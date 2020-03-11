Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Robert Redfield Congressional Testimony 11 March 2020

Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Robert Redfield Congressional Testimony 11 March 2020

In case you missed it, here’s the video of Dr. Anthony Fauci the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Dr. Robert Redfield the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention testifying before the House Oversight and Reform Committee earlier today.

A transcript can be found at CSPAN below their own video of the event.

Now they get serious about operational and information security!

Genius plan! By restricting access to a limited group of people, the novel Coronavirus won’t know what we know or what we’re planning. This way we’ll have the element of surprise!

In reality, this technically makes it impossible for Dr. Fauci or any of the other career subject matter experts that attend these meetings to answer questions from Congress or the news media because the President has decided that everyone who isn’t at the meetings don’t need to know. Also, I’m not sure that the career subject matter experts on this thing even have proper clearances. If they have anything they have public trust certifications, not actual clearances.

Basically, this is where we are:

We’d be far better off with this understanding of planning:

Update at 3:07 PM EDT

Open thread!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      Cheryl Rofer

      It was interrupted by a White House demand for their presence. No indication that it was a previously-scheduled meeting or that any meeting was taking place, for that matter.

      The White House is now classifying meetings on COVID-19, and Vice President Pence kicked the press out of a meeting he was having.

      A recipe for rumors and panic.

    3. 3.

      Duane

      Would have been helpful if there had been testimony well before now. Of course expecting this administration to be helpful on anything is delusional.

    4. 4.

      opiejeanne

      @Cheryl Rofer: “Shut up and get back here, and don’t you say another word or so help me….!”

    5. 5.

      PenAndKey

      @Cheryl Rofer: So they’re in full on, blatant, in the open attempts to censor information to the point where they’re demanding people giving testimony leave the room. What’s to stop the House from telling Trump, “no, they can leave when they’re done”?

    7. 7.

      Soprano2

      The networks should run it on a tape delay so they can deal with all the lies and misrepresentations; this is too important for them to let Trump just lie and lie and lie to people about it.

      Oh, and this will really calm the markets…./s

    10. 10.

      sdhays

      I hope someone asks Dr. Redfield what God means by inflicting this particular plague on us. Is it punishment for gay sex? Wrath at the proliferation of synthetic fabrics? Queasiness over the incestuous relationship that exists at least within the empty pumpkin head of the US President and his daughter?

      What is the government’s position on what this all means????

    11. 11.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Cheryl Rofer: I just added the classification thing up top. I’m sure the reason they were summoned is they told Congress something that upset the President. As I wrote a couple of weeks ago, the real question here is how long Dr. Fauci is able to quietly provide accurate information that contradicts and corrects the President, both in his presence and in other fora, before he is fired.

    16. 16.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Cheryl Rofer:

      I had a colleague when I was teaching criminology at Temple. He was half retired already. Had been an intel officer in WW II. One day during WW II he went to get something out of a specific filing cabinet marked classified. He couldn’t get one of the drawers open. Apparently it hadn’t been opened in a while. When he finally got it open he found out that what was causing the blockage preventing him from opening the drawer was a German language text book. He had no idea why anyone put it in there, but since sometime in 1944 the German language has officially been classified as Top Secret by the US government.

    18. 18.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @Adam L Silverman: Yup. That’s more or less what I’ve been thinking, have said a little.

      Fauci was being more candid than he’s been, although it seemed to me to still be very gentle. But a lot more than the President’s “It will be fine” last night.

      Fauci knows his way around the bureaucracy. But he also sees those graphs with us on the same trajectory as Italy, just earlier in time.

    19. 19.

      opiejeanne

      I know I have lost track of the US deaths from COVID-19, but a site I visited last night claimed something like 56 deaths near the top of the article, but farther down it added up to a total of 23. So not only inaccurate but also out of date, because I think we had more than 23 in WA the last time I checked.

      It’s increasingly difficult to find the daily count for WA because the sources I was using are not always listing that number. Anyway, I took the estimated 1000 cases and did the math using the latest numbers and came up with .028%, that worked out to 288 with 10,000 infected, and 2880 deaths when the number infected topped 100,000.

