I made a video this morning about the importance of voting and then got turned away because I wasn’t in the system even though I’ve voted there for 11 years, including for myself four times! Go figure, but that’s okay. We’ll be back later today! #Vote #KCMO pic.twitter.com/3mYNrO6jmC — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) March 10, 2020

Hmmm…I wonder why he was purged. Can’t quite put my finger on it.

This is a crisis in this country and we all need to work to solve it. Until legislation is passed to address this form of voter suppression, check your registration and help your family and neighbors check theirs.

Here is a one of the best resources I’ve found:

Also, if you want to actively affect change All On The Line is the grassroots advocacy campaign supported by the National Redistricting Action Fund. More information here.

One person.

One vote. Whether you care about providing access to affordable health care, reducing the gun violence that plagues our schools and communities, protecting voting rights, achieving equal pay, or solving the urgent threat of climate change, there is a fundamental structural barrier that prevents progress: rigged electoral maps drawn with surgical precision by politicians to preserve their party’s political power and silence the will of the people.

