They’re going for the kill. They want Michigan to end it. https://t.co/2fEoxIfqPm — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) March 10, 2020

There are also primaries today in Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington, but Michigan seems to be attracting the most media attention. Or maybe I’m just prejudiced, since that’s where I spent my first 15 years as a registered voter…

That looks a lot more like a crowd I’m used to seeing at Michigan Dem rallies. https://t.co/OPmcRtN6kY — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) March 10, 2020

As he’s endorsed by Harris, Booker and Whitmer, Biden pitches himself as a “bridge” between Trump and younger generations of leaders. https://t.co/gCgQAwdaGc — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) March 10, 2020

2020 is about saving the country and returning stability to the world with someone we know and trust, policies we all agree with Vice President Joe Biden is our safe bridge to the future I'm taking it#Biden2020 pic.twitter.com/sB3L6Eu9iQ — ?RiotWomenn? (@riotwomennn) March 10, 2020

There are about a dozen disagreements I have with Joe Biden. I’m angry that he even ran, monopolizing the attention that should have gone to younger, more diverse candidates. But, I believe he’s a good person and cares about me and wants my vote. I don’t think he sneers at me — Monjula Ray (@queerBengali) March 9, 2020

Obama saved the economy in 2009, so I assume this means Biden will cure coronavirus and then you'll shit on him for a decade because he didn't implement free college. https://t.co/8cNCDyD7NR — Malarkey Delenda Est (@agraybee) March 9, 2020

