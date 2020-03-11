Daily #covid19 sitrep from @WHO is up (numbers as of 10am Geneva time):
China:
80924 (+20) cases
3140 (+17) deaths
Outside China:
32778 (+4105) cases
in 109 (+5) countries
872 (+186) deaths
New territories here are: Brunei Darussalam, Mongolia, Cyprus, Guernsey and Panama
— Kai Kupferschmidt (@kakape) March 10, 2020
Again, China *locked down the country* six weeks ago. About 10 percent of the *global* population was in quarantine. They tanked their economy. This wasn't a measure to be taken lightly, it was an (overdue even then) recognition of danger.
— James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) March 10, 2020
The JHU coronavirus map, a resource used by journalists and govt officials around the world, has changed "Taiwan" to "Taipei and environs."
When contacted by Axios, JHU staff said they had already caught it & would change back to "Taiwan" immediately.https://t.co/3k7zHSIIh7
— B. Allen-Ebrahimian (@BethanyAllenEbr) March 10, 2020
Italy today:
* Whole country in lockdown
* Hospitals completely overwhelmed
* Doctors forced to decide which patients get treatment based on who is most likely to survive
Italy today. Spain, Germany, America tomorrow.
Cancel everything.
— Yascha Mounk (@Yascha_Mounk) March 10, 2020
This version includes South Korea. They were on the same growth curve til 7 days ago – ahead of Italy. The measures they adopted then (subject to the lead time in measurements) seem effective – still exponential growth, but similar doubling period to Japan now. pic.twitter.com/CKvgABlQXJ
— Mark Handley (@MarkJHandley) March 9, 2020
China reports a rise in coronavirus infections imported from abroad as the number of cases in the U.S. tops 1,000 https://t.co/b8OEXZXWPF
— The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) March 11, 2020
Hu is right here – we have what looks like pretty good clinical evidence from Wuhan that centralized quarantine was *extremely effective.* https://t.co/AlLbY2KcQS
— James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) March 11, 2020
China reports 24 new #Covid19 cases for March 10; 13 are in Hubei province; not clear from the National Health Committee's report where the other 11 are.
There were also 22 new deaths.
China has reported to date:
80778 cases
3158 deaths
61475 patients recovered. pic.twitter.com/OTjRocqpa4
— Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) March 11, 2020
China's 1st national survey on the psychological toll of the virus outbreak: Almost 35% of the respondents experienced distress; migrant workers reported the highest level; distress influenced by local medical resources & public health policy decisions.https://t.co/n3hXK6Foys
— Amy Cheng (@Amy_23_Cheng) March 11, 2020
“…false information…claiming the disease was controllable and would not spread from human-to-human left doctors and nurses…doing all they could to treat patients without knowing about the epidemic…when they fell ill, they could not report it…”https://t.co/GdtHEQqvfn
— Didi Kirsten Tatlow (@dktatlow) March 11, 2020
Korea is telling its citizens to stay home and avoid gatherings, in an anti-coronavirus campaign known as “social distancing.” But staying put is a luxury for many rent-paying small business owners and workers who can’t afford to take time off. #COVID19https://t.co/Y7FaDdEd5f
— The Korea Herald (@TheKoreaHerald) March 11, 2020
From @AFP – Thai immigration officers at Bangkok airport diagnosed with COVID-19
— Andrew Beatty (@AndrewBeatty) March 11, 2020
Indonesia records first death from coronavirus#MamaBisa #EXO_Repackage_album #WaspadaCegahCorona #RabuAmbyar #DukungOmnibusLaw #Corona #coronavirus #CoronaVirusUpdate #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/tMPVQtWgHw
— InfoAir World (@InfoairW) March 11, 2020
An epidemic in South Asia is likely, given a shortage of testing kits and poor reporting practices because of low literacy rates and weak health care infrastructure, FP's @RaviReports writes.
From our South Asia Brief: https://t.co/PwZgCt3G8f
— Foreign Policy (@ForeignPolicy) March 11, 2020
Cow dung and urine, yoga, and magical thiking in India to cure #COVID19 …https://t.co/wiFp2gRyVr
— Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) March 10, 2020
Context: about half of Mongolia's population lives in Ulaanbaatar. https://t.co/NHuHBqqg4x
— Dr. Tara C. Smith (@aetiology) March 10, 2020
Shisha and tobacco were banned in cafes and restaurants in all the municipalities in #SaudiArabia to preserve the health of citizens and residents from #coronavirus. https://t.co/dlPkVxRSCY
— Saudi Gazette (@Saudi_Gazette) March 11, 2020
These photos were taken at an office of Aramco, the Saudi state oil company. I assumed it was some kind of prank / joke at first, but Aramco just issued an apology statement saying it will make sure this doesn't happen again. Incredible. https://t.co/NVjSsvyuFY
— Tom Gara (@tomgara) March 11, 2020
