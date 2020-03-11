Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Trump Speaks His Ignorance

    390Comments

    4. 4.

      Dadadadadadada

      Glad I’m not the only one straight-up hate-watching this bullshit.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Llelldorin

      Han freaking Solo sounded like an immature dipshit when he broke out that line. Trump thinks it’s a winner?

      Oy.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Poe Larity

      Those damn Europeans! Except Brexit ICU empty land!

      He’s like Dr Roboto or something.

      My shorts on the market are going to be WINNING! Thx Roboto Don!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Adam L Silverman

      What could go wrong with noted medical expert Jared Kushner on the case?

      https://www.politico.com/news/2020/03/10/coronavirus-trump-economy-125226

      “Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar is pushing for the designation but Vice President Mike Pence, who Trump tapped to lead the administration’s coronavirus response, doesn’t want Trump to act until Congress passes a stimulus package, according to two of the people. There’s no deadline for a decision, but one of the people familiar with the talks said the task force will not give Trump its final verdict until Jared Kushner, the president’s senior adviser and son-in-law, finishes his research and comes to a conclusion himself.”

      Reply
    21. 21.

      dmsilev

      He sounds like he’s sedated and talking in a monotone. I guess this is the closest he can come to “serious and reassuring”.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Dadadadadadada

      “Smart action today will prevent virus spread tomorrow,” or some such.

      No shit. But smart action six weeks ago is what we really needed.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      “better hygiene”

       

      yeah, like not have sex with porn stars or marrying escorts

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Adam L Silverman:

      the task force will not give Trump its final verdict until Jared Kushner, the president’s senior adviser and son-in-law, finishes his research and comes to a conclusion himself.”

      Must make namesake Don Jr feel like a million bucks.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Dadadadadadada

      I’m watching the whitehouse.gov livestream, after failing to find it on broadcast TV. Are any TV channels carrying it?

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Aleta

      Has he mentioned the interest-fee loans and other grift for “the hotel industry” (his) (and airlines, cruise co.s etc.)?

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Elizabelle

      “Acting with compassion and love, we will heal the sick ….”

      Messiah complex there?

      Yea.  It was short.  As his di …

      Reply
    49. 49.

      dmsilev

      Earth to fucknuts: Your call for politics-free unity might be better received coming from, well pretty much anybody besides you.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      EmbraceYourInnerCrone

      @Elizabelle: yes for thirty days starting Friday including cargo  I believe. I yelled at my TV so loud I scared my dog. He is tooting his own horn and doing USA USA. And using it as a stick to tell the Dems to shut up.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Leto

      @Baud: As long as it has the proper visa, and didn’t come from a shithole socialist country (looking at you Finland!), then it’s all good!

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Kay (not the front-pager)

      He sounds awfully sleepy and slurry. Not one word was really properly pronounced. Very weird speech. And that doesn’t even get into the content. Wow.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Elizabelle: I lived in Scotland between 1992 and 1995. And because of that I can’t donate blood despite the fact that they actually know how the Creutzfeldt–Jakob disease cluster in semi-rural southwestern England happened, that it only has a ten year incubation period, so if I had it, we’d have known by 2005, and I obviously don’t have it.

      Also: mooo!

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Elie

      @Adam L Silverman:

      Totally agree — man is on drugs of some sort.  Also, his makeup is off the chain — deep orange sorbet makeup.  This dude is in major crazzee and I believe he will snap in some way pretty soon.  This is just nuts — to have this insane maniac “leading” this country….  It just makes me scream and scream…..

      Reply
    62. 62.

      different-church-lady

      It was nice of Zombie Donald Trump to show up and read that speech written for some other president.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Brachiator

      @Dadadadadadada:

      Excluding the UK, travel between the US and Europe is closed, starting Friday.

      Holy Moly! I just got a news notification about this.

      Trump truly has a 19th Century brain. He believes in Fortress America, shutting itself off from the rest of the world.

      Can Americans abroad come back in?

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Daniel W. Drezner @dandrezner
      My thoughts on Trump’s proposed Europe ban: 1) The virus is already here. 2) It’s not obvious how halting cargo shipments helps to halt the coronavirus. 3) The markets will freak out at any attempted decoupling from Europe. So, basically, a shitshow.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Avalune: I was “permanently” deferred due to having had babesiosis, but guidelines change regularly, and now I’m OK (maybe it’s the fact that I’m O- and they need me.) You should check again – you too, Adam. Rules may have changed.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      bluehill

      NBA game (Jazz – Thunder) postponed at the last minute because one of its players is sick. Sports is the one thing that brings a lot of people together. Between March Madness and stuff like this, it’s going to be hard to ignore for the folks that haven’t been paying attention.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Ken

      @zzyzx: The coronavirus must have missed the rules about the Schengen Zone, because it’s in the UK.

      I’d say it’s more likely because Trump owns hotels in the UK.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Dow futures have now dropped 500 points since he started speaking.

      So much winning!

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Avalune

      Dear President – the call is coming from inside the house!

      The number of people I run into parroting his nonsense is alarming and going to kill us all.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Poe Larity

      Returning to local news anchors, they both had expressions of wtf, how are we supposed to respond to that?

      Reply
    83. 83.

