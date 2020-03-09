Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

What fresh hell is this?

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Word salad with all caps

We still have time to mess this up!

Han shot first.

Verified, but limited!

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

I personally stopped the public option…

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

An army of rabid, anonymous commenters

Wetsuit optional.

We have all the best words.

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

A snarling mass of vitriolic vicious jackals

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

This Blog Goes to 11…

This is how realignments happen…

You are here: Home / Economics / Monday Morning Open Thread: We *All* Hate Mondays Now

Monday Morning Open Thread: We *All* Hate Mondays Now

by | 181 Comments

This post is in: , ,

I’m slowly moving towards acceptance… when I can be selfishly glad that Elizabeth Warren is still my senior Senator.

Been collecting stories & twitter threads about Warren’s campaign, and the grace & dignity with which she ended it. Worth putting up a post later, or would that just be rubbing salt in the wounds?

Mandatory disclaimer: I got my second (well, third — this was the second booster on the updated vaccine) shingles shot Saturday, and fortunately the vertigo didn’t last, but my arm hurts to move. So my temper is even more untrustworthy than usual. You have been warned.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • A Ghost To Most
  • Amir Khalid
  • Anotherlurker
  • artem1s
  • Baud
  • Betty
  • Betty Cracker
  • Bex
  • Chyron HR
  • Comrade Scrutinizer
  • Dadadadadadada
  • debbie
  • Denali
  • different-church-lady
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • eclare
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • Feathers
  • Geminid
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Immanentize
  • J R in WV
  • Jeffro
  • jonas
  • JPL
  • Just One More Canuck
  • Ken
  • Kristine
  • KSinMA
  • Mai naem mobile
  • MattF
  • MisterForkbeard
  • misterpuff
  • MJS
  • Morzer
  • mrmoshpotato
  • msb
  • New Deal democrat
  • Nicole
  • Nora
  • NotMax
  • oatler.
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • prostratedragon
  • RedDirtGirl
  • rikyrah
  • satby
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Skepticat
  • TS (the original)
  • Uncle Cosmo
  • Wapiti
  • WaterGirl
  • WereBear
  • wvng

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    181Comments

    2. 2.

      JPL

      What I find frustrating is that trump’s economic plans consist of bailing out farmers, and now thinking about bailing out the airlines and cruise lines.    I assume next will be money towards the shale industry since trump’s friends are tanking the oil market.   All the while  we can’t even provide school lunch to every child in America.    trump has some f.ked up priorities.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      satby

      On the one hand, my meagre little IRA is shrinking at an alarming rate. On the other hand with a global respiratory pandemic, maybe I won’t outlive my money anyway. So, good news! (//)

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Betty Cracker

      Still stuck on the anger phase. Hadn’t managed to move past that stage from 2016, and this bullshit scenario rhymes with that well enough to compound it. Oh well, whatchagonnadoo?

      I think Drezner is correct: this is wake-up call week. It’s going to be all kinds of ugly.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Stock markets in Europe and the US are braced for their biggest falls since the 2008 financial crisis after the trading week began with panic selling amid the double threat of a coronavirus-driven global recession and an oil-price war.

      The FTSE 100 was projected to plunge by 6.3% when trading begins on Monday, while the Dow Jones industrial average was on course to lose 4.9% in New York.

      It follows huge losses on Asian markets on Monday, where fears about the worsening worldwide economic slowdown were exacerbated by the shock decision by Saudi Arabia over the weekend to increase oil production in an attempt to drive competitors such as Russia and the US out of the market.

      The price of Brent crude oil fell nearly 30% to $31.14 on Monday, its biggest single fall since the start of the first Gulf war in 1991. Some experts predicted it could fall even further unless the Saudis and Russians returned to the bargaining table.

      “I think all forecasts are out the window,” said Jonathan Barratt, chief investment officer at Probis Securities in Sydney. “It seems like a race to the bottom to secure order(s).”

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Baud

      You have been warned.

      You don’t want to see Anne Laurie angry. You wouldn’t like her if she’s angry.

       

      Feel better.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      NotMax

      But- but- it’s the start of a shiny new Infrastructure Week.

