HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Senior adviser says Democratic Montana Gov. Steve Bullock will file to run for Senate against Republican Steve Daines. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) March 9, 2020

Governor Bullock (D-MT) is about the only Democrat in Montana who has a plausible chance of flipping that Senate seat.

Right now, the Democrats need to net at least three seats and the VP for control or a net of four flips for outright control.

The Cook Political Report has the current state of play as the Dems down a seat (Alabama) with four GOP seats in Toss-up (North Carolina, Maine, Arizona, Colorado). Recent polling by one firm has all four of the Republican candidates trailing by a handful of points. There are a few other “stretch” seats that are currently leaning Republican but could get swept up in a wave. Adding Montana to that list increases the number of plausible pathways to a slim Democratic majority next January.