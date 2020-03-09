Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Update (Domestic Edition) – Sunday/Monday, March 8/9

by

GOP: It’s all fun & games until some plague-ridden constituent slobbers on you…


Hail Sekhmet, Goddess of Consequences…


(Former Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney was fired, by tweet, after hours on Friday. And immediately dispatched to Northern Ireland.)


Yeah, except he can’t change — any more than my elderly rescue dog can stop eating poop, regardless of her current nutritional status. He won’t give up his ego-stoking rallies, or even his glad-handing strangers at Marred-A-Largo, unless he’s forcibly prevented from doing so. And frankly, I don’t think there’s anyone in his immediate circle, including Princess Ivanka and Trophy Wife #3, who care enough about the old man to even try very hard…

    14Comments

    4. 4.

      marklar

      Cruz can rest easy….there’s no scientific documentation of human to reptile transmission.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Shalimar

      @grammypat: Great.  Now we’re going to get the Boogie Woogie Flu too.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Evil_Paul

      @grammypat:  COVID-19 is fine, but I think there should be a name for CPAC’s specifically acting as a vector to spread the virus throughout Red State America.

      The CPAC vector?  The CPAC spread?The CPAC explosion?

      Something like that. So that when some underserved community in Idaho gets hit hard, they can be described as “casualties of the CPAC explosion”

      Reply
    12. 12.

      JeffH

      What scares me about all this is that I’m seeing people who should know better saying essentially “Oh this is nothing, it’s all hysteria.” Including one person who is on a team I’m leading to try and plan for dealing with this.

      There seems to be a strong correlation between these people and those who I suspect are Fox News watchers.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      J R in WV

      Interesting about Ted Cruz — he was potentially infected in the DC area, but decided to enter voluntary quarantine IN TEXAS!!!!!

      Isn’t that thoughtful of him? He deliberately exposed at least hundreds of people to his infection via traveling by airliner back to Texas, to avoid being in DC after CPAC exposed a huge number of conservative Republicans in DC to the Covid-19 virus, which RWNJs profess to not believe in.

      Until someone infected shakes their hand… then they suddenly have to believe in it, apparantly.

      Watergirl, this comment box showed up with no tabs for visual versus text editing, and I had enough typed to not want to “click here to refresh” so this bug is still infecting Balloon Juice code.

      Reply

