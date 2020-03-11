Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

But the days grow short when you reach September

I believe that Biden will beat Trump in November. I believe the biggest threat to him doing so is establishment media going along with the lies, smears, trumped up investigations, and god knows what September/October/Early November fuckery that the Trump White House instigates. Hillary would be president now if the New York Times and other prestige outlets hadn’t spent so long on HER EMAILS. I don’t know what we can do to stop this from happening again, but I think one way or another, the Times has to know that they will be put out of business if they do it again. I don’t know how to make that happen but I’m all ears.

Here’s a music topic for the day: what’s your favorite example of talking in a song. I like the beginning to Let’s Just Kiss and Say Goodbye and Woman to Woman. What are some other good examples?

I may not be posting much after Friday for a while. We will probably pull Benny from daycare plus my school went online and I have some administrative duties that this will likely increase.

So I’m going to do some more fundraising while I can!

Give here to the Balloon Juice Senate fund which is split between the eventual Democratic nominees in Maine, Iowa, NC, Arizona, Georgia, and Colorado and….just added Montana! Feel free to split it up however you like. And you can use a burner email, as the kids say, if you don’t want to get too much campaign email. (You can also unsubscribe.)

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      Mary G

      Very sobering thread from Obama’s ACA guy:

      BREAKING: The US is failing to produce even small number of testing kits for COVID-19 extraction despite Trump & Pence statements. Labs and states are worried. Expect next to no availability to continue for weeks. It is vital to self-quarantine.— Andy Slavitt (@ASlavitt) March 11, 2020

      ewrunning

      Seattle Public Schools just announced they are closing for at least next 2 weeks starting tomorrow. Governor ordered no public gatherings over 250 people in 3 counties through end of March.

      Dread

      At the moment I’m less worried about the media and more worried by all the unfriendly fire posts in my social media from progressive friends slagging Biden and the Democratic party because Sanders isn’t winning.

      cleek

      there’s always the bit during The Doors’ “The End”.

      The killer awoke before dawn
      He put his boots on

      frosty

      On topic (what? This is B-J) Shangri-las — Give Him A Great Big Kiss “When I say I’m in love you’d best believe I’m in love L-U-V”

      Reply
      different-church-lady

      I’m a little bummed about the fact that human beings will never be able to touch each other ever again, but I suppose I’ll adjust.

      Reply
      Citizen Alan

      I was wondering what the new “But her emails!” would be. Apparently, it’s going to be “But his dementia!”

      Reply
      Brachiator

      RE: Talking in a song,

      Isaac Hayes, “By the Time I Get To Phoenix,” long version, from the album Hot Buttered Soul.

      And Beethoven, Symphony 9.

      Mnemosyne

      I always like the bit in “Rush” by Big Audio Dynamite (II?) because it interrupts the song and cracks me up every time.

      And to keep it in the same “family,” I also like it in Joe Strummer’s “Bhindi Bhagee.” It’s also a favorite because it’s about how fun it can be to have one’s neighborhood welcome a new culture and get to explore it.

      Immanentize

      Patti Smith’s version of “Hey Joe” with her opening poem about Patti Hurst.

      George Jones’ “He Stopped Loving Her Today.”

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Taken4Granite

      Pink Floyd did quite a bit of this. My favorite comes at the end of the “Dark Side of the Moon” album: “There is no dark side of the moon, really. Matter of fact it’s all dark.”

      different-church-lady

      @Brachiator: But everything in the 9th is sung. You’re probably thinking of the baratone solo start of the 4th movement — because it’s a solo in an unexpected place, it has the feeling of a spoken interjection, but it is indeed sung.

      different-church-lady

      @dmsilev: Well, if we’re defining effective as “Saying what needs to be said,” then I disagree.

      If we’re defining it as getting people do do what they need to do, then there is nothing in language that would do the job.

      FridayNext

      Well, Red Sovine wins lifetime achievement hands down.

      But single song?

       

      Breathe deep the gathering gloom
      Watch lights fade from every room
      Bedsitter people look back and lament
      Another day’s useless energy spent
      Impassioned lovers wrestle as one
      Lonely man cries for love and has none
      New mother picks up and suckles her son
      Senior citizens wish they were young
      Cold hearted orb that rules the night
      Removes the colours from our sight
      Red is grey and yellow white
      But we decide which is right
      And which is an illusion?

      different-church-lady

      If we’re counting Sprechgesang, then Fred Schnider on “Rock Lobster” has got to be high on the list.

      glory b

      @Dread: As I read on twitter, tell them this:

      Trump already got two SCOTUS justices, is packing the federal courts with Federalist Society justices, and rolled back environmental protections. Give him two more SCOTUS justices, more federal judges, and more pollution in a 2nd term.

      Those judges will be blocking anything they’d want to accomplish for a generation. Many of them are in their early and mid thirties. Sotomayor has already said that his justices are putting their thumbs on the scales for him. the other federal judges are doing the same.