      I think that percentage rate is modest.

    20. 20.

      Mike J

      Inslee presser annouces ban on public gathers of more than 250 people.

      Q: What are the penalties for breaking the ban on large gatherings (in King, Snohomish, Pierce counties)?

      A: “The penalties are that you might be killing your grandad if you don’t do it,”

    21. 21.

      Cheryl Rofer

      Before Fauci got pulled –

    24. 24.

      bluehill

      Well at least one person in the administration is trying to alert the public. Tough choice Fauci is facing. I’m sure they want to muzzle him and he could resign in protest, but then Redfield might be in charge.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Cheryl Rofer

    28. 28.

      The Dangerman

      @Cheryl Rofer

      The White House is now classifying meetings on COVID-19, and Vice President Pence kicked the press out of a meeting he was having.

      OK, now they are just fucking with us.

      I figure the next Shaq size shoe to drop is somebody “important” was infected at CPAC; next one after that it’ll be some MAGAt got infected while going to one of Trump’s clown shows.

      I’m not sure if we are proceeding from tragedy to farce or just cycling back and forth. Trump knows he’s going to be on the ballot in a relatively short amount of time, right?

    30. 30.

      mrmoshpotato

      @chopper: Psst, chopper, this is a feature, not a bug. They’re wonderful at destroying the government and sowing FUD (fear, uncertainty and doubt).

    32. 32.

      Punchy

      Dr. Anthony Fauci: “It is ten times more lethal than the seasonal flu.”

      I smell truth.  I also smell a dead man walking.

      Get that LinkdIn profile updated, sir.

    33. 33.

      Mnemosyne

      I am not at all surprised that their response to a pandemic is EXACTLY the same as their response to kids in cages: don’t keep any records or monitor the situation because the truth is worse for them than any rumor could be. They really think that if they don’t keep any records, they can skim through by saying that no one really knows what happened so how can we homd them accountable for their actions?

      The one thing they learned from the Nazis is that the Nuremberg trials were able to prosecute them using the Nazis’ own records, so they decided not to keep any records at all so they could avoid prosecution. Easy-peasy!

    34. 34.

      Adam L Silverman

      @opiejeanne: To be perfectly honest, no one really knows. I guarantee that we’ve had deaths since December that have been recorded as being from the flu, bronchitis, pneumonia, and other respiratory infection that were actually from COVID-19.

    35. 35.

      opiejeanne

      @Spanky: The 1000 is an estimate based on the fact that it’s been in the wild here for about 8 weeks now. They figured this out because of the work done on the genome, not that I understand all of it, something about a second strain that appeared, slightly genetically different from the strain from Wuhan. Now they’ve said that both strains are from China, so I dunno, but that number is what I saw last night.

      The death number is out of date. I think we are at either 25 or 26 as of last night.

    36. 36.

      Martin

      @opiejeanne: Officially 29 as of last night. 2 more announced this morning. Nationally. 24 are in Washington, all or nearly all associated with the nursing home.

      We’ll never have an accurate infected count in the US.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      PenAndKey

      @Mnemosyne: Which is why I could never be a prosecutor for this sort of thing. My default position on a lack of information is from the Quality Assurance worldview: “If you don’t have records of what happened we’ll just presume the worst thing we can imagine is what happened and respond accordingly”.

    38. 38.

      Adam L Silverman

      We have an update from Mrs. Stephen Miller:

    39. 39.

      Mnemosyne

      Also, I’m sure that there will be no bad consequences from the head of HHS and the head of Medicare/Medicaid not being on speaking terms because they got into a fight over who gets to ride in Air Force One. /s

      That’s all going to turn out great when thousands of Medicare and Medicaid patients need ventilators because of Covid-19. 

    43. 43.

      pluky

      @Punchy: LinkdIn he doesn’t need. There isn’t a medical school in the country that wouldn’t create an endowed professorship just for him to get him on the faculty.

    45. 45.

      The Moar You Know

      Trump knows he’s going to be on the ballot in a relatively short amount of time, right?

      @The Dangerman:  He sure isn’t acting like it.  And his fans, boy, if there’s one thing they hate more than the libs, it’s someone not giving them the full skinny on “diseases bought into this country by foreigners” or whatever the fuck he said when announcing his accursed run for office.

