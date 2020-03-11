Speech said to have been written by Jared Kushner and Stephen Miller. Theme said to be “not my fault.”
You may applaud now.
Did he hump a flag?
Baud
When he’s not shitting on it.
steppy
*SNIFFFFF
Dadadadadadada
Glad I’m not the only one straight-up hate-watching this bullshit.
Llelldorin
Han freaking Solo sounded like an immature dipshit when he broke out that line. Trump thinks it’s a winner?
Oy.
la caterina
Oy ve. He’s just congratulating himself. Blame it on the Europeans.
Baud
Trump claimed he could make the Kessel Run in less than twelve parsecs?
David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
low energy
Poe Larity
Those damn Europeans! Except Brexit ICU empty land!
He’s like Dr Roboto or something.
My shorts on the market are going to be WINNING! Thx Roboto Don!
Adam L Silverman
They’ve got him on a lot of adderall.
Dadadadadadada
Oh. My. God.
Adam L Silverman
What could go wrong with noted medical expert Jared Kushner on the case?
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/03/10/coronavirus-trump-economy-125226
“Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar is pushing for the designation but Vice President Mike Pence, who Trump tapped to lead the administration’s coronavirus response, doesn’t want Trump to act until Congress passes a stimulus package, according to two of the people. There’s no deadline for a decision, but one of the people familiar with the talks said the task force will not give Trump its final verdict until Jared Kushner, the president’s senior adviser and son-in-law, finishes his research and comes to a conclusion himself.”
Baud
Theoretically speaking, can the Dow be a negative number?
mad citizen
“Remember when I declared an end to the American carnage? Well, we’re starting it up again.”
Elizabelle
OMG. Did he just shut down travel from Europe? Was in the other room.
David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
Dow futures have fallen 300 points in the last 6 minutes (no, joke)
Dadadadadadada
@Elizabelle: Excluding the UK, travel between the US and Europe is closed, starting Friday.
Elizabelle
“Smart action today will prevent … tomorrow.”
Horse. Out of the barn, jackhole.
dmsilev
He sounds like he’s sedated and talking in a monotone. I guess this is the closest he can come to “serious and reassuring”.
Leto
@Elizabelle: Yes he did.
Elizabelle
@Dadadadadadada: Damn. That is what I thought I heard.
Baud
What if the virus connects through Heathrow?
Dadadadadadada
“Smart action today will prevent virus spread tomorrow,” or some such.
No shit. But smart action six weeks ago is what we really needed.
David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
“better hygiene”
yeah, like not have sex with porn stars or marrying escorts
la caterina
Not again with the unemployment figures . . .
Elizabelle
@Dadadadadadada: UK exempted? Mad cow land is OK? Trump. A friend to those with prion disease.
Adam L Silverman
@Dadadadadadada: Because the novel Coronavirus is pro-Brexit.
Elizabelle
Has he blamed Obama yet? That’s my drinking phrase.
Ukko
He is such a dipshit
ChuckInAustin
US Women are up 2-0 against Japan at halftime.
Elizabelle
If “strongly” was your word, you are blotto, this very minute.
dmsilev
He keeps saying “corona virus”. Does he think it’s the beer brand or something?
Gin & Tonic
the task force will not give Trump its final verdict until Jared Kushner, the president’s senior adviser and son-in-law, finishes his research and comes to a conclusion himself.”
Must make namesake Don Jr feel like a million bucks.
SiubhanDuinne
“The virus will not have a chance against us.”
JFC.
Elizabelle
The virus will not have a chance against us.
I hope that goes on that fucker’s tombstone. Soon!
Dadadadadadada
I’m watching the whitehouse.gov livestream, after failing to find it on broadcast TV. Are any TV channels carrying it?
Aleta
Has he mentioned the interest-fee loans and other grift for “the hotel industry” (his) (and airlines, cruise co.s etc.)?
steppy
HIs right eye is about to disappear completely.
Elizabelle
“Acting with compassion and love, we will heal the sick ….”
Messiah complex there?
Yea. It was short. As his di …
Baud
So Biden gives his big coronavirus tomorrow, right?
la caterina
Rachel noting his “strange affect.”
dmsilev
Earth to fucknuts: Your call for politics-free unity might be better received coming from, well pretty much anybody besides you.
EmbraceYourInnerCrone
@Elizabelle: yes for thirty days starting Friday including cargo I believe. I yelled at my TV so loud I scared my dog. He is tooting his own horn and doing USA USA. And using it as a stick to tell the Dems to shut up.
Elizabelle
Does that mean we can GO to Europe? We can be our own little vectors?
Formica
I would swear he’s been sedated for this. Seriously.
Kay (not the front-pager)
He sounds awfully sleepy and slurry. Not one word was really properly pronounced. Very weird speech. And that doesn’t even get into the content. Wow.
Adam L Silverman
@Elizabelle: I lived in Scotland between 1992 and 1995. And because of that I can’t donate blood despite the fact that they actually know how the Creutzfeldt–Jakob disease cluster in semi-rural southwestern England happened, that it only has a ten year incubation period, so if I had it, we’d have known by 2005, and I obviously don’t have it.
Also: mooo!
E.
I missed it. Did he become the President tonight?
Jim, Foolish Literalist
whoo boy, he’s got the sniffles tonight
he’s suspending travel between the US and Europe?
bluehill
@David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch: You’d think the negative reinforcement from the market would cause him to try something else.
Baud
Probably coronavirus.
Elie
Totally agree — man is on drugs of some sort. Also, his makeup is off the chain — deep orange sorbet makeup. This dude is in major crazzee and I believe he will snap in some way pretty soon. This is just nuts — to have this insane maniac “leading” this country…. It just makes me scream and scream…..
different-church-lady
It was nice of Zombie Donald Trump to show up and read that speech written for some other president.
Gin & Tonic
National emergency or no? I can’t watch or listen.
Avalune
@Adam L Silverman: We can’t donate blood either due to living overseas too long. Also probrexit made me snort.
Brachiator
Excluding the UK, travel between the US and Europe is closed, starting Friday.
Holy Moly! I just got a news notification about this.
Trump truly has a 19th Century brain. He believes in Fortress America, shutting itself off from the rest of the world.
Can Americans abroad come back in?
Adam L Silverman
@Gin & Tonic: Jr should be happy that the campaign is paying for his girlfriend to be his girlfriend.
