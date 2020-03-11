Republicans: it is in your political interest to increase awareness about coronavirus so that old people stay alive to vote for you in November. — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) March 9, 2020

Think I’m gonna split this into three parts tonight — look for separate ‘International’ and ‘Informational’ following posts.

I think in one week maximum we will have realized that the US is in the same situation… https://t.co/LChgXn9J08 — Kai Kupferschmidt (@kakape) March 10, 2020

Four days ago @realDonaldTrump said he “stopped” the #coronavirus & “closed it down.” As of tonight, there are over 1,000 cases in America with at least 31 deaths. The virus has now spread to 37 states. And we still lack sufficient testing.#FactsMatterhttps://t.co/HE1xjCRj66 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 11, 2020

He was told that in order to even *get tested,* he has to have not just *all 3* of the above symptoms, but also fit 1 of these risk factors: 1) contact with confirmed case

2) previously been under quarantine

3 recent travel to an affected country

4) history of respiratory issues — Sulome (@SulomeAnderson) March 11, 2020

And this means that health care professionals are scared to death of anyone with flu-like symptoms, because they have no way to know what they're dealing with. — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) March 11, 2020

The numbers of "new" cases reported daily in the US are not new. They are newly discovered as we start to test more. Testing is still completely inadequate, and actual case numbers are much larger than the numbers we're hearing because most cases never get tested. — Marc Lipsitch (@mlipsitch) March 10, 2020

This story is getting retweeted a lot, read it for yourself:

The message from the Trump administration, after a Seattle teen was found to have coronavirus: "Stop testing." https://t.co/iuEdOTQ25u pic.twitter.com/6oMDiHE6NT — Charles ?. Davis (@charliearchy) March 11, 2020

I'd like y'all to meet this story, by @amymaxmen, which published 4 days ago &should have gotten a nod in this NYT piece somewhere: https://t.co/IkKTRB8aCg https://t.co/eMS8VJEZTg — EJ Willingham (@ejwillingham) March 11, 2020

The Trump administration is not, repeat, NOT withdrawing its proposal for sharp cuts to the CDC's budget https://t.co/P26L2nfIkV — Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) March 10, 2020





“The consumer is ready, the consumer is so powerful… “ Maybe he means Gozer, the Consumer of Souls?

Baghdad Bob is the president. It’s incredible https://t.co/FfyQvEKkvF — Mark Gongloff (@markgongloff) March 11, 2020

bankers, the well-known stewards of public health https://t.co/mfe2UOdlze — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) March 11, 2020

Pence claims a million tests are already “in place.” But we’ve only seen 5000 test results. Lives are on the line and the best they can do is lie. pic.twitter.com/ETuWnNPpnS — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) March 10, 2020

As a rule, I like my forthcoming details in the future. https://t.co/Wdb5suwWJR — Benjamin Dreyer (@BCDreyer) March 10, 2020

FUTURE TWEET: Trump rebrands the coronavirus "the Biden Bug" & claims that Hunter Biden crashed the stock market. Major newspapers report that "both sides clashed" over the pandemic response and quote a professor in graph 12 who says there's no evidence to back up Trump's claim. — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) March 9, 2020

Going back in time to put THE CORONAVIRUS: DEADLIER THAN OBAMA? chyrons on Fox on January 23rd. — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) March 9, 2020

Makes me want to roll another number… https://t.co/VnarejQNsz — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) March 10, 2020

Trump is probably incapable, as a fundamental aspect of his nature, of pursuing policies that don't reward his cronies. There may be no stimulus, because his greed is uncontrollable https://t.co/j3ALuIU026 — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) March 10, 2020

"The virus of disinformation has infected the highest levels of a Western government like the United States’," Suzanne Nossel writes.https://t.co/Cvl04mg4Lk — Foreign Policy (@ForeignPolicy) March 11, 2020

Thread:

At this point, the U.S. practice of screening incoming passengers at airports for #COVID19 has *caused* more cases of the disease than it has identified. — Josh Michaud (@joshmich) March 10, 2020

"The Executive Office for Immigration Review, which falls under the Department of Justice, told all judges and staff members in an email Monday that all coronavirus posters, which explain in English and Spanish how to prevent catching and spreading the virus, had to be removed." https://t.co/nd7agSok7p — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) March 10, 2020

NYTimes and WaPo both on work-from-home status:

Staff note: "There is no evidence that anyone from The Times who attended the conference is ill, but several colleagues who were at NICAR20 were in our offices … this week. Out of an abundance of caution, all Times staff members who attended the conference will self-isolate…" — Marc Lacey (@marclacey) March 11, 2020

Last days in Saigon stuff right now at @washingtonpost HQ after we were "encouraged" to work from home starting tomorrow. A long procession of diligent journalists taking home their office plants. — Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) March 10, 2020

I would like to see a Halakhic ruling from a leading Beit Din whether or not major conferences can go ahead. From what I studied about Pikuach Nefesh it seems to me holding a conference at risk of spreading coronavirus actually breaks Jewish law. — Ben Judah (@b_judah) March 11, 2020

The difference between HK and Boston is that HK businesses didn't even look at HK gov advisories before deciding to cancel events like this. We just assumed it was already here.https://t.co/yE6gckFhdT — dr. trey (@Comparativist) March 11, 2020

New York, New York, it’s a hell of a town…

this is criminally dumb. honestly, anybody at this point *encouraging* public events or attendance at such is, I suspect, opening themselves up to a shitstorm of recriminations later https://t.co/F5ITlUa5Lb — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) March 11, 2020

Michigan has its first two cases. Gov Whitmer has declared state of emergency. — PalMD (@palmd) March 11, 2020

(waves at Betty & Adam)

as someone who lived in st. petersburg for a few years, I can tell you the demographics are exactly where you *don't* want this virus to surface https://t.co/5VlamnPY5q — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) March 11, 2020

(waves at MisterMix)

Alright, mathematical epidemiologists: When South Dakota (population 885,000) reports 5 apparently unrrelated cases of #COVID19 infections (incl a death), I think it's time to revise our estimates of the extent of #SARSCoV2 infections in USA.

"America, we have a problem." https://t.co/9dVnHN4SDn — Richard E. Lenski (@RELenski) March 10, 2020

"Yes, the coronavirus is worse than the flu"

https://t.co/XfxSNaTqHx — ɪᴀɴ ᴍ ᴍᴀᴄᴋᴀʏ, ᴘʜᴅ 🦠🤧🧬🥼🦟 (@MackayIM) March 11, 2020

(Redneck comedian Ron White: YOU CAN’T FIX STUPID… )

My friend’s conservative mother is flying to Seattle and is thinking about taking a cruise because she thinks the coronavirus is a Democratic hoax. Her son is a doctor at the Mayo Clinic. https://t.co/VqOX1DfYCC — Windsor Mann (@WindsorMann) March 9, 2020

Quick 2020 PSA – don’t do this. Viruses tend to not distinguish between those who pay for a few drinks and all-inclusive passengers👇 https://t.co/zbyu5AlhP1 — Jason Kindrachuk (@KindrachukJason) March 11, 2020

Dear @MIT comrades: the tweet below is a thing of beauty and a joy forever. https://t.co/GQpiv0VW4A — Thomas Levenson, Zṓiarchos (@TomLevenson) March 11, 2020

swine flu was declared a public health emergency at the end of april 2009, and again, this fact is available on wikipedia https://t.co/LK0yYrytnP — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) March 10, 2020