      Bush was literally being worshipped as a God by the evangelical contingent of the GOP, and universally loved for killing Arabs by the rest of the GOP, until the 08 crash, and now he doesn’t dare set foot near any GOP function.  Donnie ought to keep that in mind.  The markets are now well down below where they were two years ago, and by the end of the week they may well be under where they were when Trump took office.  And we’re in the middle of a massive disease outbreak that kills mostly old people.  Trump needs to level up his game* TONIGHT or he is fucked.

      *has never once in his life shown this ability

    47. 47.

      Brachiator

      White House orders #COVID19 meetings to be classified

      Not only does this restrict information getting OUT, it prevents experts without security clearance from getting IN and being able to participate in the meetings.

      It is sad to note that both the US and the UK are treating this virus outbreak as a political issue, not as a health crisis.

      And the right wing talking point I keep hearing on radio programs is that the president is doing the right thing in trying to keep things calm.  And then the story is dropped with little serious mention of what is actually happening.

    48. 48.

      PenAndKey

      @Adam L Silverman: To be perfectly honest, no one really knows. I guarantee that we’ve had deaths since December that have been recorded as being from the flu, bronchitis, pneumonia, and other respiratory infection that were actually from COVID-19.

      If we’re going back to December I wouldn’t at all surprised if my entire facility had this puppy back then and we’re in rural Wisconsin. At the time we all serially contracted a nasty chest cold that shared symptoms with RSV. I don’t remember a bad fever, but a deep chest cough that lingered for weeks, a sore throat, general malaise, the works. The whole area had it pretty hard. Part of me would be relieved if this is what that was, but it’s disconcerting to consider at the same time

      @Adam L Silverman: These jeniuses are using WhatsApp, which they mistakenly believe is secure.

      That’s the thing with records: If they’re hidden they’re treated as incriminating by default. I’m hoping that they piss off enough of your old associates that they experience the hard way exactly what being treated like a hostile agent is really like. Multiple people need to go to prison over this.

    52. 52.

      opiejeanne

      @Adam L Silverman: Yes. I know that they backtracked and added 2 deaths that occurred a few days before the “official” first death from COVID-19. That was kind of a big deal, because it was also about then that they started saying 6-7 weeks in the wild in WA, and estimated between 500 and 1500 already infected. My eyebrows can’t be raised any higher.

      I’m sick right now, hoping this is just a little cold. I’m doing all of the right things and so far my temp has been barely 95F. Maybe both thermometers are broken, but when I run a low-grade fever the back of my neck always hurts. It doesn’t so I think I’m  ok on that front.

    53. 53.

      Mary G

      “The way that you control public health outbreak is not to hide data, it's to be transparent to the public & to your partners going forward so that we have a clear understanding of the risk and then we can take appropriate measures to mitigate.”-Brig. Gen. (Dr.) Paul Friedrichs pic.twitter.com/gKb6hjikq1— Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) March 11, 2020

    55. 55.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Jerry: No, but see my comment at #38. The VP’s spox has informed the press that they’re not classifying the meetings, just holding them in the Situation Room.

    56. 56.

      Punchy

      Trump needs to level up his game* TONIGHT

      I expect him to–literally–blame the Dems for the virus and its spread.  Lay all blame for infections, death, etc. on Nancy Pelosi and Schiff.  ALL THEIR FAULT, PERIOD.

      And north of 40% of Americans will nod their heads and shake their fists in a NE direction.  We’re fucked.

    59. 59.

      opiejeanne

      @Martin: There were two more added last night, from two  different nursing homes in Seattle, not from Life Care in Kirkland. Two earlier deaths have no relation to Life Care.

      There was a death recorded in N. Dakota. I think there were two in CA, but maybe I’ve got that wrong. 2 in Fla.

    64. 64.

      chopper

      @mrmoshpotato:

      yeah, i know, but still it’s amazing to behold. even the people who actually have experience and knowhow, once they get pulled into trump’s orbit, they turn into garbage people.