Leto
@Adam L Silverman: Awww, Bessie! Yur knut lukin’ too gud! Muh poor sweet lass!
different-church-lady
Can Americans abroad come back in?
“With proper screening,” yes.
Jim, Foolish Literalist
Daniel W. Drezner @dandrezner
My thoughts on Trump’s proposed Europe ban: 1) The virus is already here. 2) It’s not obvious how halting cargo shipments helps to halt the coronavirus. 3) The markets will freak out at any attempted decoupling from Europe. So, basically, a shitshow.
Adam L Silverman
@Dadadadadadada: I have MSNBC on. Which, according to Greenwald, means I’m the Democratic establishment.
Avalune
@different-church-lady: Which means what exactly? Whoooo knows.
bluehill
NBA game (Jazz – Thunder) postponed at the last minute because one of its players is sick. Sports is the one thing that brings a lot of people together. Between March Madness and stuff like this, it’s going to be hard to ignore for the folks that haven’t been paying attention.
David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
Dow futures have now dropped 500 points since he started speaking.
So much winning!
Adam L Silverman
@la caterina: Drugged out of his gourd.
Gin & Tonic
@Adam L Silverman: There’s a name for that sort of thing, but the word escapes me right now.
MaxUtil
@Adam L Silverman: It’s called “Mad” cow. So surely it would be: MOOO!
Avalune
Dear President – the call is coming from inside the house!
The number of people I run into parroting his nonsense is alarming and going to kill us all.
Poe Larity
Returning to local news anchors, they both had expressions of wtf, how are we supposed to respond to that?
TheflipPsyd
I can’t deal with his absolute craziness and narcissism. Are all threads open? I’ve lurked for years but don’t post much. Anyone watching The Masked Singer. Spoiler —-
Sarah Palin was unmasked tonight. She sang Sir Mix-A-Lot’s Baby Got Back. Interestingly one of the guesses was Tina Fey.
Dadadadadadada
@Brachiator: Yes, at least until Friday. I suppose not after that, though that gets into a pretty serious legal question: they can’t bar US citizens from coming home under any circumstances, can they?
Though if all flights from Europe are canceled, there might just not be any way for anyone to get back. That will almost certainly lead to some infected jackass trying to take a roundabout route (like, say, flying from Spain to Mexico to Florida), thus spreading the virus more than if he’d just flown direct, and much more than if he’d just stayed put.
Avalune
@Gin & Tonic: They need me too but said no way. I try every time we have a blood drive on campus. They say come back in two years.
bluehill
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: Futures now down 2%. Reacting more negatively as he goes on.
different-church-lady
@TheflipPsyd: She was unmasked 12 years ago.
David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
@Adam L Silverman: Nope. I am.
mrmoshpotato
Are you guyses enjoying the rambling shitshow?
Bob Cesca’s interview with The Furniture Guys is good listening.
Dadadadadadada
@TheflipPsyd: That just shows you how well Fey captured Palin’s essence on SNL all those years ago. (God, that was a really long time ago, wasn’t it?)
Also, Sarah Palin still exists? And is on TV?
David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
Tom Hanks posts on Instagram that he and Rita Wilson have tested positive for Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/KRvN7ETdnb
— Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) March 12, 2020
It’s a terrible day in the neighborhood, a terrible day in the neighborhood, would be, could you be, would be my nurse.
sixthdoctor
Aw, shoot, missed the speech. I wonder if there’s a succinct review…
Chrrrrrrrrrrrrrrriiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiissssssssssssssssssssstttttttttt.
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) March 12, 2020
Ah.
Baud
Maybe Jared has figured out how to use this to short the market.
mrmoshpotato
@la caterina: ?
Marcopolo
Okay, I watched. He didn’t actually declare a national emergency, did he? Did I miss that. Because folks like Govs Inslee & Pritzker need a national emergency declaration to get access to FEMA funding & to get additional flexibility in how they can use other federal dollars they receive.
Juju
@different-church-lady: but back then it just involved makeup remover and sandpaper.
eclare
@Adam L Silverman: I spent too much time in the UK to donate, too. Pisses me off.
Dadadadadadada
@David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch: Oh my God. Are we going to have another rash of beloved-celebrity deaths like in 2016? Capped off by the worst presidential election anyone has ever seen, ditto?
Duane
First time Trumpov has addressed the nation isn’t it? That was pathetic. What a mess.
bluehill
Frum tweeted this. Obama showing how to do it’s done
Steeplejack
Thank you, guy who apparently never saw Star Wars. That’s an actual line from the movie that has been ridiculed for [*checks calendar*] over 40 years.
L85NJGT
Maybe he tested positive for COVID-19
David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
“I will not ban travel from United Kingdom, as long as I have golf course there”
Dadadadadadada
@mrmoshpotato: “Affect” means a person’s demeanor, look, how they come off. A person with “flat affect” is unexpressive, hard to read. Someone with “strange affect” comes off as weird, just like Trump did just now.
Leto
Trumpov trying to prevent a 12 Monkeys situation… Maddow listing all the people who’ve met Trumpov face-2-face who’ve been directly exposed to corona.
BobS
I see they sent robot Donald Trump out to read the teleprompter again.
opiejeanne
@Fredric Weizmann: Thank you. I hate HATE when that line comes up in the movies. They tried to fix the stupidity of it by manufacturing a short-cut in space in one of the more recent movies.
Avalune
@Marcopolo: If I’m honest i kind of tunes him out after the first few minutes. His affect, as mentioned earlier, was making me so uncomfortable (also his face, words, the way his mouth makes those weird shapes, the sniffing, the strange way he emphasizes certain words, the lack of sense even when he’s reading teleprompter etc etc).
Jim, Foolish Literalist
I didn’t watch it, the travel ban strikes me as freakin’ nuts
Tom Nichols @RadioFreeTom
We are in a global pandemic, we face the meltdown of our medical system, the markets are crashing, and Trump has gone bye-bye.
I’m calling it. TOMCON 1. All bets about…well, everything… are off.
Sab
Lots of pastry here that I am tempted to read. But no, not today.
Scout211
I thank you all for watching because I definitely could not. So no declaration of national emergency?
Can someone paraphrase the cray cray? I can’t bear to hear his voice. Thanks.
