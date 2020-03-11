Last night, Duke University announced that it is beginning social distancing procedures:

Duke is committed to maintaining our daily operations, completing the semester, and ensuring that all students can fulfill their academic requirements as planned. We will, however, institute a series of social distancing practices to protect the health and continuity of our community. First, all on-campus classes will be suspended until further notice, and we will transition to remote instruction …. Second, all undergraduate, graduate, and professional students who are currently out of town for Spring Break should NOT return to the Duke campus if at all possible…. At this time, we are also suspending all non-essential university-funded travel, both domestic and international.

West Virginia University is taking similar steps.

We are trying to buy externalities to slow the spread and decrease the size of the spike. For families like mine, where we are all young (enough) with no major health concerns, the personal risk is low. Our goal is to make sure that we don’t get infected and then pass COVID19 to individuals who are at higher risk. We are beginning to lean on our social system to give our medical system a chance next week and the week after that and the week after that.

So what should we be doing?

Wash your hands!

Maintain distance

Stay home as much as possible

Check in on your neighbors and help out if/as possible

Lean in to help the folks who are going to be in the wards soon

Wash your hands

Checking in on friends, family and neighbors will be critical. This is especially true for our community members who may not have the same abundance of resources or luck in their health profiles. If someone needs a medicine pick-up but they are working, lean into that. If someone needs a lawn mowed but their regular guy is not around, mow the lawn. Lean in. We need to lean into our social networks, even as physical distances increase.

Balloon Juice is as much a community as any neighborhood. Let’s make sure that we’re checking in on each other, and offering whatever support we can when and where we can.