Rosie Update

Rosie has been under the weather lately, with some vomiting and a lot of water drinking the past few days, so I took her to the vet today for some bloodwork. While we were there, they asked me a bunch of questions about her behavior, and I had to have a candid talk about Rosie.

Unlike Thurston and Lily, Rosie is very difficult to gauge whether or not she is feeling well, because she is such a bitch. Thurston and Lily like to cuddle, want to be on my lap, etc. Rosie just saunters around the house chugging haterade. And I don’t say this in a mean way, or to denigrate Rosie- I found her abandoned in the woods, it was clear she was abused, she has hip pain, and she’s just snarly. That doesn’t mean she is a bad dog or an unhappy dog, just that she is feisty and her own damned boss. She’ll bite me if I walk to close to her because she was probably kicked in the past, she doesn’t sleep in the bed anymore because she bit me so much in the middle of the night, she’ll bite me if I try to pick her up, and it’s 50/50 is she bites me when I go to put on her leash. They’re not hard bites, and the snarling is much scarier, but she doesn’t break the skin or hurt. Just a shot across the bow.

If she were a person she would just walk around the house scowling and when you make eye contact blurt out “WHATEVER ASSHOLE.” And again, I am ok with this. She’s not a bad dog, and she LOVES LOVES LOVES Tammy and my dad, and she likes treats and to go out and to sleep, so she is happy, she’s just not gonna win any Miss Charming awards. I know this is weird and hard for some people to understand, but while she is a “pet,” she is a living being with her own history and her own feelings and the two of us get along pretty well, considering. Not all dogs are gonna be your goofy, cuddly golden retriever.

So when they asked me all these questions, all I could really tell them is “she’s puked a couple times and is drinking lots of water.” The good news is, we ran some blood tests, and all she has is some minor pancreatitis. Basically, this boils down to her needing special food and some different pain meds, and we will continue on co-existing with the occasional side-eye as we pass each other in the house. Rosie is gonna keep on being her bad ass self for a little while longer.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2. 2.

      Avalune

      Awe poor Rosie.

      I never know how to answer when someone asks if Bella bites, or if she’s friendly. Does she bite? You? Probably. Is she friendly? To you? Doubtful. She’s quite friendly to me.

      Bella vomits more than she ought to. We’ve talked to the vet and had her tested and swapped to single protein foods/treats and tried different food but can’t seem to pinpoint her problem.

    3. 3.

      low-tech cyclist

      she’s just not gonna win any Miss Charming awards. I know this is weird and hard for some people to understand, but while she is a “pet,” she is a living being with her own history and her own feelings and the two of us get along pretty well, considering. Not all dogs are gonna be your goofy, cuddly golden retriever….we will continue on co-existing with the occasional side-eye as we pass each other in the house.

      I think it’s so cool that you see her that way.  She found the right person when she found you.

    4. 4.

      piratedan

      I think once you get past the 3 fur baby threshold, the laws of group dynamics indicate that you get one animal with a “grumpy as shit!” disposition.

    5. 5.

      Litlebritdifrnt

      In other words Rosie is a typical JRT.  My late Mother’s JRT Fran is just the same.  The only exception I have known is Molly, a delightful JRT who hangs out at the Cafe where I eat breakfast on Saturday mornings.

    6. 6.

      lurker dean

      glad to hear she is going to be okay.  she certainly found the right home, many wouldn’t be able to deal with her.  i remember being afraid for tunch when you first got rosie, but at least it’s worked out as far as steve is concerned.

    7. 7.

      laura

      Rosie’s watching out for Rosie as best she can with the tools and experience she’s accumulated. I love that you love her as she is and not as she compares to Lily.

      We have a pair of mostly indoors feral cats. Spots is big in size, tail and personality while Chiona is a runt of the litter, food insecure and mean because she’s a scardy-cat. Always ready to take a swipe, but eager for cuddling if conditions are right and she feels safe. We didn’t need 2 kiki’s but 2 kikis we’ve got along with the slightly used and some asshole abused weiner dog. Spouse and I are no prize either so it all seems like we’ve ended up with the only one’s would put up with us and that’s all right with me.

    8. 8.

      RA

      I love how patient and loving you are with your pets and all their quirks and proclivities. it is inspiring.

    9. 9.

      Nicole

      I remember when you thought you’d have to rehome her, but somehow, lo these many years later, you and she have worked it out. You’re good people.  You don’t expect the animal to be anything other than who they are, and that’s a real gift for an abandoned animal.

      And with a JRT, no less!  Not an easy breed.  As my aunt says, there’s a reason they’re football-shaped.

    10. 10.

      J R in WV

      Glad Rosie will probably be grouchy around the Cole household for some time to come. I bet if you had pancreatitis and aching joints you would be bitey too!

      Thanks for taking good care of her even tho she bites you some.

    11. 11.

      khead

      @piratedan:

      Yeah, my wife hasn’t been able to touch our youngest girl kitteh for 4 years now.  The kitteh just decided “Nope” one day and that was that.   She seems perfectly happy to be here otherwise.

    14. 14.