      TheflipPsyd

      I can’t  deal with his absolute craziness and narcissism. Are all threads open? I’ve lurked  for years but don’t  post much. Anyone watching The Masked Singer. Spoiler —-

       

       

       

       

      Sarah Palin was unmasked tonight. She sang Sir Mix-A-Lot’s Baby Got Back. Interestingly one of the guesses was Tina Fey.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Dadadadadadada

      @Brachiator: Yes, at least until Friday. I suppose not after that, though that gets into a pretty serious legal question: they can’t bar US citizens from coming home under any circumstances, can they?

      Though if all flights from Europe are canceled, there might just not be any way for anyone to get back. That will almost certainly lead to some infected jackass trying to take a roundabout route (like, say, flying from Spain to Mexico to Florida), thus spreading the virus more than if he’d just flown direct, and much more than if he’d just stayed put.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      zzyzx

      @Ken:

      I’m not saying it is good policy, just that it’s not that they pulled the UK out of a hat. The intent is to be an Italy ban but to do that, it has to be a Europe ban.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      mrmoshpotato

      Are you guyses enjoying the rambling shitshow?

      Bob Cesca’s interview with The Furniture Guys is good listening.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Formica:

      I would swear he’s been sedated for this. Seriously.

      Oh, for certain. He’s drugged to the eyebrows.

      (Rachel, just now: “The President just concluded an Oval Office address. It was … a weird one.”)

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Leto

      @bluehill: I mentioned this in the thread below, but the US Women’s soccer team match v Japan is packed full tonight in Frisco, Texas. Someone mentioned they had a friend there who said they found corona in Frisco this week. So, you know, good stuff. I’m sure everything will be A-OK!

      Reply
    95. 95.

      Dadadadadadada

      @TheflipPsyd: That just shows you how well Fey captured Palin’s essence on SNL all those years ago. (God, that was a really long time ago, wasn’t it?)

      Also, Sarah Palin still exists? And is on TV?

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Avalune

      @WereBear: I wouldn’t say that. He still sounds like it isn’t really here yet and he’s kicking it’s ass – so you could argue he’s still operating on the premise that Dems are blowing it out of proportion to make him look bad.

      Reply
    97. 97.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Tom Hanks posts on Instagram that he and Rita Wilson have tested positive for Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/KRvN7ETdnb
      — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) March 12, 2020

      It’s a terrible day in the neighborhood, a terrible day in the neighborhood, would be, could you be, would be my nurse.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      sixthdoctor

      Aw, shoot, missed the speech. I wonder if there’s a succinct review…

      Chrrrrrrrrrrrrrrriiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiissssssssssssssssssssstttttttttt.
      — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) March 12, 2020

      Ah.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      Marcopolo

      Okay, I watched. He didn’t actually declare a national emergency, did he? Did I miss that. Because folks like Govs Inslee & Pritzker need a national emergency declaration to get access to FEMA funding & to get additional flexibility in how they can use other federal dollars they receive.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      “I will not ban travel from United Kingdom, as long as I have golf course there”

      Reply
    111. 111.

      Dadadadadadada

      @mrmoshpotato: “Affect” means a person’s demeanor, look, how they come off. A person with “flat affect” is unexpressive, hard to read. Someone with “strange affect” comes off as weird, just like Trump did just now.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      Leto

      Trumpov trying to prevent a 12 Monkeys situation… Maddow listing all the people who’ve met Trumpov face-2-face who’ve been directly exposed to corona.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      opiejeanne

      @Fredric Weizmann: Thank you. I hate HATE when that line comes up in the movies. They tried to fix the stupidity of it by manufacturing a short-cut in space in one of the more recent movies.

      Reply
    115. 115.

      Avalune

      @Marcopolo: If I’m honest i kind of tunes him out after the first few minutes. His affect, as mentioned earlier, was making me so uncomfortable (also his face, words, the way his mouth makes those weird shapes, the sniffing, the strange way he emphasizes certain words, the lack of sense even when he’s reading teleprompter etc etc).

      Reply
    117. 117.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I didn’t watch it, the travel ban strikes me as freakin’ nuts

      Tom Nichols @RadioFreeTom
      We are in a global pandemic, we face the meltdown of our medical system, the markets are crashing, and Trump has gone bye-bye.

      I’m calling it. TOMCON 1. All bets about…well, everything… are off.

      Reply
    122. 122.

      Dadadadadadada

      @BobS: The Dark Knight Strikes Again, a nightmarish dystopian tale of horror, had a holographic president, controlled from just off camera by Lex Luthor.

      Whodathunk that that scenario would ever be an improvement on reality.

      Reply
    126. 126.

      bluehill

      @Leto: I saw that. Hoo boy, pray for the best.

      Apparently, the Jazz player that’s sick joked a couple of days ago about the coronavirus and then touched all the mics and tape recorders/phones on the table. Don’t know if he tested positive, but wow don’t know what to say.

      Reply
    127. 127.

      different-church-lady

      “Mr. President, tonight you are GOING TO READ THE WORDS ON THE GODDAMNED TELEPROMPTER AND ONLY THE WORDS ON THE GODDAMNED TELEPROMPTER!!”

      Reply
    134. 134.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Carl Quintanilla @carlquintanilla
      Confirmed cases: * UK: 459 * Austria: 246 * Greece: 99 * Iceland: 85 * Finland: 59 * Portugal: 59 * Ireland: 43 * Poland: 31 * Hungary: 13

      Did no one tell him this would crash the markets?

