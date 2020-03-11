Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The Morning After Michigan

As someone who has never thought Bernie’s support was as broad as it was deep, so far this primary has been a validation of, well, my existence. I mean, I live and breathe and talk to Democrats in West Virginia, I’ve watched dozens of progressive candidates flame out and the Mountain Party never do anything other than act as a spoiler if they are even that relevant, and my friends are from West Virginia and I saw and heard the anti-Hillary rhetoric, so it was kind of maddening listening to underemployed neckbeards from Brooklyn writing for socialist magazines telling me Bernie would have won West Virginia in the general election. He wouldn’t have, he won’t in 2020, and Biden probably won’t, either. Also, when I tell you Manchin is the best we can get for now, I am not just making shit up.

For those still in denial, Bernie’s popularity in 2016 was based on decades of anti-Hillary propaganda, a series of media attacks from… the media, residual distaste for the ACA and Democrats in general, her association with the swarthy Kenyan muslim usurper,and a whole host of other things, including her Kinsley gaffe about coal mining jobs. It was not because Bernie was super popular. Indeed, all the folks who were super pro-Bernie in the primary promptly voted for Trump in the general, and now are busy sharing anti-Socialist and anti-Communist memes and discussing his trips to Cuba and Russia and his penchant for flying first class as a socialist and oh the vacation home and did you hear about his wife and that college she ran?

Let me put it this way: If your signature policy proposal is medicare for all, which polls over 50% everywhere and you can not sell it during a global pandemic to the liberal party, maybe it is time to look past the message and focus on the candidate and the strategy.

Again, all of this felt perfectly predictable to me, but the insularity of people on the internet and the actual desperation that so many people are feeling regarding their financial and medical situations can cloud people’s judgment. At this point, though, we have gone from Bernie being the frontrunner to this being Biden’s race to lose, and I don’t see much in the way of opportunity for Bernie to turn things around. There is the debate coming up, and I expect that to be vicious. The Republicans, the Russians, and the Jacobin/Intercept crowd, as well as rank and file Sanders supporters, have spent the last few weeks convinced that Biden is deep in the throes of dementia, so even if the debate is tepid I expect a shitload of made up or exaggerated bullshit about his mental health.

The race can still be won by Bernie- there are a ton of delegates still out there. But really, at this point, Sanders needs a win and the only way for Bernie to turn things around is to go negative. Beyond the fact that this will damage Biden in the general should he win the nomination, there is also the decades worth of research (it really started to pick up in the early 90’s when I was a poly sci major) that shows that negative campaigning hurts not only the attacked, but the attacker, and can often backfire. So while he may be able to slow down Biden, he won’t necessarily be helping himself.

On the other hand, there are lots of fertile areas for Bernie to hit Biden without going negative or being churlish. Joe Biden is straight up LYING about his Iraq war vote, and again, Biden’s entire campaign platform is him standing on a stage next to Trump, pointing at him, and saying “For real? This fucking guy?” Bernie can contrast his popular and transformative agenda without going negative. I have my doubts that he will, but he can.

Two quick things- First, I don’t think Biden has dementia. I watched the interview on Lawrence, have watched him speak, and what I see is the same old Joe Biden, just older. Yes, his response latency is slower, but if you have ever studied aging or read the literature on lifespan communication (again, I have!), this is fairly typical. Bernie, for his part, is also slower than he used to be, although he is less likely to produce the same type of gaffes Biden does because Bernie, no matter what he is asked, always pivots back to the same fucking five things he has been saying for fifty years. Trump, on the other hand, is nucking futz.

Second, I will remind you that Biden was not my first, second, or even third choice in this race when it started. I am all in for the Democrat running against Trump, whoever that may be. If Bernie and Biden both drop dead and the DNC nominates a barely sentient dumpster fire, I will have yard signs that say “Barely Sentient Dumpster Fire 2020” up the very next day.

I am, however, anti-bullshit, and having people tell me what I perceived to be obvious nonsense about the deep support for Sanders in 2016 has driven me mental for quite some time. I mean, am I the only one who remembers watching every Bernie and Trump rally on CNN/MSNBC/FOX in between panels discussing Hillary’s emails and Uranium One?

At any rate, have fun, wash your hands, and don’t look at your 401k if you have one.

    202Comments

    3. 3.

      MisterForkbeard

      Right on.

      I can say that the Bernie/Trump alliance to pretend Biden has dementia is having an effect and it needs to get nipped in the bud.

      My wife (who does not like Bernie but dislikes Biden immensely because if Anita Hill) told me last night that Biden was in “early stages of dementia”. She’s picking it up from the internet even though she stays away from social media.

       

      More performances like last night will help, but Sanders needs to address this like right now.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      jimmiraybob

      Dear WV Democrat,

      Thank you and the whole team here for what you do.

      JRB

      Reply
    5. 5.

      dr. bloor

      Bernie can contrast his popular and transformative agenda without going negative. I have my doubts that he will, but he can.

      I’m not sure he’s capable of it.  His passion for his ideas–far greater than for the people whose lives they will affect–lends itself to the sort of black/white, us/them absolutism that’s kept him stuck between 30-35% forever.  He’s harvested all the true believers, and Bernie has never done coalitions or compromise.

      I think it’s over.  Lotsa delegates out there, sure, but not enough friendly states or potential wins to make up ground, especially since it will be all about Biden’s momentum going forward.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      MattF

      All this underlines Hillary’s unpopularity in 2016. I’m very unhappy about that, but maybe pundits can now put an end to the ‘Trump’s an asshole, but brilliant’ nonsense. He is, in fact, just an asshole.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Betty Cracker

      Dumpster fire! Dumpster fire!

      For reals, though, I hope Sanders can be prevailed upon to keep the upcoming debate constructive. His history in that regard isn’t great, but he doesn’t seem to viscerally dislike Biden the way he did Clinton. Plus, he can do math and knows he’s falling short of his 2016 run, and I do believe he sincerely wants Trump gone.

      One thing I hope Biden/the Democrats more broadly address: the yoots. It’s true young folks don’t tend to show up reliably (not even in great numbers for Sanders!), and yes they can be dogmatic and unrealistic. But voting habits are formed early, and we’ll need everyone we can drag to the polls in this and future elections to pull ourselves out of the ditch.

      I’ve been trying to talk a couple of my yoots off the ledge since last night, and the pain and disappointment is real. Magnanimity is free.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Couch Thing

      Maybe I am wrong, but I feel like Sanders’ collapse here was brought on by two things:

       

      1. failure to connect with black voters, especially black voters over 50

      2. A surge in older voters

       

      Better outreach to black voters and just a few more young people showing up and this race is very different.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Elizabelle

      OT:  23 years for Harvey Weinstein.  Justice from New York state.

      Still charges in Los Angeles.  I wonder what they will do.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      schrodingers_cat

      Russian contingent on Twitter is now circulating videos of Joe Biden with women implying that he is creepy and inappropriate while an actual predator sits in the WH.

      BS has no transformative agenda, all  he has are yesterday’s Marxist policies rebranded as Democratic socialism.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      The Dangerman

      Biden’s entire campaign platform is him standing on a stage next to Trump, pointing at him, and saying “For real? This fucking guy?

      “FR? TFG?” won’t play quite as well as Adam’s “Make It Stop”, but I’m uberconfident in Trump’s ability to continue to fuck up the response to this pandemic; it will be breathtaking (perhaps literally) to watch. He doesn’t have to do anything but point to Trump, make the loser sign with his thumb and forefinger, bring out Barack a few times, and it’s done.

      Blue Wave? Yup.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Jim

      Indeed, his lack of widespread popularity best explains his polling as the most popular poll in the country back then and beyond at what, 54% approval, and…

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Baud

      @Betty Cracker:

      The problem is, we tried that in 2016.  I don’t go to Bernie sites and laugh at them, but I’m also not interested in having us play the fool again.

      Unity is a two way street.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Marcopolo

      Biden has about a 160 delegate lead atm. After next Tuesday it will be 260 to 300. After each contest the remaining delegate pool shrinks. Even if Biden self-immolates in the debate next week he will still win FL, where early votes are already being cast. Sanders cannot come back from that. The only path forward for him to win the nomination would be if something happened to make Biden withdraw from the race. Unfortunately, with his age & recent heart attack Bernie is in no position to purposefully contract COVID-19 so he can infect Joe on stage in the next debate.

      Also, I suspect this is why they don’t want to let Tulsi in the debate, am I right? /s

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Jeffro

      John just be sure that bumper sticker is Democratic blue, otherwise people will think you’re supporting trumpov, dumpster fire that he is.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      PenAndKey

      @Couch Thing: Maybe I am wrong, but I feel like Sanders’ collapse here was brought on by two things

      It was also brought on by a winnowing pool of candidates to fracture the vote. There’s a reason his surrogates were crowing on about how the candidate with a “plurality of votes” should win. Their plan all along wasn’t to get above 50%, it was to be the guy with a larger chunk than any one moderate opponent. Any of his supporters who thought otherwise weren’t paying attention.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      azlib

      Markos Moulitsas over at Daily Kos is saying the same thing about Bernie. His hard core support is around 30% and he could never break out from that level.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Nicole

      In an earlier thread this morning I predicted 7 to 10 for Weinstein. As I continue to be consistently wrong in my predictions about EVERYTHING, I am now going to publicly say no way we win in 2020, no way we gain in the House of Representatives, and no way we get 60 seats in the Senate. Also, no way the Justice Department goes after Trump and his lackeys starting in 2021.