      Then tell them to have a thought for the children in cages. Idiots.

      Jim Parish

      The spoken bit at the beginning of Donovan’s “Atlantis” is far superior to the song itself..

      Diana Ross’ version of “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” has an excellent spoken bit, ending “Just remember what I told you the day I set you free!” and then swinging into the final chorus.

      And I love Elvis’ spoken bit in “Are You Lonesome Tonight” (“Then they can ring the curtain down”).

      Immanentize

      The beginning of “Anyway the Wing Blows” by Syl Johnson. So sweet. (His follow up, “Wind Blow her Back” just is not 1/3 as good, but it is still pretty fine.)

      I love a narration in a song.

      Facebones

      @glory b: Here’s their response: “IF YOU REALLYCARED ABOUT CLIMATE CHANGE AND KIDS IN CAGES YOU WOULD’VE VOTED FOR BERNIE!!!!!!!!!!”

      Honestly, a lot of them are pure cult of personality. I used a lot of those exact same arguments in 2016 and got called a neolib fascist.

      PenAndKey

      “Here’s a music topic for the day: what’s your favorite example of talking in a song.”

      My favorite has got to be the 2005 song Kenji by Mike Shinoda as part of his Fort Minor project. Shinoda’s family was interned during WW2 and the song is a fictionalized retelling of their experiences. He managed to work in actual interview snippets into the song, and I’m not sure how to describe how much that it resonated with me and influenced my worldview just after I graduated high school.

      Immanentize

      isn’t almost all of “Who do You Love” talking except the refrain?  “I got forty seven miles of barbwire, a cobra snake for a necktie….”

      Which reminds me of “I’ll Play the Blues for You” by Albert King.  What a great talking part.

      Facebones

      One thing in Biden’s favor: He’s not Hillary.

      By that I mean: the media had cultivated a decades long hate on Hillary Clinton. They nurtured the Bernie Bro fantasies long after it was clear that he had no path to victory. They bought every stupid email/Clinton Cash story wholesale to show they weren’t being easy on her. Their misogyny kept them asking “is she likeable enough? Smile more!”

      Biden won’t get any of that. He’ll get his share of bullshit stories about Burisma/dementia, but they won’t gain traction because there simply isn’t a 25 year reservoir of misogyny ready to be unleashed on him. Which is a terrible comment on our media and the country, but that’s what it is.

      Immanentize

      @trollhattan: I still love “Rock n Roll NigCLANG”.  But that might be out of style these days.  Her version of Dylan’s “Changing of the Guard” makes me tear up almost every time I hear it.

       

      I saw her perform at Hamilton College in, what? 1977?.  But the cool part was that I got to see her sound check in the chapel where she played while there was a wedding rehearsal.  It was so punk perfect.

      Brachiator

      @different-church-lady:

      You’re probably thinking of the baratone solo start of the 4th movement — because it’s a solo in an unexpected place, it has the feeling of a spoken interjection, but it is indeed sung.

      Yep. You nailed it. I think the feeling of being spoken counts, and is important. Beethoven set it as a transition. It wants to declare that music is not sufficient. The contrast is important.

      And a bit of a stretch, but the midsection sing song by Paul McCartney in “A Day in the Life” might count as well.

      hells littlest angel

      I hate talking in songs, so I’ll give my least favorite example: “The Gift,” Velvet Underground.

      glory b

      @glory b: Also, Blacks literally died fighting for their right to vote. So if you’re a young white kid whining about how your gen needs “incentives” to vote, I’m likely gonna tell you to GFOH.

      Immanentize

      “Frank’s Wild Years” is all talk — Tom Waits.

      “Double Dutch”. By Malcolm McClaren — “All over the world, high school girls take two ropes….”

      And staying with Malcolm and his tribe — “Louis Quatorze” by Bow Wow Wow.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Dread:

      (((Harry Enten))) @ForecasterEnten
      Looked at our last poll… Among those under 45 & supporting Sanders in the primary, Biden: 90% vs. Trump 7% in the general election.

      most of the Sanders to Biden numbers I’ve heard have been in the 80s, so that might be an improvement

      The Dangerman

      RE: Talking in song

      Queensryche “Empire”

      Don’t know if the numbers in the talking segment are remotely accurate or artistic license, but always struck me as righteously pissed.

      Rand Careaga

      @Facebones:

      One thing in Biden’s favor: He’s not Hillary.

      I do not know what it was in the New York Times institutional culture that moved them so to despise the Clintons, but there are grounds for hoping that whatever it was will not unduly taint their Biden coverage this year (of course, Maureen Dowd can be counted upon to bring her patented witch’s brew of toxicity and triviality to bear, and Brooks and Friedman will be loudly concern-trolling from the owner’s box).

