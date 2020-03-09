Nero is being recognized more and more these days. Except by him. pic.twitter.com/roKJyajibh — Joanne Freeman (@jbf1755) March 8, 2020

The Senate had an opportunity to remove this President from office, and every Republican but one declined. pic.twitter.com/bK9cl6H1nr — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) March 8, 2020

ETA, per TPM (h/t multiple commentors):

… But for QAnon followers, the second half of the caption speaks to a central narrative in the conspiracy theory, which is based on years of cryptic online posts from an anonymous self-purported insider whose legion of fans pore over the posts like Talmudic scholars. Trump, the theory posits, is engaged in a behind-the-scenes war against evil forces intent on his destruction. The unknown “Q” has used the phrase in several unsigned, largely inscrutable missives.

The phrase is meant to convey that mass arrests and a “great awakening” are inevitable no matter what the “deep state” or mainstream media do, said Travis View, co-host of the “QAnon Anonymous” podcast. “It’s very fatalist,” View said…

So I guess the rest of us are left hoping for Heaven’s Gate, as opposed to Jonestown, climax for the cultists.



treat for you: open this tweet and see who the quote is about and die instantly https://t.co/Wq33ERuBTq — steel reinforced hunter h (@HRETNUH) March 5, 2020

You have been warned…