      //

      Reply
    9. 9.

      satby

      @Baud: ironic, isn’t it? Beijing is currently enjoying the cleanest air it’s had in years. But the damage from all that pollution will still make people vulnerable to complications from Covid-19.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Baud

      @satby:

      Imagine how much more vulnerable we’d be if people didn’t fight against smoking here for so many years.

      Maybe this will kill off the vaping craze too.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Baud

      So two of Trump’s patrons — Saudi Arabia and Russia — are in an oil war.

      He’ll need all of his stable genius to figure this one out.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Alabama bill may lift yoga ban in public schools but prohibit ‘namaste’ greeting

      Alabama might finally enter the 20th century in 2020.

      The Alabama Board of Education in 1993 voted to prohibit yoga, hypnosis and meditation in public school classrooms. The ban was pushed by conservative groups, and some schools have reported complaints from parents who say the practice endorses a “non-Christian belief system”.

      Yes, we must protect the little chilluns from the ungodly influences of knowledge and well being.

      The Alabama yoga ban got new attention in 2018 when an old document circulated listing yoga – along with games like tag and “duck, duck, goose” – among activities deemed to be inappropriate in gym class, according to the board.

      Duck duck goose might sound innocent but that’s just the first step on the slippery slope of Godless hedonism.

      The ancient practice of yoga has its roots in Hinduism, though it is now a common form of exercise practiced across the world, including in private gyms in Alabama.

      Even private gyms in Alabama? Oh my… Those dawg damned libtards are probably in the showers too!

      Gray’s bill seeks to dissociate yoga from its religious roots, and says that local school systems can decide if they want to teach yoga poses and stretches. However, the moves and exercises taught to students must have exclusively English names, according to the legislation. It would also prohibit the use of chanting, mantras and teaching the greeting “namaste”.

      What do you want to bet the phrase, “Jesus loves you.” is perfectly acceptable?

      I take it back. Alabama is no where near ready to exit the 14th century.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      New Deal democrat

      Putin has chosen this moment when he senses his adversaries have enhanced vulnerability to make a power play in the oil market. His targets are (1) the Saudis, who he wants to see invest $$$ in Russia, and bend to Russia’s Middle East ambitions, and (2) the US fracking industry, that he would like to weaken and maybe have his oligarchs take a big stake in.

      As in 2016, this will benefit US consumers in the aggregate even as it delivers pain to the Oil Patch. If it continues, paradoxically it will help defeat Trump, for the same reason that the weak economy helped him in 2016.

      The move in stocks and bonds is obviously very emotional, and could reverse at any time. It is driven by short term traders rather than long term investors. People whose financial horizons are longer than a couple of years should not panic.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      msb

      Been collecting stories & twitter threads about Warren’s campaign, and the grace & dignity with which she ended it. Worth putting up a post later, or would that just be rubbing salt in the wounds?

      It wouldn’t be salt. It would be nourishment, like the SNL skit and the switch dancing video.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      satby

      @OzarkHillbilly: Yes, we must protect the little chilluns from the ungodly influences of knowledge and well being.

      In my experience since I moved out of Chicago, that’s the primary reason most people home school. They would rather handicap their children for life than see them abandon their religious beliefs. Especially if those beliefs include creationism.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      OzarkHillbilly

      So I heard that Elizabeth Warren was on SNL Saturday night and had some harmless fun with Kate McKinnon.
      I also heard that a lot of people enjoyed it.

      I had no idea there were so many traitors to the cause among us.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @satby: People home school for a lot of different reasons (99.9% of which make little sense to me) but yeah, the vast majority of them are scared to death that little Johnny or Janey might be exposed to facts and science.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      TS (the original)

      Amazing how the media is interested in democratic candidates ….. after they drop out of the race.

      Meanwhile it seems Nancy Pelosi is president in all but name. Trump won’t/can’t do his job so Ms Pelosi is taking over.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      different-church-lady

      Unsure whether to read virus-is-going-to-kills-us-all gloom porn or global-economy-in-collapse gloom porn.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Kristine

      Second booster? My Shingrix series involved two shots.

