Hard for me to believe that Trump attacking Biden for being senile is effective, given how obviously senile Trump is. I also question the wisdom of idiotic personal attacks during what could be the beginning of a pandemic that the Trumpies have aided and abetted with their incompetence.

Here’s the music topic of the day….The other day at the supermarket I heard the One Eskimo song “Kandi”, which samples from Candi Staton’s cover of Patsy Cline’s “He Called Me Baby”. It got me to thinking of one of my favorite musical topics: soul covers of country songs. My favorite of all time is the holiest of holies, Al Green doing “For the Good Times”. Second is Etta James doing “Almost Persuaded”. What are your favorites?

Any good examples of country covers of soul songs — there’s a bunch of Gram Parsons related ones both with the Byrds and the Flying Burrito Brothers…any others? And what do people think of that cover of “Tennessee Whiskey” Chris Stapleton does where he changes the tune so that it sounds like “I’d Rather Go Blind”? It’s halfway to being a soul cover of a country song, and I like it a lot.

Trying to double down on the Senate fundraising here. I think it’s the most important thing we can do right now for November.

Give here to the Balloon Juice Senate fund which is split between the eventual Democratic nominees in Maine, Iowa, NC, Arizona, Georgia, and Colorado and….just added Montana! Feel free to split it up however you like. And you can use a burner email, as the kids say, if you don’t want to get too much campaign email. (You can also unsubscribe.)