Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Good luck with your asparagus.

We have all the best words.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense.

How has Obama failed you today?

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Word salad with all caps

Lighten up, Francis.

This blog will pay for itself.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity.

The Math Demands It!

This is how realignments happen…

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

Too inconsequential to be sued

Peak wingnut was a lie.

What fresh hell is this?

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

You are here: Home / Election Year / Late Night Open Thread: Joe Biden, Guns Blazing

Late Night Open Thread: Joe Biden, Guns Blazing

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: , ,



(Nah, I think even Fox News has figured out the Milkshake Duck problem by now… )

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • NotMax

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    2. 2.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      BWHAHAHAHHAHAHHAHAHAHAHHAHA

       

      Bernie won Whitedaho with 78% of the vote in 2016 and tonight he LOST

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.