TheflipPsyd
So true. And I actually laughed out loud and woke up my husband after reading your comment
bbleh
The more I reflect on this, the worse it is.
different-church-lady
“Mr. President, tonight you are GOING TO READ THE WORDS ON THE GODDAMNED TELEPROMPTER AND ONLY THE WORDS ON THE GODDAMNED TELEPROMPTER!!”
HalfAssedHomesteader
Pretty sure when Joe said Trump’s best option was to be quiet he knew what he was doing.
@Marcopolo: Apparently Trump’s waiting for Jared to finish his homework.
mrmoshpotato
@Dadadadadadada: I was actually asking who ‘Rachel’ is since the first Rachel that comes to mind for me is Dr. Maddow.
hells littlest angel
It’s a good thing all those dirty Europeans have no way to get to the UK. It’s an island!
@Dadadadadadada: Only if the Cubs win the serries.
Elizabelle
@Adam L Silverman: I know. Think about that when I give blood, that so many good service people can no longer do so, and that seems way beyond an excess of caution.
Jim, Foolish Literalist
Carl Quintanilla @carlquintanilla
Confirmed cases: * UK: 459 * Austria: 246 * Greece: 99 * Iceland: 85 * Finland: 59 * Portugal: 59 * Ireland: 43 * Poland: 31 * Hungary: 13
Did no one tell him this would crash the markets?
MuckJagger
Does anyone know where I can find that chart that had the timeline of the coronavirus spread which featured quotes from the administration players? For example, one quote had Kudlow saying “we have it contained,” another quote had Trump saying “it’s just the flu.”
I thought it was here, but I can’t seem to find it in the half-dozen or so blogs I read.
mali muso
WTF??? Hubby was set to visit family in Africa literally tomorrow flying via France. So, um, guess that’s not viable now if he wants to come home. So angry.
Ken
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: Trump has gone bye-bye
Is that a possible outcome of narcissistic personality disorder? That is, when finally confronted with undeniable evidence of failure, the personality just… disintegrates?
Leto
@opiejeanne: Who thought it was time? Who has ever thought it was time?
David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
Dow futures CRASHING — 750 points dropped since speech started
different-church-lady
@David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch: Fuck, they’re not even Italian!
Avalune
@mrmoshpotato: Yes Maddow thought he seemed very weird and commented on his affect.
Gin & Tonic
So, no travel to “Europe”? Is that just Schengen zone? Can I go to Ukraine? Can I travel via Istanbul?
Sab
@Elizabelle: So Brexit seems prescient. My dog could run a country better.
Adam L Silverman
@Gin & Tonic: It is unclear if he has activated a national emergency under the Stafford Act. He needs to as without it he’s hamstringing the states in their responses.
mrmoshpotato
@different-church-lady: “Telebrompers are total losers! Sad!”
Elizabelle
Breaking news: Tom Hanks and his wife Rita (Wilson?) have tested positive for coronavirus. Top of WaPost.
trnc
“The virus will not have a chance against us.”
As my STEM kid pointed out, viruses are literally the most resilient things in the world.
Elizabelle
WaPost: “Actor Tom Hanks announced on social media that he and his wife, the actress Rita Wilson, have tested positive for coronavirus.
The couple are in Australia and started to feel “a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches,” Hanks wrote on Instagram. “Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”
They will be tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires, Hanks said.”
EmbraceYourInnerCrone
@TheflipPsyd: no really!!?? Sarah Palin!Bwahahahah! Thank you
Sorry to hear about Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson
mrmoshpotato
@hells littlest angel: Surrounded by water – ocean water!
David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
@different-church-lady: Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know which one has the plague.
Fair Economist
@EmbraceYourInnerCrone: I have 2 friends in Spain now. Yes, I told them not to go. They may be stranded now, along with tens of thousands more on both sides of the Atlantic.
Adam L Silverman
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: Item 3 is the point. He has been looking for an excuse to decouple the US from the EU since he came into office. Because he doesn’t understand how trade works. This was his excuse.
la caterina
@Dadadadadadada: Thank you.
opiejeanne
@TheflipPsyd: You’re joking, right?
geg6
So apparently, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have tested positive. Freak out in Hollywood.
Elizabelle
I hope that Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Betty White are on strict home confinement.
Also Queen Elizabeth. Wonder what kind of pin she can wear for this.
Baud
Sounds like they’ll be ok.
Mnemosyne
Now I’m wondering if our date night activity needs to be buying canned goods and toilet paper at the grocery store, because I think a whole lot of panic buying is about to happen.
mrmoshpotato
@🐾BillinGlendaleCA: Stop blaming this shit on them.
Amir Khalid
Blame that mistake on George Lucas.
Adam L Silverman
@Gin & Tonic: I have checked. Every so often I have to have a pint drawn for therapeutic purposes, which they then have to dispose of. And I have a bunch of special antigens and antibodies they always need. Despite that, the rules have never been revised. I’m forbidden to donate.
Juju
@different-church-lady: President: Yesh.
@Adam L Silverman: Would Shirley work?
Poe Larity
Prediction: Even QAnon will be talking about 25th Amendment options after the market opens
Adam L Silverman
@Gin & Tonic: She also seems to have the same kidney problem as the First Lady.
Sab
@Elizabelle:Are we now jackholes? I hope that’s only BJ After Dark when the west coast guys kick in. ( Mnem the troll tormentor.)
Elizabelle
Everytime I see an image of Trump in the Oval Office I think “you fucker. You are sitting in Hillary’s chair. You stole it.”
David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
Life is really unfair.
Tom Hanks has the plague and Adam Sandler doesn’t even have the sniffles.
The Dangerman
I swear, I decided to take a nap around 5:15p (local, PDST, speech at 6p). I figured 30 to 40 minutes (typical) and I’d wake up well in time to see Trump be presidential for the first time in his term…
…and I woke up and it was already over. Hannity tells me it was the best speech ever. He’s not lying to me, is he?
TheflipPsyd
@opiejeanne: I kind of wish I were. The panel really didn’t know what to say. Definitely was awkward when she was unmasked. And if you watch the show, the panel is usually over the top complimentary of the unmasked singer. There was just stunned silence from the panel
lgerard
He did ask for a 50 billion dollar slush fund to be given to the SBA so he can bail out his supporters
hells littlest angel
@mrmoshpotato: Surrounded by water – ocean water!
Nothing can live in that! The salt makes it sterile!
