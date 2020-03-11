Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Living in a Conservative Paradise

Living in a Conservative Paradise

by

A while back, I read a book called The Great Influenza: The Story of the Deadliest Pandemic in History. I recommend it highly. It’s a been a while since I’ve read it, but what I remember is that the response to that pandemic was highly variable, depending on the city. New York City had a relatively low mortality rate because they also responded strongly, based on their history of building a public health infrastructure independent of the then-weak federal government. (Here’s a paper on that topic with more detail, including an explanation of why they kept schools open.)

For all the bad things I’ve said about Andrew Cuomo, he’s a competent administrator, and his decision to quarantine New Rochelle, and to use the National Guard to disinfect public facilities and deliver food to people in quarantine is a smart move. I expect more of the same from our competent state and local governments.

I’m not a native New Yorker — as a transplant from a red state, I’m always amused by people bitching about taxes and government services here. I’m happy to pay my taxes to get the world-class schools, fire departments, ambulances, hospitals, sanitation, roads and other services that are so much better than anything I saw in the red state where I grew up, and the other red state where I lived before moving here.

The Trump Administration’s handling of this crisis so far has been horribly bad, but it’s mostly consistent with conservative “state’s rights” doctrine. In this case, each state has the right to bury their head in the sands or respond to the pandemic in a pragmatic, science-based way.

In 1918, the weak federal government was way behind the more advanced state’s responses. Unfortunately, in 2020, states are used to taking guidance from the federal government when it comes to infectious disease, so, for example, the screwup with testing kits hurt all states. I can’t find the links right now (I know, I’m lazy) but I’ve read a few stories about red state health departments minimizing and slow rolling their virus responses in the early days. That didn’t happen in New York or Washington state. My guess is that, after this pandemic is over, blue state legislatures will appropriate more money for their state health departments so they will have more resources to respond independently to the next health crisis. This is all consistent with the overall trend in the US: if you live in a blue state, your quality of life will likely be better. If you live in a red state, your life won’t be better, but at least you’ll have the pleasure of blaming it on the liberals and people of color.

    1. 1.

      Patricia Kayden

      Seriously, how much longer can this clown show go on? At some point, the death count will make it politically untenable to defend this Administration. It'll be Katrina-squared.— Scott Shapiro (@scottjshapiro) March 11, 2020

    2. 2.

      Baud

      For all the bad things I’ve said about Andrew Cuomo,

      Along with Manchin’s impeachment vote, proving yet again that the worst Democrat is better than the best Republican.

    3. 3.

      dmsilev

      Guess who’s responsible for deciding whether or not, and when, to declare a national state of emergency?

      And the first two guesses don’t count…

      There’s no deadline for a decision, but one of the people familiar with the talks said the task force will not give Trump its final verdict until Jared Kushner, the president’s senior adviser and son-in-law, finishes his research and comes to a conclusion himself.

    4. 4.

      Sab

      I have never been a fan of Mike deWine, Ohio governor, but thankfully he is ( except for abortion) a good old fashioned fiscal conservative but otherwise decent Republican. He finally got us testing after weeks of screaming for it. So now we know it’s widespread in the state. We have a state health department sponsored healthline  to call for advice.

      I shudder to think what John Kasich would have done or not done.

    5. 5.

      Betty Cracker

      Florida sure seems to be botching the response to the virus, which is no surprise since Republicans are in power at every level except ag commish. Given the age of the population, it could get really bad here. There’s already intramural finger-pointing, which tells me the smarter Repubs (grading on a curve here) understand what’s about to land on our heads.

    7. 7.

      Roger Moore

      @Patricia Kayden

      Seriously, how much longer can this clown show go on? At some point, the death count will make it politically untenable to defend this Administration.

      I think Trump’s hope is that by making testing impossible, he’ll be able to fudge the numbers and claim we can’t prove it was COVID-19 that killed everyone. Either that, or he can’t think beyond the end of the next news cycle, so he has no thought about the long-term consequences whatsoever.

    8. 8.

      Betty Cracker

      @dmsilev: He’s reading like 10 books, man! Hence the delay. WASF…

    10. 10.

      Scout211

      @dmsilev:

      That is one scary article.  Not at all surprising, but scary.

      The “message” is more important to protect than current and future sick US citizens.  Yikes.

    11. 11.

      RSA

      I’m kind of anxious to see how things will go in North Carolina, with a split government. Cooper, the Democratic governor, declared a state of emergency yesterday.

    12. 12.

      Served

      Governor Pritzker in Illinois has been on the ball, along with the Mayor here in Chicago. Thank god we got rid of our Republican clown governor in the 2018 election. We are just now getting the first edge of the storm, and it’s going to get ugly over the next few weeks, but they are taking the steps (cancelling events, extending unemployment insurance, providing additional sick days to state employees, postponing legislature sessions, etc.) to signal how serious the issue is.

