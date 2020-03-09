Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I hear music in the air

The other day I was driving back from daycare and James Taylor’s “Mexico” came on. At the very end when he’s doodling around he says “in a honky tonk down in Mexico”, referencing the Coasters’ classic.

It got me thinking…what is your favorite shout out to another song within a song? I’ll have to go with the reference to Sister Rosetta Tharpe’s “Up Above my Head” in the Tramps’ “Disco Inferno. What’s your favorite.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    84Comments

    4. 4.

      Slim from MA

      A certain Mojo Nixon tune comes to mind ( stop playing that crap, you’re out of the band)  but probably not exactly what you’re looking for.  “Real, Real Gone” by Van the Man name checks a handful.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      JPL

      How about “We’ll sing in the sunshine”  in honor of Adam’s post below.     Fleetwood Mac’s Landslide might be more in tune with the times.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      oldster

      Shout out to “In the Mood” at the end of “All you need is love”?

       

      That tune had been kicking around for a few years, but it took the great lyricist Andy Razaf to turn it into an irresistible ear-worm.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      waspuppet

      The Spinners’ “Could It Be I’m Falling In Love” has one of Philippe Wynne’s patented outchoruses; this time with “I used to sing ‘fa fa fa fa fa,’ but right now I’m feelin so good, I’m singin la la la la.” A shoutout AND meta.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      SiubhanDuinne

      This Gilbert & Sullivan fanatic loves the line in the “Modern Major-General” song from The Pirates of Penzance:

      Then I can hum a fugue of which I’ve heard the music’s din ‘afore,
      And whistle all the airs from that infernal nonsense, Pinafore

      Probably not exactly what you were looking for 😈

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Gin & Tonic

      Zappa (with Flo & Eddie) segueing into Happy Together on the mudshark album? Or doesn’t that count because it’s too perfect?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      oldster

      @SiubhanDuinne

      That is *exactly* what he was looking for. Well remembered!

      It makes me want to think up those Bach pieces where he starts quoting Buxtehude.

      It’s an old, old game, and a good one. Humans like imitating each other, and outdoing each other, and sometimes good things are the result.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      rp

      Tom Petty:

      It was a beautiful day, the sun beat down
      I had the radio on, I was drivin’
      Trees went by, me and Del were singin’ little Runaway
      I was flyin

      Edit: Although my favorite might be the snippet of “Mr. Soul” you hear at the beginning of Buffalo Springfield’s “Broken Arrow.”

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Nicole

      My favorite shout-out to another song within a song has got to be “Be my little baby” in Eddie Money’s “Take Me Home Tonight.”  What do you mean, just “like” Ronnie sang, Eddie?  It IS Ronnie!

      Because come on, she’s the reason that song was a hit at all.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Taken4Granite

      Don McLain’s “American Pie” has a few:

      1. The refrain “This will be the day that I die” references Buddy Holly’s “That’ll Be The Day That I Die”. McLain has admitted that “the day the music died” refers to the plane crash in which Buddy Holly died.
      2. “I saw Satan laughing with delight” presumably refers to “Sympathy for the Devil” by the Rolling Stones.
      3. “Birds flew off to a fallout shelter/Eight miles high and falling fast” refers to “Eight Miles High” by the Byrds.
      4. The bit about sergeants playing a marching tune probably refers to the Beatles album “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band”
      Reply
    16. 16.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @oldster: When I worked in radio, I would occasionally put together a program called “Look What They’ve Done to My Song,” wherein I would play one composer’s take on another composer’s tune. Mostly theme-and-variations, but there are some lovely long-form examples. Stravinsky’s wonderful ballet, Le Baiser de la Fée, is a tribute to Tchaikovsky and full of his tunes. Tchaikovsky, in his turn, was a fine borrower — I refer you to his Mozartiana.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      MuckJagger

      Are the conditions  *only* a line?

      There’s an cult sci-fi (!) inspired song by the old Boston band Scruffy the Cat called “Moons of Jupiter.”  It’s possible some have heard it; it’s popped up in a number of places including “Futurama.”  (This is *not* the Train song “Drops of Jupiter.”)

