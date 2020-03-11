Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update (International) – Tuesday/Wednesday, March 10/11

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update (International) – Tuesday/Wednesday, March 10/11

      Cermet

      Leave it to the Saud’s to make racism front and center during a pan epidemic.

      Read that the virus targets not just the lungs and intestinal lining but possibly the throat and liver (!) Ugh, hope the later isn’t correct!

      So the US has gotten mostly spared so far – we aren’t in the clear by any means but the longer and slower the rate of infection, the better our health system can handle this threat.

      Andrew Johnston

      Today marks six weeks on this almost empty campus. It’s a lot of time to ponder things, but lately they’ve been petty ones.

      Petty things like this: Like many people here, I’m a sort-of a writer, have a few publishing credits including some SFWA stuff but nothing stellar. Back in December 2018, while in exile in one of my then-employer’s understaffed satellite offices, I wrote a story about a disease outbreak in central China. In the story, the POV character searches for information on the whereabouts of a woman he hasn’t heard from since – we later discover – the area she’s in was declared a quarantine zone.

      The story doesn’t focus principally around the disease itself, but the transmission of information – the POV character spends most of his time communicating with the AI avatar managing his friend’s page on a Facebook-like internet service. The information is intentionally fragmentary and mostly hinted at, and both the protagonist and the reader are left to sort out what’s going on through a miasma of conspiracy theories and censorship.

      So nothing relevant, is what I’m saying.

      I loved this story to death, enough to spend a good chunk of last year shopping it around to a whole bunch of both speculative and mainstream publications, all of whom wrinkled up their noses at it. Had one of them deigned to accept it, it would have been going to press right about now. But hey, I’m sure what they did opt to buy is equally topical.

