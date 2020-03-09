George W. Bush was a terrible president who lied us into a catastrophic war, allowed an iconic American city to drown on his watch, and then presided over the worst economic free-fall since the Great Depression, which was set in motion largely by the deregulatory zeal of the Republican Party. But Bush was fortunate in his timing, which is why he was a two-term president.

I never understood why Americans reelected Bush since it was known at the time of the 2004 election that the Iraq WMD thing was a big fat lie. A stubborn and unforgivable reluctance on the part of our fellow citizens to change horsemen mid-apocalypse, I suppose. But there we were.

And here we are. The Dow is down about 2000 points right now. By the time I hit the “publish” button, it might rebound, but that doesn’t seem likely. I don’t know. Trump sure as hell doesn’t know. The only thing Trump knows how to do is promote himself and re-brand things that other people built.

President Obama shored up the last economy wrecked by Republican stupidity and set it on the path to steady growth. Trump spray-painted it gold and slapped his tacky-ass label on it. Now it’s his, and it looks like Trump might not be as lucky in his timing as Bush II was.

Because he’s an idiot, Chris Cillizza wrote a piece of analysis asking if the coronavirus is “Trump’s Katrina.” No, dumb motherfucker: Puerto Rico was Trump’s Katrina. This is Trump’s Orange Plague coming home to roost on Orange Monday on Wall Street.

We’ve got months to go until the election, and a lot can change. Maybe the markets will have completely recovered and the virus will have dissipated by then, causing less death and havoc than we seem to be on the brink of today. I hope so. But I sure wouldn’t bet the farm on it.

Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good. But it always sucks to be neither.

Open thread!