    15. 15.

      Sab

      @Baud: I lived in Las Vegas in the 1990s during some sort of minor financial burp, and Cuomo was head of HUD. He had foreclosed homes sold via realtors instead of auctioned off. Saved my neighborhood from blight because the vultures didn’t get to read in public notices that there were vacant houses with plumbing to strip. Always had a soft spot for him after that despite his known jerkishness.

    16. 16.

      debbie

      I’ve read a few stories about red state health departments minimizing and slow rolling their virus responses in the early days.

      Surprisingly, not in Ohio. The Red Governor (DeWine) may be the speediest of the lot. He mandated curtailed attendance at Schwarzenegger’s annual bodybuilding fest (an international event) and stood strong when the organizers pushed back. He’s gotten colleges and universities on the stick to switch to online teaching and gotten them to agree to holding championship sports events with no audiences. And he’s ordered about 125 polling places for next week’s primary to relocate away from retirement homes and senior centers to protect the more vulnerable elderly.

      I’m no fan of the man, but he deserves credit for action. It will be interesting to see how his counterparts and GOP officials react to him.

    19. 19.

      download my app in the app store mistermix

      @Baud:

      Along with Manchin’s impeachment vote, proving yet again that the worst Democrat is better than the best Republican.

      The difference being that Manchin is arguably the best Democrat who can be elected in WV, while anyone with a (D) after their name will be the governor of NY for the foreseeable future.   So, we should fight to get someone better than Cuomo.

    21. 21.

      Raoul

      “each state has the right to bury their head in the sands or respond to the pandemic in a pragmatic, science-based way”

      Except for testing, which still seems to be under the insane CDC regs, even in a good government liberal state. I just got word that my partner’s work place had a person attend last Sunday who has a number of corona-like symptoms (which of course could be a cold or routine flu). They called their clinic, and cannot get tested because they didn’t check the right ‘risk’ boxes (Italy, China, other CV19 person exposure).

      I’m fkkking livid.

    22. 22.

      Baud

      @Sab:

      What the hell happened to Kasich? He spent two years being the chief anti-Trump Republican then fell off the face of the Earth.

    24. 24.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @MattF:

      Jared squeaks by because of that.

      I think Trump likes Jared and thinks of Jared as one of his only true friends.  I base this off of what I know of Jared’s family, business career, and hearing Jared talk.  It’s a meeting of the minds.  They are exactly the same kind of schmoozing, vain idiot.  The dumbass, meaningless blather that comes out of each one’s mouth sounds like wisdom to the other.  When Jared tells Trump that he’ll solve the Mideast peace process by selling the Palestinians’ land, Trump thinks that’s genius.  Jared is the son he never had.

    25. 25.

      Patricia Kayden

      CNN reporting the President of Italy’s Medical Guild just died from coronavirus. He was 67.People need to stop saying this is the flu. It’s not the flu.— Robert J. DeNault (@robertjdenault) March 11, 2020

    26. 26.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      A local hospital 30 min away by car from where I live is treating a COVID-19 patient. There was already a fourth confirmed case announced today in Canton, OH; this was the first confirmed community-spread case. Not looking forward to going into work tomorrow morning

    27. 27.

      Scout211

      NCAA just announced that all men’s and women’s tournament basketball games will be played with no fans.  Only staff and limited family members allowed.  Yikes

    28. 28.

      PsiFighter37

      I can’t wait for Dear Leader to tell us that a payroll tax cut is exactly what is needed to fight the coronavirus.

      Trying to debate whether to make it out to California this weekend. I was supposed to be out there already with my family, but my wife’s work conference was canned at the end of last week. I want to make it out because my grandmother (who has dementia that feels like it’s getting in the endgame) is starting to have trouble talking, and depending on how long this goes, it could be the last time I get to have any kind of two-way chat. I’m already resigned to my daughter (likely) not seeing her again, but I’d like to at least have the possibility of saying goodbye properly. I’m flying into the non-major airports in CA (Palm Springs in, Ontario out), so hoping that minimizes the risk. I have no symptoms whatsoever of anything, but I know that is not a reliable indicator…

    29. 29.

      debbie

      @debbie:

      I have to add, too, that the DeWine administration is making honest efforts to minimize crowds on voting day by extending early voting hours (they have constantly complained about even having to have early voting), by extending the deadline to request absentee ballots (I think up to the actual day of the primary), and agreeing to accept absentee ballots at the curb rather than voters having to enter the building to drop them off.

    30. 30.

      Kent

      @Roger Moore:I think Trump’s hope is that by making testing impossible, he’ll be able to fudge the numbers and claim we can’t prove it was COVID-19 that killed everyone. Either that, or he can’t think beyond the end of the next news cycle, so he has no thought about the long-term consequences whatsoever.