      Reply
    135. 135.

      MuckJagger

      Does anyone know where I can find that chart that had the timeline of the coronavirus spread which featured quotes from the administration players?  For example, one quote had Kudlow saying “we have it contained,” another quote had Trump saying “it’s just the flu.”

      I thought it was here, but I can’t seem to find it in the half-dozen or so blogs I read.

      Reply
    136. 136.

      mali muso

      WTF??? Hubby was set to visit family in Africa literally tomorrow flying via France. So, um, guess that’s not viable now if he wants to come home. So angry.

      Reply
    142. 142.

      Gin & Tonic

      So, no travel to “Europe”? Is that just Schengen zone? Can I go to Ukraine? Can I travel via Istanbul?

      Reply
    144. 144.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Gin & Tonic: It is unclear if he has activated a national emergency under the Stafford Act. He needs to as without it he’s hamstringing the states in their responses.

      Reply
    146. 146.

      Elizabelle

      Breaking news:  Tom Hanks and his wife Rita (Wilson?) have tested positive for coronavirus.  Top of WaPost.

      Reply
    149. 149.

      Elizabelle

      WaPost:  “Actor Tom Hanks announced on social media that he and his wife, the actress Rita Wilson, have tested positive for coronavirus.

      The couple are in Australia and started to feel “a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches,” Hanks wrote on Instagram. “Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

      They will be tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires, Hanks said.”

      Reply
    158. 158.

      Elizabelle

      I hope that Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Betty White are on strict home confinement.

      Also Queen Elizabeth.  Wonder what kind of pin she can wear for this.

      Reply
    160. 160.

      Mnemosyne

      Now I’m wondering if our date night activity needs to be buying canned goods and toilet paper at the grocery store, because I think a whole lot of panic buying is about to happen.

      Reply
    163. 163.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Gin & Tonic: I have checked. Every so often I have to have a pint drawn for therapeutic purposes, which they then have to dispose of. And I have a bunch of special antigens and antibodies they always need. Despite that, the rules have never been revised. I’m forbidden to donate.

      Reply
    168. 168.

      Calouste

      @zzyzx: There are no border controls between Ireland and the UK. Although I guess what’s going to happen is that no one with a European passport is let on board a plane to the US. Stock markets are going to plunge.

      Reply
    172. 172.

      Elizabelle

      Everytime I see an image of Trump in the Oval Office I think “you fucker.  You are sitting in Hillary’s chair. You stole it.”

      Reply
    173. 173.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Life is really unfair.

      Tom Hanks has the plague and Adam Sandler doesn’t even have the sniffles.

      Reply
    176. 176.

      The Dangerman

      I swear, I decided to take a nap around 5:15p (local, PDST, speech at 6p). I figured 30 to 40 minutes (typical) and I’d wake up well in time to see Trump be presidential for the first time in his term…

      …and I woke up and it was already over. Hannity tells me it was the best speech ever. He’s not lying to me, is he?

      Reply
    177. 177.

      TheflipPsyd

       

      @opiejeanne: I kind of wish I were. The panel really didn’t  know what to say.  Definitely was awkward when she was unmasked. And if you watch the show, the panel  is usually over the top complimentary of the unmasked singer. There was just stunned silence from the panel

      Reply
    180. 180.

      Elizabelle

      @Sab:   That’s funny.  It is a play on jackal.  Not going for that, but good on you for picking it up.

      OK.  Trump is officially a dipshit.  He cannot be anything approaching a jackal.  For one thing, no sense of humor.

      Reply
    181. 181.

      Formica

      @different-church-lady: it lays bare the absurd double standard that we’ve somehow adopted. Trump can literally piss his pants, slur his words, make no sense to the media, and then be shot full of diazepam so he can make it through a ten minute speech without going full MAGA… but if Joe Biden has a senior moment, well, obviously it’s dementia. (Does that make me a neoliberal shill?)

      Reply
    189. 189.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Leto: This is how the US Soccer Federation resolves its lawsuit with the women’s team. By killing them off with COVID-19.

      Reply
    192. 192.

      Elizabelle

      LA Times:  Colonel Parker, hmmm?

      In a statement relayed through their representative, Hanks said the two contracted the illness in Australia, where the actor is currently filming Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley biopic, in which Hanks is playing Presley’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Hanks and Wilson are both 63 years old.

      Reply
    198. 198.

      Fair Economist

      @zzyzx:Pointless to ban Italy now as they are under lockdown.

      No passengers or cargo to Europe means economic catastrophe. No wonder the market is freaking out

      Reply
    200. 200.

      Leto

      @Adam L Silverman: I’m not going to say that I didn’t think the timing of these two incidents was… most circumspect. Same day they argue that the men have “more responsibility”, they decide to let the game go on with a packed audience after the NBA/NCAA/some MLB teams close shop to the public. Did Trumpov install his people there too? Did another caddie get to run the US Soccer Federation? Ugh

      Reply
    203. 203.

      Patricia Kayden

      This is pretty similar to how Italy got into its mess.A lot of officials spent a lot of time loudly closing the borders, while COVID spread inside the country.It's one thing the first time a country makes this mistake. For the Trump admin to repeat it is rank incompetence.— Dr Sarah Taber (@SarahTaber_bww) March 12, 2020

      Reply
    204. 204.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Baud: Well, in the words of former Presidential candidate Miguel Bloombito: “Chillingo outo maximo y relaxo mas coolo y shooto los b-ballo outsidero el never mindo el ÑBÀ estan cancelledo para coñorona.”