    66. 66.

      bluehill

      @The Moar You Know: I imagine that Pelosi will use this to her advantage. Trump handed off negotiations to Mnuchin and it looks like Mitch has bowed out and, I think, said that the Senate will vote on whatever comes out of the house. The markets are casting a no confidence vote and just guessing it wants to see some type of stimulus package.

    67. 67.

      L85NJGT

      @PenAndKey:

      That’s the thing about wide spread anti-body testing. Knowing who has had exposure (and likely resistance), makes for informed risk assessments, provides better morbidity and mortality rates, etc, etc, etc.

    68. 68.

      Adam L Silverman

      Ruh Roh!

      And back to court we go…

    69. 69.

      Hoodie

      The lack of urgency here is as mind-boggling as the lack of preparedness.  Does the DoD not plan for bio-attacks that would proceed like this? This is really no different than a bioweapons attack that threatens to cause millions of casualties to innocent civilians.   You really would be hard to come up with a bio-weapon as effective as Covid-19; seemingly not serious enough to spur immediate action or delay its spread by killing hosts, it exploits complacency until it overwhelms defenses and paralyzes the system. It’s the bioequivalent of a DOS attack.

    71. 71.

      sdhays

      I saw a headline from Bloomberg (News) earlier today that Dump was on Air Farce One and decided to “act” on the coronavirus. I clicked in to see what Dump is finally going to do. What is his action? Some kind of stimulus. He’s going to “act” regarding the looming recession, but as far as the actual health crisis goes, he’s got nothing.

      How does a germaphobe not fear a pandemic?

    73. 73.

      Gravenstone

      @PenAndKey

      but a deep chest cough that lingered for weeks

      That sounds a lot like the crud that rolled through my workplace earlier. Somewhat ‘unfortunately’ I never got it, so if there is immunity associated with it I missed out on that cycle.

    74. 74.

      Humdog

      @opiejeanne: Do you suppose we’ll only get the actual numbers of deaths from the accumulation of county coroner’s offices? Still won’t know the fatality rate since we aren’t testing enough, tho.

      If a nursing home patient dies, do they even do an autopsy?

    76. 76.

      The Moar You Know

      Is there any way to run through another set of impeachment charges based on all of this?

      @Feathers: Could do it without “all of this”.  Could do it every fucking week, if we wanted to.  There is certainly enough evidence.  But I think that doing so is going to hit a very HARD wall of diminishing returns.

      Besides, as someone smarter than me said, “never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake.”  And Trump is making about three career-ending ones today.

    77. 77.

      Taken4Granite

      @Jerry: Woodrow Wilson with the “Spanish flu” in 1918. Which we now know was the wrong thing to do then, and it’s definitely the wrong thing to do now.

    81. 81.

      Martin

      @opiejeanne: I’ve been using the Johns Hopkins data:

      Province/State
      Country/Region
      Last Update
      Confirmed
      Deaths

      Washington
      US
      2020-03-10T22:13:11
      267
      23

      New York
      US
      2020-03-10T17:13:27
      173
      0

      California
      US
      2020-03-10T19:13:28
      144
      2

      Massachusetts
      US
      2020-03-10T22:13:11
      92
      0

      Diamond Princess
      US
      2020-03-10T02:33:04
      46
      0

      Grand Princess
      US
      2020-03-10T02:33:04
      21
      0

      Georgia
      US
      2020-03-10T03:53:03
      17
      0

      Colorado
      US
      2020-03-10T18:33:03
      15
      0

      Florida
      US
      2020-03-10T13:13:14
      15
      2

      New Jersey
      US
      2020-03-10T18:13:16
      15
      1

      Oregon
      US
      2020-03-10T19:53:13
      15
      0

      Texas
      US
      2020-03-10T04:13:13
      13
      0

      Illinois
      US
      2020-03-10T18:33:03
      12
      0

      Pennsylvania
      US
      2020-03-10T18:13:16
      12
      0

       

      They update every evening, so that’s official as of last night. I know CA has a 3rd fatality, this one from Sacramento last night.

      That fatalities aren’t generating headlines outside of local reporting is ominous.
       
      (hmm, that was a nice table in the comment editor)

    82. 82.

