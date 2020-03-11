Reuters: U.S. TREASURY LIKELY TO PUSH BACK APRIL 15 TAX FILING DEADLINE – WSJ — Vincent Lee (@Rover829) March 11, 2020

Via WereBear & Elizabelle – Flatten the Curve, a handbook with hyperlinks.

I am thrilled @LizSpecht turned her eye-opening tweet thread about what #Covid19 could do to the health care system into an op-ed for @statnews.

If you are *still* wondering what the fuss is about, read this, please. https://t.co/LQLtwZnQ8f — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) March 11, 2020

Thoughts on #COVID19 after a busy telehealth shift: 1. Vast majority of folks very low risk, mostly want to know if they need to change their behavior. The answer is YES. We will all have to change our habits- if we haven't already- to mitigate spread of disease. 1/x thread — Michelle Lin (@DrMichelleLin) March 10, 2020

We’ve updated our total number for U.S. #coronavirus daily testing capacity to account for substantial throughput by California’s public and private labs. Based on our current data, about 16,000 patients can be tested per day in U.S. public, private and academic labs. https://t.co/FCnyo318dZ — Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) March 10, 2020

Wise advice on #COVID19: When a danger is growing exponentially, everything looks fine until it doesn’t https://t.co/bsMcuD23sa — Crawford Kilian (@Crof) March 11, 2020

I nominate @bereacollege for the best #RealCollege #COVID2019 response I have seen thus far. Look at the acknowledgment of internet issues, housing, and work. Show me your favorites and please share why.https://t.co/GSFpKZ6hr0 — Dr. Sara Goldrick-Rab (@saragoldrickrab) March 11, 2020

Got to help produce this very cool, timely new podcast with @ForeignPolicy about the coronavirus and how it may continue to affect our rituals, institutions and the world. Listen to the first episode here: https://t.co/1Y57fsOjoI — Darcy Palder (@DPalder) March 10, 2020

I should note that I was not worried as early as @Laurie_Garrett was, who called this epidemic successfully on *January 8th.* https://t.co/kqdgUYYyoB https://t.co/b1qoQ1Yupi — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) March 10, 2020

Meanwhile, all of @statnews's #Covid19 coverage is available for free, in front of our paywall. Has been from the get-go. https://t.co/UHu5iWP5MR — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) March 10, 2020

How many Americans are infected? New snag to answering the #COVID19 question: https://t.co/2k4iMzFPSU

The country is running out of RNA extraction kits, so Step 1 of RT-PCR ID of the virus can't be executed. That distant mirage of "1 M ppl tested/week"….https://t.co/oESWm4Rhhd — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) March 11, 2020

The #COVID19 tests are RT-PCR. Step 1 in PCR is extracting the viral RNA from sample.

2nd step: amplifying that genetic signal.

Step 3: reading the sequence.

New crisis? The USA is running out of RNA extraction kits: https://t.co/2k4iMzFPSU &https://t.co/9xRiJHuKMx — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) March 11, 2020

There are tough choices coming if #Covid19 isn't beaten back. Italian doctors appear to be facing some of these already. These are choices we think modern medicine will never have to face: Which life to save? https://t.co/t0pZJd1uHC — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) March 10, 2020

From what I've seen (providing safe housing for homeless persons exposed to #COVID19, ramping up testing, etc.), Seattle is taking steps to #FlattenTheCurve. Here's an interview I did with @MichaelKIRO7 on @KIRO7Seattle on the need to act decisively now! https://t.co/EAE8Ly7Nb4 — Samuel V. Scarpino (@svscarpino) March 10, 2020

There's going to be — there's got to be — more of this coming. This is the responsible thing to do. Political parties are going to need to find creative ways to get their messages out. People need to start finding ways not to be in crowds. #Covid19 https://t.co/rqakYR0FUc pic.twitter.com/2bT54JPWGy — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) March 10, 2020

1. Want to turn this into a short thread. https://t.co/DJwWzXSrxI — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) March 10, 2020

3. Testing supplies are running low. The equipment needed to protect health care workers from infection is on back order around the world. The longer the world has to fight #Covid19, the less able it will be to do so.

Everyone has to do their part now. It is on us all. — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) March 10, 2020

I'm afraid people are starting to think China contained virus with cheap surgical masks. China contained the virus by a mass self-quarantine where people only left their apartment complexes twice a week, plus aggressive formal and informal testing to identify new cases early. — Pete Sweeney (@petesweeneypro) March 11, 2020

The tragedy is that this was *very much* on the agenda of experts at least since since SARS. Almost exactly as it happened. I'm trying to see if I can find my slides but this is pretty much the scenario I taught when I used to teach introduction to sociology (roughly 2005-2010). https://t.co/HtF9HQOpff — zeynep tufekci (@zeynep) March 10, 2020