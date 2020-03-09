Rosie has been under the weather lately, with some vomiting and a lot of water drinking the past few days, so I took her to the vet today for some bloodwork. While we were there, they asked me a bunch of questions about her behavior, and I had to have a candid talk about Rosie.

Unlike Thurston and Lily, Rosie is very difficult to gauge whether or not she is feeling well, because she is such a bitch. Thurston and Lily like to cuddle, want to be on my lap, etc. Rosie just saunters around the house chugging haterade. And I don’t say this in a mean way, or to denigrate Rosie- I found her abandoned in the woods, it was clear she was abused, she has hip pain, and she’s just snarly. That doesn’t mean she is a bad dog or an unhappy dog, just that she is feisty and her own damned boss. She’ll bite me if I walk to close to her because she was probably kicked in the past, she doesn’t sleep in the bed anymore because she bit me so much in the middle of the night, she’ll bite me if I try to pick her up, and it’s 50/50 is she bites me when I go to put on her leash. They’re not hard bites, and the snarling is much scarier, but she doesn’t break the skin or hurt. Just a shot across the bow.

If she were a person she would just walk around the house scowling and when you make eye contact blurt out “WHATEVER ASSHOLE.” And again, I am ok with this. She’s not a bad dog, and she LOVES LOVES LOVES Tammy and my dad, and she likes treats and to go out and to sleep, so she is happy, she’s just not gonna win any Miss Charming awards. I know this is weird and hard for some people to understand, but while she is a “pet,” she is a living being with her own history and her own feelings and the two of us get along pretty well, considering. Not all dogs are gonna be your goofy, cuddly golden retriever.

So when they asked me all these questions, all I could really tell them is “she’s puked a couple times and is drinking lots of water.” The good news is, we ran some blood tests, and all she has is some minor pancreatitis. Basically, this boils down to her needing special food and some different pain meds, and we will continue on co-existing with the occasional side-eye as we pass each other in the house. Rosie is gonna keep on being her bad ass self for a little while longer.