      About halfway through, for no  apparent reason, they break into the old Tommy James song “I Think We’re Alone Now.”

      I swear on a stack of 45’s it gets me singing every time I hear it.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      meander

      I’m sure there are more bouncing around in my brain, but because I watched the first episode of “They’ve Gotta Have Us” (a history of black cinema) on Netflix yesterday and it ends with Public Enemy’s “Fight the Power” during the opening credits of “Do the Right Thing.”  “Fight the Power” has a shout out to one of the tracks it samples, James Brown’s “Funky Drummer” (from “In the Jungle Groove”):

      1989 the number another summer (get down)
      Sound of the funky drummer
      Music hitting your heart cause I know you got soul
      (Brothers and sisters, hey)

      In one of the documentaries about James Brown, Clyde Stubblefield, the drummer who came up with the beat during a late-night recording session, says 1) that he absolutely hates the “Funky Drummer” song, 2) he wishes he got paid by the artists who sampled the beat in their songs.

      A slightly less direct shout out to James Brown is in one of Prince’s songs from “3121”, where he exhorts his band to “stay on the one” (“Get on the Boat?”), a reference to Brown’s cardinal rule about his music.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Miss Bianca

      @eemom: Then there’s Warren Zevon’s response to that song: “Sweet Home Alabama/Play that dead man’s song!”

      ETA: Actually, the lines go:

      Sweet Home Alabama

      Play that dead band’s song!

      Turn those speakers up full blast

      Play it all night long

      Reply
    23. 23.

      miserybob

      Got to call out one of my favorite John Prine songs, Lake Marie.  It’s just a masterclass in songwriting, jumping back and forth in time, birth, love, death and a great call out to Louie Louie:

      Many years later I found myself talking to this girl
      Who was standing there with her back turned to Lake Marie
      The wind was blowing especially through her hair
      There was four Italian sausages cooking on the outdoor grill
      And they was sizzlin’

      Many years later we found ourselves in Canada
      Trying to save our marriage and perhaps catch a few fish
      Whatever came first, that night she fell asleep in my arms
      Humming the tune to, “Louie Louie”
      Aah baby, we gotta go now

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Brachiator

      @oldster:

      Shout out to “In the Mood” at the end of “All you need is love”?

      The Beatles also quote themselves and sing “She loves you, yeah, yeah, yeah” at the end of  “All you need is love.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Another Scott

      Sting often does that, referring to older Police songs.  I think that’s cheating.

      Steve Miller Band – The Joker

      Some people call me the space cowboy, yeah
      Some call me the gangster of love
      Some people call me Maurice
      ‘Cause I speak of the pompatus of love
      People talk about me, baby
      Say I’m doing you wrong, doing you wrong
      Well, don’t you worry, baby, don’t worry
      ‘Cause I’m right here, right here, right here, right here at home

      The pompatus!.

      Hehe.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      arielibra

      @SiubhanDuinne: And here I thought I would be the oldest school represented… with the Glenn Miller Band’s parodies of the Ink Spots and Harry James in “Jukebox Saturday Night”.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @arielibra: Not at all! As Oldster points out at #12, the practice goes back at least to the Baroque, and probably much further back than that.

      P. S. I do like “Jukebox Saturday Night”!

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Yutsano

      @SiubhanDuinne: A saying from my music major days:

      “Everyone robs from everyone else but puts their own spin on it.”

      Mozart shamelessly cribbed from Haydn. Once you hear it you can’t not hear it.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      clay

      From Belle & Sebastian’s “Piazza, New York Catcher”:

      I wish that you were here with me to pass the dull weekend
      I know it wouldn’t come to love, my heroine pretend
      A lady stepping from the song we love until this day
      You’d settle for an epitaph like “Walk Away, Renee”

      Reply
    37. 37.

      PST

      How about Men at Work’s brief flute allusion to “Kookaburra” in “Down Under.” That cost them plenty (very unjustly).

