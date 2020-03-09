If you only learn one thing about #COVID19 today make it this: everyone's job is to help FLATTEN THE CURVE. With thanks to @XTOTL & @TheSpinoffTV for the awesome GIF. Please share far & wide. pic.twitter.com/O7xlBGAiZY — Dr Siouxsie Wiles (@SiouxsieW) March 8, 2020

I suspect we’re reaching the point where these dawn updates become unnecessary, since we’ll be discussing the issue all day long in multiple posts. But I’ve gotten into the habit, so for now…

Excellent resource, for which I owe some commentor (dmsmilev?) a hat tip: “Don’t Panic: The comprehensive Ars Technica guide to the coronavirus“.

… You should be concerned and take this seriously. But you should not panic. This is the mantra public health experts have adopted since the epidemic mushroomed in January—and it’s about as comforting as it is easy to accomplish. But it’s important that we all try… … SARS-CoV-2 is here in the US, and it’s circulating—we are only starting to determine where it is and how far it has spread. Problems with federal testing have delayed our ability to detect infections in travelers. And as we work to catch up, the virus has kept moving. It now appears to be spreading in several communities across the country. It’s unclear if we will be able to get ahead of it and contain it; even if we can, it will take a lot of resources and effort to do it. All that said, SARS-CoV-2 is not an existential threat. While it can be deadly, around 80 percent of cases are mild to moderate, and people recover within a week or two. Moreover, there are obvious, evidence-based actions we can take to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our communities overall. Now is not the time for panic, which will only get in the way of what you need to be doing. While it’s completely understandable to be worried, your best bet to getting through this unscathed is to channel that anxious energy into doing what you can to stop SARS-COV-2 from spreading. And to do that, you first need to have the most complete, accurate information on the situation as you can. To that end, below is our best attempt to address all of the questions you might have about SARS-CoV-2, COVID-19, and the situation in the US…

I started off fairly sceptical in HK's social distancing. I wore masks, worked from home but wasn't sure how well it worked. It looks like I was wrong. More than half of HK's 109 reported coronavirus cases discharged and the regular flu season flattened https://t.co/WN0kwVVsOY — Mike Bird (@Birdyword) March 8, 2020

Here's why Singapore's response to the #coronavirus has led to 0 deaths pic.twitter.com/2vsYsuQOF8 — QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) March 9, 2020

Can everyone calling for "perspective" on coronavirus, saying fewer people die on the roads, etc, please read this. Issue is critically ill %age. Increasingly clear reason for death rate disparity is whether ICUs are overwhelmed. Issue not whether it is "worse than ordinary flu". https://t.co/C3iLAni5Sg — Richard Spencer (@RichardJSpencer) March 8, 2020

All N. American students/alumni/staff/faculty who would like to encourage colleges and universities to take stronger, pro-active action to #flattenthecurve of #covid19, even *before* there are cases in your community, please consider signing this petition. https://t.co/4PpNesHLXG — Maren L Friesen (@symbiomics) March 8, 2020

Social distancing: Phone companies @ATT @verizon @sprint @TMobile should quickly increase data caps and activate phone-hotspot tethering where there’s #covid19 spreading. (As network capacity allows) So many can work/learn at home — 𝙀𝙡𝙞 𝙋𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙘𝙝 🤚 🧼 (@eliowa) March 8, 2020

This is basically a confirmation of what we have seen in a small number of studies. People mount good antibody responses to infection. This makes reinfection, at least for many months, unlikely. https://t.co/IhJtTRqvWi — Florian Krammer (@florian_krammer) March 8, 2020





Coronavirus updates:

– 96 new cases in South Korea

– 72 new cases in Germany

– 10 new cases in Australia

– 8 new cases in Austria

– 3 new cases in Indiahttps://t.co/eUoE2bjB9j — BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) March 9, 2020

And this is why public health folks in your twitter feed are freaking out, and why the US testing debacle is so extraordinarily damaging. We lost 6-7 weeks of potentially triggering earlier action, because lack of testing made us blind.https://t.co/XOTJiMXjRF — Jeremy WASH YOUR DAMN HANDS Konyndyk (@JeremyKonyndyk) March 8, 2020

Coronavirus updates:

—Dr. Anthony Fauci, a top U.S. health official, said that a regional lockdown of parts of the U.S. could become necessary

—He recommended that those at greatest risk — the elderly and those with health conditions — abstain from travelhttps://t.co/h5vTJnKk0F — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 8, 2020

Need to start doing this at country-wide scale. https://t.co/73Qtv6aUqA — Jeremy WASH YOUR DAMN HANDS Konyndyk (@JeremyKonyndyk) March 8, 2020

Anyone got more info on this?

Gates-funded program will soon offer home-testing kits for new coronavirus https://t.co/1G4qgnlBVX — andy lassner (@andylassner) March 8, 2020

This is significant. New Jersey thought it would have CDC confirmation on its first two coronavirus cases late last week. The CDC hasn't offered state officials any explanation as to why they haven't confirmed positive tests from NJ's public health lab https://t.co/Z5Blx9PWz7 — Sam Sutton (@samjsutton) March 8, 2020

#Coronavirus infections appear to be slowing in China, with only 40 new confirmed cases yesterday – the lowest since January. pic.twitter.com/RpDXo2mgaj — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 9, 2020

Summary of best-estimate coronavirus fatality rates (from the preprint below): Age 0-9: 0.0094% Age 10-19: 0.022% Age 20-29: 0.091% Age 30-39: 0.18% Age 40-49: 0.4% Age 50-59: 1.3% Age 60-69: 4.6% (range 3.8-5.4) Age 70-79: 9.8% (range 8.2-12) Age 80+: 18% (range 14-22) https://t.co/pu6779ImKw — Dorsa Amir (@DorsaAmir) March 8, 2020

This interview with Bruce Aylward of @WHO is one of the most important things you can read on #COVID19. Lays out very clearly and accessibly the steps that China took to contain the virus. https://t.co/uapNvUwJL2 — Jeremy WASH YOUR DAMN HANDS Konyndyk (@JeremyKonyndyk) March 9, 2020

If you hit NYT paywall, try this one w/ @juliaoftoronto and Aylwardhttps://t.co/XFYgXOhmN3 — COVID19 (@V2019N) March 9, 2020

Can a face mask stop coronavirus? Covid-19 facts checkedhttps://t.co/Fzg9zGlsnJ — The Guardian (@guardian) March 9, 2020

America: Can you imagine locking down 1/4 of the USA population? #COVID19

Think it can't happen here? Stop being so smug, and start preparing for the worst. What makes your city better than Milan, in terms of hospitals, public health & community mobilization? https://t.co/aKxG3HS66A — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) March 8, 2020

May he set a new fashion!

BREAKING: Apple's Tim Cook offers employees at most of its global offices the ability to work from home this week as he calls the coronavirus outbreak an “unprecedented event” and “challenging moment” https://t.co/Hlu71JmSFH — Bloomberg (@business) March 8, 2020