Formica
@different-church-lady: it lays bare the absurd double standard that we’ve somehow adopted. Trump can literally piss his pants, slur his words, make no sense to the media, and then be shot full of diazepam so he can make it through a ten minute speech without going full MAGA… but if Joe Biden has a senior moment, well, obviously it’s dementia. (Does that make me a neoliberal shill?)
Ksmiami
Republicans need to pay for foisting this monster on us.
mrmoshpotato
@Elizabelle: In hazmat suits too.
Ken
@The Dangerman: Hannity tells me it was the best speech ever. He’s not lying to me, is he?
No. He’s lying to Trump, who is his only viewer that matters.
Leto
@Amir Khalid: How is it wrong? Using the original quote, how is it wrong?
Elizabelle
@mrmoshpotato: And scuba gear. Anything to keep them safe.
Mnemosyne
Good thing QE 2 always wears gloves and no one is allowed to touch her in public. Maybe RBG and Betty White need to do the same.
Gin & Tonic
The NBA has just cancelled the remainder of the season.
Baud
@Gin & Tonic: Wow.
Elizabelle
LA Times: Colonel Parker, hmmm?
In a statement relayed through their representative, Hanks said the two contracted the illness in Australia, where the actor is currently filming Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley biopic, in which Hanks is playing Presley’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Hanks and Wilson are both 63 years old.
Adam L Silverman
@Marcopolo: As far as I can tell he did not invoke the Stafford Act.
different-church-lady
@BobS: Scram pal, I’m working this side of the street!
@Formica: No, it makes you a member of the Democratic Establishment, congratulations!
Adam L Silverman
@Dadadadadadada: We need the Cubs to win the World Series again though to reset the timeline.
hells littlest angel
Something I’m really not looking forward to: celebrity coronavirus news.
Leto
@Adam L Silverman: I’m not going to say that I didn’t think the timing of these two incidents was… most circumspect. Same day they argue that the men have “more responsibility”, they decide to let the game go on with a packed audience after the NBA/NCAA/some MLB teams close shop to the public. Did Trumpov install his people there too? Did another caddie get to run the US Soccer Federation? Ugh
Elizabelle
@Gin & Tonic: Shit just got real. The NBA? Wow.
piratedan
@Adam L Silverman: feature… not bug… besides its only blue state people…
Patricia Kayden
This is pretty similar to how Italy got into its mess.A lot of officials spent a lot of time loudly closing the borders, while COVID spread inside the country.It's one thing the first time a country makes this mistake. For the Trump admin to repeat it is rank incompetence.— Dr Sarah Taber (@SarahTaber_bww) March 12, 2020
Jim, Foolish Literalist
eff Greenfield @greenfield64
I’ve been watching Presidential speeches for decades. have never seen a President look more nervous, more unsure of what he was saying, than tonight.
Tom Nichols @ RadioFreeTom
This is why my Spidey-sense is tingling. It makes no sense and neither did the President in announcing it. It’s scapegoating and I’d bet someone in the White House is thinking about emergency powers but can’t figure out how to use them effectively yet.
helluva combination, a zonked-out, halfwit megalomaniac with Bill Barr whispering in one ear and Stephen Miller in the other
Adam L Silverman
The Dangerman
The NBA has just cancelled the remainder of the season.
Fuck me.
I figure MLB might be next. This is payback for the Dodgers stealing Mookie Betts, huh?
Sab
@Mnemosyne: Good for you resting today. Best of health. My spouse gets cluster headaches so we wish you well and good health.
PenAndKey
You know, every time he does something new these days I have to reign in my first impulse. It’s not to scream or throw something at the screen. It’s you immediately ask, “how in the ever loving fuck does the president have the power to do THAT?”. Seriously, without even declaring a national emergency he can just ban travel to an entire continent?
Well, shit. By the time November comes around he’s going to have citizens storming the gates of DC at this rate. The GOP does know that if they completely tank the economy their financial backers are going to be out for blood, and that it’ll be theirs people are aiming for, right?
Marcopolo
@Adam L Silverman: That’s what I thought. Still not taking it seriously.
Adam L Silverman
@HeleninEire: Do you really he thinks he knows that the Republic of Ireland is 1) different than Northern Ireland and 2) not in the UK/Britain?
rk
A”foreign virus”.
Why not just call it the chinki slit eyes yellow monster and be done with it.
Mnemosyne
You say that now, but just wait until it hits the Kardashians and you’ll be singing a different tune.
Adam L Silverman
@different-church-lady: Or no ice cream, Sean Hannity, or Twitter time for you!
@Adam L Silverman: Doesn’t he have a golf course there?
BobS
Nope.
Zombies are horror, robots science-fiction.
On second thought, you’re right- Trump belongs in the horror aisle.
Ksmiami
Ps I hope this entire administration contracts the virus. They are all worthless pustules
Adam L Silverman
@Elizabelle: It is what it is. Before they put the ban in place I donated regularly. I’d still do so if they let me.
Dadadadadadada
@The Dangerman: Hannity? Lie? NEVER! How dare you suggest such a thing!
Marcopolo
@PenAndKey: But everyone will be standing 6 feet apart.
Jim, Foolish Literalist
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: helluva combination, a zonked-out, halfwit megalomaniac with Bill Barr whispering in one ear and Stephen Miller in the other
ah, I was being overly optimistic
Jim Acosta @Acosta
Jared Kushner becoming more involved in Coronavirus response, as Mulvaney heads for the exits, sources @DanaBashCNN @JDiamond1 and me. Jared is “in total control,” source tells us.
Adam L Silverman
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: It isn’t that they didn’t tell him, it’s that he doesn’t understand what they tell him.
David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
I can’t see how they go forward with the Olympics.
Mike in NC
Well, beginning to look like Great Depression v2.0 is in the cards, thanks to the cluelessness of Fat Bastard. Putin must be popping Champagne corks.
Enhanced Voting Techniques
So let’s see so far how Donny Dumb Ass is going
* Declared the virus response meetings top secret, so the doctors needed to do the planning can’t attend.
* Banned travel from Europe, because of a virus that started in China.
What’s next, nuking Wyoming?
To think, somewhere in a Trump resort there is a boot full of piss in it that need to be emptied.
Sab
@The Dangerman: Good for them. Don’t want folks dying for my entertainment.
Adam L Silverman
@Gin & Tonic: No and no!
Gin & Tonic
@Adam L Silverman: Donating is one thing that makes me feel good. I was just annoyed that they don’t have any more coffee mugs to give out after the 10-gallon one.
