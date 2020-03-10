As the coronavirus continues to spread across the US, schools and universities are starting to end semesters early or conduct classes online instead of in person. https://t.co/eUXAJ5dDBK — CNN (@CNN) March 10, 2020

"Morris and others have also emphasized that a transition to online teaching must keep classes accessible for students with disabilities and students who may lack access to the internet or other technology at home." https://t.co/gHLOBf5Dte — Jesse Stommel (@Jessifer) March 9, 2020

… Several universities have been circulating guidance to faculty about how to teach via online methods during an emergency. Guidance from the University of California, Los Angeles, to faculty noted that the administration has purchased more licenses for Zoom. The university also drew attention to a lockdown browser available for faculty to use during assessments, which provides a full audio and video recording of the test attempt. Faculty have similarly been circulating their own guidance to peers about how to teach online on the fly, sometimes with step-by-step instructions. Instructional design and technology administrators have emphasized that temporarily moving in-person classes to remote learning is different from designing and developing a course that is completely online. “Teaching well online requires a much more intentional arc of planning and learning around design and pedagogy,” Penelope Adams Moon, director of online learning strategy at UW’s Bothell campus, posted on Twitter. “We need stop-gap measures, but they aren’t the same as online teaching.” Sean Michael Morris, director of the Digital Pedagogy Lab at the University of Colorado at Denver, advised instructors to rethink grading around participation and attendance…

All N. American students/alumni/staff/faculty who would like to encourage colleges and universities to take stronger, pro-active action to #flattenthecurve of #covid19, even *before* there are cases in your community, please consider signing this petition. https://t.co/4PpNesHLXG — Maren L Friesen (@symbiomics) March 8, 2020

1/ The #CoronavirusOutbreak has prompted some colleges to cancel in-person classes. Follow this thread for a list of those institutions. — The Chronicle of Higher Education (@chronicle) March 9, 2020

Amherst campus will remain open. Students who wish to stay can petition to do so. According to the college communications, the concern is students returning to campus after traveling for break. It seems as though students who stay on campus are welcome https://t.co/CKFjXXBd92 — Kathleen O’Connor (@Dr_KOConnor) March 10, 2020

… not every college student has a home they can go to

… not every college student can just buy a plane ticket for NEXT MONDAY

… not every college student has broadband at home

… not every college student can eat without the meal plan/work study

… not every college student has their own computer

… not every college student owns their textbooks. Some have to go to the library for every reading.

… not every disabled student can get the accommodations they need in an online setting — Libby Morse (@madlibbs15) March 10, 2020

…not every college student has a laptop

…”they can join remote lectures on their phones” but not every college student has unlimited data — Dr. Kristjana (@kristjanahronn) March 10, 2020

Then there are the students who have homes they could go to, but that aren’t safe and that they make plans to avoid on scheduled breaks.

That one can’t even be estimated using financial aid stats. — Sarah ????????????? (@sosomanysarahs) March 10, 2020

Similar situation for me. Rural university in Iowa. I know a great deal about converting classes to online but how many will be able to take them in a pinch? Got an email today to prepare to do this. Not officially announced yet but I think it’s coming. — ??Nickie the Elder, Last of Her Name (@DocNickie) March 10, 2020

My analysis on the “early adapters”: that’s a lot of endowment money. https://t.co/ctML2o8Lda — Matt Dowell (@dowellml) March 10, 2020