      So, that should help us all sleep a little better at night.😀

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Chyron HR

      @Couch Thing:

      Maybe Bernie “woulda” won if he had spent the last three years attempting to reach out to the Democratic voters who rejected him in the 2016 Democratic primary.

      But what’s Bernie’s ACTUALLY been doing since November 2016 is jerking off over his brilliant scheme to get a plurality of delegates in a 5-way race and then shout his way to the nomination in a contested convention.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Kylroy

      @Couch Thing:  Why yes, if Bernie had behaved in ways he never has in a three-decade career in national politics (i.e. actually building a coalition and allies), things would have been different.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      download my app in the app store mistermix

      I’m just glad we’ll have someone get a delegate majority prior to the convention so we don’t have a food fight there.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      rikyrah

      This was posted on FB:

       

      Laurie Goff, who is African-American, posted this. She not only gave permission for friends to share it, she wants people to share it … so, I’m sharing:

      “Let me explain something to you about Joe Biden and why some of the shit that he’s done in his past doesn’t matter. This old rich white man played second fiddle to a black man. Not just any black man, but a younger black man, a smart black man. Not just for a day. Not 1, not 2 but eight years.

      He took his cues from this black man who had more power than him and was virtually unknown when he took the presidency, and Joe Biden had been around forever. He was willing and proud to be his wing man. Not once did he try to undermine him, this black man. Instead Joe walked in lockstep with him, he respected him, he loved and trusted him. He was led by him and he learned from him. And Joe did not have a problem with it.

      You tell me what 40+ year “establishment” white politician has ever done that. Joe Biden is cut from a different cloth. And black folks understand that and for good reason. He has shown it. This is what showing up and being an ally looks like. When black people say they know Joe, this is how we know.”
      – Laurie Goff
      You may repost

      Reply
    27. 27.

      topclimber

      It all comes down to whether Bernie has any diplomatic skills. If he really was the Amendment King in Congress, he must have had some at one time. Please channel those days Sen. Sanders.

      I am perfectly fine with Bernie running until he is mathematically elminated. He would be well served to push a few debate differences with Biden (what true universal coverage means, what are the concerns of young voters that Bernie has tapped into while Joe has not, why the way to weed out corporate domination of politics is small-donor funding and overturning Citizens United).

      The end game for Sanders is either that he wins, or he arrives at the Convention in a strong position to advance a more leftist agenda. I believe that is Warren’s thinking too (don’t outright reject Bernie but also don’t forgo the option to push the Convention more leftward than Joe might want).  The conciliatory words from AOC of late give me hope that either Sanders or some of his key supporters will figure this out.

      Or I am way wrong and all the warnings here about Bernie blowing up the party are right. Apologies to that asshole OH, I prefer to be optimistic until proven wrong.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Baud: Chris Hayes, who is almost as kindly as kindly Doc Maddow, who for a long time liked to give entire segments over to Mo Brooks and a couple of other Tea Bagger congressmen– I’ve always suspected this was foisted on him by management, but I don’t know– and treat them with great courtesy, has been regularly giving air time to some pretty obnoxious BernieBros, including Sam Seder, of whom I was a fan for a long time, but who cannot seem to resist making not so subtle allusions to Biden’s alleged mental decline. I don’t think I’ve ever heard Hayes, or Maddow or the curiously Bernie-curious Lawrence O’Donnell– a man who, I suspect, would ghost his own grandmother on her birthday for an invitation to Sally Quinn’s flag day barbecue– mention Bernie’s medical records. And most of MSNBC seems infatuated with Michael Moore, cause he was kind of a movie star 15 or 20 years ago, around the same time he was telling us there wasn’t a dime’s worth of difference between Al Gore and George W Bush.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Betty

      Some of us who consider ourselves progressive appreciated Bernie’s efforts to push the conversation further left in 2016. I did not believe then he could win a general election. It’s too bad he wasn’t able to pass the torch along to a more viable candidate. As for Biden, my sense is the voters are choosing him out of fear rather than seeing him as a great leader. He seems like a safe choice.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Marcopolo

      @Couch Thing: I don’t think we should be calling this a “Sanders collapse.” His campaign’s strategy from the beginning was something like:

      1) We have a hardcore base of 25% of D primary voters
      2) We can probably bump that up to 35ish%
      3) We will win a plurality of the vote with 35-40% in a crowded field
      4) We ride that plurality into a brokered convention & win

      That is what happened until SC. And because it seemed like a viable strategy & Sanders is ideologically rigid the campaign never took steps to broaden outreach to other segments of the party.

      Then SC happened & the moderate lane coalesced to one person & we saw what happened on Super Tuesday. But at no point did Sanders campaign collapse, it just was superseded.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      PenAndKey

      @download my app in the app store mistermix: I’m just glad we’ll have someone get a delegate majority prior to the convention so we don’t have a food fight there.

      Something tells me that’s not going to stop them from trying. Sanders might pull a ’16 and tell people he supports Biden, but I won’t hold my breath waiting for even a mild rebuking of his more “enthusiastic” supporters. And the media’ll eat it up as their favorite dish: “Democrats in Disarray!”.

      I agree with Betty that Sanders has helped push the zeitgeist to the left, and as a liberal I support that, but I’ve never thought he had the administrative or leadership chops for anything more than being an influential elder statesman and role model. If he’d bowed out of 2016 gracefully and stayed in that role you’d have never heard me say a bad word about him. Instead we got the Back To The Future II timeline.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Jim:

      …and yet, despite those polls, Sanders is getting his ass kicked in the primary.  As we move into a two person race it becomes clear that even his early successes were because the ‘not Sanders’ vote was heavily split.  For such a popular guy, he sure seems to have trouble in elections.  His chosen candidates in the midterms went 0-22 as well.  Weird!

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Immanentize

      @Elizabelle:

      Still charges in Los Angeles. I wonder what they will do.

      Although this is a unique case because it is a celebrity case as much as a sexual assault case (see, e.g. O.J), I expect the LA prosecutor will do two things — First, slow walk the prosecution to see what the play in NY is in post-trial motions including bail on appeal. California already has a detainer on him, so I don’t see him getting out during his appeal. Second, after making sure there is no chance of his imminent release, they will probably approach the defense team with a concurrent sentence plea offer. That way, he would be liable to two states for the same number of years, but without the hassle, cost and pain to victims another show trial would cause. (See, Foucault, the spectacle of the gallows….)

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Mnemosyne

      @Betty Cracker:

      The problem we’re going to have is that Bernie lied to them and they believed him. He told them that only he had a universal healthcare plan, and that’s not true. Bernie lied over and over again about Biden’s policies and the other candidates, and I’m not really sure how we untangle those lies because they’re STILL being amplified on social media by trolls, dupes, and Russian agents.

      I mean BERNIE HIMSELF implied on national TV that Biden has dementia. What the actual fuck? How are we supposed to fix bullshit like that?

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Marcopolo

      @Jim: IIR those same polls showing Sanders popularity had Biden in a close second.  And yet, neither of them were in my top 7-8 in the D primary about a year ago.  And though I am still not thrilled by Joe Biden, I will be thrilled to vote for Biden against Trump.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      cmorenc

      Biden wasn’t my first or second choice etc. either…

      But nonetheless, after Super-Tuesday ! (Mar 3) and especially since Super-Tuesday II (last night) – for the first time since the point on election night 2016 it became apparent Trump had won – the persistent dread and revulsion I’ve felt about the country since that time is beginning to break and let a few rays of optimistic sunshine in.  Here in North Carolina (and lots of other potential swing states) – there’s a substantial portion of folks who will turn out to vote for Biden for a turn toward normalcy and decency and competence who would have sat on their hands in despair in Nov 2020 had Sanders been the nominee.  Yes, I had hoped for someone more progressively transformational who was also competent and decent (e.g. Elizabeth Warren) – but given the existential threat a potential Trump 2nd term represents across the board, I’ll gladly take the decent competency of Joe Biden as enough for now.  Winning in 2020 is FAR more important than betting the house on progressive purity ponies and losing.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Omnes Omnibus

      FWIW, and it doesn’t really matter, you are wrong about Biden lying.  You were wrong on Twitter where people refuted you by citing his remarks from 2003 and you are wrong here.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Kent

      Last night Rachel Maddow was talking about how Bernie should be MORE popular now that we are in a public health crisis.  Because Medicare for All!!!

      NO, fucking way.  She doesn’t understand how people think.  I would spitball that at least 95% or more of voters yesterday have health insurance.  Maybe even more. The elderly all have medicare and most of the rest are middle class voters who have some type of ACA or employer provided healthcare that may not be great but it exists.  The really poor who lack any insurance vote at extremely low levels, especially in primaries.

      Bernie is proposing, in the middle of a MASSIVE medical crisis, to tear up our entire health care insurance system, make everyone’s private insurance illegal, with the promise that some non-existent government program will be better.  Because the government always does things better.  Witness how the government is handling this crisis at this very moment!

      That is not going to be a good sell at this moment in time.  Not to the cohort of voters who are out voting in today’s primary and who will be voting in the fall.  To eggheads like Maddow, M4A might seem the local choice in the face of a crisis like this.  But to ordinary voters?  Tearing up their existing health care system for some government run thing that doesn’t even exist yet?  Not so much.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Another Scott

      How someone voted on the AUMF in October 2002 has no bearing on how one should vote in the primary or November 2020.  None.  The only purpose in discussing it now is to divide the party.

