Dr. Anthony Fauci: "It is ten times more lethal than the seasonal flu." Watch full #Coronavirus hearing here: https://t.co/qUfpOTAqTq pic.twitter.com/Zfo4SShnij — CSPAN (@cspan) March 11, 2020

In case you missed it, here’s the video of Dr. Anthony Fauci the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Dr. Robert Redfield the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention testifying before the House Oversight and Reform Committee earlier today.

A transcript can be found at CSPAN below their own video of the event.

Now they get serious about operational and information security!

White House orders #COVID19 meetings to be classified Not only does this restrict information getting OUT, it prevents experts without security clearance from getting IN and being able to participate in the meetings. 🚨https://t.co/FBnJJsErqL — Leah McElrath 🏳️‍🌈 (@leahmcelrath) March 11, 2020

Genius plan! By restricting access to a limited group of people, the novel Coronavirus won’t know what we know or what we’re planning. This way we’ll have the element of surprise!

In reality, this technically makes it impossible for Dr. Fauci or any of the other career subject matter experts that attend these meetings to answer questions from Congress or the news media because the President has decided that everyone who isn’t at the meetings don’t need to know. Also, I’m not sure that the career subject matter experts on this thing even have proper clearances. If they have anything they have public trust certifications, not actual clearances.

Basically, this is where we are:

We’d be far better off with this understanding of planning:

Update at 3:07 PM EDT

VP press sec Katie Miller tells CNN WH Coronavirus meetings are not being made "classified." Miller said the meetings are held in Situation Room. But the meetings themselves are not "classified." — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 11, 2020

Open thread!