      I’m already writing the 2020 campaign ads in my head.  Simple split screen timeline of the Coronavirus and response.  On the left side is pictures of Trump and scrolling information of what he was doing on each date.  On the right is the actual facts of what was happening on the ground on that date with pictures of doctors in full containment suits, pictures of coffins, etc. etc.

       

      2/28 Trump claims virus is Dem hoax             60 new cases in WA

      3/1   Trump golfing                                            4000 new cases in IT

      3/2  Trump lies about numbers                     actual numbers

      etc. etc.

    32. 32.

      Brachiator

      The Trump Administration’s handling of this crisis so far has been horribly bad, but it’s mostly consistent with conservative “state’s rights” doctrine. In this case, each state has the right to bury their head in the sands or respond to the pandemic in a pragmatic, science-based way.

      Boris Johnson’s UK government is stumbling in a manner similar to the US.

      Trump and Johnson each want to treat the virus issue as a political crisis, not a public health matter.

    33. 33.

      PsiFighter37

      @download my app in the app store mistermix: It would help if folks more serious than Cynthia Nixon or Zephyr Teachout were his competition. I voted for Cuomo in 2014 because I knew Teachout was a complete gadfly, but I abstained in the 2018 primary because I’d had too much of Cuomo. I still voted for him in the general, though.

    34. 34.

      piratedan

      @Patricia Kayden: welp, when one party refuses to convict a man who admitted publicly that he committed treason for the sake of smearing a political rival, I would think that the GOP would be up for and participation in all manner of improprieties up to and including human sacrifice (which is essentially what they’re doing with their Pandemic response).

    35. 35.

      JMG

      My trip to Florida is off, or at least postponed for a month or so. The lawyers and bankers I had to meet with were happy to call off any meeting with anyone. Charlie Baker, Mass. Governor, is a technocrat who’s a nominal Republican. He runs the state competently because he’s a competent person. That’s why he’s popular in this very Democratic state. Had a state of emergency called yesterday. Boston is like the medical capital of the world, so if we can’t cope, nobody can.

    36. 36.

      PsiFighter37

      @Roger Moore: It’s cute that you think Trump has any kind of long-term plan or vision. The man can’t think past the next Big Mac that he wants to stuff down his gullet.

    40. 40.

      Roger Moore

      @debbie:

      In general, governors tend to be a little bit less ideological than legislators are.  Legislators- especially back benchers- can always hide in a crowd, but governors know they will be judged by what happens on their watch.  That doesn’t mean there aren’t any crazy, ideological governors out there, even in purple states (I’m looking at you, Paul LePage), but it shouldn’t be too much of a surprise that there are still some Republican governors who try to run their states competently.

    46. 46.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @debbie:

      DeWine does seem to be handling this correctly atm. The local St. Patrick’s Day Parade that was to happen on the 15th has been cancelled thank goodness. It usually draws 25,000-30,000 people annually

    47. 47.

      West of the Rockies

      Stunning really, how the Republican party has squandered its so-called areas of expertise and virtue:  national defense, being the adults in the room…

      It’s truly the no-nothing party.  Oh, they still have idiots who actually trust the party on these issues, but rational, informed people can no longer trust the party to function as anything but a conduit for greed, racism, and science denial.

    48. 48.

      Poe Larity

      Payroll and SS tax cuts make perfect sense – there will be fewer unemployed and benefit recipients next year as the invisible hand of the markets work hand-in-hand with natural selection. All without the overhead of Obama’s death panels. /s

    51. 51.

      debbie

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      That is definitely not a mild case. I’ve spoken to my doctor about this and because I have asthma and autoimmune issues, she told me if I feel any of the symptoms to proceed without haste straight to the ER, which seems to be the only place where there are isolation rooms.

    52. 52.

      Sab

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Three in Canton, after the original three in Cleveland. You as a health professional must be relieved to be getting actual info.

      My dad spent his last years in medical practice as a pathologist when AIDS hit. Nobody knew much about it then. His department decided that all the old docs (with lots of medical experience and also no young children at home) would do all the AIDS related lab work.

      I always admired them for that. They could have dumped it on the juniors with no seniority.

    53. 53.

      germy

      Mnuchin: "This is not a bailout. This is considering providing certain things for certain industries. Airlines, hotels, cruise lines."— Jeffrey Stein (@JStein_WaPo) March 11, 2020

      It’s so incredibly on brand that the Trump administration’s response to a pandemic is to redistribute money to corporations and industries the president has a direct financial stake in https://t.co/Ja7u3XEPtD— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 11, 2020

    58. 58.

      PenAndKey

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): What happened with Kay?

      She jumped ship. It surprised the hell put of a lot of us. Apparently her limit was that some regulars didn’t think that Bloomberg was as bad as Trump. That’s her call, but it really didn’t make sense at the time.

