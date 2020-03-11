Daily #covid19 sitrep from @WHO is up (numbers as of 10am Geneva time): China:

80924 (+20) cases

3140 (+17) deaths Outside China:

32778 (+4105) cases

in 109 (+5) countries

872 (+186) deaths New territories here are: Brunei Darussalam, Mongolia, Cyprus, Guernsey and Panama — Kai Kupferschmidt (@kakape) March 10, 2020

Again, China *locked down the country* six weeks ago. About 10 percent of the *global* population was in quarantine. They tanked their economy. This wasn't a measure to be taken lightly, it was an (overdue even then) recognition of danger. — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) March 10, 2020

The JHU coronavirus map, a resource used by journalists and govt officials around the world, has changed "Taiwan" to "Taipei and environs." When contacted by Axios, JHU staff said they had already caught it & would change back to "Taiwan" immediately.https://t.co/3k7zHSIIh7 — B. Allen-Ebrahimian (@BethanyAllenEbr) March 10, 2020

Italy today: * Whole country in lockdown

* Hospitals completely overwhelmed

* Doctors forced to decide which patients get treatment based on who is most likely to survive Italy today. Spain, Germany, America tomorrow. Cancel everything. Now.https://t.co/CKeUIaCrSC — Yascha Mounk (@Yascha_Mounk) March 10, 2020

This version includes South Korea. They were on the same growth curve til 7 days ago – ahead of Italy. The measures they adopted then (subject to the lead time in measurements) seem effective – still exponential growth, but similar doubling period to Japan now. pic.twitter.com/CKvgABlQXJ — Mark Handley (@MarkJHandley) March 9, 2020





China reports a rise in coronavirus infections imported from abroad as the number of cases in the U.S. tops 1,000 https://t.co/b8OEXZXWPF — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) March 11, 2020

Hu is right here – we have what looks like pretty good clinical evidence from Wuhan that centralized quarantine was *extremely effective.* https://t.co/AlLbY2KcQS — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) March 11, 2020

China reports 24 new #Covid19 cases for March 10; 13 are in Hubei province; not clear from the National Health Committee's report where the other 11 are.

There were also 22 new deaths.

China has reported to date:

80778 cases

3158 deaths

61475 patients recovered. pic.twitter.com/OTjRocqpa4 — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) March 11, 2020

China's 1st national survey on the psychological toll of the virus outbreak: Almost 35% of the respondents experienced distress; migrant workers reported the highest level; distress influenced by local medical resources & public health policy decisions.https://t.co/n3hXK6Foys — Amy Cheng (@Amy_23_Cheng) March 11, 2020

“…false information…claiming the disease was controllable and would not spread from human-to-human left doctors and nurses…doing all they could to treat patients without knowing about the epidemic…when they fell ill, they could not report it…”https://t.co/GdtHEQqvfn — Didi Kirsten Tatlow (@dktatlow) March 11, 2020

Korea is telling its citizens to stay home and avoid gatherings, in an anti-coronavirus campaign known as “social distancing.” But staying put is a luxury for many rent-paying small business owners and workers who can’t afford to take time off. #COVID19https://t.co/Y7FaDdEd5f — The Korea Herald (@TheKoreaHerald) March 11, 2020

From @AFP – Thai immigration officers at Bangkok airport diagnosed with COVID-19 — Andrew Beatty (@AndrewBeatty) March 11, 2020

An epidemic in South Asia is likely, given a shortage of testing kits and poor reporting practices because of low literacy rates and weak health care infrastructure, FP's @RaviReports writes. From our South Asia Brief: https://t.co/PwZgCt3G8f — Foreign Policy (@ForeignPolicy) March 11, 2020

Cow dung and urine, yoga, and magical thiking in India to cure #COVID19 …https://t.co/wiFp2gRyVr — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) March 10, 2020

Context: about half of Mongolia's population lives in Ulaanbaatar. https://t.co/NHuHBqqg4x — Dr. Tara C. Smith (@aetiology) March 10, 2020

Shisha and tobacco were banned in cafes and restaurants in all the municipalities in #SaudiArabia to preserve the health of citizens and residents from #coronavirus. https://t.co/dlPkVxRSCY — Saudi Gazette (@Saudi_Gazette) March 11, 2020