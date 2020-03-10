Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update (Domestic) – Monday/Tuesday, March 9/10

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update (Domestic) – Monday/Tuesday, March 9/10

by | 27 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

And here we thought alcohol killed viruses…


(So has Ireland, but TBH Paddy’s Day parades are a recent, mostly tourism-based event in the Auld Sod. They’ve been a massive fixture here in Boston, and later NYC, since the 1700s. They started as a form of political protest — like a precursor of the Black Lives Matter marches.)

Speaking of public clownshows…


Since I’ve been doing this seven days a week, and update right around close-of-business hours for Asia, arguably Balloon Juice is doing a better coverage job than the Trump admin allows the CDC. Blessed!


The problem is that the crisis fits into his preexisting and deeply held worldview—that the media is always searching for a story to bring him down. Covid-19 is merely the latest instance, and he’s reacting in familiar ways. “So much FAKE NEWS!” Trump tweeted this morning. “He wants Justice to open investigations of the media for market manipulation,” a source close to the White House told me. Trump is also frustrated with his West Wing for not getting a handle on the news cycle. “He’s very frustrated he doesn’t have a good team around him,” a former White House official said. On Friday he forced out acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and replaced him with former House Freedom Caucus chair Mark Meadows. Trump thought the virus was “getting beyond Mick,” a person briefed on the internal discussions said. Trump has also complained that economic adviser Larry Kudlow is not doing enough to calm jittery markets. Last week Kudlow refused Trump’s request that Kudlow hold an on-camera press briefing, sources said. “Larry didn’t want to have to take questions about coronavirus,” a person close to Kudlow told me. “Larry’s not a doctor. How can he answer questions about something he doesn’t know?”

Trump found a willing surrogate in Kellyanne Conway, but Conway’s dubious claim on Friday that the virus “is being contained” only made the P.R. situation worse.

Trump’s efforts to take control of the story himself have so far failed. A source said Trump was pleased with ratings for the Fox News town hall last Thursday, but he was furious with how he looked on television. “Trump said afterwards that the lighting was bad,” a source briefed on the conversation said. “He said, ‘We need Bill Shine back in here. Bill would never allow this.’”…

But thus far Trump’s private concerns haven’t affected his public response. Pressure from the public health community is mounting on Trump to cancel his mass rallies, but Trump is pushing back. “He is going to resist until the very last minute,” a former West Wing official said. “He may take suggestions to stop shaking hands, but in terms of shutting stuff down, his position is: ‘No, I’m not going to do it.’”…

I don’t think any of the Extremely Public SCOTUS Catholics — Kavanaugh, Gorsuch, Roberts, Alito & Thomas — actually live in Georgetown, but IIRC they’re weekday attendees as well, so…


In fairness, the current decimation among Iran’s leadership is being blamed on the practice of jointly kissing religious shrines, and then each other, as a form of public political dominance. And South Korea’s worst outbreak seems to have taken off due to the members of a ‘secretive religious cult’ that covered up early infections rather than reporting them. So — and I say this as a person of faith — maybe a little less public piety and a little more private observance, just for the duration?

Hey, Repubs, remember the mysterious ‘carrier’ at CPAC / AIPAC?


(Can’t have been Sheldon Adelson, but am I allowed to fantasize it was someone who works for Adelson?)

The GOP is a death cult, but thank Murphy the Trickster God they’re not very good at it…

Our Glorious Economic System, asking the Important Questions: Do we need to update the HR handbook again?

  • Anne Laurie
  • Betty Cracker
  • debbie
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • JPL
  • Just One More Canuck
  • La Nonna
  • lexilis
  • Mary G
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • prufrock
  • Rusty
  • satby
  • WereBear
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

    27 Comments

      prufrock

      Out of morbid curiosity, I did some simple math to see what would happen if COVID-19 struck a vulnerable population; in this case, The Villages.

      As of 2018, The Villages had a population of 128,000 people. Let’s round that up to 130,000 for today. The average age of a Village resident is 72. The infection rate of COVID-19 is 40-70 percent. Let’s call it 50 percent for this exercise. The mortality rate for the 70-79 age range is 8 percent. Multiply the numbers together and you get 5200 dead Villagers (my new band name) as a result of COVID-19.

      Now one could argue that a seventy-five year old has had a long life. However, a seventy-five year old has a life expectancy of nearly nine years by national average, and given that The Villages is full of retired white people (98.4 percent!), the average dead Villager is giving up at least a decade  of living.

      I’m sure the survivors will still find a way to blame Obama.

      lexilis

      Thank you Anne Laurie. Your daily posts here on BJ are about the most concise and informative source that I have found for crucial information about Virus and its cascading effects in the US. There must be mountains of work involved in accessing, filtering, and integrating the info for these posts. I am sure I am not the only one who really appreciates what you are doing. I am a longtime reader of BJ (seldom posting), retired, living in Chiang Mai, Thailand. This country has its own problems attempting to deal with COVID-19. The tourist industry (already in bad condition before the virus) has completely collapsed. Visitors from China (Thailand’s largest, by far, source of incoming tourists) is down over 85% in Feb. The Thai government (a bunch of inept clowns that rivals even the republican shitshow in the US) claims there are only about 50 cases of COVID-19 in the country, but this claim is viewed with skepticism. The next few months here, as most everywhere, are going to be desperate.