      Reply
    205. 205.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      eff Greenfield @greenfield64
      I’ve been watching Presidential speeches for decades. have never seen a President look more nervous, more unsure of what he was saying, than tonight.

      Tom Nichols @ RadioFreeTom
      This is why my Spidey-sense is tingling. It makes no sense and neither did the President in announcing it. It’s scapegoating and I’d bet someone in the White House is thinking about emergency powers but can’t figure out how to use them effectively yet.

      helluva combination, a zonked-out, halfwit megalomaniac with Bill Barr whispering in one ear and Stephen Miller in the other

      Reply
    207. 207.

      The Dangerman

      @Gin & Tonic:

      The NBA has just cancelled the remainder of the season.

      Fuck me.

      I figure MLB might be next. This is payback for the Dodgers stealing Mookie Betts, huh?

      Reply
    209. 209.

      PenAndKey

      You know, every time he does something new these days I have to reign in my first impulse. It’s not to scream or throw something at the screen. It’s you immediately ask, “how in the ever loving fuck does the president have the power to do THAT?”. Seriously, without even declaring a national emergency he can just ban travel to an entire continent?

      Well, shit. By the time November comes around he’s going to have citizens storming the gates of DC at this rate. The GOP does know that if they completely tank the economy their financial backers are going to be out for blood, and that it’ll be theirs people are aiming for, right?

      Reply
    221. 221.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: helluva combination, a zonked-out, halfwit megalomaniac with Bill Barr whispering in one ear and Stephen Miller in the other

      ah, I was being overly optimistic

      Jim Acosta @Acosta
      Jared Kushner becoming more involved in Coronavirus response, as Mulvaney heads for the exits, sources @DanaBashCNN @JDiamond1 and me. Jared is “in total control,” source tells us.

      Reply
    225. 225.

      Mike in NC

      Well, beginning to look like Great Depression v2.0 is in the cards, thanks to the cluelessness of Fat Bastard. Putin must be popping Champagne corks.

      Reply
    226. 226.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      So let’s see so far how Donny Dumb Ass is going

      * Declared the virus response meetings top secret, so the doctors needed to do the planning can’t attend.

      * Banned travel from Europe,  because of a virus that started in China.

      What’s next, nuking Wyoming?

      To think, somewhere in a Trump resort there is a boot full of piss in it that need to be emptied.

      Reply
    230. 230.

      jonas

      @Elie: Whenever they have to trot Trump out to make a “serious” speech that has to read off a teleprompter or whatnot, he always seems in this low-level daze — yeah, like he’s been drugged or something. Very strange.

      Reply
    239. 239.

      The Dangerman

      @David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch:

      I can’t see how they go forward with the Olympics.

      I figured games without fans (NBA, NCAA, Olympics, et al).

      Shutting down the games entirely is …. unexpected and still unanticipated for the Olympics.

      So much money at stake (not for the players, for the hotels, restaurants, etc).

      Unbelievable.

      Reply
    244. 244.

      joel hanes

      @Adam L Silverman:

      he doesn’t understand what they tell him

      He REFUSES to understand, because it’s not what he wants.

      He crosses his arms in that little-boy-opposition posture and makes his pouty/bored/annoyed face, and none of the words in the air around him are the boss of him.

      Reply
    246. 246.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Dadadadadadada: he Dark Knight Strikes Again, a nightmarish dystopian tale of horror, had a holographic president, controlled from just off camera by Lex Luthor.

      Would we be living in that universe. There is no evil master mind behind the curtain on this one.

      Reply
    250. 250.

      joel hanes

      @BobS:

      The canyon of Ten Sleeps is spectacularly wonderful, and Thermopolis is a fun tourist trap with a family that can swim.

      I have a soft spot for Wyoming because they put signs in the roadcuts to show you the horizon strata that demark the various geological eras.

      Reply
    257. 257.

      joel hanes

      @trnc:

      I started to wonder if a 15K dow is what would motivate Mitch

      The Trump crime family has quietly taken control of the Republican national party fundraising apparatus.

      Reply
    260. 260.

      Amir Khalid

      @Leto:

      The Google gives this definition:

      One parsec corresponds to the distance at which the mean radius of the earth’s orbit subtends an angle of one second of arc.

      I.e. it’s a unit not of time but of distance (about 3 x10e16 metres, or 3.26 light years). Apparently George did not know that, so the line has Han nonsensically claiming he traversed the Kessel Run in less than the actual distance.

      Reply
    261. 261.

      Anya

      My friend asked her wingnut mom about Trump’s weird affect tonight and the wingnut mom said: “he is very concerned. He is carrying the weight of the nation’s problems.” I hate these people. We will never see the calamity of this lunatic’s presidency.

      Reply
    262. 262.

      Elizabelle

      @Sab:   No hand sanitizer, isopropyl alcohol of any strength, or even hydrogen peroxide at Kroger today.

      I bought four bars of Dove soap because all this handwashing is going to turn me into an iguana by April.

      Reply
    266. 266.