      Did they split the second dose? Because that flattened me for two days.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Geminid

      A good time to raise gasoline taxes (Virginia just did). And while low oil prices theoretically stimulate use, the disruption of the industry could encourage oil producing states to push clean power infrastructure. New Mexico already is. In 2008 economist Robert Pollin started studying the “trade off” between clean energy and and fossil fuel jobs. His findings indicate that a transition to clean energy generates 3 jobs for every fossil fuel job lost. There was a very good interview of Pollin last March in the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, titled “We Need a Better Green New Deal” that I learned a lot from. I won’t post a link (just posting a post is challenging for me), but the article is worth checking out if one wants good info on combatting global warming.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      satby

      @OzarkHillbilly: I home schooled #2 son while I was a road warrior for my old job because he was truant while I worked and the college kid I hired didn’t seem able to rein the kid in. Second son was in danger of failing freshman year in high school, and having to sit in a hotel room in North Carolina doing school work instead of hanging out with his friends was a powerful punishment. He home schooled the entire high school curriculum, and was allowed to stay home with the sitter as long as he maintained a B average. But it was an accredited school, unlike the religious curriculum ones that self accredit, and he at least went to college and trade school. So, yes, people select home school for reasons other than brainwashing their children, but most of them to it mostly to make sure the kids don’t interact with anyone “different”. And it’s helping break society.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      satby

      @eclare: except in extraordinary circumstances, I’m beginning to consider almost all home schooling psychologically abusive even if the parents aren’t physically abusive.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @satby: My ex “tried” to home school my youngest after he got kicked out for having dope on school property. I say “tried” in scare quotes because she didn’t do shit. Long story short I managed to get my hands on the evidence of what was really going on and gave it to the Juvenile officer in charge of his probation.

      She suddenly decided to enroll him in a Catholic HS.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      satby

      @eclare: well, desperate times. I had to keep my job, and I had to get the kids to finish high school. Fortunately, I had a lot of points to bring the kid with me on flights. And a very supportive boss. So it worked out ok. That kid was a bigger challenge than many of the foster kids were 😆

      Reply
    46. 46.

      satby

      @eclare: agreed on medical and maybe cases like mine. But I hope in the future they tighten up the ability of parents to home school, because most aren’t capable and the curriculum I’ve seen are garbage. It just appalls me, and these kids will only be marginal workers and struggle their entire lives.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      The grade school where my DIL teaches has instituted three daily hand wash breaks, in addition to whatever happens in the bathroom. And a nephew who’s in grad school at Stanford will finish the winter quarter with online only classes. It’s a quarter so it ends in a couple of weeks, but still. I’m glad some institutions are capable of planning farther than one news cycle ahead because the Trump administration sure doesn’t seem to be. I see Pelosi and Schumer want Congress to put a plan together.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I was way too happy to have my son out the door on school mornings to ever consider home schooling him. Besides, he was happy and learning stuff, so let’s both get on with our lives.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Gin & Tonic

      @New Deal democrat:

      People whose financial horizons are longer than a couple of years should not panic.

      So I’ve been starting to plan on retiring from work next year. Think it’s OK to panic?

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Gin & Tonic

      @satby: Always exceptions. I know a woman who home-schooled 5, and they turned out to be wonderful people. But she’s a crunchy-granola-Birkenstock type – raises sheep and goats, makes her own cheese and soap, grows most of her own food, kids play multiple musical instruments. She has more energy than a half-dozen normal humans combined.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Betty Cracker: Same – especially after watching Hillary on Hulu.  To think of the competent cabinet she would’ve had instead of these fucking robber barons and grifters…

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @Gin & Tonic:

      Yeah, I’m a little torn between wanting Trump to preside over a market crash and a pandemic and the knowledge that we’re living off our investments and in an age group that’s more at risk with COVID.

      Seriously we rode out the 2001 crash after 9/11 and the 2008 one after W screwed us. We’ll ride out this one too. There aren’t a lot of other good options.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Denali

      Am still in mourning for not being able to support Elizabeth Warren. Do not understand why she lost her home state. That really hurt her as it did Albert Gore. I understand now why Gore lost – but  I thought that Mass voters would vote for EW.