      Rusty

      Anne, another grateful reader wants to thank you for these posts each day. I see a bump in the market based on a payroll tax cut. I guess that’s better than more money being only thrown at the rich, but it fails to address that for a lot of folks, they won’t be getting any pay at all. A payroll tax cut is useless to them. It also drives the social security and Medicare deficits. Hopefully when Nancy and Chuck get involved we get something better.

      WereBear

      @prufrock: Last night I advised a Jackal to not visit Florida. I got a flash yesterday morning that it’s brewing a perfect storm:

      • all those cruise ships
      • Disney World
      • high incidence of corrupt/incompetent local governments
      • all those seniors
      • high incidence of service jobs
      • no labor protections
      • high rates of poverty; people will work to eat
      • high rate of uninsured; people can’t afford testing or care
      • home of government like Matt Gaetz

       

      And I could go on; I lived there for ten years. Florida has this bizarre attitude towards its own citizens; they rely on them to keep the visitor dollars flowing, but hate them for not being rich visitors.

      My mother lived in New York when she broke her leg; and even though she didn’t have much of a job, NY took care of her. She agreed when I pointed out, “In Florida, they would have shot you like a horse.”

      La Nonna

      Things are moving fast here in Puglia, we have been self isolating for about 10 days, had one member of the household do enough shopping for 2-3 weeks, all public functions closed, no leaving our home for now, full tank of gas, plenty of food, water, dogfood, etc.

      As oldsters, 70, with some underlying health conditions, we fully understand that aggressive treatments will be rationed if necessary, and tilted towards younger people.  We are fine with this, Italy’s healthcare system has  given us 10 years of wonderful care we could never have received in NYC…one of the reasons we came here to live.  The lockdown is a community effort now, tough in a country where hello is a hug and a kiss on both cheeks.

      Betty Cracker

      @prufrock: Same. Just read in The Tampa Bay Times that Publix is now limiting the purchase of the following items to two per customer:

      • Hand soaps and sanitizers
      • Rubbing alcohol
      • Facial masks and gloves
      • Disinfectant wipes and sprays
      • Aerosol disinfectant sprays
      • Facial tissues
      • Cups, plates and utensils
      • Bleach

      People were panic buying. Good for Publix. My hubby stopped by Publix on the way home yesterday and reported that it was way emptier than usual. I guess everyone already did their panic buying, or else they’re decimating supplies at Winn Dixie.

      Here’s what I wish our shitty governor and useless legislature would at least consider: limiting entry and exit from the vast retirement communities. People would squawk, and it would be a logistical nightmare. But once the virus starts circulating in those places, it’s going to kill a lot of people.

      I mentioned yesterday in another thread that my husband’s mother and an auntie live in a 55+ community near The Villages. I’m so afraid for them. They’re concerned but not panicky. We’re on standby to bring them stuff if they decide to isolate themselves.

      My side of the family’s elders have mostly chosen to live in sparsely populated swamps like we do (we should change our last name to Shrek). Don’t know how much that will help. They’re Fox News addled people who aren’t taking this seriously so far.

      Mary G

      Republicans want to cut the payroll tax because they love corporations who will benefit, plus it gives them cover to cut Social Security benefits if, Dog forbid, Twitler is reelected

      ETA: I second everyone complimenting Anne Laurie on these updates. I am in awe of the amount of reading involved in finding all this information and learn something every day.

      satby

      It’s becoming very obvious that the lack of testing is a deliberate strategy, not just incompetence. They’re gambling that the virus will be mild for most citizens, and that deaths in vulnerable populations will be mostly attributed to their underlying heath problems, and without tests to confirm Covid-19 they really think no one will know for sure. What I fail to understand is why the professionals at the CDC seem to be so effectively muzzled. There should be a cascade of whistleblowers about this.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Trump’s razor –  Needy Imin  is personally at risk on this one; old,  iffy health, own hotel chains, needs to get reelected to stay out of prison,  and Trump is a coward whose always been protected by expendable minions. Trump is to terrified to think rationally and all this BS is to hide it.

      Anne Laurie

      @satby: What I fail to understand is why the professionals at the CDC seem to be so effectively muzzled. There should be a cascade of whistleblowers about this.

      My guess?

      • Most of the ‘disruptive’ potential whistleblowers have been purged;
      • The remaining staffers are terrified of being outed as ‘troublemakers’; and
      • Everybody’s so overwhelmed with the most basic ‘keeping the lights on’ tasks that nobody’s got the time to notice what’s not being discussed in the World Outside
      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Mary G: Over thinking it; they love tax cuts because tax cuts are the only positive action allowed by their dogma.  In Conservative Land “Government is NEVER the solution but the problem”, except we’re in a situation were government effort is the only solution.

      JPL

      Anne, thank you.  GA cases apparently jumped over night from six to seventeen presumptive.   Most of those are in counties in or near Atlanta.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @satby: The highest mortality rate is among the Republican’s own voting base. It’s quite possible they will lose 2020 simply on elder voter mortality if this gets out of hand. This isn’t the Republicans doing some clever strategy, it’s their beliefs don’t let them govern.

      Betty Cracker

      @debbie: Faucci is the only one I trust on that task force. He gently corrects Trump, and I suspect he hides his contempt because he wants to keep doing his job.

      debbie

      @Betty Cracker:

      I rewatched the video of Tump at the CDC. The doctors behind him kept straight faces, but their eyes never stopped drilling through the back of Trump’s head. They all know he’s an idiot.