      Ksmiami

      @Narya: please drink a fuck ton of juice, smoothies,  tea, Gatorade keep your throat moist so Ilness particles move to the stomach and acid can dissolve them. Also the extra vitamin c is good for immunity

      Reply
    268. 268.

      Leto

      @randy khan: It was in the 1977 notes for the sequels that Lucas was writing. Also the original quote is still correct. If someone can explain how the original line is incorrect, even when you take into account that a parsec is distance (and the Kessel Run is a measure of… distance) I’d love to see it. Why no freak out over the fact that it can go .5 past light speed? Figured people would’ve freaked out over that.

      Reply
    270. 270.

      L85NJGT

      The idea behind quarantine and social isolation is that it keeps the rate of spread down enough so that the medical infrastructure isn’t overwhelmed.

      Reply
    271. 271.

      Elizabelle

      @Sab:   I say get in there and comment away.  Ask that very question.  They deserve it.

      I wonder if the remaining states with primaries will go to mail in absentee ballots.  Can they print those in time?  Or maybe folks pull one down off teh intertubes?

      Reply
    275. 275.

      Poe Larity

      Rudy Gobert is the infected player – he made a point of joking about the virus at a press meeting while smearing their mics with his hands.

      Reply
    276. 276.

      bluehill

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: I wonder this myself. Whatever money they got from the tax breaks and relaxed regulations is all gone and then some. The repub appear to have tied themselves to the mast, but have to believe that not everyone in the business community is that stupid.

      Reply
    277. 277.

      Duane

      @lgerard: No Republican should say another word about economic stimulus or deficits. Or healthcare or really anything else. They’re not just worthless they make things worse. How much more does it take to understand that.

      Reply
    279. 279.

      Sab

      @Elizabelle: Soap actually works better than hand sanitizer.

      I’ve been using rubbing alcohol, and definitely heading into iguana territory  on my hands (winking lizards around here. Not in the wild, but always in bars.)

      Reply
    280. 280.

      Amir Khalid

      @Leto:

      The Kessel run is presumably a more or less fixed distance between two defined points. It doesn’t really make sense to have a fixed route with variable distance.

      Reply
    281. 281.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Philip Wegmann@PhilipWegman· 33m
      Trump is now a “war time” president per @JasonMillerinDC: “This is a war unlike anything we’ve faced in US history & it’s going to take an unconventional president who isn’t trapped by preconceived notions of doing things the way they’ve always been done to lead us through this.”

      Reply
    283. 283.

      Leto

      @Amir Khalid: Except the Kessel Run was never establish any further than that, so why are you taking it as time instead of distance? This is comparable to me telling you that I traveled from NYC to LA in X miles but then you saying, loudly, NO MILES IS THE INCORRECT UNIT! No, miles is correct.

       

      Here let me ask this: using just A New Hope, tell me what a proper distance for Kessel Run is? Or how long should it take? Why does both Luke and Ben scoff at what he said?

      Reply
    284. 284.

      VOR

      @Leto: The Kessel Run issue was addressed in the prequel “Solo”. The Kessel Run is in an odd area of space and is x parsecs long. Solo and the Falcon found a shortcut, a very dangerous shortcut.

      Reply
    285. 285.

      joel hanes

      @Elizabelle:

      Soap and water work better to disinfect hands than sanitizer, if you wash for 20 seconds and do it right.

      Sanitizer is for when soap and water are impractical.

      sung to the tune of “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” :

      novel coronavirus

      has a lipid outer shell

      washing your hands correctly

      sends it back to virus hell

      (“lipid” is basically grease, and soap and water do actually break up the virus’s outer shell, killing much of it)

      Reply
    289. 289.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Jeebus. I just walked in the door from my writer group where we aren’t even allowed to have our phones on. No travel. NBA. Tom Hanks. Market futures. If he wanted to create panic and uncertainty, he couldn’t have done it better.

      Reply
    290. 290.

      japa21

      Just learned a fun fact while watching the Black Hawks game. The Stanley Cup has only been cancelled once. That was due to the Spanish Flu.

      ETA: More empty seats than I am used to seeing at the United Center.

      Reply
    291. 291.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Elizabelle:

      No hand sanitizer, isopropyl alcohol of any strength, or even hydrogen peroxide at Kroger today.

      I’ve looked nearly every day for a week — Kroger and Publix, Walgreen’s, Target, even Staples for hand sanitizer. Everyone’s out, and none of them knows when they may be getting more stock.

      Reply
    294. 294.

      Leto

      @Amir Khalid: Is LA to NYC a fixed distance? Also now you’re “presuming”, so if you’re doing that you’ve already accepted the fact that the Maw is a vast series of black holes which affect both distance and… time.  So again, how is the original quote wrong?

      Reply
    295. 295.

      Mary G

      Urk:

      Statement from DHS Sec. Chad Wolf says the proclamation only applies to the Schengen Area; so that indicates this proclamation does not bar travelers from Ukraine, Serbia, Bulgaria, Russia, Turkey, Croatia, Belarus, Moldova, etc— Betsy Woodruff Swan (@woodruffbets) March 12, 2020

      6h

      Reply
    297. 297.

      Redshift

       

      @Mnemosyne:

      Now I’m wondering if our date night activity needs to be buying canned goods and toilet paper at the grocery store, because I think a whole lot of panic buying is about to happen.

