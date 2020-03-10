Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

Yes we did.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail.

We have all the best words.

Mission Accomplished!

Also, too.

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

A snarling mass of vitriolic vicious jackals

Lighten up, Francis.

This Blog Goes to 11…

The Math Demands It!

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

Good luck with your asparagus.

The revolution will be supervised.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

This is a big f—–g deal.

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

Too inconsequential to be sued

Han shot first.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – Eric S. – Washington DC

On The Road – Eric S. – Washington DC

by | 6 Comments

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

Good morning everyone,

Today we’re in my neck of the woods.

I was in DC to lobby for low income heating and energy assistance on behalf of the utility where I work. It was my 2nd trip to DC. My first is over 15 years. My first on business.

Pic 1 is at the Indonesian consulate across from my hotel. It is Dewi Saraswati, Goddess of Knowledge. I hope some of her gift on my trip.

The 2nd pic is of the Capitol building as I was walking to dinner the first night.

On The Road - Eric S. - Washington DC 1

Dewi Saraswati, Goddess of Knowledge

On The Road - Eric S. - Washington DC

Capitol building

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • bjacques
  • eclare
  • JPL
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    6Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.