Narya
Fever and cough for me here…trying not to freak out.
hells littlest angel
@Mnemosyne: If it leads to a new reality show, Celebrity Survivor: Covid 19, I might be okay with it.
Adam L Silverman
@🐾BillinGlendaleCA: No.
Avalune
@Mnemosyne: Leto has been sick a few days and I stayed home because of headaches and dizziness myself. 👊🏻
randy khan
They actually retconned that in Solo, so that it (theoretically) made sense.
Adam L Silverman
@mrmoshpotato: Don’t give him any ideas.
Duane
@Mnemosyne: All the Trumpsters are going to freak out now that Dear Leader has given this approval. Let the hoarding begin.
The Dangerman
@David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch:
I can’t see how they go forward with the Olympics.
I figured games without fans (NBA, NCAA, Olympics, et al).
Shutting down the games entirely is …. unexpected and still unanticipated for the Olympics.
So much money at stake (not for the players, for the hotels, restaurants, etc).
Unbelievable.
BobS
@Enhanced Voting Techniques: Nuking Wyoming isn’t necessarily the worst idea, assuming they make everything north of Jackson Hole part of Montana first.
bluehill
I can guess Trump wasn’t joking
https://i.dailymail.co.uk/1s/2020/03/10/16/25789234-8096221-image-a-1_1583856405520.jpg
joel hanes
he doesn’t understand what they tell him
He REFUSES to understand, because it’s not what he wants.
He crosses his arms in that little-boy-opposition posture and makes his pouty/bored/annoyed face, and none of the words in the air around him are the boss of him.
opiejeanne
@Dadadadadadada: Palin is drawn to cameras.
Enhanced Voting Techniques
@Dadadadadadada: he Dark Knight Strikes Again, a nightmarish dystopian tale of horror, had a holographic president, controlled from just off camera by Lex Luthor.
Would we be living in that universe. There is no evil master mind behind the curtain on this one.
Formica
@🐾BillinGlendaleCA: Sweet! When do those sweet, sweet DNC checks start showing up? Do they do direct deposit? 🤔
Jacel
@David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch: Will Tom and Rita self-quarantine on a deserted island with a vollyball?
Elizabelle
The FTF NYTimes was shamed into making its coronavirus coverage free. Have at it!
Enhanced Voting Techniques
@SiubhanDuinne: Seriously, Trump smack talked a disease?
Adam L Silverman
@🐾BillinGlendaleCA: He has golf resorts and courses in Scotland and Ireland. They are leveraged to the hilt and losing a lot of money.
Citizen Alan
@TheflipPsyd: Jesus Christ I thought you were joking!!! Wow! She’s fallen further than I ever imagined!
Jim, Foolish Literalist
When do Jamie Dimon and the Remaining Koch Brother and whoever else decide enough is enough?
BobS
@joel hanes: One word- Cheney.
Patricia Kayden
Nothing about testingNothing about hospital bedsNothing about health care workersNothing about vaccinesNothing about the health care infrastructureNothing about schoolsNothing about public transportationNothing about home working#trumpaddress #CornonaVirus #EuropeToUS— Alex Menendez (@InstinctFilms) March 12, 2020
Amir Khalid
The Google gives this definition:
One parsec corresponds to the distance at which the mean radius of the earth’s orbit subtends an angle of one second of arc.
I.e. it’s a unit not of time but of distance (about 3 x10e16 metres, or 3.26 light years). Apparently George did not know that, so the line has Han nonsensically claiming he traversed the Kessel Run in less than the actual distance.
Anya
My friend asked her wingnut mom about Trump’s weird affect tonight and the wingnut mom said: “he is very concerned. He is carrying the weight of the nation’s problems.” I hate these people. We will never see the calamity of this lunatic’s presidency.
Steeplejack
“Suspended,” I thought I heard.
Adam L Silverman
@David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch: At best, they’ll have no spectators, just competitors. But I expect that Japan wouldn’t take that risk.
Sab
@Elizabelle: Will it suck? Anybody got a book coming out months too late to be helpful? Just asking for nobody in particular.
Leto
@randy khan: It was in the 1977 notes for the sequels that Lucas was writing. Also the original quote is still correct. If someone can explain how the original line is incorrect, even when you take into account that a parsec is distance (and the Kessel Run is a measure of… distance) I’d love to see it. Why no freak out over the fact that it can go .5 past light speed? Figured people would’ve freaked out over that.
Amir Khalid
What was the retcon?
L85NJGT
The idea behind quarantine and social isolation is that it keeps the rate of spread down enough so that the medical infrastructure isn’t overwhelmed.
Adam L Silverman
@joel hanes: They haven’t posted it yet, but that is the subject of my most recent paid column. Once it posts, I’ll link to it here.
different-church-lady
@Gin & Tonic: Not cancelled: suspended.
Poe Larity
Rudy Gobert is the infected player – he made a point of joking about the virus at a press meeting while smearing their mics with his hands.
bluehill
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: I wonder this myself. Whatever money they got from the tax breaks and relaxed regulations is all gone and then some. The repub appear to have tied themselves to the mast, but have to believe that not everyone in the business community is that stupid.
Mary G
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: OK, that scares me more than almost anything I’ve. Nichols is always poo-pooing panic.
Sab
@Elizabelle: Soap actually works better than hand sanitizer.
I’ve been using rubbing alcohol, and definitely heading into iguana territory on my hands (winking lizards around here. Not in the wild, but always in bars.)
Jim, Foolish Literalist
Philip Wegmann@PhilipWegman· 33m
Trump is now a “war time” president per @JasonMillerinDC: “This is a war unlike anything we’ve faced in US history & it’s going to take an unconventional president who isn’t trapped by preconceived notions of doing things the way they’ve always been done to lead us through this.”
Jeffro
@David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch: win (assuming there’s anyone left to laugh a month from now)
Leto
@Amir Khalid: Except the Kessel Run was never establish any further than that, so why are you taking it as time instead of distance? This is comparable to me telling you that I traveled from NYC to LA in X miles but then you saying, loudly, NO MILES IS THE INCORRECT UNIT! No, miles is correct.
Here let me ask this: using just A New Hope, tell me what a proper distance for Kessel Run is? Or how long should it take? Why does both Luke and Ben scoff at what he said?
joel hanes
Soap and water work better to disinfect hands than sanitizer, if you wash for 20 seconds and do it right.