      Immanentize

      @Wag: She does that song on her album 12 which is all covers of songs she loves.  Wide range of cool songs, though not acoustic.  I 💖 Steve Earl.

      opiejeanne

      @chopper:  Northshore School district, our district, closed down last week, and this week they’re teaching online. There are some cars in parking lot, probably the teachers are broadcasting from their classrooms. Pretty sure the principal is on campus,

      They have made arrangements for school lunches to be picked up or delivered for kids who need them.
      The announcement board at the street says that the Book Fair will be online.

      Elizabelle

      @ DougJ:  good to see  you here, DougJ.  Best to you and Mrs. J and Benny.

      Did you ever get another dog?

      A Ghost to Most

      “The Three Great Alabama Icons”.

      Tells the story of Bear Bryant, Ronnie Van Zandt (and Neil Young), and George Fucking Wallace.

      chris

      @glory b: I saw that and it’s excellent! This thread’s pretty good too:

      Here’s the truth…I’m a straight, white, christian, educated American male who makes a fuckton of money. Elections can’t even touch me. Fuck it, vote for Trump. Or ignore Biden because your favorite Grandpa didn’t get the nod. Go for it. I still win. Trump is a plus for me. 1/— Granite (@oneminutecall) 11 March 2020

      trollhattan

      @Immanentize:

      Lucky! Patti Smith in the chapel–doesn’t get better than that.

      She’s super polite and soft-spoken, such a counterpoint to her performances. Admit to getting choked up when she sang “Hard Rain’s Gonna Fall” at the Nobel ceremonies. Gutsy woman.

      Elizabelle

      @WhatsMyNym:   I’ve been taking screenshots for the past 10 days or so.  Folder to be “All this winning.”

      Some headlines and front pages I have never seen before.  And the crazy stuff that is going on in the background of the screaming headline.

      Patricia Kayden

      Sigh.

      3. Pence has demonstrated he's not up to this job. The main supplier of RNA extraction kits is backordered because other countries bought them out first. I'll have more in my newsletter, Popular Information.Sign up –> https://t.co/TfpCItdVSo— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 11, 2020

      MJS

      “C’mon Dave, gimme a break”, “One break coming’ up” – Unchained, Van Halen

      “Wanna tell you a story, about a woman I know. When it comes to lovin’, she steals the show. Ain’t exactly pretty, ain’t exactly small…” Whole Lotta Rosie, AC/DC.

      PenAndKey

      @Mnemosyne: Shit, you’re young.

      Took ya long enough to notice ;) Though given the amount of male pattern baldness and grey hair I have I’m not sure it’s that I’m young…

      FlyingToaster

      @Dread

      When I have to deal with them (rarely), I simply say:

      “The voters have spoken, and they don’t like the shouty guy who can’t play well with others. So support the Democrat, or lose what little healthcare we have and see yourselves become serfs.”

      “Oh, and my expectations for you were low, but Holy Fuck…” (h/t Effin Birds)

      catclub

      @WhatsMyNym:  silver linings:

      President Trump’s stock market boom has been cut in half
      The S&P 500 has lost half of its gains since President Donald Trump was elected, because of the coronavirus pandemic and oil crash.

      LongHairedWeirdo

      A really good example, that cropped up after a rewatch of Coal Miners Daughter, was “As Soon As I Hang Up The Phone” – Conway Twitty was “breaking up” with Loretta Lynn over the phone (just in case you didn’t guess, you know, from the title).

      Oh, and, this is cheating, but it will help stamp out mondegreens: The Sweet does a spoken intro to “Ballroom Blitz”. (I could *never* figure out what the *heck* the chorus was, until I saw the song title. Remember, us poor folks who grew up in the 70s did not have the world wide web, and not even Alta Vista (much less Google) had arrived.)

      (Oh: a “mondegreen” is an easily misheard lyric, if you didn’t know. Origin was something like “he slew soandso and laid him on the green” became “he slew soandso and Lady Mondegreen.”)

      (Oh-sub-2: Fleetwood Mac’s song, Hold Me, is perhaps the best/worst example. They somehow make “hold me” into 5 or so syllables.)

      RSA

      I can’t say this is my favorite (because I haven’t searched my memory long enough), but there was a time in the early ’90s when Out of Time was my favorite album, and I still like Radio Song (REM with KRS-One):

      Hey, I can’t find nothing on the radio
      Yo, turn to that station

      Immanentize

      @MJS: which put me in mind if Pavement’s “Stereo” talking part:

      What about the voice of Geddy Lee.
      How did it get so high?
      I wonder if he speaks like an ordinary guy?
      (I know him and he does)
      And you’re my fact-checkin’ cuz
      (Aww)

      LongHairedWeirdo

      Sigh. And how the *heck* can I call myself someone who grew up in the 70s, if I don’t immediately throw out CW McCall’s Convoy?