      Lol. I needed to get a couple of things at the grocery store tonight, and Ms. Redshift said “you should get going before he speaks, because there’s probably going to be panic buying afterward!”

      Reply
    303. 303.

      opiejeanne

      @Leto: The guy who wrote the script thought it was time. Lucas. He tried to defend it after the criticism 40 years ago, unsuccessfully. They laughed at his ridiculous explanation

      Also, my dad. He was not a dumb guy but he didn’t know what a parsec was until I explained it to him, and even then he wanted it to be time-based because what did his daughter with a college degree and an A in an astronomy class know, anyway. .

      Reply
    304. 304.

      sdhays

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: Apparently, he can’t absorb bad news unless it comes from Sean Hannity through the boob tube or during Congressional testimony (also viewed through the boob tube, during “Executive Time”). So, maybe someone did tell him, but since it wasn’t delivered in one of those two ways, he didn’t hear it.

      Reply
    305. 305.

      joel hanes

      @BobS:

      Cheney is from Texas.  He moved to Wyoming at the last minute because the Constitution says that the President and VP cannot be from the same state.

      I think of Cheney like an embassy: a little island of the worst aspects of Texas surrounded by Wyoming.

      Reply
    307. 307.

      Mnemosyne

      @Narya:

      If your healthcare provider has telemedicine or an advice nurse you can call, you should do that. And if you start to have trouble breathing, go to the ER (call ahead if you can).

      Reply
    310. 310.

      Leto

      @VOR: The Kessel Run was addressed in 1977 in his notes for the sequels:

      Similar info can be found in the notes Lucas recorded together with Carol Titelman in July/August 1977 to start a knowledge database for the planned sequels:
      “It’s a very simple ship, very economical ship, although the modifications he made to it are rather extensive – mostly to the navigation system to get through hyperspace in the shortest possible distance (parsecs).”

      (Wookipedia)

      And it was already explained in more detail in the Expanded Universe, which Disney shitcanned when they bought the franchise.

      Wired has a funny write up on the real life physics of the a Kessel Run: https://www.wired.com/2013/02/kessel-run-12-parsecs/

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques: Also an acceptable answer.

      Reply
    312. 312.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Adam L Silverman: never seen him but I believe it’s the one who fellow ex-trump staffer and long time right wing whack job  AJ Delgado had a kid with and is currently suing– google confirms

      Reply
    313. 313.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Mary G: Yep, this is the EU travel and trade ban he’s wanted to impose since January 2017 because he thinks it’ll force the EU to break up.

      Reply
    315. 315.

      BobS

      @Ken: He’s used the stock market as a barometer for his success at governing. If there’s a silver lining to the crash, it’s that it’s screaming “You’re a failure!” at him in a language he (thinks he) understands.

      Reply
    316. 316.

      Avalune

      I love that we are talking about a global pandemic and arguing adamantly about a fictitious “run” at the same time.

      Reply
    317. 317.

      Brachiator

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      Jeebus. I just walked in the door from my writer group where we aren’t even allowed to have our phones on. No travel. NBA. Tom Hanks. Market futures. If he wanted to create panic and uncertainty, he couldn’t have done it better.

      I am not sure that we can blame the NBA and Tom Hanks on Trump.

      Someone else just noted that the Stanley Cup championship was canceled because of the Spanish Flu.

      And with the example of Italy being shut down, and countries such as Israel imposing quarantines on visitors, I am not sure what a measured reaction might be.

      The main thing I want from Trump is to make sure that health professionals are working on this thing, not political fools and Jesus freaks.

      Reply
    318. 318.

      Mary G

      I’m so frustrated right now … that we can’t trust the media to tell us the truth without inflaming it to hurt Trump … that Trump has misled so many times we no longer know when to trust his word … that even I as a journalist am not sure where to turn for real info on COVID.— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 12, 2020

      Cry me a river, bitch.

      Reply
    319. 319.

      Dadadadadadada

      @joel hanes: He was born and raised in Wyoming, and graduated from the U of Wyoming after flunking out of Harvard. He represented Wyoming in Congress for many years. He only moved to Texas in the 90s.

      Reply
    323. 323.

      The Dangerman

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      “This is a war unlike anything we’ve faced in US history & it’s going to take an unconventional president who isn’t trapped by preconceived notions of doing things the way they’ve always been done to lead us through this.”

      This person was high, right?

      Reply
    325. 325.

      Jeffro

      @The Dangerman: We actually did that here at Team Fro – switched over after trumpov’s speech to see/hear Hannity’s spin on it.

      For those of you not inclined to check out the video, here’s the short version: trumpov has been on the COVID-19 case from Day 1.  Day -1, actually.  Oh and by the way…let’s NOT politicize this crisis, ok?

      (which prompted a great conversation with Fro Jr and Fro-ette about how GOP presidents ALWAYS. PULL. THIS. SHIT.  Massive deficits?  Recession?  9/11?  Iraq?  Hurricanes Katrina and Maria?  STOP POLITICIZING TRAGEDY, DEMS!!)

      Meanwhile, 8 Benghazi investigations and also we’re STILL getting depositions from Hillz about her emails…

      Reply
    333. 333.

      Mary G

      I haz a confused:

      Hoping to get the payroll tax cut approved by both Republicans and Democrats, and please remember, very important for all countries & businesses to know that trade will in no way be affected by the 30-day restriction on travel from Europe. The restriction stops people not goods.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 12, 2020

      This is like a bad imitation of a Monty Python script.

