Joe Biden's day so far: – Wins Mississippi & Missouri in blowouts

– Biden strong in Michigan

– #MichiganVotes still coming in

– The primary race could be over tonight

– Biden tells heckler he's "full of shit"

– I love Joe Biden

– Trump is going to prison

– It's still only 8:45pm — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) March 11, 2020

I’m not saying it’s the lead on every news channel, but…

#BREAKING: Bernie Sanders loses Michigan presidential primary pic.twitter.com/BCdphuXHOK — Freep Sports (@freepsports) March 11, 2020

And here I didn’t think the snowbirds had returned to their summer homes at Traverse City’s world-renowned golf clubs!

97% of precincts counted in Grand Traverse County, home of Sanders endorser Michael Moore’s film festival. 2016: Sanders 65%, Clinton 33%

2020: Biden 48%, Sanders 43% — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) March 11, 2020

Joe Biden scores a crucial win in the Michigan primary in a blow to Bernie Sanders. Michigan is the biggest prize in today's voting, with 125 delegates at stake. https://t.co/KWHIhIGlcW — The Associated Press (@AP) March 11, 2020

So, once again brokered convention talk going puff the magic dragon. — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) March 11, 2020

Not a fluke, they just hated Hillary, they never liked Bernie. https://t.co/pbtYRITaRX — Malarkey Delenda Est (@agraybee) March 11, 2020

WATCH: @NicolleDWallace reacts to Joe Biden's projected victory in Michigan's Democratic primary: "Donald Trump got himself impeached so that tonight wouldn't happen. Donald Trump got impeached so that he wouldn't have to run against Joe Biden." pic.twitter.com/EyHJlp8IPm — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 11, 2020





In Michigan turnout is through the roof – 314,808 more ballots this year were cast than at the same period in 2016, for a 79% increase. Democratic primary voters are 🔥. https://t.co/VdzUnymAqm — adrienneelrod (@adrienneelrod) March 10, 2020

The reversal of fortune outstate for Sanders is incredible. 40-point swings in some counties. https://t.co/NZW9m7X1gp — Zach Gorchow (@ZachGorchow) March 11, 2020

Now the question is whether or not Bernie Sanders really cares about the country. If he does, we will see him quickly endorse Joe Biden and suspend his campaign. — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) March 11, 2020

It’s Warren’s fault that Bernie lost Oakland County…which he lost in 2016. https://t.co/5z7tbm5hcN — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) March 11, 2020

There is a leftist organization, founded in the 1970’s, dedicated to doing just that. But, starting about a week after the 2016 election, Democratic Socialists of America was co-opted by people dedicated to discrediting the Democratic Party. https://t.co/Iax6cVRnTF — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) March 10, 2020

Get them RTs bro pic.twitter.com/4D8MYFW0Qa — Autophagic for the People (@davidabenner) March 10, 2020