Sanitizer is for when soap and water are impractical.
sung to the tune of “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” :
novel coronavirus
has a lipid outer shell
washing your hands correctly
sends it back to virus hell
(“lipid” is basically grease, and soap and water do actually break up the virus’s outer shell, killing much of it)
Gin & Tonic
@different-church-lady: OK, “indefinitely suspended.” Care to put a wager on when the suspension is lifted?
Dan B
@Adam L Silverman: Shoulda been looking at this earlier but:
Geshundeit….. in unison!
All run screaming.
Jeebus. I just walked in the door from my writer group where we aren’t even allowed to have our phones on. No travel. NBA. Tom Hanks. Market futures. If he wanted to create panic and uncertainty, he couldn’t have done it better.
japa21
Just learned a fun fact while watching the Black Hawks game. The Stanley Cup has only been cancelled once. That was due to the Spanish Flu.
ETA: More empty seats than I am used to seeing at the United Center.
SiubhanDuinne
No hand sanitizer, isopropyl alcohol of any strength, or even hydrogen peroxide at Kroger today.
I’ve looked nearly every day for a week — Kroger and Publix, Walgreen’s, Target, even Staples for hand sanitizer. Everyone’s out, and none of them knows when they may be getting more stock.
Sab
@Elizabelle: My sister went out to California and missed Ohio primary. What was she thinking? She is often an idiot. Can’t plan her way out of a tin can.
@The Dangerman: They shut down the NBA cause a player tested positive.
Leto
@Amir Khalid: Is LA to NYC a fixed distance? Also now you’re “presuming”, so if you’re doing that you’ve already accepted the fact that the Maw is a vast series of black holes which affect both distance and… time. So again, how is the original quote wrong?
Mary G
Urk:
Statement from DHS Sec. Chad Wolf says the proclamation only applies to the Schengen Area; so that indicates this proclamation does not bar travelers from Ukraine, Serbia, Bulgaria, Russia, Turkey, Croatia, Belarus, Moldova, etc— Betsy Woodruff Swan (@woodruffbets) March 12, 2020
6h
Adam L Silverman
Oopsie!
Former Italian Prime Minister @matteorenzi has a plea for the nation's partners in Europe and the United States on the coronavirus:
"Please to my friends of the other European countries, and let me be very clear, all the American guys, please don't make the same mistakes." pic.twitter.com/cYsFERa8Iz
— Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) March 11, 2020
Now I’m wondering if our date night activity needs to be buying canned goods and toilet paper at the grocery store, because I think a whole lot of panic buying is about to happen.
Lol. I needed to get a couple of things at the grocery store tonight, and Ms. Redshift said “you should get going before he speaks, because there’s probably going to be panic buying afterward!”
Anya
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: Dimon was too quick to criticize President Obama for criticizing Wall Street pay but Trump blows up the world economy and any semblance of global cooperation and he’s nowhere to be found. Fuck that guy.
Ken
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: I’ll give him this, crashing the economy as the first step to addressing a public health catastrophe is unconventional, and something no other president would have ever thought of.
Adam L Silverman
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: Is that the creepy guy with no chin and a kid out of wedlock?
Sab
@joel hanes: Also to Skye Boat Song for Outlander TV fans.
@Formica: Oh, you thought there was cash money, they pay in Soros bucks.
opiejeanne
@Leto: The guy who wrote the script thought it was time. Lucas. He tried to defend it after the criticism 40 years ago, unsuccessfully. They laughed at his ridiculous explanation
Also, my dad. He was not a dumb guy but he didn’t know what a parsec was until I explained it to him, and even then he wanted it to be time-based because what did his daughter with a college degree and an A in an astronomy class know, anyway. .
sdhays
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: Apparently, he can’t absorb bad news unless it comes from Sean Hannity through the boob tube or during Congressional testimony (also viewed through the boob tube, during “Executive Time”). So, maybe someone did tell him, but since it wasn’t delivered in one of those two ways, he didn’t hear it.
Amir Khalid
During the Liverpool-Atletico Madrid match a few hours ago, the BBS live-blogged that a player at Italian Serie A football club Juventus has tested positive for coronavirus.
Mary G
The answers to tonight’s two top #CopyeditingProTip questions are: • for fuck’s sake• Hanks’s— Benjamin Dreyer (@BCDreyer) March 12, 2020
They are leveraged to the hilt and losing a lot of money.
Of course, why should they be any different than any of his other “properties”.
Leto
@VOR: The Kessel Run was addressed in 1977 in his notes for the sequels:
Similar info can be found in the notes Lucas recorded together with Carol Titelman in July/August 1977 to start a knowledge database for the planned sequels:
“It’s a very simple ship, very economical ship, although the modifications he made to it are rather extensive – mostly to the navigation system to get through hyperspace in the shortest possible distance (parsecs).”
(Wookipedia)
And it was already explained in more detail in the Expanded Universe, which Disney shitcanned when they bought the franchise.
Wired has a funny write up on the real life physics of the a Kessel Run: https://www.wired.com/2013/02/kessel-run-12-parsecs/
@Enhanced Voting Techniques: Also an acceptable answer.
Jeffro
@Dadadadadadada: Lex would NEVER have let it all come to this.
See also: “Jeffro’s biggest problem with trumpov is that he’s such. a. fucking. moron.”
Jim, Foolish Literalist
@Adam L Silverman: never seen him but I believe it’s the one who fellow ex-trump staffer and long time right wing whack job AJ Delgado had a kid with and is currently suing– google confirms
Sab
@Adam L Silverman: Sooo glad the rest of us can’t post media and pictures.
Avalune
I love that we are talking about a global pandemic and arguing adamantly about a fictitious “run” at the same time.
Brachiator
Jeebus. I just walked in the door from my writer group where we aren’t even allowed to have our phones on. No travel. NBA. Tom Hanks. Market futures. If he wanted to create panic and uncertainty, he couldn’t have done it better.
I am not sure that we can blame the NBA and Tom Hanks on Trump.
Someone else just noted that the Stanley Cup championship was canceled because of the Spanish Flu.
And with the example of Italy being shut down, and countries such as Israel imposing quarantines on visitors, I am not sure what a measured reaction might be.
The main thing I want from Trump is to make sure that health professionals are working on this thing, not political fools and Jesus freaks.
