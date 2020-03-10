I had my annual eye exam today. I go to the big teaching hospital here in Rochester because I think they’re good, and because I have some minor issues that I want them to monitor.

Our health plan recently added a new eye care option. I reviewed it when it was first offered and, to me, it appeared to be a way to buy glasses on what was essentially an installment plan. So we opted for the low-level option of the plan, the benefits of which I promptly forgot.

When I checked in, there was a big hassle to make sure that the information about this new plan was in their system. As the young and obviously very good optometrist assigned to my case examined my eyes, she thought that one of my optic nerves was bigger than the other. Then, instead of having a discussion about what that means, we had a discussion about the fucking insurance. You see, the new eye plan is for regular checkups, but the imaging she wanted to order was not covered by the eye insurance, it was covered by our general medical plan. And was it a high deductible plan, she asked with baited breath? No, I said, to her palpable relief. I also noted that whatever plan I have, I also have thing called “cash”, so let me have the study and we’ll deal with the fallout later. Sure, she told me, but be sure to have the receptionist change your billing to bill your medical insurance instead of the eye plan.

Long story short, I had the study, there was no issue with my eyes, but now there’s a baseline in my chart in case anything changes. I received good quality care, because I have good insurance and the money to pay for a few extra tests if my insurance doesn’t cover it.

I realize this is a nothingburger story compared to what some of you have shared in the comments, and what I have shared about my family. Still: every. fucking. thing. — everything — about our healthcare system includes an insurance-related hassle. Think of the bandwidth occupied in my smart young optometrist’s brain — places in her brain that should be used to remember new therapies and advances in care — that are instead housing little details about insurance plans.

Democrats just have to do something about this. And, I realize it sounds simplistic, but Medicare for All or something like it is a fine platform to run on. I make my living understanding complex software, and consulting with companies and individuals who want me to create or modify complex software. I explain the basics to them and then they ask me what to do. The subtext of most conversations I have with clients is “just fucking fix it.” In the end, despite the nit-picking and concern trolling that every Democratic healthcare plan receives, that’s what people want. Just fucking fix it. Take away the anxiety that we feel about cost every time we enter a doctor’s office. Take away the sword of Damocles — the fear of financial ruin — hanging over our heads when we get a serious diagnosis from a physician. My main concern about Biden is simply that he doesn’t understand that we’re 10 years out from Obamacare and the electorate is ready for the next step.

(And, yes, I went to a teaching hospital during the start of a pandemic. My hands are chapped by the hand sanitizer I used, but Rochester hasn’t had a confirmed case yet, so I’m hoping this is still the calm before the storm. I have an annual physical tomorrow, so I’m living on a prayer, I guess.)