And here we thought alcohol killed viruses…

Boston cancels St. Patrick's Day parade https://t.co/iUn6xitsqI — Adam Gaffin (@universalhub) March 9, 2020



(So has Ireland, but TBH Paddy’s Day parades are a recent, mostly tourism-based event in the Auld Sod. They’ve been a massive fixture here in Boston, and later NYC, since the 1700s. They started as a form of political protest — like a precursor of the Black Lives Matter marches.)

Speaking of public clownshows…

Not only does the CDC not update its coronavirus stats on weekends–they only update it once a day at noon on weekdays! https://t.co/Ej2lI90iVl — Lindsay Beyerstein (@beyerstein) March 9, 2020



Since I’ve been doing this seven days a week, and update right around close-of-business hours for Asia, arguably Balloon Juice is doing a better coverage job than the Trump admin allows the CDC. Blessed!

The word, Chinese, does not appear on this website. The coronavirus in question is called #COVID19 . https://t.co/tzQVVRSolU — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) March 10, 2020

The fact that the press all called the 1912 flu outbreak "the Spanish flu" actively helped the virus spread It meant that months after its origin was no longer relevant people kept being hypervigilant about travel and shipping from Spain and misallocating their resources https://t.co/WcMQixqbd2 — Arthur Chu (@arthur_affect) March 9, 2020

Oh boy: The Trump Administration Is Stalling an Intel Report That Warns the U.S. Isn’t Ready for a Global Pandemic https://t.co/TpbynAHR3v — Laura Walker ??????? ?????????????? (@LauraWalkerKC) March 10, 2020

This right here is exactly why I am concerned about the US failure to roll out widespread #coronavirus testing. If there is a political need to have low #COVID19 case numbers and testing is intentionally limited, the results for public health could be catastrophic. https://t.co/OzJgHZILz8 — Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) March 9, 2020

NEW: Because we can’t get a straight answer from the Trump Administration, I have checked with lab companies. The best estimate is it will be 8 weeks before we have all the nationwide testing we need. — Andy Slavitt (@ASlavitt) March 9, 2020

Thinking back on outbreaks I've reported on (H5N1, anthrax, West Nile, SARS, H1N1, Ebola) and how different it felt that public health and the White House were aligned.

Then remembered AIDS and Reagan.

Suddenly realized why @gregggonsalves' voice is SO valuable right now. — Maryn McKenna (@marynmck) March 9, 2020

Trump is total meltdown. He told aides he thinks journalists want to get coronavirus on purpose to spread it to him on Air Force One. My latest:https://t.co/TTpT6sdnHS — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) March 9, 2020





… The problem is that the crisis fits into his preexisting and deeply held worldview—that the media is always searching for a story to bring him down. Covid-19 is merely the latest instance, and he’s reacting in familiar ways. “So much FAKE NEWS!” Trump tweeted this morning. “He wants Justice to open investigations of the media for market manipulation,” a source close to the White House told me. Trump is also frustrated with his West Wing for not getting a handle on the news cycle. “He’s very frustrated he doesn’t have a good team around him,” a former White House official said. On Friday he forced out acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and replaced him with former House Freedom Caucus chair Mark Meadows. Trump thought the virus was “getting beyond Mick,” a person briefed on the internal discussions said. Trump has also complained that economic adviser Larry Kudlow is not doing enough to calm jittery markets. Last week Kudlow refused Trump’s request that Kudlow hold an on-camera press briefing, sources said. “Larry didn’t want to have to take questions about coronavirus,” a person close to Kudlow told me. “Larry’s not a doctor. How can he answer questions about something he doesn’t know?” Trump found a willing surrogate in Kellyanne Conway, but Conway’s dubious claim on Friday that the virus “is being contained” only made the P.R. situation worse. Trump’s efforts to take control of the story himself have so far failed. A source said Trump was pleased with ratings for the Fox News town hall last Thursday, but he was furious with how he looked on television. “Trump said afterwards that the lighting was bad,” a source briefed on the conversation said. “He said, ‘We need Bill Shine back in here. Bill would never allow this.’”… But thus far Trump’s private concerns haven’t affected his public response. Pressure from the public health community is mounting on Trump to cancel his mass rallies, but Trump is pushing back. “He is going to resist until the very last minute,” a former West Wing official said. “He may take suggestions to stop shaking hands, but in terms of shutting stuff down, his position is: ‘No, I’m not going to do it.’”…

"We're working with the industries, and in particular those two industries, we're also talking to the hotel industry and some places actually will do well and some places probably won't do well at all" pic.twitter.com/4M8eAC0ze7 — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) March 9, 2020