      Ran into my first anti-vaxxer while petitioning on Saturday. Really scary how passionate he was and how convinced.  He was horrified that New York withdrew the religious exemption for vaccination, citing his God-given right to decide for himself to keep his children from being vaccinated.  We were able to disagree civilly, but it was very unsettling.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Nora

      Sorry to hear about your shingles shot — the second one really does hurt like mad, much more than the first one, but it does get better in about a week (I’m speaking from experience).

      As for Elizabeth Warren, I think it really is a repeat of the way I (we?) felt in 2016: furious and cheated and wanting to shake people who wouldn’t support her.

      All this past week I’ve been saying, “Just think how different this would be if we had a competent woman in charge of the government during this crisis.”  Not that it makes any real difference, but it makes ME feel better.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Chyron HR

      @Baud:

      Well, you have to understand that Michigan is full of the Democratic Establishment.  Identity politicians.  You know, ni-clangs.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      mrmoshpotato

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      voted to prohibit yoga, hypnosis and meditation in public school classrooms. 

      Alabama needs to chill the fuck out.  Maybe some yoga and meditation would help with that.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      satby

      @Denali: I get to talk to them all the time, and the ones who think diluted vinegar water with lavender or rosemary essential oil is disinfectant, because I make soap so they think I’m in the cult of ignorance. I take an almost vicious pleasure in disabusing them of that impression.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Nicole

      Elizabeth Warren posts are always welcome.  I’m sorry about your arm, Anne Laurie. :(

      My son’s elementary school is affiliated with a university that just closed this week due to virus concerns, and so his school is closed this week, too (as a precaution; there’s no indication there’s been any cross-pollination between his school and the university students/faculty).  They just informed us last night.  Sigh.  Gov. Cuomo recommended avoiding crowded public transit, and so I had considered roller blading to and from to my last week of radiation, but now with the kiddo off school, we’ll have to go by subway.

      As he’s a kid and currently I feel fine (the radiation is prophylactic), I’m not worried about our own health, but man, I hate to think either of us would end up a disease vector for someone older or with compromised lungs.  Well, at least the facility has LOTS of soap and hand sanitizer.

      And I imagine a lot of the other parents are scrambling for child care this week.  Ugh.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      OzarkHillbilly

      A dog who waited more than five and a half years in a Kansas City shelter for adoption has found a permanent home after a benefactor paid $3,000 for his photograph to appear on a giant billboard.

      Merrick, a six-year-old mixed breed, sat for dozens of photoshoots and videos in a prolonged but unsuccessful social media campaign to find him a home during more than 2,000 days’ confinement at the Humane Society shelter.

      Nobody came for him until his new owner, Jordan Nussbaum, saw the photograph on a billboard in the city and persuaded his girlfriend that Merrick was the dog they wanted.

      “It breaks my heart that he sat there but I think it was destined that he waited that long,” Nussbaum told Kansas City TV station KMBC.

      “It was love at first sight. What they wanted was someone without kids who had a lot of energy to keep up with him because he’s a huge dog. But he’s still a puppy.”

      The billboard was paid for by Scott Poore, owner of Mission Driven, a Kansas-based clothing company that gives financial support to shelters for homeless pets.

      Live long and prosper, Merrick.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Mai naem mobile

      Fucking Gary Cohn is on the Twitter machine talking about stimulus which actually doesn’t involve tax cuts for the rich. Guess even Gary Cohn realizes he will be strung up by his balls if he talks about more tax cuts for the rich.

      Dow futures are showing 1300 pts down weeeeee… on the GOP Russian Roulette stock market.  I am sure Kudlow will be talking about buying on the dip. Also whatever  happened to Trumpov and Kushner’s great relationship with MBS and the Saudis? Apparently Donnie has such an excellent relationship with MBS that he couldn’t talk to then about not upping their oil production. And,oh yeah, NK shot something into South Korea.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Baud:

      “Something happened on Super Tuesday with (other) candidates getting out and people are all of a sudden questioning Bernie’s positions on issues,” said Bernie Porn, pollster for Lansing-based EPIC-MRA, which conducted the survey of 400 likely Democratic primary voters between Wednesday and Friday. “If anything, it may be low in terms of the percentage that Biden may get.”

