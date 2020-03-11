I believe that Biden will beat Trump in November. I believe the biggest threat to him doing so is establishment media going along with the lies, smears, trumped up investigations, and god knows what September/October/Early November fuckery that the Trump White House instigates. Hillary would be president now if the New York Times and other prestige outlets hadn’t spent so long on HER EMAILS. I don’t know what we can do to stop this from happening again, but I think one way or another, the Times has to know that they will be put out of business if they do it again. I don’t know how to make that happen but I’m all ears.

Here’s a music topic for the day: what’s your favorite example of talking in a song. I like the beginning to Let’s Just Kiss and Say Goodbye and Woman to Woman. What are some other good examples?

I may not be posting much after Friday for a while. We will probably pull Benny from daycare plus my school went online and I have some administrative duties that this will likely increase.

So I’m going to do some more fundraising while I can!

Give here to the Balloon Juice Senate fund which is split between the eventual Democratic nominees in Maine, Iowa, NC, Arizona, Georgia, and Colorado and….just added Montana! Feel free to split it up however you like. And you can use a burner email, as the kids say, if you don’t want to get too much campaign email. (You can also unsubscribe.)