We're going to have a hotel bailout, aren't we? I mean, it's not like the President own a hotel chain or anything… — emericle (@emericle) March 9, 2020

Curious why this hasn’t gotten more attn. Donald Trumps company is not solely but largely in the hospitality business. Hotels, resorts, clubs. This seems significant. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) March 9, 2020

Keeping people alive for the next few months is a slippery slope; soon they’ll want help staying alive all the time. https://t.co/0scFTqchMj — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) March 9, 2020

We need a WWII type response. We need alcohol hand rub! We need factories churning out PPE (gowns, gloves, masks), we need near proven therapies (remdesivir) stockpiled and a single IRB protocol distributed to 60 academic centers for trial and treatment. Not Tax Cuts!! #COVID19 — 𝙀𝙡𝙞 𝙋𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙘𝙝 🤚 🧼 (@eliowa) March 10, 2020

but nope. just, oh well, the president is determined to destroy the economy and kill our constituents, nothing to be done. — Noah Berlatsky (@nberlat) March 9, 2020

The press, especially text-based, must stop “translating” Trump and let more of his unfiltered, unaltered ramblings and incoherency through to the reader. Report on what he said and not what they think he meant. https://t.co/EJHCQgsAKJ — Matt Armstrong (@mountainrunner) March 10, 2020

A very bad idea. It’s not going to stimulate spending by consumers because people are going to hunker down. What they need is sick leave w/pay and affordable testing and care. In this case it does nothing but harm Social Security finances. https://t.co/HpqxYnlBBG — Joan McCarter (@joanmccarter) March 9, 2020

I don’t think any of the Extremely Public SCOTUS Catholics — Kavanaugh, Gorsuch, Roberts, Alito & Thomas — actually live in Georgetown, but IIRC they’re weekday attendees as well, so…

BREAKING: A D.C. priest has Coronavirus. He offered communion and shook hands with more than 500 worshippers last week and on February 24th. All worshippers who visited the Christ Church in Georgetown must self-quarantine. Church is cancelled for the first time since the 1800's — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) March 9, 2020



In fairness, the current decimation among Iran’s leadership is being blamed on the practice of jointly kissing religious shrines, and then each other, as a form of public political dominance. And South Korea’s worst outbreak seems to have taken off due to the members of a ‘secretive religious cult’ that covered up early infections rather than reporting them. So — and I say this as a person of faith — maybe a little less public piety and a little more private observance, just for the duration?

Exhibit A for the belief shared by all Republicans that all nonmilitary government spending is waste or fat that can be cut at zero cost. https://t.co/pg51bH5Iyt — Bruce Bartlett (@BruceBartlett) March 9, 2020

I doubt this was a decision so much as a lack of one. Not a matter of the option being presented and rejected as a matter of the option never being considered at all. Which is kind of worse. https://t.co/9DJce6kYtR — Jeremy COVID-19 IS NOT LIKE FLU Konyndyk (@JeremyKonyndyk) March 10, 2020

Hey, Repubs, remember the mysterious ‘carrier’ at CPAC / AIPAC?

Who the hell was this carrier? I’ve covered that conference a bunch of times. Most people do not get near every bigwig who attends. https://t.co/Treg9BQzjE — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) March 10, 2020

Weird how people on the Trump right are VERY eager to spread the name of the alleged whistleblower and VERY reticent to name the CPAC Patient Zero. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 9, 2020



(Can’t have been Sheldon Adelson, but am I allowed to fantasize it was someone who works for Adelson?)

The GOP is a death cult, but thank Murphy the Trickster God they’re not very good at it…

There's a lot going on here, but my favorite bit this Phoenix, Arizona dentist choosing a still from a Korean movie about dying in defense of Pyongyang https://t.co/CRwd3epacD — L Ron Hubbard's Space Jazz (@MenshevikM) March 9, 2020

Days after learning he had been exposed to a CPAC attendee with the coronavirus, Louie Gohmert led a group of kids around the Capitol https://t.co/Swbf3zcuZr — New York Magazine (@NYMag) March 10, 2020

Dr. Drew on the coronavirus: “Businesses are getting destroyed and people’s lives are being upended not by the virus, but by the panic. The panic must stop. And the press, they really somehow need to be held accountable because they are hurting people”pic.twitter.com/as2xu0Am8E — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 9, 2020

He really is Baghdad Bob https://t.co/iJ8ZIUhEdl — AdotSad (@AdotSad) March 9, 2020

Our Glorious Economic System, asking the Important Questions: Do we need to update the HR handbook again?