      Eyes on the prizes.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Barbara

      @The Dangerman: Biden’s implicit campaign appeal is that he is a continuation of Obama.  And he has put out policy papers.  Many people might not really want someone who promises transformation — they might now understand that transformation by itself is not a goal when it is devoid of policy context.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      PenAndKey

      @Cheryl Rofer: I’ve already seen it swarming on Facebook. Given the post you linked to it wasn’t a surprise, but they’re not even being subtle about it. Case in point? My local rock station posted a link to an article about Biden calling out the gun nut. Within fifteen minutes of posting there were thirty comments, 20 of which were meme images or slurs about “creepy joe”, easily half of which specifically had the word “dementia” in them. It’s like they’re not even trying to hide their influence campaigns anymore. Probably because they’ve learned they don’t have to and the idiots’ll still eat it right up.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      wmd

      Between sobriety and time passing … well this is not a vicious jackal’s writing. You’ll be plagiarized on some of it.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      japa21

      In general I agree with John’s post outside of one glaring falsehood which was discussed last night ad infinitum.

      I had been hoping Biden would not come into the race, and if Bernie wasn’t in it he probably wouldn’t have.  However, once he did, he was my number 1 or 2 choice. He and Warren flipped positions depending on which side of the bed I got out of.

      Biden is far more progressive than a lot of people think.  I have said before that his time with Obama changed him.  And he is also a realist which is critical right now.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Frankensteinbeck

      I checked out Biden’s web page and his platform.  I’d like more, but it’s good.  Solidly liberal.  No jail time for drug only offenses, massive Pell Grant increases combined with limiting how much people have to pay on student loan debt, stuff like that.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Barbara

      @Chyron HR:

      But what’s Bernie’s ACTUALLY been doing since November 2016 is jerking off over his brilliant scheme to get a plurality of delegates in a 5-way race and then shout his way to the nomination in a contested convention.

      I will give Sanders this, he seems to be very adept at caucuses and conventions.  So he think he was probably not wrong to think that he could shout and push his way to the nomination in a truly contested race.  E.g., he won North Dakota again, as he did last time, but in other states that have gone from caucuses to primaries, like neighboring Minnesota, which he handily won last time, the weakness of his underlying support has been exposed.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Kent: yeah, I didn’t want to start a fight with Cole, in case today is the day he reads the comments for 2020, but this:

      If your signature policy proposal is medicare for all, which polls over 50% everywhere a

      strikes me as a highly debatable assertion. I know that in a few exit polls in the past couple of weeks, Democrats motivated enough to turn out for primaries have given M4A a bare majority, but I don’t know if BernieCare beyond the slogan, i.e. asking people if they favor eliminating existing insurance, even if it’s corporate insurance, polls that well.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      cmorenc

      @Kent:

      To eggheads like Maddow, M4A might seem the local choice in the face of a crisis like this.  But to ordinary voters?  Tearing up their existing health care system for some government run thing that doesn’t even exist yet?  Not so much.

      The ACA was an imperfect solution, but turns out it was something a clear majority of folks and the insurance companies could live with as an insurance alternative – it didn’t threaten to abruptly uproot everyone from what they already had.  Selling the latter notion is how the GOP successfully propagandized against and derailed the Clinton effort to reform health care coverage in the early 90s.

      Much smarter and much easier sell to improve and fix the ACA than to go for uncertain pie in the sky M4 all.   What you can successfully sell politically is lots more important than what seems a great idea in principle but is a tough sell that threatens to electorally undermine progressives (see e.g. 2010 midterms and before that the 1994 midterms).

      Reply
    65. 65.

      topclimber

      @Kent:  A Medicare tweak that would be 4ALL would be government negotiating all RX prices and selling at its cost to people in ANY insurance plan or none at all.

      I could see that having appeal when besides worrying about catching the Corona virus, folks aren’t sure they can afford a future vaccine.

      I mean, besides being good on an ongoing basis.  Call it universal health care, call it M4A, let’s just do it.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Kathleen

      @Kent: I’d like to know why AMessNBC was/is so anti Hillary and pro Bernie. They have an agenda and it’s anti Democratic Party agenda, as do most media companies.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Marcopolo

      @japa21@Frankensteinbeck: This. The platform Biden is running on is the most liberal platform a major D candidate has ever run on. That’s just because the whole party has moved to the left since 2016 (and Sanders should get some credit for this). I just wish the Sanders folks would take the win, work their butts off to dump Trump, then the day after the election get back to work pushing their policies with a D government.

      For folks who watched the debates this reminds me of the discussion between Sanders & Warren on the new NAFTA deal. Warren supported it, Sanders did not. Warren’s comment was it does make some improvements, I will take the win, but the next day I will be back on the front lines pushing for more. Sanders response was it wasn’t good enough so I’ll take nothing instead. Alas, this also encapsulates his campaign & followers.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Mnemosyne

      @Betty:

      I think some of it is fear, but I think there’s more fear of Bernie leading us to a huge loss than a lot of journalists are acknowledging. It turns out that Bernie himself is NOT popular among Democrats. He was a paper tiger propped up by Twitter and the MSM. He and his staff believed his own hype because the MSM and Twitter kept pumping it higher and higher.

      Now the bubble has burst and they’re seeing for the first time that it was all hype on top of misogyny. It’s gonna be pretty ugly for a while as they come to terms with that and decide whether to re-join reality or clap harder for TinkerBernie. 

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @rikyrah:

      Thank you for this.  Having seen the derangement effect among many previously race-positive whites when a black man was put in charge, I have been wondering if Biden’s loyalty as a black man’s sidekick was something the black community noticed and liked.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Kent

      @Betty Cracker: For reals, though, I hope Sanders can be prevailed upon to keep the upcoming debate constructive. His history in that regard isn’t great, but he doesn’t seem to viscerally dislike Biden the way he did Clinton. Plus, he can do math and knows he’s falling short of his 2016 run, and I do believe he sincerely wants Trump gone.

      If I were advising Biden, I’d advice him in the debate to pivot every single question to Trump and the 2020 general election and just refuse to engage in anything tit for tat with Bernie.  Just act presidential and like the presumptive nominee.  Bernie, bless his heart, can ramble on, but pivot every question to Trump.

      For example:   If there is a Question on Medicare for all.  You answer:

      “There are a lot of ways to improve on the ACA.  And Americans should have no illusions about Trump.  He has spent the past 3 years trying to strip health care from millions of Americans by repealing the ACA and undermining it at every step. Right now Trump is suing in court to have the ACA declared illegal.  If they win it will mean millions of Americans will lose their health care and millions more with pre-existing conditions will no longer be able to buy health insurance at any price.  That is what you will get from four more years of Donald Trump.  And the most horrible thing of all?  Donald Trump is continuing his efforts to strip Americans of health care at this very moment when we are possibly moving into one of the biggest health care crises this country has seen in 100 years.  Think about that.  Right now, today, Donald Trump’s Justice Department is suing to strip health care from millions.  Does he no shame?  No conscience?  Is is putting his right wing ideology ahead of the health of millions of Americans at this moment of crisis?

      The Biden proposal is a public option which would be backup public insurance for everyone in America who doesn’t have good private options.  But even passing a public option requires that we need more Democrats in Congress.  So instead of bickering here about our two health care plans up here on the stage, what we should be doing is fighting to elect Democrats in Maine and Arizona and Colorado and North Carolina, and Montana.  And to re-elect the good Democrats we have now like Doug Jones in Alabama.  Bernie, will you join with me together in an effort to turn the Senate blue so that whoever is in the White House can actually pass the kinds of change the Americans desperately need!   Will you join me on that effort Bernie? (give props to all the senate candidates by name.  Will you help me campaign for them?”

      You do that again and again with every question  You pivot to Trump and the general.  And you just refuse to engage in the stupid back and forth things on arcane Democratic policy wonk issues.  If Bernie keeps banging away on stuff like that he just looks petty and small by comparison.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      The Moar You Know

      Also, and if you’re insane and want to google my comment history here:  Biden was always my first choice.  Precisely because he wasn’t going to try to reform the entire government to some ideological vision; he’ll take stock, fix what’s broken, and then we can figure out where we want to take the ship of state from there.

      Because right now that ship of state is broken but fucking good, and while I agree with the need for a profound change of direction – to the left, just to be clear – right now we don’t even have a stable voting infrastructure to do such a thing.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Capri

      The view from Indiana is just like that from WVa. No way Bernie can win this state – Biden is a heavy lift.

       

      I can’t tell you how many self-appointed pundits Bernsplained to me that the reason Indiana doesn’t vote for D candidates is that they just aren’t liberal enough to excite them. From talking to my neighbors, even educated suburbanites, I knew that was a crock of shit.  Evan Bayh is plenty radical enough for most Hoosiers. Biden is the chicken pot pie to Bernie’s kale salad. The more uncertain the times are, the more people long for the comfortable and familiar.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      MCA1

      @Kent: I think Maddow was playing Devil’s Advocate and serving up a softball to Joy Reid, who dutifully smacked it over the fence.  My takeaway from her response was that in a crisis no one gives a f about legislative agendas and policy dreams.  Those things take years.  Right now we want reassurance and competence.

