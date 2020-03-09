Like most of us, presumably, I really dislike hand dryers like these. They’ve been around forever, but most newer restaurants and bars have this type of model, which is called a jet air dryer.

The one that was around when most of us were kids, pictured above, is called a warm air dryer. This distinction may seem trivial, but it’s not.

There are two questions about these things. First, does the method of drying make a difference to the cleanliness of your hands? Second, does one of them spread more viruses and bacteria around than the other?

Here are two studies published in legitimate scientific journals that address these questions. The first was from 2000, where the authors determined that using paper towels, rotary cloth towels, warm air dryers or no drying method at all made no difference in the amount of goo left on hands. The second, from 2015, showed that jet air dryers caused “significantly greater and further dispersal” of goo around the bathroom than warm air dryers.

I’m not a scientist or a doctor, and I’m not trying to tell anyone to stop washing their hands. I’m just saying that when I walk into a restroom with one of those jet dryers, I’m going to be damn careful about my handwashing and about what I touch after I wash hands. And I might use some hand sanitizer after I leave the room.

Speaking of hand sanitizer, lots of the stuff on the market isn’t recommended by the CDC for COVID-19 because it uses benzalkonium chloride as the cleaning agent instead of the recommended 60% alcohol. I was wondering about making my own since apparently people are hoarding it. Here are the WHO guidelines for a simple solution of either 80% or 75% alcohol hand sanitizer. The main ingredient for the 80% version is 96% ethanol, which is basically Everclear. The other ingredients are small amounts of glycerin and hydrogen peroxide.

(By the way, the article that referenced the studies mentioned above completely conflates the two questions I asked here, which goes to show that a lot of science journalism is bad.)