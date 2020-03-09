Scapegoating isn’t a thing and has never been a destructive force in human history. https://t.co/HkPhR251aD — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) March 9, 2020

GOP: It’s all fun & games until some plague-ridden constituent slobbers on you…

BREAKING from me & @AlexNBCNews : Members of Congress are becoming increasingly anxious about coronavirus and there is growing pressure on leadership to take steps to protect lawmakers — even potentially recessing for a period of weeks, according to two Democratic sources — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) March 9, 2020

And Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., is also self-quarantining after close contact with the CPAC attendee, as are several members of his senior staff. Gosar is closing his Washington office for the week. “Members are very nervous,” a senior Democratic leadership aide said. — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) March 9, 2020

siri show me "life comes at you fast" pic.twitter.com/waafXDmivx — Mass for Shut-ins (is a podcast) (@edburmila) March 9, 2020

man if only you knew someone who could declare and emergency and fund sick leave https://t.co/ygyHnhk0En — John Cole (@Johngcole) March 9, 2020



Hail Sekhmet, Goddess of Consequences…

We now know there was at least one person at CPAC with coronavirus ??pic.twitter.com/Q1HVuXsJUE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 8, 2020

CPAC, which today confirmed an attendee was infected with coronavirus, is where then-acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney accused the press of hyping coronavirus, which he described as a media ploy to try to bring down Trump. — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) March 8, 2020



(Former Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney was fired, by tweet, after hours on Friday. And immediately dispatched to Northern Ireland.)

"The CPAC Virus" does have a ring to it. https://t.co/AGLnc4ZnyA — Mig Greengard (@chessninja) March 9, 2020





The reason I am tweeting this: I have been flu-sick unwell for the past week and now I am finding out there are people I was in direct contact with who were in direct contact with the infected. And yes, I know who it was. — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) March 9, 2020

“Public-health officials worry that the consequences of living with a President and a general disinformation universe that undermine facts and science could have increasingly dire consequences.” https://t.co/CoWEWCvy08 — Millie Tran (@millie) March 9, 2020

Other Republicans might starve the CDC of resources or people. But they'd probably at least focus on trying to contain the virus. Trump's entire focus is containing stories on the virus. So he's explicitly making the pandemic worse. Hard to imagine almost anyone else doing this. — Grudge of Whales (@grudging1) March 9, 2020

"The response of this whole issue of the coronavirus is it should have been paint by numbers, but really they're making it like they're trying to recreate the Sistine Chapel." — Dr. Corey Hébert on how the Trump admin. has responded to COVID-19.https://t.co/U1GPhFKJn1 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 8, 2020

No one is capable of convincing the President to help Americans not die of a virus https://t.co/Ib5KcCi9QI — Grudge of Whales (@grudging1) March 9, 2020

US top health officials warn that containment of the coronavirus is no longer possible, the country needs to pivot to aggressive efforts to mitigate its spread — “The next two weeks are really going to change the complexion in this country”https://t.co/3s9fa9FcdV — Alfons López Tena (@alfonslopeztena) March 8, 2020

How testing failures allowed coronavirus to sweep the U.S. via @POLITICO for iOS https://t.co/CmrwbRWNkl pic.twitter.com/PXOsllAFby — Tatum O'neal (@Tatum_Oneal) March 8, 2020

I can now update this number: We can verify at least 3,000 people in the US have now been tested, given data we’ve collected at @COVID19Tracking. That’s in line with the estimate of “perhaps 2,500 people tested” as of Friday 6pm that @ScottGottliebMD tweeted yesterday. https://t.co/jqpkL2gcsb — Robinson Meyer (@yayitsrob) March 8, 2020

Tony Fauci, who is beloved among journalists for his frank, quick callbacks, said “it’s still possible to stop the disease, but health authorities would have to know where it was to do that, and he said the lack of testing capacity was a huge obstacle.” https://t.co/ckTCL4GgLO — Amy Maxmen (@amymaxmen) March 9, 2020

This is a brilliant thread from @JeremyKonyndyk — if you don't want to read all of it, here's a quick summary: every day that the administration continues to dawdle on getting our health care system ready for what's coming, it raises the risk of a major failure of that system. https://t.co/N9mPtXdWHm — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) March 8, 2020

REMINDER: Trump fired the US pandemic response team in 2018, then eliminated their positions https://t.co/ftbQJ57PnL — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 9, 2020

They will own coronavirus just as mightily as they own libs and they will not necessarily do it in that order however — Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24) March 8, 2020

Still mostly hitting blue states — Michael Low (@mlow29) March 7, 2020

By "blue" he means "places where a lot of people live" — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 7, 2020

I'm a doc trying to save your skin

if you were an actual person you'd understand that — Greg Dworkin (@DemFromCT) March 7, 2020

Feels like just a few days ago he was telling people it was okay to go to his rallies. https://t.co/PPkqP3atxV — Schooley (@Rschooley) March 9, 2020

Yeah, except he can’t change — any more than my elderly rescue dog can stop eating poop, regardless of her current nutritional status. He won’t give up his ego-stoking rallies, or even his glad-handing strangers at Marred-A-Largo, unless he’s forcibly prevented from doing so. And frankly, I don’t think there’s anyone in his immediate circle, including Princess Ivanka and Trophy Wife #3, who care enough about the old man to even try very hard…