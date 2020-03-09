Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Not all heroes wear capes.

This is a big f—–g deal.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

It’s a tarp!

We have all the best words.

Just a few bad apples.

We still have time to mess this up!

This is how realignments happen…

What fresh hell is this?

Verified, but limited!

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

A snarling mass of vitriolic vicious jackals

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

Peak wingnut was a lie.

No one could have predicted…

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

The Math Demands It!

Han shot first.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – mad citizen – Winter Snow February 26 2020 Fishers Indiana

On The Road – mad citizen – Winter Snow February 26 2020 Fishers Indiana

by | 10 Comments

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

Good morning everyone,

We were on the southern edge of this week’s snowstorm as it made it’s way across the U.S. this week. These photos are from Wednesday, February 26 at the local park a mile down the road from my home in Fishers, Indiana (adjacent city NE of Indianapolis). It’s Cumberland Park and the photos are from a Samsung Galaxy S8 mobile phone. The snow was heavy and wet, sticking to everything except the roads and sidewalks since the temps were right around freezing. It made for some lovely winter scenes today. These photos are all in color, although our typical midwestern grayscale does make it seem otherwise.

On The Road - mad citizen - Winter Snow February 26 2020 Fishers Indiana 6
Fishers Indiana Cumberland ParkFebruary 26, 2020

Winter Scene

On The Road - mad citizen - Winter Snow February 26 2020 Fishers Indiana 7
Fishers IndianaFebruary 26, 2020
On The Road - mad citizen - Winter Snow February 26 2020 Fishers Indiana 5
Fishers IndianaFebruary 26, 2020
On The Road - mad citizen - Winter Snow February 26 2020 Fishers Indiana 4
Fishers IndianaFebruary 26, 2020
On The Road - mad citizen - Winter Snow February 26 2020 Fishers Indiana 3
Fishers IndianaFebruary 26, 2020
On The Road - mad citizen - Winter Snow February 26 2020 Fishers Indiana 1
Fishers IndianaFebruary 26, 2020
On The Road - mad citizen - Winter Snow February 26 2020 Fishers Indiana 2
Fishers IndianaFebruary 26, 2020
On The Road - mad citizen - Winter Snow February 26 2020 Fishers Indiana
Fishers IndianaFebruary 26, 2020

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • arrieve
  • Betty
  • Chris T.
  • eclare
  • Jay Noble
  • Jeffery
  • JPL
  • mad citizen
  • Mary G
  • mrmoshpotato

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    10Comments

    4. 4.

      Jeffery

      I don’t know that we had any snow total this year in Philadelphia PA. It’s to be 70 degrees today. The May flowering tulips are up and have buds.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      mad citizen

      Yes, Chris is correct, it is a disc golf (Frisbee) golf hole.  The 9 hole course is mostly along the creek, so kind of problemmatic for inaccurate throws.  I played it once and lost a vintage (had it since we played in college) frisbee over a privacy fence.

      The wide open spaces are youth soccer fields.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      arrieve

      Lovely pictures. We got very little snow in NYC this year, and spending Christmas in Canada made me realize that I actually miss it.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Jay Noble

      Had various film photography folks recommend plain old black & white film for snow scenes since HEy B&W! They also pointed out that the B&W was actually more detailed than color would be capabble of

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.