      Do they actually expect me to believe there really is such a person?

      Reply
    80. 80.

      MattF

      Got my second shingles shot and my flu shot at the same time, which in retrospect was not so smart. Didn’t know that vertigo was a side effect, but now I do. I do better though, several weeks later.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Jeffro

      I’m just trying to picture what the Republican Noise Machine would be doing if President Hillary Clinton had kept a cruise ship full of Americans from docking because “…I like the numbers being where they are. I don’t need to have the numbers double because of one ship that wasn’t our fault.”

      This, after having fired the entire previous administration’s pandemic response team.

      And then retweeted a picture of herself fiddling (while the country metaphorically burns) saying “Who knows what this means, but it sounds good to me”.

      And then had the nerve to go golfing for two straight days after that.  At her own resort.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      WereBear

      @Denali:

      He was horrified that New York withdrew the religious exemption for vaccination, citing his God-given right to decide for himself to keep his children from being vaccinated.  We were able to disagree civilly, but it was very unsettling.

       
      When I tell them the doctor involved made it all up to get money and has had his license to practice taken away, it has no effect.

      So there’s nothing anyone can say.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      New Deal democrat

      @Gin & Tonic: I really don’t know when things will turn around. Just that they will turn around once the acute coronavirus crisis passes. Usually when you see emotional moves like this, you are getting close to a bottom.

      This is not to in any way diminish the health crisis. I think that 10,000s will die needlessly because of Trump’s narcissism.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Betty Cracker

      @Jeffro: I read somewhere that the weird Trump playing the fiddle photoshop is a Q-nut meme. Figures that neither Trump nor the deluded Q-morons knew not to invoke Nero under the present circumstances.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Baud

       

      @New Deal democrat:

      This is not to in any way diminish the health crisis. I think that 10,000s will die needlessly because of Trump’s narcissism.

      The tree of email best practices must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots & tyrants.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Immanentize

      When I saw Booker endorsed Biden this morning, I thought, “Looks like Kamala Harris beat Booker like a rug.  Again.”

      Reply
    90. 90.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Dorothy A. Winsor@Baud: Good news indeed. We shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills; we shall never surrender,

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Skepticat

      The shingles shots are indeed less than fun, and the second of the new version seems even more uncomfortable. It might be a bit late to help you, but I found that ice and massage short-circuited the pain considerably. However, I’m sure you’re reminding yourself how much better that is than having shingles.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      Ken

      @different-church-lady: Unsure whether to read virus-is-going-to-kills-us-all gloom porn or global-economy-in-collapse gloom porn.

      By Rule 34 there is actual nekkid-body pornography for both, as well as crossovers.

      By the strong form of Rule 34, it did not exist until you mentioned it, at which instant the websites (complete with ten years of posted videos) sprang into existence.  The strong form is generally viewed as unscientific because, like Gosse’s Omphalos, it is untestable in principle.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      Amir Khalid

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      I know that the yoga practised by non-Hindus around the world is already completely secular. But isn’t there a Constitutional issue with mandating that secularisation?

      Reply
    103. 103.

      satby

      From Bill Penzy’s latest email:

      So Wednesday morning we finally saw the hope we had dreamed of for our convention to come. Us sharing that hope led to lots of positive emails but cheesed off some people as well. There really are followers out there who believe one or the other of the candidates left is the only hope for America and who, as part of their belief, see the other candidate as nothing more than corrupt and self-serving. The truth is neither of these two are saints, but that’s okay because this isn’t religion this is politics.

      Both the remaining candidates have taken sides in the past they would no longer take now. Both have not only changed with the times but have been at times driving forces for those changes. Both have a lifetime of public service where they’ve time and again shown they care about all Americans which makes them a night and day better choice than the current administration and so much more capable of solving the many issues our country now faces from their very first day in office. Neither of these two is a bad guy.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Immanentize: Old, possibly apocryphal story (for the jazz fans) that when Paul Desmond was in the hospital, Charles Mingus came for a visit – Mingus was partial then to wearing a cape, like an overcoat. Desmond said “set up the chessboard.”

      Reply
    105. 105.