      Reply
    337. 337.

      Leto

      @opiejeanne:  Ok, so how is it wrong? Are two points in space always fixed distances? Regardless of what he thought, how is the line wrong? Is the distance between Alpha Centauri and Earth always X parsecs? Was it less in the past? Will it be more in the future? Will always be the same even though we have an expanding universe?

      Reply
    339. 339.

      Steeplejack

      @Leto:

      Are you deliberately being a dumbass? In the original movie, Han Solo is specifically bragging to Obi-Wan and Luke about how fast the Millennium Falcon is, and that’s when he says it “made the Kessel run in under 12 parsecs.” He’s clearly talking (mistakenly) about a unit of time.

      To take your flawed analogy about traveling between New York and Los Angeles, where the distance is about 3,000 miles, it’s as if Han said, “But we did it in under 2,000 miles!” It makes no sense at all.

      Reply
    341. 341.

      sdhays

      @Mary G: Someone should let Megyn know that she is not, and never has been, an actual journalist. And since she’s so worried about Trump being “hurt”, she should just trust whatever he says and go to public washrooms and start licking the floor.

      Reply
    342. 342.

      Leto

      @Gin & Tonic: So were so many things in the Star Wars/Star Trek universe… until young kids watching that shit said, that’s cool, and decided to make it reality.

      But this is also a much more productive conversation than our umpteenth regurgitation of how Trumpov/Republicans are threatening our lives on a daily basis.

      Reply
    344. 344.

      Citizen Alan

      @Amir Khalid: IIRC, to make the Kessel Run, you have to navigate between various dangers. Black holes or somesuch. You can make the distance shorter if you cut dangerously close to said dangers. It’s not a new retcon though, Star Wars nerds explained it to me that way back in the 90’s if not earlier.

      Reply
    345. 345.

      Mnemosyne

      @Patricia Kayden:

      Jared is married to the narcissist’s Golden Child Ivanka, so that makes him a Golden Child as well. It sounds like Jared’s dad may also be an amoral narcissist, so Jared knows how to kiss ass and keep Big Daddy happy. Someone from a normal family would have fled screaming long ago.

      Reply
    347. 347.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Sab: You’re welcome?

      I’m not sure if this is sarcasm, so if it is, I’m sorry you can’t, but the concern is some troll would ruin it for everyone.

      Reply
    352. 352.

      Brachiator

      @Steeplejack:

      Are you deliberately being a dumbass? In the original movie, Han Solo is specifically bragging to Obi-Wan and Luke about how fast the Millennium Falcon is, and that’s when he says it “made the Kessel run in under 12 parsecs.” He’s clearly talking (mistakenly) about a unit of time.

      He’s talking techno-babble made up by a screenwriter.

      I think the Han Solo movie tried to make sense of this, but it doesn’t really matter.

      Reply
    355. 355.

      Jerzy Russian

      @Leto:   As I recall, Han was bragging about how fast his ship was, so one assumes having a superior speed allows one to go to Kessel faster, which for a fixed distance, implies going there in less time.    In the movie Solo, we find that Han somehow found a shortcut to Kessel, meaning a shorter distance.  Note that makes much sense when talking about space and the actual vast distances between stars.

      Reply
    356. 356.

      Leto

      @Steeplejack: So if you were able to cover a distance in a faster method used to measure that distance

       

      To take your flawed analogy about traveling between New York and Los Angeles, where the distance is about 3,000 miles, it’s as if Han said, “But we did it in under 2,000 miles!” It makes no sense at all.

      Except it would in this context and would also explain why they were incredulous? It’s as if you were used to car travel this entire time, were using that as your point of reference for travel (where your 3k miles is correct), and then they told you they could do it in 2.4k… which is correct for a plane. I can go from LA to NYC in 2.4k. You’d call me a liar, or a dumbass like you did here, and yet I’d still be correct.

      Hmm, using a fixed point of reference but coming up with two different distance measurements, which would also come up with two different time measurements. But yes, I’m using a flawed analogy here.

      Reply
    358. 358.

      Brachiator

      @Mnemosyne:

      Jared is married to the narcissist’s Golden Child Ivanka, so that makes him a Golden Child as well. It sounds like Jared’s dad may also be an amoral narcissist, so Jared knows how to kiss ass and keep Big Daddy happy. Someone from a normal family would have fled screaming long ago.

      The Trump family is an unfinished Tennessee Williams play.

      Reply
    359. 359.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Mary G: If only there were a group of professionals who specialized in studying contagious diseases. If only the US Federal government had an agency that’s mission was combating infectious disease, if only there was international organization dedicated to disease abatement. Alas what is Megyn  Kelly supposed to do since she only has Trump, a failed real estate agent and a bunch of MSM hacks who owe their jobs to this friends in the channel’s management. Poor, poor Kelly.  Talking heads have failed the poor woman.

      Reply
    364. 364.

      Leto

      @Jerzy Russian: He covered both distance and time in that scene: Kessel Run (12 parsecs) followed by talking about out running the big heavy Corellian Star Destroyers. Idk, they’re worked up over parsecs but let the .5 past lightspeed zoom on past…

      Reply
    365. 365.

