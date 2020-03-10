Italy has banned weddings and funerals for 16 million people. Japan has closed schools for a month. France and Iraq have banned public gatherings. The U.N. has canceled all physical meetings to address climate change. Americans are uncertain what to do about Coachella. https://t.co/xFR45Z8dZk — James Hamblin (@jameshamblin) March 8, 2020



Looks like it’ll probably be moved to October:

The move would attempt to preserve an event that’s become the world’s highest-grossing festival in recent years https://t.co/d9KeQxrJ5v — TIME (@TIME) March 10, 2020

Can’t figure out a screenshot, but this has been TRENDING on Twitter all day (in case of widespread social quarantines, I guess…

#PlayWithLife

>Ready to #PlayWithLife? Create, explore, and be YOU with @TheSims!

There are now 728 cases of #coronavirus in the United States pic.twitter.com/Vuw4DCyzgq — CNN Early Start (@EarlyStart) March 10, 2020

The State Department is urging Americans not to board cruise ships as coronavirus cases rise across the US. The warning is particularly for people with underlying health conditions, the department said in an advisory. https://t.co/9h9vIYYCxp — CNN International (@cnni) March 10, 2020

People need to plan for how they & their families will cope with #Covid19, @CDCgov's @DrNancyM_CDC urged today. The virus will likely be around into next year & a lot of Americans will be exposed, she warned. https://t.co/PQamYvWIOc — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) March 9, 2020

well we're getting to the point where businesses are showing more responsibility to the public than the federal government https://t.co/2uTbpdu3NR — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) March 10, 2020

Italy has been put under a dramatic total lockdown, as the coronavirus spreads in the country. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced that he is extending restrictions already in place in the north. https://t.co/bEc4SrfSWj — CNN International (@cnni) March 10, 2020





This is bracingly correct, from someone in a firsthand position to know. Neither our political nor our financial systems have priced in the idea that this really can happen here. https://t.co/1grFRquJ1V — Jeremy COVID-19 IS NOT LIKE FLU Konyndyk (@JeremyKonyndyk) March 10, 2020

"“What we need to look at in terms of those who tested positive again is concerns over the authenticity of their negative results,” he said" Top coronavirus doctor: Patients with high blood pressure at greater risk of dying https://t.co/iqOicxrsHh — ɪᴀɴ ᴍ ᴍᴀᴄᴋᴀʏ, ᴘʜᴅ 🦠🤧🧬🥼🦟 (@MackayIM) March 10, 2020

Politics, once again, trumps science:

Pence urged Netanyahu not to target U.S. with coronavirus quarantine, but "go global" – my story on @newsisrael13 and @axios https://t.co/JnBu7qWl2e — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) March 9, 2020

Russia has also instituted a two-week quarantine for everyone entering the RF from affected countries, including Italy, a favorite of Russian tourists. https://t.co/UzeqtJK4h6 — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) March 9, 2020

India's battle against the #coronavirus has many obstacles – large crowds, a stretched health system and inadequate infrastructure. But no less deadly, a familiar foe is back: misinformation and fake news https://t.co/HvF06dMRVZ pic.twitter.com/UMMPw9Zh3E — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 10, 2020

This is a nice piece about the work to develop a #Covid19 vaccine but it doesn't mention the fact that in addition to designing/testing a vax, it then must be made. In mass amounts; takes time. People need to be honest/realistic about the time to vaccine. https://t.co/YIztmJmc2J — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) March 8, 2020

Exactly this! Who has mass production capacity sitting around idle, waiting to be deployed. Oh, right. No one. https://t.co/IbLz8TpQaB — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) March 8, 2020

There is a "tipping point" before the coronavirus kills https://t.co/K2uLcL2g7d — Bloomberg (@business) March 10, 2020

Japan unveils $4 billion coronavirus package, not yet eyeing extra budget https://t.co/mc0nU4fzm9 pic.twitter.com/1W0UjV5A1N — Reuters (@Reuters) March 10, 2020

Spectators will be kept away from the Olympic flame-lighting ceremony in Ancient Olympia on Thursday because of the coronavirus. https://t.co/Bkt9GohRt9 — ABC News (@ABC) March 10, 2020

2. That's key because many recovered #Covid19 patients test positive by PCR for days, even weeks. Knowing whether they pose an infection risk is critical.

German group also could not isolate virus from stool, blood or urine samples.

Also found fast antibody rise — days 6-12. — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) March 9, 2020

Italy’s decision to quarantine 1/4 of its population in response to #COVID19, paralyzing its economic heartland, will force factories in other parts of Europe to close & almost certainly tip the continent into recession. It is also testing Europe’s unityhttps://t.co/VFQbniEdmz — Microbes&Infection (@MicrobesInfect) March 9, 2020

THE BIG STORY: Coronavirus: Costa Fortuna cruise ship docks in Singapore | Coronavirus: No new cases outside Hubei for third straight day | Muhyiddin unveils Malaysia Cabinet https://t.co/yFoRMwA3AW — The Straits Times (@STcom) March 10, 2020

A Florida couple still aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship has filed a lawsuit against Princess Cruise Lines, accusing the company of gross negligence in allowing them to be exposed to coronavirus on the ship. https://t.co/wlU6cYuI6q — CNN (@CNN) March 10, 2020

😷 "There is no room for complacency."@WHO's China representative Dr. Galea says people of all ages, including younger people, must be vigilant against the #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/CT0MLoA1RB — QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) March 10, 2020

The Decameron is nominally about waiting out a plague, but the true meaning is that Dudes Rock — Connor Wroe Southard ???? (@ConnorSouthard) March 9, 2020