      We’re in two simultaneous crises here (whereas a few months ago it was just one): the debasement of our institutions and shredding of the Constitution, AND the miserably incompetent federal response to COVID-19.  That the candidate who’s spent the latter half of his career in the public eye talking about radical change to our system of medical care isn’t seen as the right guy to step in and get us out of a crisis that revolves around our system of medical care speaks volumes.  That was the subtext I heard in that discussion.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Marcopolo

      @cmorenc:   To be fair, one (or two) of the contributors on the panel with her made just this point.  But boy were there some awful segments last night.  Sam Seder was a low point; Michael Moore (“I don’t consider myself a Sanders surrogate”) sad sack appearance was the bottom of the abyss.  Moore, who couldn’t shut up about Sanders winning WWC voters over HRC was noticeably silent about Biden crushing Sanders with this group in MI last night.  Instead he moved onto the youth and latino vote.  Okay, yeah, Biden has work to do there.  If he wanted to be relevant, Moore could have suggested a few things Biden could do to reach out to those groups.  He did not.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Mnemosyne

      @rikyrah:

      I’ve been lurking on Black Twitter and it’s been quite the eye-opening experience. Propane Jane confidently predicted the blowout in South Carolina and really thinks that Texas has a good chance of going blue IF Biden is the nominee. 🤞

      Reply
    81. 81.

      L85NJGT

      @dr. bloor:

      He’s a man of his era, very much mid-twentieth century progressive. “Never mind the communities we’re bulldozing, the new highway will lift everyone up!”

      Reply
    84. 84.

      dr. bloor

      @Kathleen: Could well be different strokes for different folks.  Hayes is clearly a true believer; his bosses might see Bernie as Trump’s easiest prospective opponent.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      feebog

      I think the worries over Biden’s debate performance this Sunday are somewhat overblown for two reasons.  First, he won’t be trying to compete with 9 other candidates to get a word in edgewise.  Biden tends to stutter and misspeak when he is in a hurry.  In a one on one debate where he will have more time to respond he will come across as thoughtful and measured.  Look at his speech last night.  Good pace and well delivered.  Second, there will be no live audience, so no interruptions from hecklers.  If you go back and look at the 2008 and 2012 VP debates you can see how much better Biden is one on one.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Kent

      @topclimber:

      @Kent:  A Medicare tweak that would be 4ALL would be government negotiating all RX prices and selling at its cost to people in ANY insurance plan or none at all.

      I could see that having appeal when besides worrying about catching the Corona virus, folks aren’t sure they can afford a future vaccine.

      I mean, besides being good on an ongoing basis.  Call it universal health care, call it M4A, let’s just do it.

      There are a hundred “tweaks” and more major policy proposals that would improve the existing system.  An public option would be a absolutely MASSIVE change.

      But Bernie is doubling down on:  Make every single existing insurance policy and plan illegal and replace it with a yet-to-be-determined government run health insurance company with very minimal transition period.   That might be the most optimal eventual solution on paper from a policy wonk perspective.  But it is going to be one hell of a tough sell in the middle of perhaps the biggest public health crisis since the 1918 Spanish Flu.  Voters are going to want caution and stability, not a revolutionary disruption of the entire system.

      I’m just saying I think this is exactly the wrong time to be proposing revolutionary change and disruption to the health care that most actual voters (especially older voters) already have.   And you can believe the GOP will make that point loud and clear with the biggest fearmongering campaign we have ever seen if Bernie wins the nomination.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @feebog: I hope his team is getting this through his head: Speak slowly, be vague, offer bromides about progress and unity.

      and I think there’s a good chance that Bernie will get himself all worked up into a lather and Uncle Joe will chuckle give a sort of “there you go again…” response

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Edmund Dantes

      @Kent: every time you write trump. It should be trump and the gop.

      the gop has been trying to kill aca from the start. Trump is just another part of it.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Kent

      @L85NJGT:He’s a man of his era, very much mid-twentieth century progressive. “Never mind the communities we’re bulldozing, the new highway will lift everyone up!”

      What Bernie is proposing with health care is that we do a complete engine overhaul on the bus while we are traveling down the freeway at 80 mpg while getting shot at by new and horrible diseases from the side of the road.

      That would be a hell of a tough sell for my elderly parents and they are long-time liberals and predisposed to at least be Bernie-curious.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Kent

      @Edmund Dantes:

      @Kent: every time you write trump. It should be trump and the gop.

      the gop has been trying to kill aca from the start. Trump is just another part of it.

      Yes, of course.  Tie every horrid thing the GOP has done to Trump.  But also tie Trump to every horrid GOP candidate like Susan Collins.  It goes both ways.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      artem1s

      The race can still be won by Bernie

      NO.NO.NO. He can’t win.  Stop fluffing this guy.  He wouldn’t be in this thing at all if he hadn’t been handled with kid gloves all along. It’s time to stop pretending he represents any voice except himself, and his own frothing at the mouth cult followers.  The voters have spoken and they have pretty clearly indicated that if Sanders somehow made it to the convention and tried to spoil the party by claiming plurality win, they would not vote for him in the general.  Sanders cannot win the Democratic party nomination because Democrats know he isn’t a Democrat.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @Barbara: Not too many months back our own Adam Silverman proclaimed in FP articles here that “there is no going back, we have to go forward.” Later to be proved wrong by the Democratic electorate. (ETA: Not that I blame him for that – it was plausible at the time. And he has been correct on many other things.)

      Both sides in fact want to “go back;” the only issue is how far. Trumpublicans want to set the WayBack Machine for the good old days of Jim Crow and immigration restrictions. Democrats by & large want to return to no-drama Obama. And that includes a significant number of 2016 Trump voters whose motives weren’t overtly bigoted/fascistic but (because all we “wypipo” have residual bigotry baked into us like burn scars on an old cake pan) tolerated that stuff, who didn’t get what they thought they were voting for & now regret enabling Cheeto Benito & his thugs. Not so much “make it stop” as “please god make it didn’t happen.”

      The future may well lie with progressives. But before you can restore to health a patient as severely wounded as the American polity, you have to stabilize them to provide a firm foundation for treatment. Reculer pour mieux sauter. That in a nutshell is the appeal of Joe Biden, and he understands that.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      catclub

      @The Moar You Know: he’ll take stock, fix what’s broken,

       

      the only possible silver lining, assuming that Biden gets in in 2021, is that Trump has highlighted a lot of places where norms can be violated, and we know that the GOP will violate them again if there are not black letter laws stopping them.  Appointments and federal workers is one. Whether agencies comply with Congressional subpoenas is two.

      Reply
    97. 97.

      Ksmiami

      Biden should emphasize the need for competent and good governance and how the GOP is always breaking shit. restore and reassure voters- Bernie gonna burn so ignore his rants

      Reply
    98. 98.

      MCA1

      @Frankensteinbeck: I’ve been thinking a lot about this over the last week.  I think Joe Biden actually has an opportunity to go down as a major transformational figure in American government and politics if he completes that story.

      Act One: legitimize the first black president, and normalize the idea that the white guy does not have to be in charge and in front of the cameras all the time, but can be the wing man who trusts his pilot, takes orders and helps out where he can.

      Act Two: seed the Executive Branch with the next generation of Democratic leaders and slowly pass the torch, intentionally diminishing the dangerously outsized role the President has taken on in our government.

      Act Three: socialize acceptance for the first woman president by appointing one as his VP, putting her more front and center than most Veeps, and providing her a path to getting elected that doesn’t require passing quite as many misogynist roadblocks along the way as others have had to navigate.

      Coda: ride into the sunset beloved by both African Americans and women, and seen 50 years later as the counter to every white guy that had to be dragged kicking and screaming into the realities of modern America and did everything in his power to stop the train of demography, and as pivotal in the reemergence of the Legislative Branch as a truly co-equal branch of our government.

      He might even be laying the groundwork for this already, with all the talk about being a bridge and praise for the younger talents within the party.  Maybe just a pipe dream, but please allow me that pipe dream because the last week has been the only time I’ve felt even vaguely optimistic about the future of politics and government in our country in a long time.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      Kent

      @artem1s: Exactly.   Mathematically speaking Elizabeth Warren could still win too.  But it ain’t going to happen.   The next five states are:  Arizona, Illinois, Florida, Ohio, and Georgia.  Arizona is an older state that will favor Biden.  Latest poll has Arizona 51-33 for Biden and the other 4 states are even more favorable for him. He will probably win Georgia and Florida by 50 points each.  And both Illinois and Ohio by at least 25 points.

      This race is over.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      trnc

      @MattF:

      I’m very unhappy about that, but maybe pundits can now put an end to the ‘Trump’s an asshole, but brilliant’ nonsense. He is, in fact, just an asshole.

      No hes also blindingly stupid.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Baud: it was

      and you know who’s really happy with the last few weeks? Mark Kelly

      The Hill @thehill
      NEW POLL: Kelly leads McSally by 7 points in Arizona Senate race

      and Cal Cunningham. And Sara Gideon. And Jamie Harrison. And me.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      topclimber

      @Kent: I don’t think I disagree with you unless you think advocating for universal health care is wrong in a widespread health care crisis. Which I don’t think you are.

      Gee, this being BJ I would really LIKE to bash your comment, but so it goes.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      catclub

      @Kent: An public option would be a absolutely MASSIVE change.

       

      I think the rational, but not clearly expressed part of “I am against single payer because I don’t want my care reduced” is an acknowledgement that they system might be overwhelmed by too many (of those) people.

       

      The overwhelming (the medical system) part is exactly what a hot epidemic of coronavirus would do.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      Cacti

      @schrodingers_cat: BS has no transformative agenda, all  he has are yesterday’s Marxist policies rebranded as Democratic socialism.

      This x infinity.

      Bernie is an intellectually arrested campus radical in the body of a 78 year old man.

      He’s good at picking fights, but never learned how to win one.

      Also, he brushes his hair with a balloon.

      Reply
    107. 107.

      PenAndKey

      @Cheryl Rofer: Well, she always was a fairly transparent Russian asset. Given the photographic evidence of her dining with Putin I’d argue it has every indication of being deliberate. Then again, I could probably say the same of much of Sanders’ online support. It’s…. interesting… that he has such an overwhelmingly loud online presence that never seems to materialize at the polls.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      Marcopolo

      @MCA1:  Let a thousand flowers bloom; let the debate over who would be a good VP pick for Biden commence.

