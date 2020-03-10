Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update (Informational / International) – Monday-Tuesday, March 9/10

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update (Informational / International) – Monday-Tuesday, March 9/10

by | 6 Comments

This post is in: 


Looks like it’ll probably be moved to October:

Can’t figure out a screenshot, but this has been TRENDING on Twitter all day (in case of widespread social quarantines, I guess…

#PlayWithLife
>Ready to #PlayWithLife? Create, explore, and be YOU with @TheSims!


Politics, once again, trumps science:

  • Chyron HR
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • prostratedragon
  • yellowdog

    6Comments

      Chyron HR

      If you’re scheduled to travel March 10 – April 30, 2020 and would like to change your plans, there is no fee to do so

      We should have this thing licked by May, right?

      OzarkHillbilly

      Top coronavirus doctor: Patients with high blood pressure at greater risk of dying

      Let’s see, COPD? Check. Prediabetic? Check. Allergic to anti-inflammatories? Check. High blood pressure? Boy, the hits just keep on coming.

      On the “good” side, I cancelled an early season day at the ballpark with my son (4/9, business man’s special, Dodgers) and taking my granddaughter to see a DaVinci exhibition at the STL Science Center.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Holy shit, I just saw that press briefing Trump gave at the CDC and that idiot claimed he was an expert on the disease because his uncle worked at MIT.