      Cheryl Rofer

      Wait! The markets will be reassured!


      It’s pretty clear that Fauci’s testimony freaked him out.
      I’m going to a piano lesson.

    84. 84.

      NotMax

      @sdhays

      “After careful study we’ve determined to provide stimulus funds to the hardest hit businesses first. That would be golf courses and hotels.”

    85. 85.

      Adam L Silverman

      @opiejeanne: They don’t get along. Verma is one of the absolutely terrible staffers that Pence brought with him from Indiana. The Surgeon General is another one. Azar was advised to fire her when he replaced Price, but decided not to and to try to establish a relationship. I’m not an Azar fan, but she’s a complete hack and he should’ve disregarded the advice and fired her on his first day. She’s also a crook and highly unethical and unprofessional.

      https://www.chicagotribune.com/nation-world/ct-seema-verma-indiana-contracts-20170214-story.html

    86. 86.

      The Moar You Know

      Does the DoD not plan for bio-attacks that would proceed like this?

      @Hoodie: You won’t like this answer:  no.  That is CDC’s baby.

    88. 88.

      Martin

      @Humdog: They do need to record a cause of death. Coroners are a bit of a clusterfuck in the US, though. More rural areas tend to be a bit improvisational about these things compared to urban areas.

      Generally it should be fairly accurate.

    90. 90.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @Adam L Silverman: Robert Redford’s character in Three Days of the Condor was a CIA analyst who read books for a living. Unclassified (not English) books that you could buy over the counter.

      I once attended a briefing from an actual guy with that job. Russian mathematics texts as I recall.

    91. 91.

      sdhays

      @Cheryl Rofer: So, to get President Rotten Cheese Brain to pay attention and try to comprehend the words coming out of his mouth, all Dr. Fauci needs to do is testify in front of Congress.

      That sounds efficient.

    93. 93.

      Mnemosyne

      @chris:

      I’m trying to remember exactly how a Twitter meme I saw recently went, but it was something like this:

      Me, sowing the wind: Hahaha! This is awesome!

      Me, reaping the whirlwind: Well, this fucking sucks! Fuck!

      It applies to so many situations we’re in right now. SO MANY.

    94. 94.

      Spanky

      One of those Administration announcements that hit just before 3 o’clock caused the stock market to go from a brisk downhill roll to an avalanche. Might make pre-Donnie levels sooner than I thought!

      Looks like I’m going to be fighting the cats for their catfood.

    96. 96.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym: That was largely most of my assessment work in the niche part of human intelligence I work in. Yes I did review classified materials when I needed. I even produced some, but almost everything I do is based on open sources. The problem with a lot of the career intel people is they refuse to acknowledge just how effectively you can use open sources. For them, if it isn’t classified, it isn’t worthwhile.

    98. 98.

      opiejeanne

      @mrmoshpotato: LOL!

      I saw a picture of skirts on piano limbs when I was a teenager and was baffled by the explanation.  I wondered if  men could be so easily excited during the Victorian period? No wonder ladies were always fainting*.

       

      *Yes, I know, it was their corsets. It was a joke.

    99. 99.

      piratedan

      something that folks need to be aware of…

      In this day and age, after swine flu and after Ebola, there was a CDC and single source point for how testing would be done and what to do to get tested and post findings…

      Not a lot of that going on now as the CDC has been hollowed out and politicized, so states and counties are making it up as they go along.

      While testing is ramping up, its not all the way there yet as each area is handling it themselves, again, no one is taking lead and point on this, so its all very much “by the seat of your pants” kind of thing, based on what I am reading and seeing… Part of the issue is testing kits and then availability in trained personnel and equipment to read the sample and confirm the virus identity.  Not something you can just yank off of a shelf and plug in, so to speak

    100. 100.

      cain

      @Mnemosyne:

      This virus is going to reset everything in american politics. The Republicans have been running on the same fumes for the past 40 years and this pandemic is going to autocorrect it all because you can’t demogogue a pandemic, you can’t hide the realities and the more you do the worse it gets because to fight a pandemic you need to be united as country, and be open about everything.