      I’ll throw out Harris & Abrams for starters.  Theoretically it should be someone who helps with the youth vote & maybe latinos.  Too bad AOC isn’t a few years older/more experienced.

      Anyone want to argue against picking a woman or against picking a melanin enhanced person?

      Reply
    110. 110.

      different-church-lady

      It suddenly occurs to me that Bernie is like the Tech-Masters who are always touting “disruptive technology!” and trying to get us to believe society is broken in just such a way that the technology  they happen to have invented is the only solution. No wonder that type flocks to him.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      Barb 2

      The Republicans spent decades building hatred for Clinton. They made up stuff and lied. She was the wicked witch. Then the Russian trolls amped up the war on Hillary.

      all that hate can now be spread faster against Biden with the help of the Russian troll factory.

      Biden is slower due to aging. That is what happens as we age. But he knows more about politics and how it takes the very best people to run an administration. He is also a grown up person – compared to any candidate fielded by the Republicans.

      if he can pull in all his Democratic opponents and put them to work and our use their best ideas – as he seems to be doing then he can steam room over Dump. But he has to act swiftly to counter this current hate lead campaign from the Russian-Repubs .

      Dump is the one with cognitive impairment. This meme as Biden with some sort of mental illness is rubbish  needs to be tossed right back at Dump.

      Biden has fu*ed up with women through the years when he was way younger. He never apologized until recently. And only because he wanted to make this run for Prez. I can never forgive him for his deliberate sexism toward Anita Hill and for that Bankruptcy Bill – a gift to his corporate supporters. In spite of his history if he chooses a strong VP like Harris – he won’t pull that shit again. A strong woman will balance out his MCP tendiencies. He won’t choose a dumb ass like Pense. Women will be watching and waiting to see if he is all not air or if he has really learned as he aged that women remember and expect more respect from a Democratic Prez than that POS now in the White house.

      Then there is the global warming emergency. Will he bend to the will of the evil corporations as the earth warms. Does he really believe what he said at the last debate. Global warming – an existential crisis?

      Russian Trolls are going to be busy. It will take a village (everyone who hates Trump) to get Biden elected. Thankfully Biden doesn’t have the baggage Bernie comes with. If the worse thing that the Republicans can come up with is dementia – then that can be tossed right back at Dump.

      We need to be honest about Biden’s faults (which are minor compared to Dump’s faults).

      Dump is a con man.

      He is a rapist.

      He is a sexist pig.

      He is crooked, king of bankruptcy.

      the list is endless. Everyone can add more to this list.

      Reply
    113. 113.

      catclub

      @Cacti: He’s good at picking fights, but never learned how to win one.

      Biden was criticized for convincing the others to drop out (to Biden’s benefit). Why couldn’t Sanders convince them to stay in ( to his benefit)? This is part of ‘politics ain’t beanbag’.

      Sander has made a virtue of being an incompetent

      politician.  It nearly worked except for you nosy kids voting.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      different-church-lady

      @Barb 2:

      We need to be honest about Biden’s faults (which are minor compared to Dump’s faults).

      That’ll be a lot easier to do after he’s seated behind the Resolute Desk.

      Reply
    115. 115.

      kindness

      Let us not discount money as a motivating factor for St. Bernie.  Too many of his campaign’s principle leaders (including Bernie’s wife Jane) have their fingers in the media advertising the campaign generates.  They get a cut of every ad, every commercial.  I don’t think Bernie does but Bernie has to know his campaign heads and his wife do and it is an ugly look.

      Socialists apparently don’t hate money all that much when they are in line for it.

      Reply
    116. 116.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Cheryl Rofer: Actually I was not being sarcastic, I was being factual. I blocked many handles with Biden dementia posts yesterday. This morning, there are elebenty accounts with zero or less than ten followers pushing Biden is a pervert and a creep in many of the Weinstein threads. It has to be a coordinated effort.

      Reply
    117. 117.

      Brachiator

      Great post.

      But this is not true, or should be expanded on.

      Indeed, all the folks who were super pro-Bernie in the primary promptly voted for Trump in the general

      An NPR story cited an analyst who concluded that about 10 percent of Sanders supporters voted for Trump.  Not a staggering number, but a significant one.  They weren’t closely connected to the Democratic Party and tended to be sexist and racist.

       

      @schrodingers_cat: BS has no transformative agenda, all  he has are yesterday’s Marxist policies rebranded as Democratic socialism.

      This just nails it.

      Reply
    119. 119.

      satby

      @Baud:  Agreed. I was accused by one of da yoots in my family of being a secret Trump supporter because I wasn’t bending the knee to Vermont fake Trump wanna be. Not feeling magnanimous at all. They haven’t bothered in four years to learn anything about how the government or primaries or elections work. They can grow the fuck up.

      Reply
    120. 120.

      Kent

      @topclimber:

      @Kent: I don’t think I disagree with you unless you think advocating for universal health care is wrong in a widespread health care crisis. Which I don’t think you are.

      Gee, this being BJ I would really LIKE to bash your comment, but so it goes.

      I actually think M4A is the best solution from a policy perspective.  ESPECIALLY because it would replace the absolutely horrid state-run Medicaid program in many southern states where they do everything they can to slow walk and strip coverage from poor people.  But what I think is not the issue here.

      All I am saying is that Bernie’s M4A is bad politics in the middle of a health care crisis, especially with a fairly elderly electorate that mostly already has coverage.   I think this is a particularly bad time for Bernie to be running with that as his keystone platform issue.  That is just an observation on the electoral popularity of M4A in this moment in time, not an observation on the merits of the plan.   I think Biden has the better plan for winning in 2020.

      Reply
    121. 121.

      Geminid

      • Joe Manchin is somewhat a scapegoat for the relative conservatism of his state. He votes similarly to Doug Jones of Alabama, but Jones is hero, Manchin a goat. Kyrsten Sinema defects from the  Democratic Caucus as much as Manchin does, but gets far less attention- at least, for her politics. I like Manchin’s cheerfulness.  In November 2018, when the new Congress was being organized, environmentalists organized a campaign to keep him from being the ranking member of the Senate energy committee. When reporters asked him about this, he smiled and said, “Tell them to come talk to me! Ah’m open!” I think he meant it.
      Reply
    122. 122.

      Mnemosyne

      @MCA1:

      If any of our current politicians could do that, it would be Joe Biden. He seems to have a relatively normal-sized ego for someone who’s gotten as far in politics as he has, and I think the idea of being the elder statesman who opens the door for the younger generation to walk through is very appealing to him. He may even see it as a way to transfer the hopes and dreams he had for Beau to other Democrats and kind of “adopt” them.

      One of the things I like about Biden is that he seems to be someone who learns and grows from his mistakes. That is a way more valuable quality in a politician than someone who insists that he’s been right about everything for 50 years and everyone else has to conform to his wishes.

      Reply
    124. 124.

      Marcopolo

      The WHO makes official what we’ve all been thinking for the past week or two or three:

      The World Health Organization officially declares COVID-19 a pandemic.— Ankit Panda (@nktpnd) March 11, 2020

      Reply
    125. 125.

      Mnemosyne

      @Marcopolo:

      Anyone want to argue against picking a woman or against picking a melanin enhanced person?

      Not me. I’m on the Vice President Kamala Harris train — ride or die.

      Reply
    126. 126.

      MCA1

      @Marcopolo: I’ve been hoping for Harris as VP nominee (for whoever wins) since 5 seconds after she dropped from the race, though every third day I give that up to focus on imagining her as AG.  So I’m perhaps biased here.

      That said, she doesn’t move the needle much based on demographics or geography.  My sense is that, based on the primaries, a black VP candidate isn’t going to help Biden that much, given the support he’s already sewn up among that bloc of voters.  And obviously it’s not like Kamala would be delivering California or anything.  She could appeal to younger voters, as she gets on their wavelength better than a lot of others I’ve seen.  I’ve heard Val Demings’ name floated based in large part on being from Florida, but also based on biography having possible crossover appeal to blue collar and public service folks.

      My sense is that it’s a big lost opportunity if it’s not a woman on the ticket with Biden, so would probably count out Pete and Beto and others if I were to be advising Joe.  On the other hand, Castro checks your two boxes, and is from Texas.

      Reply
    130. 130.

      Kent

      @different-church-lady:It suddenly occurs to me that Bernie is like the Tech-Masters who are always touting “disruptive technology!” and trying to get us to believe society is broken in just such a way that the technology  they happen to have invented is the only solution. No wonder that type flocks to him.

      BINGO!   That’s an excellent way to put it.  He has all the ideas but zero strategy to actually implement any of it because that would require relying on the “democratic establishment” that he keeps pilloring

      It is a lot like Uber, or WeWork which has all the great disruptive ideas, but absolutely zero idea on how to actually make a profit.  So they bring the world down around them while bleeding billions and the only fault is that others lack the courage to trust them.

      Reply
    131. 131.

      Juju

      You support barely sentient dumpster fire if something happens to Biden and Sanders?  I would hope the powers that be would pick Warren or Harris, but if they don’t I would throw my support behind wet sock on the gym  floor. I think that has a better look than barely sentient dumpster fire.

      Reply
    132. 132.

      randy khan

      @Marcopolo:

      That is what happened until SC. And because it seemed like a viable strategy & Sanders is ideologically rigid the campaign never took steps to broaden outreach to other segments of the party.