      Bex

      @Baud: Also appeared on Morning Joe and will be on Good Morning America.  Co-hosting on Jimmy Kimmel Thursday.  Got a standing O at a performance of “Inheritance” last night.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      OzarkHillbilly

      On the 12 February episode of The Jim Bakker Show, the man who once told viewers “only saved people can love Trump” asked guest Sherrill Sellman, a “naturopathic” doctor, if his product, Silver Solution, could treat coronavirus.

      “Well,” said Sellman, “let’s say it hasn’t been tested on this strain of the coronavirus, but it’s been tested on other strains of the coronavirus and has been able to eliminate within 12 hours.

      “Totally eliminate it. Kills it. Deactivates it.”

      Though medical teams around the world are working toward a vaccine against the novel coronavirus, neither a cure nor a vaccine for Covid-19 has been found.

      On Bakker’s website, a 16oz bottle of Silver Solution cost $40.

      Sellman went on to say the solution also “boosts your immune system”.

      “You want a vibrant immune system as well as an ability to deactivate these viruses,” she said.

      The US health department says evidence supporting health-related claims about silver is lacking and it may be dangerous to people’s health.

      Selling the snakeoil.

      New York’s attorney general, Letitia James, has ordered “televangelist” Jim Bakker to stop claiming that a product sold on his website can cure coronavirus.

      What a killjoy. We could make millions, MILLIONS I tells ya!

      Reply
    111. 111.

      jonas

      @OzarkHillbilly: However, the moves and exercises taught to students must have exclusively English names, according to the legislation. It would also prohibit the use of chanting, mantras and teaching the greeting “namaste”.

      I really, really want there to be a Hindu PE teacher somewhere in Alabama who brings a suit claiming that this gag order amounts to a violation of his or her religious freedom.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      Gin & Tonic

      The trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian (none of whom showed up) in the MH17 shootdown has begun in the Netherlands.

      Reply
    115. 115.

      MattF

      @mrmoshpotato: I have a love-hate relationship with that number. It stops me in my tracks and brings tears to my eyes, while the irritated aesthete in my head screams WTF!

      Reply
    116. 116.

      jonas

      @Amir Khalid: But isn’t there a Constitutional issue with mandating that secularisation?

      One minute the kids are saying “namaste” and doing a vriksasana, and the next they’re sacrificing goats and listening to Taylor Swift. It’s a slippery slope.

      Reply
    117. 117.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Amir Khalid:But isn’t there a Constitutional issue with mandating that secularisation?

      I feel certain that the Conservative wing of our Supreme Court using their originalist interpretations will rein in this obviously unconstitutional practice. s//

      Reply
    122. 122.

      Skepticat

      Because I’m out of the country, it’s often difficult to find a site from which I can download SNL’s cold open. However, I just saw this past weekend’s episode with Elizabeth Warren, and it nearly brought me to tears because of our missed chance to have her in charge. So very happy she’s still in the Senate.

      Reply
    124. 124.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Gin & Tonic:

      Another of those “wow, I didn’t realize he was still alive” moments.

      My reaction too. There really needs to be a word for that. I’ll bet the Germans have one

      Reply
    128. 128.

      satby

      @OzarkHillbilly: that colloidal silver bullshit has been circulating for years, just freshened up for whatever the new illness du jour is. It’s frightening to me how much our society, including supposedly educated people, have run away from science and prefer magical thinking.

      And all because of the need of a few gazzilionaires  to dumb down people enough to keep them voting against their own interests.

      Reply
    131. 131.

      prostratedragon

      @Gin & Tonic:
      Can well believe it. I’ll also plan to watch The Seventh Seal soon, or failing that, Flash Gordon,  in which von Sydow plays Ming [“… this — ‘Earth’ …”].

      (Mingus’s wife related that the two of them went to Mexico at one point seeking a treatment for his ALS. The treatment involved something derived from sheep or lambs. After a few days, he turned to her one morning: “B-a-a-a-ah!”)

      Reply
    132. 132.

      Immanentize

      @Gin & Tonic: @SiubhanDuinne:

      Max Von was in a movie just released last year about the Russian Kursk nuclear sub that sank, called “The Command.” And of course in the Star Wars movie just a few years ago. I didn’t think he would ever die.