      South Korea is a model of how to fight a pandemic. We are divided, and the regular conservative ideas are not going to hold muster. People are going to die unfortunately.

    104. 104.

      LuciaMia

      “Don’t announce anyone has died. Say they’ve experienced enhanced retirement.”

      Or that they’re just really, really relaxed.

    109. 109.

      piratedan

      @Adam L Silverman: well I wanted to make sure that I was speaking only from my capacity as a cog in the system and not for my provider and their official position.

      Hard to walk that line between what you know and what you can share, so you tend to speak in generalities and not in specifics.  While the number of labs that say that they can perform testing has increased, not each and every medical provider/entity necessarily has a contract or agreement for handling said specimens or has worked out who gets paid what… another piece of the puzzle that’s actively being worked on in this peculiar system we have…

    110. 110.

      Martin

      Ok, the CDC actually has some useful information up.

      • Total cases: 938
      • Total deaths: 29

      That tracks with the Johns Hopkins data. JH is counting presumptive positive, CDC isn’t. I don’t have a problem with that. Our presumptive positive on campus came back negative.

      More useful is the epi chart which shows the date of illness onset. Now, this is only ⅓ of cases since a positive test doesn’t tell you when symptoms first appeared – you need an interview to get that. Presumably this will fill in.

      Now this chart looks encouraging – it goes up, and then it goes down, and down is good. But all epi charts look like this because there is a delay between when a person first feel symptoms and gets tested and results. So the stretch at the end is massively incomplete. What this does tell us is that is someone was paying fucking attention, you’d spot the community spread starting on 2/17, which means they were probably infected around 2/12. By 2/24 you should be sounding the alarm.

      And because testing is limited by policy, this chart is even more incomplete. Had they rolled out the WHO test back in mid January and ramped with that while developing the FDA test, we’d have a vastly better picture of all of this.

    111. 111.

      opiejeanne

      @Adam L Silverman: Yes. She came with Pence to WA and stood next to him and lied her ass off. Pence was at first very complimentary to Inslee and the state for our swift reaction, said nice things for a while, then started lying. Then she continued lying without first observing the niceties. The words in her mouth were like ash.

      Recently I had a woman I knew in HS  contact me on FB, to add me as a friend. And we were cordial for about 22 hours. Then she had the audacity to tell me that “it was disproved” that Trump had said or done certain things that we all saw and heard him do on the news, but the kicker was when she claimed that WA  and Inslee had withheld information about the virus in the state. I cut her off at that point, told her I live at ground zero and info was not withheld from us or anyone else, to stop getting her news from Fox, and ended the friendship.

      We weren’t friends in HS, and I’m pretty sure she sneered at me  behind my back 52 years ago. That was several days ago, but I’m still a bit huffy about it.

    113. 113.

      opiejeanne

      @chris: Yes! I saw that a few days ago, but it was misspelled by the poster (damn you autocorrect) as hamsterkraut. I really liked hamsterkraut, even if it makes no sense.

      But the real word is great.

    114. 114.

      Immanentize

      @Martin: We might well have a vastly better picture, but it might not be a pretty picture — and certainly not a beautiful perfect picture.

      If Universities, students and parents had more info. Earlier, so many of the preventable decision and policy mistakes would have been, you know, prevented.

    116. 116.

      catclub

      @L85NJGT: Corona beer ads are the ‘find your beach’ ones.

       

      I think they should show people cleaning and drinking a Corona – then ‘find your bleach’

    118. 118.

      Cameron

      I hope I’m not repeating info that’s already been put up, but if you live in SW Florida, Sarasota Memorial Hospital has a COVID-19 hotline.  Number is (941) 917-8789.

    120. 120.

      Adam L Silverman

      @mrmoshpotato: The last time they pulled something like this and the material leaked out afterwords was the census case last year. And that got relitigated and Chief Justice Roberts was not amused. I expect the same thing will happen here, though, because of the time frames, it may become a dead issue because of the election in November.

      Also, I recommend combining these:

      https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B007BGSI5U/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_search_asin_title?ie=UTF8&psc=1

      https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B001V2SMP6/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_search_asin_title?ie=UTF8&psc=1

    121. 121.