Mary G
I’m so frustrated right now … that we can’t trust the media to tell us the truth without inflaming it to hurt Trump … that Trump has misled so many times we no longer know when to trust his word … that even I as a journalist am not sure where to turn for real info on COVID.— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 12, 2020
Cry me a river, bitch.
Dadadadadadada
@joel hanes: He was born and raised in Wyoming, and graduated from the U of Wyoming after flunking out of Harvard. He represented Wyoming in Congress for many years. He only moved to Texas in the 90s.
Patricia Kayden
@Adam L Silverman: I find it so bizarre how Kushner is involved in every dang policy in this administration. I don’t think I’ve even heard that pipsqueak speak.
Amir Khalid
@SiubhanDuinne: I was at Watson’s, a Malaysian chain pharmacy, looking for hand sanitisers and masks. They said the same thing: out of stock, can’t say when …
The Dangerman
“This is a war unlike anything we’ve faced in US history & it’s going to take an unconventional president who isn’t trapped by preconceived notions of doing things the way they’ve always been done to lead us through this.”
This person was high, right?
Marcopolo
@Patricia Kayden: Nothing about flattening the curve.
Jeffro
@The Dangerman: We actually did that here at Team Fro – switched over after trumpov’s speech to see/hear Hannity’s spin on it.
For those of you not inclined to check out the video, here’s the short version: trumpov has been on the COVID-19 case from Day 1. Day -1, actually. Oh and by the way…let’s NOT politicize this crisis, ok?
(which prompted a great conversation with Fro Jr and Fro-ette about how GOP presidents ALWAYS. PULL. THIS. SHIT. Massive deficits? Recession? 9/11? Iraq? Hurricanes Katrina and Maria? STOP POLITICIZING TRAGEDY, DEMS!!)
Meanwhile, 8 Benghazi investigations and also we’re STILL getting depositions from Hillz about her emails…
joel hanes
I wish you hadn’t told me that
Mary G
A key clarification from DHS on the European travel ban – it doesn’t apply to US citizens or permanent residents. pic.twitter.com/NzpbYnsjK9— Michael Li 李之樸 (@mcpli) March 12, 2020
bluehill
@Adam L Silverman: Man, Vlad is on such a roll.
Adam L Silverman
Nice new open thread is posted for you all to frolic in!
BobS
@Dadadadadadada: Yeah, I was going to write that I remembered Cheney representing Wyoming in Congress throughout the 1980’s.
Marcopolo
@Amir Khalid: Hope they were observing social distancing. You can do that on a football pitch, right?
Mary G
I haz a confused:
Hoping to get the payroll tax cut approved by both Republicans and Democrats, and please remember, very important for all countries & businesses to know that trade will in no way be affected by the 30-day restriction on travel from Europe. The restriction stops people not goods.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 12, 2020
This is like a bad imitation of a Monty Python script.
TS (the original)
I hope that goes on that fucker’s tombstone.
A fitting epitah
Luciamia
English not his first or second language
Leto
@opiejeanne: Ok, so how is it wrong? Are two points in space always fixed distances? Regardless of what he thought, how is the line wrong? Is the distance between Alpha Centauri and Earth always X parsecs? Was it less in the past? Will it be more in the future? Will always be the same even though we have an expanding universe?
Steeplejack
Are you deliberately being a dumbass? In the original movie, Han Solo is specifically bragging to Obi-Wan and Luke about how fast the Millennium Falcon is, and that’s when he says it “made the Kessel run in under 12 parsecs.” He’s clearly talking (mistakenly) about a unit of time.
To take your flawed analogy about traveling between New York and Los Angeles, where the distance is about 3,000 miles, it’s as if Han said, “But we did it in under 2,000 miles!” It makes no sense at all.
Adam L Silverman
@🐾BillinGlendaleCA: The reporter of this article at The Scotsman has his teeth in the Trump Organization’s financials in Scotland and Ireland and he is not letting go!
https://www.scotsman.com/news/politics/revealed-blow-trump-organisation-obscure-legal-fight-member-numbers-fall-turnberry-2260444
Leto
@Gin & Tonic: So were so many things in the Star Wars/Star Trek universe… until young kids watching that shit said, that’s cool, and decided to make it reality.
But this is also a much more productive conversation than our umpteenth regurgitation of how Trumpov/Republicans are threatening our lives on a daily basis.
Adam L Silverman
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: That’s him. No chin.
Citizen Alan
@Amir Khalid: IIRC, to make the Kessel Run, you have to navigate between various dangers. Black holes or somesuch. You can make the distance shorter if you cut dangerously close to said dangers. It’s not a new retcon though, Star Wars nerds explained it to me that way back in the 90’s if not earlier.
Mnemosyne
Jared is married to the narcissist’s Golden Child Ivanka, so that makes him a Golden Child as well. It sounds like Jared’s dad may also be an amoral narcissist, so Jared knows how to kiss ass and keep Big Daddy happy. Someone from a normal family would have fled screaming long ago.
BobS
@Gin & Tonic: I was tripping the first time I saw it in a theater in 1977. It seemed pretty fucking real.
Feathers
Aide to Sen. Maria Cantwell has Coronavirus. No contact w/Senator or other Members of Congress.
ETA: DC Office
Brachiator
Are you deliberately being a dumbass? In the original movie, Han Solo is specifically bragging to Obi-Wan and Luke about how fast the Millennium Falcon is, and that’s when he says it “made the Kessel run in under 12 parsecs.” He’s clearly talking (mistakenly) about a unit of time.
He’s talking techno-babble made up by a screenwriter.
I think the Han Solo movie tried to make sense of this, but it doesn’t really matter.
sdhays
@Amir Khalid: Is Watson’s Malaysian? I know you have them in Malaysia (I have, in fact, been to your lovely country), but I thought it was a Hong Kong company.
Jerzy Russian
@Leto: As I recall, Han was bragging about how fast his ship was, so one assumes having a superior speed allows one to go to Kessel faster, which for a fixed distance, implies going there in less time. In the movie Solo, we find that Han somehow found a shortcut to Kessel, meaning a shorter distance. Note that makes much sense when talking about space and the actual vast distances between stars.
Leto
@Steeplejack: So if you were able to cover a distance in a faster method used to measure that distance…
To take your flawed analogy about traveling between New York and Los Angeles, where the distance is about 3,000 miles, it’s as if Han said, “But we did it in under 2,000 miles!” It makes no sense at all.
