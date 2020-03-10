On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Good morning everyone,

Today we’re in my neck of the woods.

I was in DC to lobby for low income heating and energy assistance on behalf of the utility where I work. It was my 2nd trip to DC. My first is over 15 years. My first on business.

Pic 1 is at the Indonesian consulate across from my hotel. It is Dewi Saraswati, Goddess of Knowledge. I hope some of her gift on my trip.

The 2nd pic is of the Capitol building as I was walking to dinner the first night.