Good morning everyone,

We were on the southern edge of this week’s snowstorm as it made it’s way across the U.S. this week. These photos are from Wednesday, February 26 at the local park a mile down the road from my home in Fishers, Indiana (adjacent city NE of Indianapolis). It’s Cumberland Park and the photos are from a Samsung Galaxy S8 mobile phone. The snow was heavy and wet, sticking to everything except the roads and sidewalks since the temps were right around freezing. It made for some lovely winter scenes today. These photos are all in color, although our typical midwestern grayscale does make it seem otherwise.