      And, of course, Wuf Ticket, Ya Mama. (Not necessarily from the 70s, but if anyone else has wondered “WTF? Was that an actual *song* someone *recorded*?”, yes, it was. It takes about a minute to get to the actual words.

      Martin

      We should be thankful these motherfuckers are too dumb to keep their mouths shut.

      Transportation Safety Administration chief David Pekoske defended on Wednesday the agency’s practice of not paying employer shares of health coverage for part-time screening officers as the coronavirus crisis continues.At a congressional hearing, Pekoske said the agency used to provide that benefit but no longer does.

      “I have no intention of restoring health care coverage for part-time workers. I think that was a good decision,” Pekoske told a House Homeland Security subcommittee. “We will certainly take care of our employees to the best of our ability and we provide robust guidance to our entire workforce with respect to how they prevent the disease in the first place.”

       

      Elizabelle

      NCAA basketball tournaments will be held without fans.  Breaking news headline on WaPost.

      Someone here suggested that was coming.  It is here.

      Elizabelle

      From WaPost coronavirus update.
      National Cathedral and hundreds of other churches in Washington area to close for two weeks

      “Episcopal churches in the District and the Maryland and Virginia suburbs — including Washington National Cathedral — are closing for two weeks because of the coronavirus, church leaders said Wednesday.

      … all buildings would be completely closed until March 25 …

      The announcement came hours after D.C. health officials asked organizations to postpone any “mass gatherings” involving 1,000 people or more in the city until at least March 31.

      Goff said the last time that churches canceled en masse over health concerns was for the flu of 1918.

      A spokesman for Budde said the diocese will stream services from the cathedral on Sundays — with no audience.”

      Inventor

      @Immanentize:

      George Jones’ “He Stopped Loving Her Today”

      I went to see him just today,

      But I didn’t see no tears,

      All dressed up to go away,

      First time I’d seen him smile in years.

      Immanentize

      @Inventor:

      You know, she came to see him one last time
      Aww, ‘n’ we all wondered if she would
      And it kept runnin’ through my mind
      “this time he’s over her for good”

      delk

      Genesis —I Know What I Like (in your wardrobe)

      It’s one o’clock and time for lunch
      Yum de dumb de dumb
      When the sun beats down and I lie on the bench
      I can always hear them talk

      greenergood

      Are you referring to one of my favourite McGarrigle Sisters songs, i.e. Kiss and Say Goodbye? Lyrics below:

      Call me when you’re coming to town
      Just as soon as your plane puts down
      Call me on the telephone
      But only if you’re traveling alone
      Counting down the hours
      Through the sunshine and the showers
      Today’s the day
      You’re finally going to come my way
      Let’s make a date to see a movie
      Some foreign film from gay Paris
      I know you like to think you’ve got taste
      So I’ll let you choose the time and place
      Have some dinner for two
      In some eastside rendezvous
      Then we’ll walk
      Arm in arm around the block and talk
      Tonight you’re mine
      Let’s not waste time

      I do believe the die is cast
      Let’s try and make the night-time last
      And I don’t know where it’s coming from
      But I want to kiss you till my mouth get numb
      I want to make love to you
      Till the day comes breaking through
      And when the sun is high in the sky
      We’ll kiss and say goodbye

      If not, I’m disappointed …

      Patricia Kayden

      BREAKING: The US is failing to produce even small number of testing kits for COVID-19 extraction despite Trump & Pence statements. Labs and states are worried. Expect next to no availability to continue for weeks. It is vital to self-quarantine.— Andy Slavitt (@ASlavitt) March 11, 2020

      Brachiator

      OT: New York St Patrick’s Day parade has been canceled.

      And an example of how this virus crisis affects small businesses (NY Post):

      Food cart operators in Manhattan are losing money as coronavirus fears keep their otherwise regular customers away, the struggling workers said Wednesday.

      Ahmed Froogh, 56, who sets up his breakfast cart at Union Square West and East 14th Street every day, said that the morning used to be a busy time for him — but now his business is down 40 percent.

      dmsilev

      @Martin:

      Italy just shut down all businesses other than pharmacies and grocery stores. I fear the backlash from this.

      No espresso being sold? I give the country two days before they turn to cannibalism.

      dmsilev

      Oh, goody. Trump to do a national address at 9 Eastern tonight.

      I will be sure to arrange for a reason why I can’t watch.