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Lavocat

      For my money, I’ve got to go with an oldie but a goodie: Simon and Garfunkel’s “A Simple Desultory Philippic (Or How I Was Robert McNamara’d Into Submission)” from their album “Parsley, Sage, Rosemary And Thyme”, way back in 1966. Just chock full of cultural references and a few songs.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      mad citizen

      Tom Waits in Christmas Card From a Hooker in Minneapolis, has a reference to playing that record from Little Anthony and the Imperials.  In concert Tom would then sing “Going out of my head.   Going Out of my head.. .going out of my head..over you.”

       

      In Waits “I Wish I was in New Orleans ” he references “when the saints go marching in”

      Reply
    41. 41.

      delk

      Hands Open by Snow Patrol

      Put Sufjan Stevens on
      And we’ll play your favorite song
      ‘Chicago’ bursts to life and your
      Sweet smile remembers you,

      Reply
    42. 42.

      mad citizen

      @Lavocat: Love that song!  It’s hard to find, I heard it and the story on Sirius radio.  Guess it was a satire of Dylan’s mid-60s stuff.  Very funny stuff.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      cleek

      Elliot Smith’s “Waltz #2” checks “Cathy’s Clown” (and also “You’re No Good”, and Stephen Bishop’s “On and On”)

       

      Pavement’s “Unseen Power Of The Picket Fence” is entirely about REM:

      Some bands I like to name check,
      And one of them is REM,
      Classic songs with a long history
      Southern boys just like you and me.
      R – E – M
      Flashback to 1983,
      Chronic Town was their first EP
      Later on came Reckoning
      Finster’s art, and titles to match:
      South Central Rain, Don’t Go Back To Rockville,
      Harbourcoat, Pretty Persuasion,
      You were born to be a camera,
      Time After Time was my least favourite song,
      Time After Time was my least favourite song.

      The singer, he had long hair
      And the drummer he knew restrait.
      And the bass man he had all the right moves
      And the guitar player was no saint.
      So lets go way back to the ancient times
      When there were no 50 states,
      And on a hill there stands Sherman
      Sherman and his mates.
      And they’re marching through Georgia,
      we’re marching through Georgia,
      we’re marching through Georgia
      G-G-G-G-Georgia
      They’re marching through Georgia,
      we’re marching through Georgia,
      marching through Georgia
      G-G-G-G-Georgia
      and there stands REM

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Pappy G

      Highway Patrolman – Bruce Springsteen

      “Takin’ turns dancin’ with Maria as the band played Night of the Johnstown Flood…”

      Reply
    47. 47.

      West of the Rockies

      I like how “River” opens with “Jingle Bells” before turning into the ballad of love and regret we all know.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      prostratedragon

      @Yutsano:
      Yeah, the frequency of that is so great that I’m having trouble thinking of a clear example.

      I will say that it was a wonderful moment when it hit me what “Bitches Brew” sounds like a cover of. You have to let it creep up on you for best effect.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Roger Moore

      @JPL:

      Fleetwood Mac’s Landslide might be more in tune with the times.

      Especially because the chorus has been suggested as an alternative thing to sing to time your hand washing.

      ETA: Does “Glass Onion” count as a song referencing other songs, since it’s all about their own work?

      Reply
    53. 53.

      RandyG

      For us older rock n’ roll types: Dee Dee Sharp’s “Mashed Potato Time” references Gary U.S. Bonds’ “Dear Lady Twist”, The Tokens “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” and The Marvelettes’ “Please Mr. Postman”.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Van Morrison finishes out Real Real Gone thusly

      Wilson Pickett said:
      “In the midnight hour,
      That’s when my love comes tumbling down”
      Solomon Burke said:
      “If you need me, why don’t you call me”
      James Brown said:
      “When you’re tired of what you got, try me”
      Gene Chandler said:
      “There’s a rainbow in my soul”

      Reply
    55. 55.

      FelonyGovt

      Back In The USSR which is essentially a big Beach Boys parody.

      And the Traveling Wilburys’ Tweeter and the Monkey Man which has multiple references to Springsteen songs- Thunder Road, etc.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      LeftCoastYankee

      It’s not a shout out to a song but the IIRC the 3 note open to Beethoven’s Fifth is the Morse code rhythm for “V”, as in Victory against Napoleon.