      Martin

      @Immanentize: I don’t think the impact to students and parents would be much different. Maybe a little for study abroad.

      The bigger impact on universities is that we would have been on this, as UW, Stanford, and UCSF tried to do but got shot down by the feds. We see this as our role, and like doing this stuff, and am not accustomed to the feds telling us to step off.

    127. 127.

      Eunicecycle

      My county in Ohio (Stark) just announced our first case. It’s a 53 yo man who hasn’t travelled or been in contact with someone known to have the virus. He first had symptoms on FEBRUARY 25!!! so was probably infected earlier in the month. And has  been spreading it in the meantime. We really have no idea how bad this is going to be.

    132. 132.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Jeffro: Silly Jeffro.  This is the real Coronavirus (I refuse to do the stupid capitalization), not the hoax Coronavirus.

      I hope that clears things up for you.

    135. 135.

      Martin

      @Betty: Containment is really hard once it gets over a few hundred cases, or once it spreads to different areas. You can’t reliably test everyone (and keep retesting them as cases pop up). You can’t reliably close your borders for as long as everyone else doesn’t have it contained.

      I’m not saying it’s pointless – if nothing else they have slowed this down to the point of a reset, not unlike China. But they’re going to need a strategy to keep it this way, which is a whole different exercise.

    138. 138.

      Immanentize

      @Martin: We had good continuity of learning plans, but I don’t think we had good dorm closing plans.  And I was on the incident support team a few years ago and did all those FEMA table top exercises….

    139. 139.

      dogwood

      My granddaughter is a freshman at Scripps and they are closing campus until April 18th at least.  I imagine that’s the policy for all the Claremont consortium campuses like Pomona, Harvey Mudd etc.  She’ll be heading home to Quito to wait it out.  I doubt she’ll be able to return before next fall.

    140. 140.

      joel hanes

       

      Ima leave this here:

      https://medium.com/@tomaspueyo/coronavirus-act-today-or-people-will-die-f4d3d9cd99ca

      <blockquote>
      With everything that’s happening about the Coronavirus, it might be very hard to make a decision of what to do today. Should you wait for more information? Do something today? What?
      Here’s what I’m going to cover in this article, with lots of charts, data and models with plenty of sources:

      • How many cases of coronavirus will there be in your area?
      • What will happen when these cases materialize?
      • What should you do?
      • When?

      When you’re done reading the article, this is what you’ll take away:
      The coronavirus is coming to you.
      It’s coming at an exponential speed: gradually, and then suddenly.
      It’s a matter of days. Maybe a week or two.
      When it does, your healthcare system will be overwhelmed.
      Your fellow citizens will be treated in the hallways.
      Exhausted healthcare workers will break down. Some will die.
      They will have to decide which patient gets the oxygen and which one dies.
      The only way to prevent this is social distancing today. Not tomorrow. Today.
      That means keeping as many people home as possible, starting now.
      As a politician, community leader or business leader, you have the power and the responsibility to prevent this.</blockquote>

    146. 146.

      Fair Economist

      @Ksmiami:

      Trump voters are dead to me.

      If they keep believing Trump a lot will be dead, period.

      A data point not on the radar: Greater Atlanta has had about a dozen community transmission cases (I’ve lost count), in three separate counties, and they’re all *unlinked*. Atlanta must have a huge outbreak already; it just hasn’t made it to the hospitals yet.

      As of today, their St. Patrick’s Day parade, and all the associated boozy festivities, are still on.

    151. 151.

      joel hanes

      @cintibud:

      Very possible the entire tournament will be cancelled

      Good.  That would have the potential to save the lives of hundreds of people, many of them the older members of the families of athletes.   Also it would be a sign to the doubters that there might be something in this coronavirus thing after all.

    153. 153.

      bluehill

      @cintibud: Meanwhile Trump calling cnn fake news during a presser. He’s presiding over a disaster that is spiraling out of control and he’s still worried he looks bad. NCAA men’s bb probably one of the most watched US events outside of the Super Bowl and when people see empty arenas coupled with the inevitable increase in infections and deaths they are going to blame Trump.

    155. 155.