      Brooklyn Dodger

      Caught it on the radio a long time ago: Somewhere Down That Crazy River – Robbie Robertson

      “Take a picture of this. The fields are empty. Abandoned 59 Chevy. Playing in the backseat listening to Little Willie John…Think I’ll go down to Madame X and let her read my mind.”
      Also He’s a Rebel – Shangrilas

      dnfree

      Bob Dylan’s 115th Dream, where the producer breaks up laughing and they start over.  I don’t know why they left that in, but it always cracks me up too.  Plus–not a bad song for present times.  A surrealistic vision of this country.
      I was riding on the Mayflower
      When I thought I spied some land . . . [ha, ha, ha]
      [Start again:]

      I was riding on the Mayflower
      When I thought I spied some land
      I yelled for Captain Arab
      I have yuh understand
      Who came running to the deck
      Said, “Boys, forget the whale
      Look on over yonder
      Cut the engine, change the sail
      Haul on the bowline”
      We sang that melody
      Like all tough sailors do
      When they are far away at sea….

      sdhays

      I believe the biggest threat to him doing so is establishment media going along with the lies, smears, trumped up investigations, and god knows what September/October/Early November fuckery that the Trump White House instigates.

      The second biggest threat is that our nominee is demographically right within the danger zone of a global pandemic. Of course, so is Dump, so…

      Elizabelle

      @dmsilev:   I don’t want to watch either.

      But we could come up with a hell of a drinking game.

      Actually, I look forward to Nancy Pelosi’s next press conference.

      Martin

      UK ICU at capacity. Still a bit in England, but Scotland, Wales, NI are all full.

      We’ll see how they handle this relative to Italy.

      dmsilev

      @Elizabelle:

      But we could come up with a hell of a drinking game.

      “Start drinking when he appears on the screen. Keep going until either he leaves or you pass out.”

      dnfree

      Oh, and to DougJ, I see your fund is nearly to $50,000!  I kicked in earlier and will do so again at some point.  Congratulations on what you are singlehandedly accomplishing.

      Mike J

      @Martin: After 10 years of Tory rule, the NHS isn’t where it ought to be.

      The biggest problem with nationalized health care is what do you do when the party that wants to destroy nationalized health care takes office?

      Kent

      @Dread:At the moment I’m less worried about the media and more worried by all the unfriendly fire posts in my social media from progressive friends slagging Biden and the Democratic party because Sanders isn’t winning.

      On the plus side, no one is hearing it with all the other news.  At least no one persuadable.

      trollhattan

      SF (a city and a county!) joins Santa Clara County in banning all gatherings over 1,000. There goes sportsball and sportspuck, for starters. Probably cancels several Chinese weddings, too. ;-)

      My county standing pat, for today. Kings sportsball, represent!

      And my kid’s Vegas soccer tournament just bit the dust. I’m okay with keeping her home, now with zero recriminations.

      Fleeting Expletive

      Is it time to seriously demand that President happy talk resign, or shall we wait until it rises to thousands of deaths a week?  “some big numbers, some little numbers”   Self-soothing nursery rhymes are not cutting it.  I’ve been despairing, and that song about the truck driver and the little boy knocked me out.

      joel hanes

      Simon and Garfunkel,

      A Simple Desultory Philippic, or How I Was Robert McNamara’ed Into Submission

      I knew a man, his brain so small
      He couldn’t think of nothing at all
      Not the same as you and me
      He doesn’t dig poetry
      He’s so unhip when you say Dylan
      He thinks you’re talking about Dylan Thomas
      Whoever he was
      The man ain’t got no culture
      But it’s alright, Ma
      Everybody must get stoned

      Amir Khalid

      @Martin:

      The Italian government’s collective mind been focused by the large numbers of confirmed cases and (I think) of fatalities. One cannot be certain that similar circumstances would work on a Trump administration focused on not letting Trump look bad.

      joel hanes

      @TomatoQueen:

      Billy the Mountain

      Yes!

      and a hundred other places in Zappa

      “That’s right folks!  Don’t touch that dial!”

      “And destined to replace the mudshark in your mythology.”

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Facebones:

      I used a lot of those exact same arguments in 2016 and got called a neolib fascist.

      What I’m noticing in their arguments is the absolutism.  They take it for granted that they are right about everything, and that there is no middle ground.  If you do not want their specific health care option, you must not want health care at all.  If you don’t want to destroy insurance companies, if you even have any qualms about the process, you must be a ‘corporatist’ whose primary goal is to give the rich everything.  Ditto a wealth tax.  No candidate other than Sanders will compete well against Trump, and it’s so obviously true it can’t be discussed.  They must be given everything, catered to in every way, or you are evil and a Republican in everything but name.

      PenAndKey

      Well, it looks like the UW LA Crosse campus has joined “close and do online classes after spring break” crowd. I can’t say I’m surprised, but now it’s just a waiting game to see if the two other colleges in town follow.

       

      I’ll admit, I’ve got a lot of friends in the microbiology department there so I’ve been nervous on their behalf. Part of me is glad my advisor retired last semester so he can hermit to his hearts desire.

      Reply
    142. 142.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Rosie Gray @RosieGray
      Trump is reportedly waiting on whether to make an emergency declaration until Jared Kushner “finishes his research and comes to a conclusion himself”

      utterdregs

      Meryn Cadell, “The Sweater” – it’s all talking. Also too, T-Bone Burnett’s “The Strange Case of Frank Cash and the Morning Paper.”

      ewrunning

      @dmsilev: Get ready for more argle bargle, sniff sniff, no one gives me credit, my uncle taught at MIT, I have all the best numbers, etc., ad infinitum ad nauseum.