    59. 59.

      Baud

      @germy:

      The best thing he can do for the markets he cares so much for is resign. Even “what HIV?” Pence would probably do a more competent job with this.

    60. 60.

      debbie

      @germy:

      Twitter told me all of the coronavirus task force meetings will now be classified. Because that’s what successful things always do.

      Can’t these people just once make the right decision? It’s like they’re trying to fuck up.

    61. 61.

      WereBear

      @download my app in the app store mistermix: So, we should fight to get someone better than Cuomo.

       

      His daily press conferences show he’s getting nominated for Best Governor in Pandemic and I’m a fan now.

      He’s got a prison industry devoted in making hand sanitizer to end price gouging. He put New Rochelle under quarantine. He’s putting up legislation so people laid off can get unemployment right away, or get sick leave if they need it.

      I am flat out impressed.

    63. 63.

      Sab

      @Sab: I messed up on editing. They didn’t view handling AIDS cases as being dumped on. They just thought it was better to shift the risks ( whatever they were, not known yet) to the more experienced doctors, who conveniently didn’t also risk leaving small children fatherless if they guessed wrong.

      This was a real risk. One of my best friends from college has a memorial square on the AIDS quilt. He was a young doctor doing public health work.

    66. 66.

      A Ghost to Most

      For those who aren’t always sufficiently empathetic to the travails of the obscenely rich: Aspen is a hot spot for covid-19.

    68. 68.

      cckids

      @PsiFighter37: I’ve got to fly to Vegas next week (out of Seattle, yay) My mom’s got Alzheimers, can’t drive or live alone now. She lives with her sister, who two weeks ago had surgery for uterine cancer. My siblings and I have had arrangements since Christmas; we’re on a schedule to get there to take care of both Mom and our aunt. And next week it’s me.

      None of us, singly or collectively, can afford to drop everything and change all our tickets, job and family responsibilities. So, unless I start showing symptoms before then, off I go. If I can find a mask, I’ll wear that in the airports, that’s where I am most nervous.

    69. 69.

      Jay

      @PenAndKey

      Mike Bloomberg is a garbage person."His campaign also promised…job security through the general election, even if he dropped out…But now…hundreds of Mr. Bloomberg’s field organizers & regional organizing directors around the country are suddenly without jobs…" https://t.co/PQ8rXCH72Q— Avi Bueno (@Avi_Bueno) March 11, 2020

      Despite repeated postings showing that Bloomberg was the ReThuglican Daddy and Racist, Mysogenist Facist Billionaire the Never Trumpers wanted rather than Dumph, some commenters here were “Bloomberg Curious”, and not in an “enemy of my enemy” kinda way,……

    70. 70.

      WhatsMyNym

      @debbie:

      proceed without haste straight to the ER

      I think they you want to call ahead, so they can be prepared. Some hospitals will send somebody to check you at home.

    71. 71.

      Martin

      We’re so fucked.

      Trump is concerned that declaring an emergency would hamper his narrative that the coronavirus is similar to the seasonal flu.

      Instead, the president is expected to sign within days what the White House calls a more limited designation to allow the federal government to cover small business loans, paychecks for hourly workers and delay tax bills, giving him a way to begin boosting the economy without waiting for Congress to sign off on an economic stimulus package.

      That’s not why we need an emergency declaration. We need it to enact steps to save lives.

    72. 72.

      Jay

      @cckids:

      masks do nothing in preventing you from getting it. All they do is minimize people who have it, from spreading it.

      Wash your hands like lives depend on it, stop touching your face, keep an arms length away from pipple and wear gloves for handrails, door handles, etc.

    73. 73.

      Eunicecycle

      @Sab: I have also been impressed with DeWine’s response. Once the three cases in Cuyahoga county showed up, he was on it. I have to give credit where it’s due.

    74. 74.

      Sab

      @debbie: Oh good God. Is Kasich actually concerned about climate change or is he jumping on the next bandwagon?

      OT voted today and Jennifer Brunner was unopposed on the D ticket. So those lots of opponents must have been Rs.

    75. 75.

      NYCMT

      My sister-in-law and her family are in home quarantine after the principal of her daughter’s and son’s religious school tested positive yesterday. We were together at the local Conservative synagogue last Sunday, after Hebrew school (she teaches there, my son attends). The school (Yeshiva Har Torah in Bayside, Queens) is now closed.

    77. 77.

      Jay

      <blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Biden effectively forming his own <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/coronavirus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#coronavirus</a> task force &gt;&gt;&gt; <a href=”https://t.co/KOh3RZm3xM”>https://t.co/KOh3RZm3xM</a></p>&mdash; Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) <a href=”https://twitter.com/christinawilkie/status/1237825116236648449?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>March 11, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

