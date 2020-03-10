Ryan Grim at The Intercept has an argument for why the Snake Lady should have endorsed Senator Sanders last Friday. He says Senator Warren should do it not to help Sanders, but for her own sake:

But Warren’s real power with Biden rests in what she’s capable of doing to him politically, and for him politically — not in the goodwill a nonendorsement of Sanders might generate with the Biden camp. Warren’s longterm threat to Biden and the party establishment is only as strong as her ties to the progressive movement, and the same is true of an eventual endorsement of Biden. Her value in a general election to Biden is her ability to bring Biden the progressive vote and help him unite the disparate wings of the party. Clearly, then, Warren is more valuable to Biden as an eventual endorser if she can actually bring progressives with her, and the most effective way she can do that is if she has endorsed and campaigned for Sanders. The same calculation was true in 2016. Warren’s endorsement of Clinton would have been more valuable to Clinton had Warren originally endorsed Sanders, and would have had more of a unifying effect than it ultimately did. Had Warren endorsed Sanders first, she’d likely have been able to bring more Sanders people with her when she switched to Clinton.

Wait a minute, what kind of hot garbage is this? Sanders himself campaigned for Clinton, as he and his supporters are quick to remind everyone. So, if Sanders couldn’t bring his own people when he endorsed and campaigned for Clinton, how could Warren have done so?

The error in Grim’s logic results from conflating progressives with Sanders supporters, a common enough mistake inside and outside the progressive movement. Maybe what he’s really trying to say to Warren is this: progressives belong to Sanders, so endorse him now, or lose your political power. It’s a stick clumsily disguised as a carrot, but it’s more subtle than a snake emoji.

Anyhoo, regardless of how the primary shakes out, I’m feeling more hopeful about the progressive movement in Democratic politics these days, over the long haul, anyway. The primary isn’t over, but Sanders hasn’t been able to generate turnout as advertised so far. Where turnout surged, it seemed mostly driven by anti-Sanders panic toward Biden.

If Sanders face-plants today and a week from today as is now expected, the Sanders era in progressive politics will be over. And even though I don’t despise Sanders like a lot of y’all do (he and Biden are both in my “meh” bucket, for different reasons), I’m so very fucking ready for the next chapter to begin.

It’s not healthy for a political faction to be so closely associated with an individual, even if that person is bathed in golden saintliness (which no politician is). So, I’m thinking ahead and wondering what the progressive movement will look like when Sanders is no longer the face of it.

I know Sanders’ younger supporters like AOC aren’t everyone’s cup of tea, but she seems to get the necessity of coalition building — and in being a member of the Democratic Party. That’s good! And it shifts the dynamic in an important way.

AOC and her squad-mates are young, and they’ve made mistakes. But while they chafe against the party’s leaders sometimes, they don’t fundamentally define themselves in opposition to the party. That’s an important difference between them and Sanders.

In the progressive future, there will be “establishment” vs. “insurgent” candidates in primaries up and down the ticket, but that’s normal. These fights represent real differences in policies and approaches, and battling it out over those differences — within the party and in nondestructive ways — puts the “progress” in “progressive.”

It works, too. Sanders has a thin legislative record, as his detractors delight in pointing out, but the Democratic Party has moved to the left, despite our big tent being stuffed to the gills with GOP refugees who fled the crazy and have their own agendas.

People like Warren get that, and if Sanders had stayed on the sidelines and passed the torch to her, we might be looking at an ascendant era of progressive politics that much sooner. But it was not to be, partly due to Sanders’ success in branding himself as the face of progressive politics in America, for Ryan Grim and too many others.

Speaking for myself, but I know I’m not alone here: as depressing as it is that the quadrennial reality TV show called America’s Next President has sifted down to three old white men and will soon winnow down to two, that state isn’t sustainable, given the demographic and actuarial realities.

The next chapter in progressive politics (and center-left and conservadem politics too, for that matter) won’t be written exclusively by men who are more rooted in the 20th century than the 21st, and that changes things too.

Rather than establishing pluralities around personalities, maybe a more diverse coalition that includes people like Ayanna Pressley, Katie Porter and Ro Khanna can keep building consensus and getting things done within the party. And maybe their advocacy and achievements will fuel their rise through the ranks so that future contests will be focused more on policy and results and less on ideology and a single person. I hope so, anyway.