      Dave

      Imagine you’re traveling to Kessel.  This region of space has a cluster of black holes, so to get there, you have to travel through a carefully-planned S-shaped course.

      Now imagine that you have a really fast, really powerful ship, one that can get closer to the event horizon of a black hole and still pull away.  With these special modifications, you could “flatten the curve” of the S, and get to Kessel while traveling a shorter distance.

      Reply
    368. 368.

      Jerzy Russian

      @Leto:   Agreed about the better use of time.  I need to move my classes online and this is as good reason to avoid that as anything.

      Getting back to the important topic:  the vast majority of people viewing that seen would say that “parsec” referred to time in that scene. Also, the distances between stars are constantly changing, but not due to the expansion of the universe.  Stars in our galaxy has small random motions relative to their “average” net motions around the galactic center.  On  small scales, the expansion of space is not apparent.

      Reply
    369. 369.

      Leto

      @Dave: Unfortunately you wouldn’t get there faster because of the time dilation. Hence why Han is a time traveler if he did in 12 parsecs over the standard 18. I’m perfectly fine with time travel being in the Star Wars universe.

      Reply
    371. 371.

      Jerzy Russian

      @Dave:   Yes, but none of that is apparent from the 1977 movie.  Using the “reasonable” doubt standard, the term parsec as used in the 1977 film referred to time.

      Reply
    372. 372.

      opiejeanne

      @Baud: Governor of Washington, Jay Inslee, in an announcement on tv tonight, said there are now possibly as many as 60,000 infected persons in Washington in just 4 weeks

      . Just in Washington.

      And he also announced that there are now 30 dead of COVID-19 in Washington.

      Reply
    374. 374.

      Steeplejack

      @Leto:

      Ah, I see from reading the thread that you’re being a deliberately trolling. Wank on, bro’.

      “Against stupidity the gods themselves contend in vain.” – Schiller

      Reply
    375. 375.

      Brachiator

      @Leto:

      Here, let me pose this question regarding stars in our galaxy: why do most time travel movies/books get it wrong?

      When did time travel become a real thing?

      Reply
    377. 377.

      Tailfedders

      @SiubhanDuinne: longtime lurker here.  I can’t remember  who said this a night or two ago here, but someone recommended BulkApothacary.com.  I got right online and ordered a gallon.  They sound like good folks, ramping up production to help, and doing right by their employees as well.

      Reply
    378. 378.

      Leto

      @Jerzy Russian: Time machines are presented as 1 of 2 vehicles: DeLorian or HG Wells Time Machine. Both machines transport the user back in time, usually keeping you in roughly the same place on the Earth. But as we mentioned earlier, the Earth isn’t in the same place in the cosmos at that time. The Earth travels, roughly, 18 miles a sec. So if you were to go back one second, you’d also have to calculate where your destination point on the Earth was… 18 miles ago. And so on and so forth. Pose that one to your students!

      Reply
    380. 380.

      Brachiator

      @sdhays:

      When Back to the Future II predicted the Cubs winning the World Series, missing by only a year (you have to allow for some contamination of the timeline).

      Ha! Good one.

      Reply
    382. 382.

      Ruckus

      @Mnemosyne:

      Have you tried zolmitriptan? Works pretty good for me to stop a migraine. Also I think I mentioned this before I take 100mg magnesium oxide and 400mg B2 per day and that helps me avoid about 90-95% of the volume I was getting when I started 3-4 yrs ago. Now of course your mileage may vary due to cause and locartion but MgO and the B2 are worth a try and there are other triptans that work slightly differently if the zolmitriptan doesn’t cut it.

      Reply
    386. 386.

      Brachiator

      @Leto:

      Time machines are presented as 1 of 2 vehicles: DeLorian or HG Wells Time Machine. Both machines transport the user back in time, usually keeping you in roughly the same place on the Earth.

      I came late to the Dr Who series, with Matt Smith’s version of the good Doctor.

      I don’t get deep into fandom, but I noted that some old fans of the series, especially of “classic” Who hated Steven Moffat’s timey wimey Who stories.

      They seemed greatly to prefer the idea of the TARDIS (the Doctor’s time travel device) as a kind of automobile. That is, you jump into it and drive to a point in the past or future, have an adventure, and then jump in again and drive to another destination. Always in a kind of straight line without complications or time paradoxes. They would become greatly annoyed with any other kind of story or treatment of time.

       

      When I started reading sci fi, I loved robot and time travel stories. And I was a big fan of the 1960 movie version of The Time Machine.

      Reply
    388. 388.

      opiejeanne

      @joel hanes: We drove through the Wind River Canyon two summers ago. Beautiful drive, difficult to photograph the wonderful geology. It makes no sense without something to provide scale, it’s so huge.

      Reply
    389. 389.

      Yutsano

      @opiejeanne: We just had a meeting about this at work this morning. It has to have made it to this side of the mountains.

      I’m gonna firebomb my cubicle tomorrow morning.

      Reply
    390. 390.

      TriassicSands

      Late to the circus.

      Trump claims the EU failed to restrict travel, which resulted in lots of cases of COVID-19. They’re now to blame because some of those cases came to the US and seeded infections here. Huh? If Trump thinks Europe screwed up by letting infected people from China get into the EU, then why is it Europe’s fault that we allowed infected people to come here from Europe? Trump is too stupid to see the inconsistency.

      Reply