      That definitely is the kind of thing that looks viable in the abstract.  In the real world, consolidation happens very quickly, as donors stop supporting candidates who look like they can’t win.  Not recognizing that was a big, obvious mistake.  (I say this as someone who told all the worrywarts that there was almost no likelihood of a brokered convention, so I didn’t come to this view recently.)

      Reply
    133. 133.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Geminid: Manchin drives me crazy, but I try to remember that when he came out for gun safety measures after Newtown, I thought he was sacrificing his political career.

      And I fully expect Mark Kelly and Cal Cunningham, if they are elected , to occasionally drive me crazy too.

      Reply
    134. 134.

      Betty Cracker

      @The Moar You Know:

      Biden was always my first choice.

      This is true! I remember, and I questioned the soundness of your rationale then and haven’t changed my mind since. But you were 100% right about what most voters want.

      Reply
    135. 135.

      Mnemosyne

      @Brachiator:

      This is the tricky bit, as I understand it. In 2008, about 25 percent of Hillary’s primary voters went for McCain. In 2016, about the same percentage of Sanders primary voters went one of three ways — they voted for Trump, they voted for Stein, or they stayed home. So only looking at the Trump number is a little misleading about the actual percentage of which Sanders voters did not vote for Hillary.

      Reply
    136. 136.

      randy khan

      @Immanentize:

      Second, after making sure there is no chance of his imminent release, they will probably approach the defense team with a concurrent sentence plea offer. That way, he would be liable to two states for the same number of years, but without the hassle, cost and pain to victims another show trial would cause.

      This wouldn’t surprise me at all as an approach from the prosecution.  I wonder if Weinstein would take that deal, even though it obviously would be in his interest to do so, or if he’d insist on a trial.

      Reply
    137. 137.

      topclimber

      @Kent: Universal health care does not equal M4A, nor even single payer. But you know that.

      I don’t care what Joe or Bernie want. I want the Democratic Party, starting in its 2020 platform, to promote universal health care  within 10 years are as a goal. We are open to various ways to get there. Voters will maybe trust us to find a good way to do it because Democrats are the ones protecting their healthcare, nobody else. And they know it.

      M4A at the moment is a loser. Pushing Universal Health Care in the midst of a pandemic is just the opposite.

      Reply
    140. 140.

      Poe Larity

      @Marcopolo: Who delivers what Electoral votes? It would seem a lot of people here regret having HRC at the top of the ticket in 2016, when we had a real activist and not a poseur.

      The real activists fell to the party’s fearmongering about the “obvious” Bernie flop everybody claims to have now. Warren, Kamala should have stayed in. A brokered convention would not have led to Bernie or Biden.

      Reply
    141. 141.

      FlipYrWhig

      @Mnemosyne: I was just thinking that same thing about Biden transferring his mentoring of Beau into a more diffuse mentoring of a younger generation of Democrats. Sanders, it seems to me, doesn’t trust that there will be a succession: he finds himself indispensable. I don’t think Biden finds himself indispensable. And IMHO that’s a great quality in a politician.

      Reply
    142. 142.

      Kent

      @topclimber:

      @Kent: Universal health care does not equal M4A, nor even single payer. But you know that.

      I don’t care what Joe or Bernie want. I want the Democratic Party, starting in its 2020 platform, to promote universal health care  within 10 years are as a goal. We are open to various ways to get there. Voters will maybe trust us to find a good way to do it because Democrats are the ones protecting their healthcare, nobody else. And they know it.

      M4A at the moment is a loser. Pushing Universal Health Care in the midst of a pandemic is just the opposite.

      OK sure, I agree with you entirely.

      Reply
    144. 144.

      Mnemosyne

      @Poe Larity:

      when we had a real activist and not a poseur.

      Who was that “real activist” in 2016? Because I think it’s pretty obvious now that Sanders was a paper tiger all along.

      Reply
    145. 145.

      J R in WV

      @schrodingers_cat:

      Ivan is mostly likely typing from a basement in Moscow.

      Pretty sure the GRU cyber shop is in St Petersburg, actually. I have known the street address, but it escapes me for the moment. I think it’s in the Mueller Report, which is too long to search through for me today.

      Reply
    146. 146.

      Immanentize

      Woulda-Coulda-Shoulda

      All the Woulda-Coulda-Shouldas
      Layin’ in the sun,
      Talkin’ bout the things
      They woulda-coulda-shoulda done…
      But those Woulda-Coulda-Shouldas
      All ran away and hid
      From one little did.

      -Shel Silverstein

      Reply
    148. 148.

      FlipYrWhig

      @MCA1: I’m still guessing Beto as VP, not for geography or ideology but because even though in some ways he’s a Generic White Guy he’s good with (1) rallying young people (2) connecting to Mexican American voters. Those are two of Biden’s weaker areas.

      Reply
    149. 149.

      janesays

      @schrodingers_cat: all  he has are yesterday’s Marxist policies rebranded as Democratic socialism.

      Jesus Christ, bust out the Grover Norquist talking points, why don’t ya?

      I’m not a fan of Bernie, but I am a very left progressive who does hope things like Medicare for All come to fruition in my lifetime.

      Just curious, do you consider Elizabeth Warren a Marxist, too? On the biggest economic issues, there is barely any daylight between her and Bernie. She’s about ten times closer to Bernie on policy positions than she is to Biden.

      Reply
    151. 151.

      Soprano2

      @Mnemosyne:  They booed Hillary and EVERY speaker at the last DNC, so I wouldn’t get my hopes up about there not being another food fight this year.

      He never apologized for this.  I cannot forgive him for that.  It took what should have been a unifying event and allowed the press to write “Dems in disarray” and “See how unpopular Hillary Clinton is” stories every day of that week.  If he cared anything at all about beating Trump, he would announce today that he is pulling out and putting his whole weight behind Biden to beat Trump, but his huuuuuuuggggeeeeee ego won’t allow him to do that.  Oh, no, instead he has to stay in and beat up on Biden even more.  Perhaps he’ll spread even more lies about Biden having dementia, that will definitely help us beat Trump in November. /s

      Reply
    152. 152.

      Marcopolo

      @Poe Larity: As a regular reader of the blog I don’t see evidence for this:

      It would seem a lot of people here regret having HRC at the top of the ticket in 2016

      I was not excited about HRC in 2016 but still gave her money & knocked hundreds of doors for her campaign. And she did win a majority of the votes, though they were not distributed in the right place.

      On the other hand, and it both infuriates & pains me to say this, Biden’s performance last night in MI would seem to indicate that misogyny & anti-HRC bias played a much more major role in her loss in MI, WI, and PA. Biden wiped the floor with Sanders in regards to White voters (both college educated & WWC). Those are folks who also probably stayed home or voted against Clinton in 2016. By the way, this doesn’t necessarily mean Sanders would have won those states in 2016–he had his own issues. What it does signal to me is that Biden has a much greater chance of flipping those states back in 2020. Alas, probably a better chance than a woman, no matter how amazing that woman is because, as the results from last night show, we are country with a political misogyny problem. I’ll repeat, this is fucking infuriating.

      Reply
    153. 153.

      negative 1

      @Betty Cracker: I’m glad to see that this year seems to be a little calmer.  For all of the talk that the consequences of the election are unequally apportioned, that is also true in the primaries.  I know people hate Bernie personally, but having no hope of relief on student loan debt, college tuition or hope for universal healthcare or the $20 minimum wage is a bitter pill to swallow.  I’m obviously voting Biden, I’ll vote Team D up and down the ticket, but the disappointment that a few of the things that are dying with Bernie’s campaign weren’t quite as important as ‘I hate Bernie Bros so suck it’ was tough to swallow last night on other sites (*cough* LGM *cough*).

      Reply
    154. 154.

      Marcopolo

      @Soprano2: Honestly, at this point do you really think there will be a physical convention in Milwaukee in July? I suppose it is possible we pull a S. Korea and manage to tamp down our COVID-19 situation by May but our government is showing nowhere near that level of competence or proactivity atm.

      And if it is a virtual convention then no food fights.

      Reply
    155. 155.

      Adam Geffen

      @Betty Cracker:

      The youth issue is real.

      This graphic on the age gaps is eye opening:

      https://twitter.com/pklinkne/status/1237548891286851584?s=21

      I’m in Michigan and I’m 43 but have a fair number of 20 and 30 something friends and every single one was deeply into Sanders. They are all now in pretty profound despair. Some to the point of lashing out calling Biden a Trumpian plutocrat.

      My first choice was Warren (big Warren fan and donated $ to her) so I kinda get it. I ended up voting for Sanders but I found myself excited when it looked like democrats were coalescing strongly around a candidate. I’m happy and enthusiastic to support Biden even though he wasn’t ever going to be my top choice.

      I’ve been spending time this morning trying to talk all of my friends through Sanders loss and point out the profound differences between Biden and Trump and how a Biden presidency would allow plenty of opportunities for movement on progressive issues where as another Trump presidency would offer none.

      Reply
    157. 157.

      J R in WV

      @artem1s:

      Unfortunately 45s endorsement will be the kiss of death for Session’s opponent.

      And for a tiny few seconds I even thought about sending ol’ Jeff a little donation. Then reality sank in, and I sent another contribution to the Democratic candidate in that race!!!

      Maybe Trump actually can re-elect Doug Jones!?!!!

      Reply
    158. 158.

      Poe Larity

      @Marcopolo: We’ll never know in this managed process

      we are country with a political misogyny problem.

      Why not let the cards fall where they may at the convention? Does anybody really think Bernie would have had a chance there? Now the result is just baked-in and we maybe get a vp slot.

