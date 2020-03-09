Choose to fight only righteous fights, because then when things get tough—and they will—you will know that there is only one option ahead of you: Nevertheless, you must persist. pic.twitter.com/GA4vl9tuRl — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) March 7, 2020

I’m slowly moving towards acceptance… when I can be selfishly glad that Elizabeth Warren is still my senior Senator.

Been collecting stories & twitter threads about Warren’s campaign, and the grace & dignity with which she ended it. Worth putting up a post later, or would that just be rubbing salt in the wounds?

Mandatory disclaimer: I got my second (well, third — this was the second booster on the updated vaccine) shingles shot Saturday, and fortunately the vertigo didn’t last, but my arm hurts to move. So my temper is even more untrustworthy than usual. You have been warned.

.@SenSchumer & I are demanding that the Trump Administration prioritize the health and safety of American workers and their families over corporate interests. #coronavirus https://t.co/S8TuwaHQeM — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) March 8, 2020

I don’t mean to sound alarmist but it seems like tomorrow is the day when the rest of the country catches up to close news readers in realizing how everything is fucked. — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) March 9, 2020

This, from Obama's former chief econ advisor, is….concerning. https://t.co/nCsnJY8Gui — Jeremy WASH YOUR DAMN HANDS Konyndyk (@JeremyKonyndyk) March 9, 2020

What started with the biggest oil-price collapse since 1991 is shaping up to be one of the wildest days in years for global markets https://t.co/DGJovmAVjU — Bloomberg Markets (@markets) March 9, 2020