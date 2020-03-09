The other day I was driving back from daycare and James Taylor’s “Mexico” came on. At the very end when he’s doodling around he says “in a honky tonk down in Mexico”, referencing the Coasters’ classic.

It got me thinking…what is your favorite shout out to another song within a song? I’ll have to go with the reference to Sister Rosetta Tharpe’s “Up Above my Head” in the Tramps’ “Disco Inferno. What’s your favorite.

