COVID-19 Coronavirus Update (Domestic Politics) – Tuesday/Wednesday, March 10/11

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update (Domestic Politics) – Tuesday/Wednesday, March 10/11

by

This post is in: , , , ,

Think I’m gonna split this into three parts tonight — look for separate ‘International’ and ‘Informational’ following posts.

This story is getting retweeted a lot, read it for yourself:



“The consumer is ready, the consumer is so powerful… “ Maybe he means Gozer, the Consumer of Souls?

Thread:

NYTimes and WaPo both on work-from-home status:

New York, New York, it’s a hell of a town…

(waves at Betty & Adam)

(waves at MisterMix)

(Redneck comedian Ron White: YOU CAN’T FIX STUPID… )

    16Comments

    3. 3.

      rikyrah

      @rikyrah:

       

      2/ they thought the situation was so dire and time was of the essence. They were working a regional flu study and had collected numerous samples. They wanted to test them for CV and they had tests to do it. But the consent was to use the samples for flu study not for …— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) March 11, 2020

      Reply
    4. 4.

      rikyrah

      @rikyrah:

       

       

      3/ Coronavirus. There are very good reasons to have these rules. But they had an opportunity to find out whether the disease was already spreading when no one was looking. They thought it was too important to pass up.— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) March 11, 2020

      Reply
    5. 5.

      rikyrah

      @rikyrah:

       

      CDC blocked them. If Trump appointed people at CDC or other govt agencies smart enough to be alert for signs of coronavirus or other contagion, results on these WA-state patients would've been known in January. we lost a full month+ due to govt laziness and incompetence.— Nick Kocz (@Arsenalhound) March 11, 2020

      Reply
    6. 6.

      debbie

      I’m scheduled to work from home for 30 days and am not looking forward to it. The commute will be awesome, but my set-up at home isn’t half as good as at work. I’ve worked from home a lot, so I don’t need the practice. This seems like panic planning more than anything else.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Citizen Scientist

      Anne, thanks so much for putting these CV threads up each day.  Very informative.

      I have a bit of a know-it-all work colleague who was dismissing the cv last week as overblown by the media and no big deal since the death rate was only 2%. She’s singing a different tune this week.  Guessing she realized that her EMT training did not qualify her as a virologist or epidemiologist.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      satby

      ISU at South Bend is closing and moving to online only classes. It’s about a 1/2 mile from the Farmer’s market. Which was pretty deserted yesterday except for Fox-bots insisting that it’s no worse than flu. When I asked what contingency plans were in place at the market for a shut down, of course there weren’t any.

      Red state willful blindness will kill many of them. Will be trying to make sure it doesn’t get me too. 😱

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Kirk Spencer

      So I think I’ll continue making intermittent ‘local’ reports – not as comprehensive as they should be, but a data point.

      Attendance at the Houston Rodeo is still headed for record highs. Minutemaid stadium for the Astros game was over 80% full, about on par for what it’s been so far this year. The Rockets are also seeing “normal” levels of attendance.

      Rice university is canceling classes. All other universities and post-secondary education centers are “monitoring the situation”.

      Houston has 14 confirmed cases. Note that 20 hours ago it was 12. My /impression/ is that Covid-19 testing is still on the CDC plan, not the more aggressive testing found in some states.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      SFAW

      @rikyrah:

      we lost a full month+ due to govt laziness and incompetence

      Incompetence, laziness, or MALICE? Opinions vary.

      I’m not using the word “malice” flippantly; at some point, preventing trained professionals from doing their jobs, in order to keep the Moron-in-Chief happy, crosses the line into malicious behavior.

      If Bernie were a stand-up guy, he would — instead of trash-talking Biden — run a bunch of ads asking “Why does Donald Trump WANT people to get coronavirus?” Run those for two weeks, or until the Wimp-in-Chief screams “uncle!” To paraphrase LBJ: make that evil mofo deny it.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      PenAndKey

      @SFAW: I’m not using the word “malice” flippantly; at some point, preventing trained professionals from doing their jobs, in order to keep the Moron-in-Chief happy, crosses crossed the line into malicious behavior.

      Oh, we’re well past “crosses”. I’m not a lawyer so I, obviously, am talking out of my rear here, but the federal response to this event so far has been darn near criminal. I don’t want to see people lose their careers over it or go to jail, but right about now I sincerely hope someone is taking notes on all the people trying to block testing or public communication. Every one them should get taken to task and made to explain themselves. Their actions are a direct threat to the welfare of the country. A virus doesn’t give one rip about political fallout. It can’t be silenced by sticking our heads in the sand.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      joel hanes

      @debbie:

      This seems like panic planning more than anything else.

      Are you even reading any of the OP articles ?

      In two weeks, the US will be where Italy is now.

      We’re on track to have a million COVID-19 deaths in calendar year 2020

      Reply
    16. 16.

      joel hanes

      @PenAndKey:

      Much of the “block testing” thing, I think, has been because the CDC knew that the total national ability to test samples was in the low thousands, and they were trying to ration.   Even now, we probably have less than 1% of the test capacity that’s needed.

      It’s the initial missteps, which left us with such pitiful test capability, that must be investigated.

      UWashington has apparently decided that the CDC response will never be adequate, and is offering their own test to doctors.

      Reply