      Reply
    159. 159.

      Kent

      @negative 1:I know people hate Bernie personally, but having no hope of relief on student loan debt, college tuition or hope for universal healthcare or the $20 minimum wage is a bitter pill to swallow.

      People had no hope of getting those things with Bernie either.   None of those are within the power or authority of the executive branch.  People here hate Bernie because he is LYING to so many of his young followers in suggesting that it is within the power of the presidency to make any of that happen.  Or, as Bernie likes to say in every speech  “We can make these things happen if we have the COURAGE to do so.”

      Courage has nothing to to with it.   And Bernie is lying to you if he is suggesting that it does.   It comes down to 218 House Members, 60 Senators, and 5 Supreme Court Justices.  In other words, the “Democratic Establishment”   Bernie’s plan to tear down the “democratic establishment” only makes his ideas less likely not more.

      He is a charlatan.

      Biden is more likely to make incremental progress on all of those issues than Bernie.  Because he is actually willing to work with Congress and let them take the lead.  And will not sacrifice the good for the perfect.

      Reply
    160. 160.

      Betty Cracker

      @Adam Geffen: You’re doing God’s work then, and I thank you for it. I’ve touched base with fellow disappointed Warren-supporter friends who are also trying to talk Sanders friends/loved ones off the ledge today, so we’re not alone. It wouldn’t surprise me if this is a thing nationwide.

      Reply
    161. 161.

      L85NJGT

      Biden won all 279 counties in MI, MS, and MO? That’s a….

       

      @Adam Geffen:

      If you sort thru the malarky on the Sanders reddit, there are a lot of kids trying to get a start but faced with cost of living issues.

      My take is that affordable housing is the crux of the matter.

      Reply
    163. 163.

      Brachiator

      @Mnemosyne:

      This is the tricky bit, as I understand it. In 2008, about 25 percent of Hillary’s primary voters went for McCain. In 2016, about the same percentage of Sanders primary voters went one of three ways — they voted for Trump, they voted for Stein, or they stayed home. So only looking at the Trump number is a little misleading about the actual percentage of which Sanders voters did not vote for Hillary.

      Not that tricky. The statement that large numbers of Sanders voters went for Trump is not supported by the data.

      I’m not sure that assertions about the numbers of primary voters who stayed home instead of voting for Trump are reliable. You can do exit polls and analyses of voter data. I haven’t seen a lot of surveys of people who chose not to vote.

      Reply
    164. 164.

      Calouste

      Bernie can contrast his popular and transformative agenda without going negative. I have my doubts that he will, but he can.

      He could, but he can’t.

      Reply
    165. 165.

      Mnemosyne

      @negative 1:

      having no hope of relief on student loan debt, college tuition or hope for universal healthcare or the $20 minimum wage is a bitter pill to swallow

      Not to be a jerk, but why do you have no hope for those things? Biden has a universal healthcare plan — it’s not called “Medicare for All,” but he has one. I think that college debt relief is on the table to be looked at. Free tuition at state schools is still on the table. I didn’t realize that a $20 minimum wage is the new floor — I thought it was still $15.

      Do yourself a favor: go to Biden’s website and look at his actual policy proposals. I think you’ll be pleasantly surprised that 75 percent of what you want is already there. Not 100 percent, but no candidate is going to agree with you 100 percent.

      Reply
    166. 166.

      glory b

      @Betty Cracker: As a black parent, it is our duty to tell our young people to suck it up and get over it, like we have for centuries//snark/not snark//.

      Seriously though, the history of young people voting is that they generally don’t.

      Frankly, I tell mine that most white kids have the luxury of taking their ball and going home, chances are good that what comes down the pike from government won’t affect them like it will you, so act accordingly.

      Reply
    167. 167.

      Marcopolo

      @Poe Larity:

      Why not let the cards fall where they may at the convention? Does anybody really think Bernie would have had a chance there? Now the result is just baked-in and we maybe get a vp slot.

      WTF does this even mean. The primary process is well underway. Biden will have a majority of delegates by the time the convention rolls around (barring something dramatic like him dying). The candidate with the majority of delegates becomes the nominee. Them’s the rules, nothing managed about it.

      Reply
    171. 171.

      Mnemosyne

      @Poe Larity:

      Why not let the cards fall where they may at the convention?

      Because we saw last time that “letting the cards fall where they may” means convention goers booing every single speaker and Susan Sarandon screaming in Dolores Huerta’s face about how Huerta is a corporate sellout. 🙄

      We don’t need to open our doors to the asshole disrupters again, thanks. They can’t be won over, so they don’t get to use our megaphone to harangue us.

      Reply
    172. 172.

      Marcopolo

      @Mnemosyne:   Thank you for this reply.  From now until the DNC we’ll all be up against folks (real or Russian or Republican) who’re quite happy letting belief in the perfect be the enemy of taking the good in hand & then fighting for more in the next battle.

      Nothing good happens with R’s in control of government; in fact, as we have seen over the past 3 years everything only gets worse.

      Reply
    174. 174.

      J R in WV

      @catclub:

      the only possible silver lining, assuming that Biden gets in in 2021, is that Trump has highlighted a lot of places where norms can be violated, and we know that the GOP will violate them again if there are not black letter laws stopping them. Appointments and federal workers is one. Whether agencies comply with Congressional subpoenas is two.

      But there is already black letter law requiring the executive branch to turn over tax records to congress when requested. The GOP apparatcheks are ignoring that law, and must be imprisoned for that criminal conspiracy.

      Reply
    177. 177.

      Brachiator

      @Adam Geffen:

      I’m in Michigan and I’m 43 but have a fair number of 20 and 30 something friends and every single one was deeply into Sanders. They are all now in pretty profound despair. Some to the point of lashing out calling Biden a Trumpian plutocrat.

      It’s hard to be sympathetic with people who compare Biden with Trump. What kind of pampered world do they live in?

      But stepping back, I would point out to them that committed progressives like Warren and others are in the party, and in Congress. And these people have the power to make change by actively supporting a range of candidates who believe as they do, and that maybe it is more effective to elect more people who can fight for you than to pin your hopes on a single candidate who would be blocked if the GOP maintain their hold over the Senate.

      I would also point out that the bad people in the Establishment count on younger people not voting.  But the numbers are on the side of the younger voting cohort. If they register and vote and participate, they can change the world.

      Reply
    178. 178.

      negative 1

      People here hate Bernie because he is LYING to so many of his young followers in suggesting that it is within the power of the presidency to make any of that happen.

      I mean, that’s true of any candidate though.  Warren couldn’t get universal healthcare any more than Bernie could, should we hate her because she’s ‘lying’?  Obviously having the head of the executive branch signal a topic is a priority is a whole lot better than not having that.  And as far as ‘who is likely’, neither of us have any way of knowing that.  I get it, you don’t like Bernie, but those things are true in any presidential campaign.  A candidate signals their priorities and beliefs.  Right now, no one believes those things.

      Reply
    179. 179.

      mrmoshpotato

      Spot on, Cole.  Well said.

      As I said in the ‘sad circus’, I look forward to St. Bernie getting his ass kicked in Florida on Tuesday.

      Reply
    180. 180.

      L85NJGT

      @Eolirin:.

      Those are deferred costs, but relevant. College room & board outpacing inflation, and eating a larger percentage of those loans is an issue. Even directional universities have gone into rent extraction with on campus housing.

      Reply
    181. 181.

      Mnemosyne

      @negative 1:

      Warren had a M4A plan, with numbers, and a transition plan, and Bernie’s supporters sneered that it wasn’t good enough because it wasn’t as good as Bernie’s half-assed unicorn plan.

      If you prefer unicorns to reality, that’s fine, but don’t expect other people to change their votes or plans based on your desire for unicorns. 🦄

      Reply
    182. 182.

      Kent

      @negative 1:I mean, that’s true of any candidate though.  Warren couldn’t get universal healthcare any more than Bernie could, should we hate her because she’s ‘lying’?  Obviously having the head of the executive branch signal a topic is a priority is a whole lot better than not having that.  And as far as ‘who is likely’, neither of us have any way of knowing that.  I get it, you don’t like Bernie, but those things are true in any presidential campaign.  A candidate signals their priorities and beliefs.  Right now, no one believes those things.

      No, it’s fundamentally different.   Warren had a lot of plans and she explained exactly what it was going to take to make them happen.  Nowhere will you find her claiming that through sheer courage and force of will she can magically make all the good stuff happen.  That is something Bernie pretty much does in every speech.

      I don’t quibble with Bernie’s ideas.  They are on the left edge of progressive, but not outside the pale.  I quibble with him misleading a whole generation of youth into thinking you accomplish these things by creating a movement.  Radical change has never happened like that ever, in the history of the country outside a civil war or great depression.  And never through an outside movement looking in.

      Reply
    183. 183.

      Brachiator

      @Mnemosyne:

      You glossed right over the Sanders voters who voted for Stein or wrote in Bernie.

      No. I didn’t gloss over anything. I specifically dealt with the assertion that large numbers of Sanders supporters voted for Trump.

      And in 2020, I do not expect significant numbers of Sanders supporters to vote for Trump. I will bet small money on it.

      The larger question is what some of the angrier and more stupid Sanders supporters might do. Only vote down ticket, or look for an excuse not to vote at all?

      Is Jill Stein or others in the lunatic left running in 2020? I haven’t heard peep about a libertarian candidate.

      Reply
    184. 184.

      Kent

      @Adam Geffen:I’m in Michigan and I’m 43 but have a fair number of 20 and 30 something friends and every single one was deeply into Sanders. They are all now in pretty profound despair. Some to the point of lashing out calling Biden a Trumpian plutocrat.