Except it would in this context and would also explain why they were incredulous? It’s as if you were used to car travel this entire time, were using that as your point of reference for travel (where your 3k miles is correct), and then they told you they could do it in 2.4k… which is correct for a plane. I can go from LA to NYC in 2.4k. You’d call me a liar, or a dumbass like you did here, and yet I’d still be correct.
Hmm, using a fixed point of reference but coming up with two different distance measurements, which would also come up with two different time measurements. But yes, I’m using a flawed analogy here.
Adam L Silverman
@Patricia Kayden: His voice sounds like an 12 year old girl on helium.
Brachiator
Jared is married to the narcissist’s Golden Child Ivanka, so that makes him a Golden Child as well. It sounds like Jared’s dad may also be an amoral narcissist, so Jared knows how to kiss ass and keep Big Daddy happy. Someone from a normal family would have fled screaming long ago.
The Trump family is an unfinished Tennessee Williams play.
Enhanced Voting Techniques
@Mary G: If only there were a group of professionals who specialized in studying contagious diseases. If only the US Federal government had an agency that’s mission was combating infectious disease, if only there was international organization dedicated to disease abatement. Alas what is Megyn Kelly supposed to do since she only has Trump, a failed real estate agent and a bunch of MSM hacks who owe their jobs to this friends in the channel’s management. Poor, poor Kelly. Talking heads have failed the poor woman.
Leto
@Jerzy Russian: I mean it still would? See my Steeplejack response about LA to NYC for an answer. Regardless, still better use of my time than this shitshow.
Jim, Foolish Literalist
@Adam L Silverman: I wonder if McConnell got spooked by that speech
Leto
@Jerzy Russian: He covered both distance and time in that scene: Kessel Run (12 parsecs) followed by talking about out running the big heavy Corellian Star Destroyers. Idk, they’re worked up over parsecs but let the .5 past lightspeed zoom on past…
Dave
Imagine you’re traveling to Kessel. This region of space has a cluster of black holes, so to get there, you have to travel through a carefully-planned S-shaped course.
Now imagine that you have a really fast, really powerful ship, one that can get closer to the event horizon of a black hole and still pull away. With these special modifications, you could “flatten the curve” of the S, and get to Kessel while traveling a shorter distance.
Emma from FL
@SiubhanDuinne: 70% alcohol prep pads, the ones in first aid kits.
Aleta
People dying is not going to work as a joke when the media gets around to reporting on sick homeless people.
Jerzy Russian
@Leto: Agreed about the better use of time. I need to move my classes online and this is as good reason to avoid that as anything.
Getting back to the important topic: the vast majority of people viewing that seen would say that “parsec” referred to time in that scene. Also, the distances between stars are constantly changing, but not due to the expansion of the universe. Stars in our galaxy has small random motions relative to their “average” net motions around the galactic center. On small scales, the expansion of space is not apparent.
Leto
@Jerzy Russian: Here, let me pose this question regarding stars in our galaxy: why do most time travel movies/books get it wrong?
sdhays
@Brachiator: When Back to the Future II predicted the Cubs winning the World Series, missing by only a year (you have to allow for some contamination of the timeline).
Tailfedders
@SiubhanDuinne: longtime lurker here. I can’t remember who said this a night or two ago here, but someone recommended BulkApothacary.com. I got right online and ordered a gallon. They sound like good folks, ramping up production to help, and doing right by their employees as well.
Leto
@Jerzy Russian: Time machines are presented as 1 of 2 vehicles: DeLorian or HG Wells Time Machine. Both machines transport the user back in time, usually keeping you in roughly the same place on the Earth. But as we mentioned earlier, the Earth isn’t in the same place in the cosmos at that time. The Earth travels, roughly, 18 miles a sec. So if you were to go back one second, you’d also have to calculate where your destination point on the Earth was… 18 miles ago. And so on and so forth. Pose that one to your students!
Leto
@Brachiator: The same time that breaking the speed of light was accepted.
@sdhays: I still want my hoverboard and self drying jacket, dangnabbit!
Adam L Silverman
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: As long as McConnell can get what he wants from the President, the novel Coronavirus doesn’t matter to him.
Ruckus
Have you tried zolmitriptan? Works pretty good for me to stop a migraine. Also I think I mentioned this before I take 100mg magnesium oxide and 400mg B2 per day and that helps me avoid about 90-95% of the volume I was getting when I started 3-4 yrs ago. Now of course your mileage may vary due to cause and locartion but MgO and the B2 are worth a try and there are other triptans that work slightly differently if the zolmitriptan doesn’t cut it.
Leto
@Brachiator: Also tachyons and neutrinos. Also they’ve done it with light particles in weird lab experiments.
Elizabelle
@joel hanes: That’s kinda catchy. I speak of the song, not the virus.
Brachiator
Time machines are presented as 1 of 2 vehicles: DeLorian or HG Wells Time Machine. Both machines transport the user back in time, usually keeping you in roughly the same place on the Earth.
I came late to the Dr Who series, with Matt Smith’s version of the good Doctor.
I don’t get deep into fandom, but I noted that some old fans of the series, especially of “classic” Who hated Steven Moffat’s timey wimey Who stories.
They seemed greatly to prefer the idea of the TARDIS (the Doctor’s time travel device) as a kind of automobile. That is, you jump into it and drive to a point in the past or future, have an adventure, and then jump in again and drive to another destination. Always in a kind of straight line without complications or time paradoxes. They would become greatly annoyed with any other kind of story or treatment of time.
When I started reading sci fi, I loved robot and time travel stories. And I was a big fan of the 1960 movie version of The Time Machine.
opiejeanne
@joel hanes: We drove through the Wind River Canyon two summers ago. Beautiful drive, difficult to photograph the wonderful geology. It makes no sense without something to provide scale, it’s so huge.
Yutsano
@opiejeanne: We just had a meeting about this at work this morning. It has to have made it to this side of the mountains.
…
I’m gonna firebomb my cubicle tomorrow morning.
TriassicSands
Late to the circus.
Trump claims the EU failed to restrict travel, which resulted in lots of cases of COVID-19. They’re now to blame because some of those cases came to the US and seeded infections here. Huh? If Trump thinks Europe screwed up by letting infected people from China get into the EU, then why is it Europe’s fault that we allowed infected people to come here from Europe? Trump is too stupid to see the inconsistency.