      Hoodie

      @Adam L Silverman  So they’ll kick into action after the zombie apocalypse?  What kind of defense posture is that?  I’m not saying you have to institute martial law, but how about logistics (med gear, etc.) prepositioned and deployable using DoD resources?  Don’t they need test kits to identify assets that are contagious?

    156. 156.

      mrmoshpotato

      @bluehill:

      Meanwhile Trump calling cnn fake news during a presser. He’s presiding over a disaster that is spiraling out of control and he’s still worried he looks bad angry everyone isn’t kissing Dear Leader’s orange ass. 

      Had to fix that.  Dump may care about looking bad, but not as much as he hates that everyone isn’t kissing his 239-pound orange ass.

    157. 157.

      Ksmiami

      @Ksmiami: ps I’m out of fucks to give for the MAGA cult. I said when he was elected that a group of voters chose national suicide because liberals want people to be treated fairly. I hope they all go to rallies and cruises and Darwin themselves out of the gene pool

    159. 159.

      trollhattan

      U.C. Davis, stepping up.

      Buoyed by early success treating coronavirus patients – and a fear that more are on the way – officials with the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento say they are about to launch their own testing for coronavirus, making the institution one of the first in the country to do so.

      Hospital officials said in a press statement Wednesday they have now successfully treated three of the first patients in the country to get the illness and intend to use what they have learned to help ease the national testing burden by doing their own work in-house.

      UC Davis Medical Center is among a handful of hospitals around the country who are rushing to create in-house testing procedures. A dearth of federal government test kits has hampered the country’s efforts to determine the spread of the disease and its efforts to slow that spread.

    160. 160.

      J R in WV

      @Adam L Silverman:

      CDC Director Redfield says there have been 31 deaths in the United States from coronavirus.

      First, we can be sure there were more than that.

      Second, double every 6 days, right? Weeks til election day times 31 times 2, right? Wow!!

    161. 161.

      Sab

      I was all relieved last night that my dad’s nursing down is sort of on lockdown because corina virus in neighboring county.

      However, they announced this morning that the lockdown means only their own employees and private duty nurses from agencies are allowed in for more than fifteen minutes. Our private duty nurse (for past twelve years) is not allowed because she hasn’t had the proper background check. I am trying to get her hired by an agency so I can rent her ( sounds horrible, doesn’t it) but that will take time. He has dementia and cannot function without a private duty nurse. We are thinking of looking for an apartment if we cannot resolve this.

      What a clusterfuck.

    164. 164.

      joel hanes

      @J R in WV:

      Weeks til election day times 31 times 2, right?

      It’s exponential, not multiplication, so 2 raised to the 31st power.

      That’s over 2 billion — in short, everyone will have gotten it by then.   Because of isolation, the experts I’m reading think that in reality, infection will be 40 to 70 percent of the populace by next year at this time.

      End of May is ten doublings, so 2 raised to the tenth, or 1024 cases for every case that exists today.

    166. 166.

      Sab

      @Ksmiami: She is a saint.

      She has offered to take him home if need be. I can’t take him home because I have stairs without railings and rambunctious dogs.

    167. 167.

      Bill Arnold

      @Soprano2

      The networks should run it on a tape delay so they can deal with all the lies and misrepresentations; this is too important for them to let Trump just lie and lie and lie to people about it.

      This is quite a good idea. Fact checker teams don’t need much time (they can each work on a sentence) but they can’t keep up with lies realtime.
      Traders would want a realtime feed because greed needs info faster than anyone else, but their trades would be made riskier a bit by realtime fact checking.

    168. 168.

      VOR

      @joel hanes: Angela Merkel, who has a Ph.D in Chemistry and is smart enough to listen to her advisors, said up to 70% of Germans could get COVID-19. Dr. Fauci also said 40-70% of Americans.

      It may be too late to contain the spread. If we don’t test, we don’t find and we were late testing. Still not enough tests available.

      We need to “bend the curve” so the number of inevitable hospitalizations are spread out. We don’t have the hospital capacity to handle several million people at once. Italy is reportedly seeing this problem. Once the hospitals fill up with COVID patients then there is no capacity for normal stuff. Elective surgeries probably delayed or canceled.