      And who’s fault is that?

      Reply
    185. 185.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @Marcopolo: Anyone want to argue against picking a woman or against picking a melanin enhanced person?

      ME, Monty, pick ME!

      All kidding aside –

      I will argue that Biden and the Democratic Party should take their good old time selecting a running mate. Absolutely no need to announce one now – except in the minds of Jackals & the like-minded who must know now, now, now (& will be royally pissed off if it’s not a POC &/or woman). And if anything should’ve jumped out at yinz since New Year’s, it’s that your political views are not generally shared by Democrats as a whole, let alone the entire electorate.

      I will argue that during that time (roughly up to July 4) Biden & the DNC should identify as many plausible running mates as possible, should conduct background checks, interviews, etc. to identify their possible electoral liabilities as well as benefits, and should assess the impact of such liabilities & benefits by polling the living shit out of the electorate, with special attention to so-called “battleground states.”

      I will argue that Joe’s running mate should be selected with an eye to competence & compatibility with him, but also with emphasis on not leaving any votes on the table. For the health of this society we need not merely to turn Orangecandyass out of office but to dropkick his bigoted arse as hard & as far as possible. We need to get as many Americans as possible to stand up & say that the last 4 years’ crap is socially & culturally unacceptable & send the Trumpistas scuttling back under their rocks.

      And I will predict that when that intense vetting is done, the selected running mate will be white, male, hetero, and 39-59 – because anyone who doesn’t meet those qualifications will leave votes on the table. The more so in that the GOP will be happy to run against that running mate by claiming that “Biden is on death’s door, & would you trust the USA to that person??” And I predict that once he sees numbers to support this sort of choice, Rep. Clyburn will be OK with it.

      I don’t like it – IMO there are a bunch of Democrats out there who’d make fine VPOTUSes (and POTUSes) but don’t meet the criteria – and maybe survey results will prove me wrong. Fine. So long as the vetting is deliberate & intense & thorough.

      We need to win, and win big.

      (And I’ll take the cascade of rotten tomatoes, fish guts & dog turds off the air… ;^D)

      Reply
    186. 186.

      glory b

      @Couch Thing: I don’t know, lots of black people know he wanted to primary Obama, and for sure, that doesn’t sit well with us.

      Also, he admits he’s not a people person, so outreach is going to be limited. Black people want to see you kiss babies, hug old people, sing with the choir, etc.

      We LOVE the pictures of Obama and Michelle interacting with people, a grumpy, standoffish old white guy? Not so much.

      Reply
    187. 187.

      Marcopolo

      @schrodingers_cat:

      I think the # of BS supporters that didn’t vote for HRC was closed 25%.

      On the other hand HRC supporters who didn’t vote Obama were between 10 and 12%

      Nope.  On a percentage basis more HRC primary supporters voted for McCain than Sanders supporters voted for Trump.
      The Bernie voters who defected to Trump, explained by a political scientist

      More voters went from Hillary Clinton to John McCain in 2008 than went from Sanders to Trump in 2016

      I though this was generally known by now.

      Reply
    188. 188.

      glory b

      @Kent: That’s because it’s something of a cult, I have to think it’s more about him than the policies.

      I mean come on, they’re in their 20s and 30s? Never suffered a disappointment before?

      Reply
    190. 190.

      PenAndKey

      @L85NJGT: If you sort thru the malarky on the Sanders reddit, there are a lot of kids trying to get a start but faced with cost of living issues.

      Between my wife and I our monthly student loan payments come to about $650/mo. That’s more than we pay for our cars, and I can certainly think of a lot of things we could do in life if we suddenly had an extra $7800/yr to do it with.

      We’re doing relatively okay for two late-to-college millennials. We have two new cars, a nice house in a quiet suburb with good schools, and are about to have our second child. Honestly short of a picket fence and too little in retirement savings I can’t complain, not like I could before my newest job. Even still, we started our careers at the start of the recession and it took my wife and I until we were in our mid thirties to get as far as we have, and even without college at first the costs of housing, medical care, and… well… life has so vastly outpaced wages that it’s insane.

      I got lucky. I had the connections to get a good paying job right out of college. My cohorts? The job offers many of them took were for lab spots making $13/hr if they were lucky. I would know, because I got the same offers and the recruiters acted like they were doing me a favor. I can’t imagine trying to pay back my loans and start my post-college life if I was making that sort of money. So I get where people in their 20s and 30s are coming from because I’m right there with them. If I could get a universal non-employer tied healthcare system and free college with student debt forgiveness guaranteed tomorrow (or next year) I’d crawl over broken glass to do it. That doesn’t mean I can support an inept leader like Sanders who talks a mean game but can’t organize or politic worth a darn. That, I feel, is the big difference. Many people don’t pay enough attention to politics to recognize the difference between a realistic proposal and a pie-in-the-sky promise. Not everyone is like us here at BJ, immersed in politics day in and day out. I’m sure if you checked you’d find that a lot of Sanders’ support is relative low information, because that’s the level he’s at.

      Reply
    192. 192.

      negative 1

      @Mnemosyne: I have.  Extended Pell Grants aren’t doing anything to the price of college, and his 5% discretionary income bit isn’t much different than it is now.   I’m not sure exactly how his ACA is different from the ACA now, but it’s not universal.  Is it the medicare buy-in?  Am I missing something else?

      This is going to end up as pile on me because I’d rather have had Bernie or Warren than Biden (my state still hasn’t voted yet, so we won’t have a contested primary in any election on the ballot) and it’s not my intention.  I don’t want to re-litigate 2016, it wasn’t fun the first time.  But supporting some of Bernie’s policies, which are good, seems to me to be a good thing.  I should’ve said that when any candidate drops out, some of their causes drop out with them and some of their supporters are now SOL.  Bernie, being the last one ‘left’ (pun intended) means that it’s centrist time all over again, and so some of those priorities are pushed back another decade.  Maybe not dunking on supporters of that is a good idea, since we’re all going to vote for Biden anyway.

      Reply
    193. 193.

      Marcopolo

      @Chyron HR:   So what?  Ideological issues aside, I’m just trying to make sure that folks here who are arguing points are arguing from factual positions.  Is that a problem for you?

      Reply
    194. 194.

      mrmoshpotato

      @negative 1: 1. Could you please note who you’re quoting? (Kent at comment 159)

      2. If Warren (or anyone else but Bernie) suggested universal healthcare, or suggestion X, they’d talk about how to actually try getting it through Congress and the Senate, and how likely that would be.  And also how to hold the House and return Democratic control to the Senate

      Bernie was just “McConnell will see the crowd outside his window wagging their fingers for free healthcare, free college and a unicorn butler, and Mitch will shit his pants in fear and do whatever I want.”

      Reply
    195. 195.

      Mnemosyne

      @Kent:

      Folks really need to watch (or re-watch) Selma. The whole point wasn’t that MLK and the civil rights movement was working against the political “establishment.” It was that they had backing from the political establishment that needed to be pushed into action, aka passing actual legislation.

      So many “activists” decided that they needed to work outside of the system and then were shocked to discover that the friendly politicians they had counted on to pass the actual legislation that would fix things had been replaced by Republicans because the activists had decided that they didn’t need to participate in the system at all by supporting candidates and voting.

      Reply
    196. 196.

      John Cole

      @artem1s

      NO.NO.NO. He can’t win. Stop fluffing this guy.

      This is the kind of closure that doomed the Bernie camp. Yes, he *CAN* win. There are plenty of delegates out there. That doesn’t mean I think he *WILL* win or he is *LIKELY* to win, but he can still win. This isn’t fluffing, it’s math.

      Personally I think he is going to be wiped out in the next few weeks, but right now he *CAN* still win. Were he smart, he would start ramping down his supporters and doing what he can to increase his clout when he loses, and he would get more credit for doing that while he still is not mathematically eliminated.

      Reply
    197. 197.

      negative 1

      I don’t quibble with Bernie’s ideas.  They are on the left edge of progressive, but not outside the pale.

      Cool man, I guess that’s my point.  There are some Sanders supporters, me among them, who were voting on that stuff.  Him or Warren, I couldn’t care less how it happened, but Warren dropped out first so Sanders was my last hope (my state hasn’t voted yet, and now there are no contested D elections in my district).  I get that most things in a presidential election don’t happen anyway (it’s not my first election cycle).  My point was more that maybe taking the ‘in your face’ victory lap isn’t a great look since plenty of people who are going to vote for Biden aren’t getting what they were hoping for.  Not you personally.

      Reply
    202. 202.

      negative 1

      @mrmoshpotato:

      If Warren (or anyone else but Bernie) suggested universal healthcare, or suggestion X, they’d talk about how to actually try getting it through Congress and the Senate, and how likely that would be.

      That’s not true at all — nor should it be.  Rethuglicans talk about their policies like it’s manifest destiny all the time.  Remember Paul Ryan’s magic math being picked up and run with by the press as if it was the absolute truth?  Meanwhile any kind of progressive policy has to come with a certified actuarial report as well as a door-to-door mailer saying how you personally will be affected three years and 2 days from now down to the penny.

       

      Biden has plenty of policy prescriptions on his web page https://joebiden.com/joes-vision/  that I like — and that I think he has no shot of passing either.  That’s fine.  I don’t begrudge candidates their chance to talk about priorities and what they’d like to do; it’s rarely up to only them anyway.  If anything, Warren’s need to footnote every idea was probably to avoid some combination of sexism and being labeled ‘too liberal and not serious’.

      Reply

