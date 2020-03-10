Special Enrollment Periods (SEP)s for the ACA exchanges can be triggered due to changes in life circumstances including the loss of a job or a significant change in annual earnings.

Medicaid has continual open enrollment. Income qualifications are based on a monthly income and not a year income.

If you are working in the service sector, and your hours are disappearing, the ACA exchanges and Medicaid are two likely sources of affordable coverage. If you look into the Exchange, look at the total cost of likely scenarios. Total cost will be the sum of premiums from the start of the policy until you end it or the end of the year, whichever comes first plus expected out of pocket spending. If you are unable to take a huge hit, think about the entire out of pocket maximum in your calculation of likely expenses. If you are able to absorb a huge financial shock, you might be able to trade-off lower premiums for lower actuarial values.

California and Maryland currently have a broad Special Enrollment Period for “tax time” and “state based individual mandate” awareness reasons. If you live in those states, and are not insured, look at these options. A low or no premium plan with a high deductible will beat out a no premium plan with an infinite deductible. Low or no premium plans are very likely to be available for folks in their fifties and sixties.

If you have questions, let’s work together in comments to come up with a plan.