      Also I think ELO samples it in their cover of “Rollover Beethoven”.

      Not sure if it counts but the Jayhawks song “Ms. Williams Guitar” is an all time fave.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Tym

      PJ Harvey’s “Words That Maketh Murder” with its “What if I take my problems to the United Nations?” coda.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      LightCastle

      Not exactly on target, but in keeping with the “musicians are going to constantly slip references to things in for themselves”, my sister’s song “Iceman (Murders in the Rue Morgue)” was actually just a collection of references to Val Kilmer’s entire filmography as it existed at the time she wrote it.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Roger Moore

      @FelonyGovt:

      Back In The USSR which is essentially a big Beach Boys parody.

      I think that would technically be a pastiche rather than a parody.  A parody is making fun of a specific work, while a pastiche is making fun of a style.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      LightCastle

      @LeftCoastYankee: I think Beethoven’s 5th predates morse code by several decades, doesn’ t it?

      As far as an actual call out, Leonard Cohen throws a shout out to Hank Williams in “Tower of Song”.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Jim Parish

      @FelonyGovt: I think, and Wikipedia confirms, that “Back in the USSR”‘s direct inspiration was Chuck Berry’s “Back in the USA”, although “California Girls” did have some influence.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      The Beatles Savory Truffle…

      We all know Ob-la-di-bla-da / But can you show me where you are?

      Both Harrison and Lennon hated the song and resented the amount of time spent recording it.

      Speaking of Lennon…

      So Sgt. Pepper took you by surprise
      You better see right through that mother’s eyes
      Those freaks was right when they said you was dead
      The one mistake you made was in your head

      Ah, how do you sleep?
      Ah, how do you sleep at night?

      You live with straights who tell you you was king
      Jump when your momma tell you anything
      The only thing you done was yesterday
      And since you’re gone you’re just another day

      Reply
    65. 65.

      crshark

      From the Commodores’ Night Shift, their tribute to Marvin Gaye and Jackie Wilson:

      “Marvin sang of the joy and pain… And I still can hear him say
      Aw talk to me so you can see/What’s going on”

      Also: “It seems like yesterday/When we were working out” and “Your love, it lifted us/Higher and higher”

      Reply
    68. 68.

      lowcountryboil

      @cleek: On the same album, Elliott’s “Baby Britain” also has a couple of references – an album and a song:

      “The light was on but it was dim
      Revolver’s been turned over
      And now it’s ready once again
      The radio is playing Crimson and Clover”

      Reply
    69. 69.

      PAM Dirac

      @Barbara: The Persuasions, “Night Shift,” which is a tribute to Jackie Wilson and Marvin Gaye

      Of course the Persuasions also have “Lookin’ for an Echo” which quotes a lot of doo-wop songs.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      JanieM

      Ballad of the St. Anne’s Reel.  That’s David Mallett doing it — the guy who wrote it.  A lot of other people have recorded it, this is the one I know best.

      Probably every fiddler on earth — including me in a younger incarnation — has played the St. Anne’s Reel itself. Here’s Aly Bain, not my favorite version, but that one was embedded in a TV show and I can’t find it right now.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Deep Southerner

      The brass riff from Blood, Sweat & Tears’ “Spinning Wheel” (“What goes up/Must come down …”) to start “Night Train” by Public Enemy.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Miss Bianca

      @JanieM: Oh, thank goodness you mentioned that song – I have to compile a list for BMI and ASCAP of every cover song any band playing in our venue does, and the band who came last week played that one. Had no idea who had written it, figured I would have to Google it.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Chris Johnson

      Do band references count?

      “Turn up the Eagles, the neighbors are listening…”

      Steely Dan, Everything You Did

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Kevin Moore

      Toward the end of Genesis’ “The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway,” Peter Gabriel quotes George Benson’s “On Broadway.” Well, misquotes. Here is Gabriel:

      They say the lights are always bright on Broadway.
      They say there’s always magic in the air.

      The original by Benson goes:

      They say the neon lights are bright on Broadway

      Anyway, I loved that as a kid.

      Reply