      J R in WV

      Our first dog was a little furball I rescued from a local Dairy Queen where she was trying to make a living off of hot dog ends in a cold and miserable February. We named her Ragamuffin, Muffin for short. Dark Gray curly coat, and her right hind leg was never quite right, she would pick it up against her stomach if she wanted to move faster.

      She was affectionate, warm, sweet, not a Rosie type of dog. But when someone strange asked wife “Does she bite?” wife would always answer “She usually does what I tell her to.” Which, you note, doesn’t actually answer that question directly. She kept many a would-be evangelist off our front porch!!

    15. 15.

      Sandia Blanca

      I first started reading this here fine blog right around the time you found Rosie, so I have a very soft spot in my heart for her, and I’m glad to hear she’s got some more mileage on her tired body. She deserves a comfortable home, and that is what you’ve given her.

    18. 18.

      Avalune

      I can’t remember if I told you guys about how our third floor neighbor’s JRT Pebbles got into a habit of greeting Leto when he’d come home from work every day pre-accident and while Leto was in the hospital the dog would drag the lady to the stairs and wait for Leto every day.

      My old supervisor had a JRT too. Very much a British dog. Liked her tea and toast every day.

      They definitely have a personality and are their own dog.

    19. 19.

      VOR

      I’ve got a senior cat who just adores the humans in our family. We’ve had him since he was a kitten in the same house, same environment. All you need to do is look at him and he plops on the floor, shows you his belly, and starts purring. Loud. Sleeps with me every night. Falls asleep in the laps of visitors to the house.

      However, if you try to pull something from under him, like a piece of paper or a sheet, and he gets confused and might attack even one of his people. I joke he has “kitty Alzheimers”, like he forgets this is one of his beloved humans for a second and only remembers after the attack starts. He completely loses his furry mind at the vet and attacks anything and everyone. I call it “puma mode”. He has to be sedated every time.

    20. 20.

      Chip Daniels

      Sometimes we need a reminder that dogs are their own selves, and don’t exist for our pleasure. Both of our dogs have their own peculiarities and we just have to roll with it.

    21. 21.

      Aziz, light!

      Cole, I think you should be made permanent director of a national licensing board that screens humans carefully before granting them permission to own pets. Board will have power to remove abused or neglected pets from the home and fine or jail the owners accordingly.

    22. 22.

      Chief Oshkosh

      I had a cat just like you describe Rosie. Mean, crafty, and would kill a varmint just to watch it die.

       

      Man I miss that cat.

    23. 23.

      trnc

      If she were a person she would just walk around the house scowling and when you make eye contact blurt out “WHATEVER ASSHOLE.”

      What’s “millennial” in dog years?

    27. 27.

      TaMara (HFG)

      With a long history of rescues, I’ve had several that the best I could say was, they are safe, they are loved and they can do their own thing. They were never soft and snuggly. And it didn’t matter.

      My 16-year-old Emma kitteh has pancreatitis -CBD oil has eased her bouts of it and shortened their duration. She went from having them monthly to maybe every 4 to six months. She’s even putting on weight.

      My vet also gave us an herbal mixture that seems to stop the vomiting and pain when she has a bout. Not much else you can do.

      If you want the info on her protocol, you know where to find me. 💖

    28. 28.

      geg6

      I LOVE ROSIE! ♥️  She was very sweet with me when I was at your place.  She liked me scritching her little head and she kept coming back for more.  But I get it.  Lovey has a bit of that in her.  She got really pissed at me the other day when I gave her her insulin shot all wrong.  She moved a little when I went to put the needle in and I hit the wrong spot and it had to have hurt because the needle was bent when I pulled it out.  She growled her meanest growl, curled her lip, showed her teeth and tried to bite me but I was quick.  But I was seriously scared I was going to lose a finger.  She steered clear of me the rest of the evening.  But she forgave me because she curled right up against me when I went to bed.

    31. 31.

      OldDave

      I’ll have to ask SWMBO to comment later on (or just email Cole – I’m sure he’ll love that).  As I recall one of our pack had pancreatitis with difficulty eating most foods.  We made gelatin using beef (chicken?) broth for her to eat, and she loved it.  Beef Jello doesn’t sound all that tasty to me, but it worked for her.

    34. 34.

      Chip Daniels

      @geg6:

      I saw a cartoon once where a guy was at the Pearly Gates and discovers that God is a giant dog.

      And God smiles and says, “What, our endlessly forgiving, forever joyous and loving nature wasn’t a tipoff?”

    37. 37.

      MoxieM

      Oh yah. Murphy and Rosie would fail to get along famously.

      I tried to trim the hair on the paw Murph was licking too much last night, and got a warning shot across the bow. Mind, she’s never actually bitten me, but she’s certainly threatened. Me, and others. Which is also why I have so much confidence in her as my personal “livestock” guardian dog (I am the livestock in the equation.)

      If anyone were foolish enough to try and hurt me or something in her presence, I have no doubt she’d rip their face off. But it doesn’t make her a cuddly pup!  She will, every now and then, ask for ear skritches, which I am honored to provide.

      Gotta love dogs.

    38. 38.

      tomtofa

      John, do you give her Carprofen, Cosequin and fish oil? May help with the hip pain, and thus some of the grouchiness. If you go the Carprofen route, get the generic – half the price of branded ($35 vs $70) a month. You probably know all this already.

