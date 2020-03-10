BREAKING: Harvard classes will move online starting March 23 due to a growing global coronavirus outbreak, University President Lawrence S. Bacow announced in an email Tuesday morning. The University has asked students not to return from spring break. https://t.co/rKkapq50nt — The Harvard Crimson (@thecrimson) March 10, 2020

Harvard has world class epidemiology, infectious disease and public health talent readily and abundantly available.

Harvard has a global footprint.

Harvard as an institutional will not be consumed by Trumpian dignity wraiths.

Other large, globally branded universities are making similar decisions.

As the big, globe spanning and influencing private universities are making decisions, I think paying attention to their actions and decisions is a productive source of revealed preferences and good faith information.

The CDC is telling people at high risk to start getting ready for isolation in place:

“This virus is capable of spreading easily and sustainably from person to person … and there’s essentially no immunity against this virus in the population,” Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, told reporters on a conference call…. The CDC is recommending people with underlying conditions or who are over 60 to stock up on medications, household items and groceries to stay at home “for a period of time,” she said. The U.S. government recommended travelers with underlying health conditions avoid taking any cruises anywhere in the world. “We also recommend people at higher risk avoid non-essential travel, such as long plane trips,” she said…. a top CDC official said Monday, recommending that people over 60 and anyone with chronic medical conditions buckle down for a lengthy stay home.

Treat right now like the few days before a hurricane comes ashore in terms of prep.