      Benw

      NY has canceled the NYC half marathon this Sunday with free entry into next year’s half. Totally obvious and reasonable decision, but Mrs Benw has been training hard for months and is very disappointed. :(

      jeffreyw

      @dmsilev:

      My theory is that if you let the socks sit long enough that they evolve sentience, they will naturally seek out their ideal mates.

      This is not just a theory, it is true in real life.  Alas, a little known result of these pairings are the infamous anti-miscegenation laws in several states.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @PenAndKey:

      Well, it looks like the UW LA Crosse campus has joined “close and do online classes after spring break” crowd.

      On first two readings, I completely missed the word “campus,” and I can’t describe the mental pretzels I experienced trying to figure out how it’s possible to play La Crosse online. 🤔🧠🥨

      Jay

      the human has been working from home the last couple days. and every so often. they let me participate in the video calls. all the other humans cheer when they see me. i am the only thing holding their company together— Thoughts of Dog® (@dog_feelings) March 10, 2020

      SiubhanDuinne

      @ewrunning:

      Get ready for more argle bargle, sniff sniff, no one gives me credit, my uncle taught at MIT, I have all the best numbers, etc., ad infinitum ad nauseum.

      No, not tonight. He’ll “read” a speech written by Stephen Miller/Seema Verma/Jared Kushner. Mind you, he’ll fuck up two or three times, the way he always does when confronted with a teleprompter, and I’ll give you the sniffing, but he’ll save the egregious ad libs for tomorrow.

      Amir Khalid

      Off topic: It’s the second leg of the Champions League first knockout stage at Anfield. Liverpool are dominating Atletico Madrid and lead 1-0 by a goal from Gini Wijnaldum, but they need to win by two clear goals to make it to the quarterfinals. All to play for.

      Martin

      @opiejeanne:

      UPDATE:
      @KCPubHealth
      reporting 234 cases of COVID-19 (+44) and four new deaths (26) -woman in her 90s -man in his 90s -woman in her 60s -woman in her 90s First three were LCCK residents (22 deaths), fourth was resident at Redmond Care and Rehab.

      Looks like it’s really making the rounds of the nursing/retirement homes there.

      Martin

      @SiubhanDuinne: Yep. And being an Oval address, there will be no questions along the lines of ‘didn’t you just yesterday tell us the opposite’.

      Think we’ll get the southern border closed as some concession to some racist asshole there?

      2liberal

       but I think one way or another, the Times has to know that they will be put out of business if they do it again

      they did it once and have done very well during the trump years . no reason for them to NOt do it again based on their own economic interests . plus the publishers personally despises the clintons.

      Barbara

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      Rosie Gray @RosieGray
      Trump is reportedly waiting on whether to make an emergency declaration until Jared Kushner “finishes his research and comes to a conclusion himself”

      Please tell me that’s a joke.

      Zinsky

      I don’t think anyone upthread mentioned these two songs with talking in them and they are from opposite ends of the musical spectrum:

      1.  “A Song for Europe” by Roxy Music (off the Stranded album), and
      2. ”Still the One” by Shania Twain
      Mike in NC

      @dmsilev:  I can’t stand the sight of his ugly bloated face or the sound of that whiny voice, so I’ll pass. However, if they edit out the lies, bullshit excuses, blaming of Obama/Pelosi, etc. it would make for a ten second appearance. Bonus: if he pisses himself again it won’t be visible because he’s sitting down.

      BeautifulPlumage

      I work for an event rental business and this has been an interesting week. We’ve scaled back on hours as events are being cancelled or rescheduled. We’re working with hospitals & local governments to provide tenting, tables, & chairs for their isolation work in hopes of making up for lost revenue. And, it feels like we all already had this virus in January, when something swept through the office.

      Pretty much we’re sorta shell-shocked and just trying to keep up with the changing recommendations.

      Emma from FL

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: I have never been so overjoyed that I moved 3/4 of my retirements funds into the annuity in preparation for retirement. The rest is in the lowest risk investments I could find.

      Elizabelle

      It’s appalling that we don’t have better leadership, but I am grimly satisfied that all these chickens are coming home to roost during Trump’s term (bonus: mere months before the next election).

      Although, the chickens have arrived armed with howitzers.

      Nora Lenderbee

      My husband said last night, “I guess the Democratic voters want Trump to be President.”

      I forbore because he was so obviously crushed. But it’s like a mass delusion.

      Poe Larity

      An Oval Office address can only mean one thing: Boris Johnson has agreed to an offer for Britain to enter the union as four states.

      Much cheaper than Greenland.

