HR:

      She won’t turn on Bernie, but while she’s committed to what brung her, she also seems to have her head in reality.

      I’m not talking about what she’ll do tomorrow but over the next few years of her career.

      SFAW

      @NotMax:

      Although I haven’t been there since Saturday (3/7), “Market Basket” (a chain in MA, NH, and southern ME) has generally been well-stocked. I was a little amazed by this, but when talking with one store manager, he said that they’ve been getting deliveries at triple the normal rate, in order to keep the shelves stocked. [Note: about two or three weeks ago, some of the shelves were bare or severely depleted; it seems like management worked to remedy that situation.]

      I have no idea if they’ll be able to keep it up, but keeping my fingers crossed.

      Walker

      Cornell announced it was shutting down and going virtual yesterday. We had a very long TA meetings and came up with a plan that we think will work for the semester (this is not a lecture class, but instead a high-touch project course).  Today I have to convince the students it is going to work.

      Chyron HR

      @Matt McIrvin:

      NO, IT IS IN FACT BIDEN WHO THE REPUBLICANS ARE SNEAKILY VOTING FOR

      NO, IT IS IN FACT BIDEN WHO TELLS HIS SUPPORTERS TO HARASS PEOPLE ON TWITTER

      NO, IT IS IN FACT BIDEN WHO HAS SERIOUS HEALTH PROBLEMS THAT SHOULD DISQUALIFY HIM FROM THE NOMINATION

      I’m noticing a pattern here.

      Mousebumples

      Open primary in Wisconsin, and in 2016, I voted on the republican side for the first time in an attempt to keep trump from winning the republican nom. I didn’t love voting for Cruz, but I didn’t want trump to win.

      … Didn’t work , but I could see some Republicans crossing over and voting for Biden over Bernie as they think “if” (hopefully – when -) Trump loses , Biden will be the better option?

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: True, but it would be a bad move, IMO. I understand the wariness after 2016 and share the anxiety, but for the sake of party unity, I hope Perez, Biden and Sanders can figure out a way to wrap this shit up with as little drama and angst as possible.

      Lapassionara

      @Baud: I know that Missouri’s and South Carolina’s were. I’d need more time to figure out the others on the list.

      SC showed a big percentage increase, but the state is strongly Republican. Very red, with blue dots around Columbia and Charleston. Makes me think there were a lot of people voting in the dem primary who will end up voting for Trump, or third party, in November.

      MattF

      It’s notable how badly the ratfucking ‘register as a Democrat and vote for Sanders’ tactic has backfired. Republicans have, in fact, registered as Democrats, but they’ve voted for Biden. Ha ha.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Why It Pays to Be Grumpy and Bad-Tempered

      The pressure to be positive has never been greater. Cultural forces have whipped up a frenzied pursuit of happiness, spawning billion-dollar book sales, a cottage industry in self-help and plastering inspirational quotes all over the internet.

      Now you can hire a happiness expert, undertake training in ‘mindfulness’, or seek inner satisfaction via an app. The US army currently trains its soldiers – over a million people – in positive psychology and optimism is taught in UK schools. Meanwhile the ‘happiness index’ has become an indicator of national wellbeing to rival GDP.

      The truth is, pondering the worst has some clear advantages. Cranks may be superior negotiators, more discerning decision-makers and cut their risk of having a heart attack. Cynics can expect more stable marriages, higher earnings and longer lives – though, of course, they’ll anticipate the opposite.

      Good moods on the other hand come with substantial risks – sapping your drive, dimming attention to detail and making you simultaneously gullible and selfish. Positivity is also known to encourage binge drinking, overeating and unsafe sex.

      So all you happy happy joy joy morning people can just go stuff it.

      Baud

      @Lapassionara:

      I think it’s not a realistic worry.  To the extent Republicans were talking about ratfucking the primary, they were talking about voting for Bernie.  I doubt there was a secret underground movement to ratfuck us by voting for Biden.

      Hillary barely lost despite everything.  Still a lot of work to do, but Biden is in a good position.

      different-church-lady

      @OzarkHillbilly:  Oh, yeah, I know for sure that when I can’t bring myself to get out of bed my days are filled with vigor and capacity.

      I actually do believe that crankiness can be a motivator, and contentment leads to slack, but come on, that last paragraph is a bunch of horseshit.

      Gin & Tonic

      @SFAW

      (a chain in MA, NH, and southern ME

      I just read they’re opening one in RI next year (and no, contrary to popular belief, Attleboro is not part of RI.)

      Immanentize

      Will Bernie stay in until next week (the 17th?). I wanted Warren to stay on until the next debate (the 15th), but she was smarter than I was.  I can see the real draw for Sanders to get another debate in.  Then again, he probably will get bar stomped in  Florida.

      gvg

      I just checked the Washington Post and Michelle Malkin wrote something sane.  Really startled me and I wonder if I missed something.  It is about how people who aren’t taking the virus seriously are wrong and she specifically disses Trump too.  I’ve never heard her fable/math problem about the lilypads before.