      Reply
    138. 138.

      Geminid

      Bullock may have been waiting to see if he would have to run with Sanders or not. I can now count 12 winnable Senate seats. In approximate order of winnability: ME, AZ, CO, and NC. Then IA, GA1 (Isaacson’s seat, Warnock D), TX, KS, MT, KY, SC, and GA2. It looks like we will have strong candidates in all but maybe GA2.

      Reply
    146. 146.

      wvng

      @New Deal democrat: certainly things will turn around after the acute phase of the COVID19 crisis passes, but the question is how deep will the canyon be that we need to rise out of. The travel and leisure industries, and every aspect of the economy related to them, will take a terrible hit. The construction trades will as well. The retirement community and nursing homes will be creamed.  And so many others.  A lot of underlying building blocks of the economy. This isn’t like 2008 when someone made the mistake of asking what all those subprime bundles were actually worth.

      Speaking as a 66 year old retired person who is looking at both the value of our retirement portfolio and the mortality statistics that provide the odds that we will live long enough to worry about it.

      Reply
    148. 148.

      Betty

      To help deal with my Warren sorrow, I have been scolding people on Twitter who have come out now with ringing endorsements about what a really good ad smart person she is.  This includes several Senators who could have made a difference earlier on. Shame on them. This was too important to hold back based on political calculations when you knew what the options were.

      Reply
    150. 150.

      Geminid

      Steve Bullock may have been waiting to run for the Montana Senate seat to make sure he did not have to run with Sanders. I can now count 12 winnable Senate seats. In approximate order of winnability: ME, AZ, CO, and NC. Then IA, GA1 (Isaacson’s seat, Warnock D), TX, KS, MT, KY, SC, and Georgia2. Looks like we will have strong candidates in all but maybe GA2.

      Reply
    156. 156.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @mrmoshpotato: OMG Praha hlavní nádraží!! My home away from home & jumpoff of so many European travels! Trust the Czechs to come up with something like this (however offkey in places)…

      Reply
    157. 157.

      New Deal democrat

      @wvng: I am not a spring chicken either, and completely appreciate and agree with your health concern.

      I am not a financial advisor etc., but just speaking as someone who has watched the markets for nearly 30 years, hopefully your retirement portfolio has been set up so that you don’t have to panic about a 20% downturn that is going to pass (just as, hopefully, you didn’t back in 2008).

      Reply
    160. 160.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @A Ghost To Most: Here’s the clip you want:

      In my little town I grew up believing God keeps his eye on us all

      And he used to lean upon me as I pledged allegiance to the wall.

      Lord, I recall, in my little town, coming home after school,

      Flying my bike past the gates of the factories –

      My mom doing laundry, hanging out shirts in the dirty breeze.

      And after it rains, there’s a rainbow, but all of the colors are black;

      It’s not that the colors aren’t there. it’s just imagination they lack.

      Everything’s the same back in my little town.

      Nothing but the dead & dying back in my little town.

      A few miles from where I grew up, Beth Steel’s Sparrows Point steel mills once employed 30,000 people, including the fathers of most of my schoolmates. There was a small community in the lee of the mills, and while you could still tell that the siding on the houses was originally offwhite, it was always tinted with a patina of rust-colored dust…and the mothers there doomed to always be “hanging out shirts in the dirty breeze…”

      Reply
    161. 161.

      satby

      @Bex: I just watched it online, and as always, Pete did good and made me proud. The symmetry of such a good guy talking about how Joe Biden’s decency was a deciding factor in his quick endorsement and such a contrast to the indecent obscenity in the White House was so “Pete”.

      Reply
    162. 162.

      Kristine

      @MattF: I made the same mistake–1st shingles shot and flu shot pretty close together. Chills and aches from flu shot that started about 12 hours post-injection and lasted through the night. The reaction to Shingrix the Sequel was so bad that I thought the pharmacist had given me another flu shot by mistake.

      Reply
    167. 167.

      wvng

      @New Deal democrat: I presciently mostly got out of the market into cash before the 2008 crash, but then I waited forever to get back in because I expected the republicans to f#$%k everything up every way they could to “own the libs.” Kinda wishing I had been that smart a week ago, but now I just need to ride it out..