      Formica

      @Rand Careaga: y’know, I got a FTFNYT subscription last year. I figured that I must have only seen the cherry picked, absurd columns from Bobo and The Moustache. Obviously they can’t be as idiotic as they seem! I mean c’mon, they work for THE TIMES! Surely they must be at least somewhat reasonably intelligent?

      No. No they are not. Their columns read like caricature or parody of themselves. They practically ooze white privilege. It makes me shake my impotent fist of rage from time to time, knowing these idiots are paid HUGE SUMS OF MONEY to eject their “centrist” sputum onto the opinion page. “Farce” isn’t a strong enough word. Ugh.

      Amir Khalid

      Meanwhile Petroleum St-Germain have beaten Jürgen Klopp’s old side Borussia Dortmund, 2-0 on the night and 3-2 on aggregate, to reach the Champions League quarterfinals.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Nora Lenderbee:

      My husband said last night, “I guess the Democratic voters want Trump to be President.”

      Like I said, they just… take it for granted that theirs is the only way.  That Biden might be popular and Sanders unpopular is incomprehensible to them.  I’ve heard that specific reaction many times, now.  At least your husband grasps that voters made the decision, not shadowy party deciders working for corporate masters.

      Aziz, light!

      @Formica: I’ve noted here before that I started my career in NYC (first half of the ’80s) where I read the NYT every day. Even then it was obviously a wholly owned subsidiary of the 1 percent. Thus it shall ever be.

      Amir Khalid

      Bobby Firmino finally scores for Liverpool at Anfield! The Reds lead 2-0 on the night, 2-1 on aggregate. YES!!

      Amir Khalid

      And Liverpool keeper Adrian makes a bad pass and Atletico Madrid pounce. 2-2 on aggregate, Atleti lead by an away goal.

      bluehiil

      Biden announced a public health advisory committee includes legit experts. Seems like it will do what a normal functioning cdc should doing. Good move imo to compare and contrast the existing admin vs Biden admin.

      J R in WV

      @dnfree:

      Oh, and to DougJ, I see your fund is nearly to $50,000! I kicked in earlier and will do so again at some point. Congratulations on what you are singlehandedly accomplishing.

      Not to diminish DougJ’s accomplishments, but he isn’t single-handed, he’s got all the jackals pushing him from behind!

      If a Tree Falls

      I always smile when I think about the spoken parts in Van Halen’s “Hot For Teacher”.

      Aww man, that clock is slow.

      I don’t feel tardy.

      Claass diss-missed!

      mrmoshpotato

      @Jay: Free markets solve everything – even that pesky condition of being alive and healthy in some cases.

      G’damn some CEOs need to be slapped by their customers.

      Timurid

      Just got the following e-mail:

      This past weekend, nine members of the University community attended the National Institute of Computer-Assisted Reporting Conference in New Orleans. It has since been announced that another conference attendee has been diagnosed with COVID-19, or coronavirus. This individual was not part of UL Lafayette’s delegation to the conference.

      Those who attended the conference from UL Lafayette did not have direct contact with this individual. None are displaying COVID-19 symptoms nor are they considered high risk. All are being advised to follow guidance provided by the Louisiana Office of Public Health, which is to self-monitor their own health for the next 14 days, and to seek medical attention and self-quarantine should they develop symptoms.

      The health and safety of students, faculty and staff members remain UL Lafayette’s primary concern. The University continues to work closely with the Office of Public Health to get essential information to the campus community as quickly as possible.

      (The final paragraph is the usual ‘wash your hands, stay home if you’re sick’ bullet points.)

      They just got a shot across the bow and they’re shrugging it off. It’s hard to overstate how very, very badly they want to stay open. The only thing stopping this train is the Governor cracking the whip on them or a whole bunch of people getting sick.

      Jay

      Mike Bloomberg is a garbage person."His campaign also promised…job security through the general election, even if he dropped out…But now…hundreds of Mr. Bloomberg’s field organizers & regional organizing directors around the country are suddenly without jobs…" https://t.co/PQ8rXCH72Q— Avi Bueno (@Avi_Bueno) March 11, 2020

      Quelle Suprise! Billionaire billionares.

      geg6

      Some may argue that it’s not talking but Rapture by Blondie was the first song that I heard that wasn’t really singing.  Didn’t know it at the time, but it was the first rap I ever heard.  Heard a lot more not long after, but as a white punk girl, it was revelatory.  Sent me on a journey to find out what inspired it.  I still love old school rap/hip hop, thanks to Debbie Harry.

      terben

      You took the words right out of my mouth (Hot Summer Night) Meatloaf

      [Spoken intro: Jim Steinman and Marcia McClain]

      On a hot summer night, would you offer your throat to the wolf with the red roses?
      Will he offer me his mouth?
      Yes
      Will he offer me his teeth?
      Yes
      Will he offer me his jaws?
      Yes
      Will he offer me his hunger?
      Yes
      Again, will he offer me his hunger?
      Yes!
      And will he starve without me?
      Yes!
      And does he love me?
      Yes

      Yes
      On a hot summer night, would you offer your throat to the wolf with the red roses?
      Yes
      I bet you say that to all the boys

      Fair Economist

      @Martin:

      Italy just shut down all businesses other than pharmacies and grocery stores. I fear the backlash from this.