      Reply
    169. 169.

      J R in WV

      @Gin & Tonic:

      I know a woman who home-schooled 5, and they turned out to be wonderful people.

      We have a dear friend and neighbor who home schooled two kids. One is a computational geneticist in RTP working on plant biology and the other is a custom woodworker in NYC. Turned out OK.

      Other not-so-close “friends” have kids who can’t read or write… go figure!

      Reply
    170. 170.

      J R in WV

      @Baud:

      Biden holds huge 24-point edge over Sanders in Michigan

      That IS good news… thanks!!

      Hard for Sanders to bullshit around a loss like that in a state like MI~!!~ I think it would put him out of the running, actually, and nothing he could do about it. Oh, what a relief it is!!!

      Reply
    171. 171.

      Dadadadadadada

      @Amir Khalid: If anything, the secularization is more constitutional than not secularizing a religious practice for use in public schools. Keeping the religious elements might constitute a state endorsement of religion.

      Reply
    172. 172.

      J R in WV

      @Immanentize:

      When I saw Booker endorsed Biden this morning, I thought, “Looks like Kamala Harris beat Booker like a rug. Again.”

      Well, actually I think it’s better for these endorsements to come out continuously over time, than to have happened all at once right after the Super Tuesday primaries. But still funny!!!

      Reply
    174. 174.

      J R in WV

      @mrmoshpotato:

      OK, the train horns were pretty painful, as mostly they were off tune. But the rubber chicken versions are hysterical.

      Does anyone know how they get different specific notes from a rubber chicken? I always thought they were one note being squeezed out and one note sucking back in… two notes does not make a musical instrument!

      ;-)

      Reply
    175. 175.

      J R in WV

      @Amir Khalid:

      But isn’t there a Constitutional issue with mandating that secularisation?

      Of course there is — but religious nut jobs don’t read nor believe in the Constitution, except for the 2nd Amendment about precious gunz !!!

      Otherwise it’s against Mandatory Christian Religion for all, so it’s a bad thing!

      Reply
    176. 176.

      J R in WV

      @New Deal democrat:

      …hopefully your retirement portfolio has been set up so that you don’t have to panic about a 20% downturn that is going to pass (just as, hopefully, you didn’t back in 2008).

      Yes, and when I was preparing to retire at the end of 2008, my retirement account lost nearly 50% of it’s value just before and right after I retired. Yes, it has completely recovered and done very well since then. I am also 12 years older, and thus less able to wait it out.

      My goal was to spend it all in high living until it hits zero about a week after we die of old age and too much caviar. And so that won’t take very long now, huh? //s

      I mostly kid. But it is still hard to see that same mismanagement of the world economy happen all over again with Trump Republicans in charge just 12 years after Bush Republicans did in our economy in 2008.

      Thanks, RWNJs for the repeat failure!!!

      Reply
    177. 177.

      Feathers

      @wvng: One problem is that the travel and leisure sectors will probably need to die because of climate change. I’ve always tried to worry more about avoiding what future generations will find awful and can’t believe we did, rather than correctly recognizing the wrongdoings of the past.

      I have a feeling our grandchildren will feel about our travel pictures the way ours do about racist foolery. (Meaning racist shit the fools thought was funny.)

      Reply
    180. 180.

      Anotherlurker

      @Skepticat: I delt with severe shingles for over a year.  The affected part of my body was the left side of my face, between my cheek and my eyebrow ridge, my nose, lower sinus, my left eye and my mouth.  It would start sort of “mild”,  progress to “I’m now praying for death and its merciful  touch”, improve to “I’m feeling a bit better but this still is the sickest I’ve ever been” and finally “wow, I feel kinda normal but I’m still not quite right”.  This cycle lasted for 4 months and would start again.  3 times.

      I’m still dealing with post therpatic neuralgia, nerve damage that presents Shingles like symptoms.  As a result, I can’t get the vaccine until I go a year without any symptoms.

      Tell your friends to get the vaccine and deal with 2 days of misery, rather than a super economy sized year’s worth of it.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.