      I think at this point they are over-reacting. The initial Chinese measures immediately stopped the growth of the epidemic. *However* reported cases kept accelerating for 2 more weeks because of the huge reporting delay with symptom-driven testing (which Italy has, currently). IMO the Italians had already done what was needed with the national lockdown, and maybe a bit more.

      Jay

      Yikes. UK Health Minister Nadine Dorries has tested positive for #coronavirus. She reportedly fell ill on Friday and has been in contact with hundreds of people since, including the Prime Minister. https://t.co/RVcHgz5uMn— Caroline Orr (@RVAwonk) March 10, 2020

      Hahahahahahahahah,…….. gasp,
      Hahahahahahahahah,……… hack,
      Hahahahahahahahah,…….cough,
      Hahahahahahahahah,….. wheeze,…….

      Jay

      This happened: Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell declined to appear before Congress Tuesday to speak about foreign election threats, citing apprehension about his preparedness to address sensitive subjects that tend to upset Trump.https://t.co/B3jj9QgJrm— Caroline Orr (@RVAwonk) March 10, 2020

      phein60

      Grand Funk Railroad, I Can Feel Him in the Morning:

      Child 1:
      He kind of started all the plants growing, and he started people. Well, I guess he’s kind of big and fat.
      Child 2:
      He can see us wherever we do … whatever we do. He has such powerful eyes — he has to have millions and thousands and billions. And he can still see us when we’re bad.
      Child 3:
      He could be sitting on the table right now, but you can’t see him.
      Child 4:
      He can’t be everywhere at once doing everything for everybdy. Everybody can’t get what they want.
      Child 5:
      Well, his job is to make us good and to make us happy and make us parents happy.
      Child 6:
      Good is the right thing and bad is the wrong thing.
      Child 7:
      When I’m good my mother never yells at me, when I’m bad she does.

      Child 8:
      Good means to obey your mother and father, to do what the teacher says — the things right. I feel miserable when I’m … when I’m bad, I feel miserable on the inside but, on the outside, I just feel like I … I feel now.
      Child 9:
      I think … um, um … there are more people that are bad than there are good. And, um … if you’re good, you’ll live forever. And, if you’re bad, you’ll die when you die … (repeat last sentence two more times to fade in echo)

      Amir Khalid

      Liverpool are getting knocked out of the Champions League. Woe! Woe is me!! 😭

      ETA: Atleti score. They’re ahead 2-3 on the night, 4-2 on aggregate. More woe!

      The final whistle blows. It’s over.

      Martin

      @Timurid: All of the campuses on quarters here were trying very hard to coast through finals next week and tip everything up for spring as it’d be minimally disruptive.

      So long as we had nobody showing symptoms, we felt reasonably safe proceeding.

      Timurid

      @Martin:

      We’re on semesters here and our Spring Break is a month away (because of odd local-specific reasons), so there’s no obvious circuit breaker or off ramp in sight. And everybody is already showing symptoms. Cold and flu symptoms, as we’ve had a brutal season for both… but coronavirus cases will merge seamlessly with that bigger pool of sick people…

      And our president apparently thinks he’s Leonidas. He should actually read Herodotus, or at least watch ‘300’ all the way to the end…

      LongHairedWeirdo

      @LuciaMia: I believe it’s “Tin roof rising” – not that it makes any more sense, mind you. Like “Hold Me”, I considered that piece of the song an instrumental.

      (Voices can be used instrumentally – rap, new age, and the theme to the original Star Trek, the latter of which I never realized was vocalization, until I saw it on the Closed Captioning, and now, it seems so bloody *obvious* I can’t see how’s I missed it. Anyone else have that experience?)

      I now feel the urge to sing along and shout out “TIN ROOF… ice cream.” (Though I haven’t seen it in stores recently, I’m morally certain I’ve seen an ice cream blend called “Tin Roof.” I’m not *always* trying to stamp out mondegreens… and this one would make  far more sense to me (which isn’t saying much – my name ain’t because of the *hair*, donchaknow). )

      different-church-lady

      @Ksmiami: A friend of mine has a joke: “Bob Dylan and Lou Reed had a contest to see who could sing the fewest notes.

      “Leonard Cohen won.”

      Jay

      @LongHairedWeirdo:

      dark chocolate fudge sauce,

      salted Spanish peanuts,

      layer of good real vanilla ice cream,

      Layer to your hearts content, top with whipping cream, chopped salted Spanish peanuts and one maraschino cherry.

      one Tin Roof Sundae.

