There’s been plenty of disinformation about all the candidates, and our intelligence organizations tell us that Russia is adding its share, but with potentially decisive primaries coming up on Tuesday, one big campaign has swung into action.

I’ve seen people who I thought should have known better sharing it. They are Bernie supporters, or angry that another candidate has dropped out. Joe Biden is the target, and the claim is that he’s losing his mental acuity.

A week or two ago, I saw questions being raised, and I decided to pay more attention to Biden, particularly in news clips where he was speaking extemporaneously. I thought he sounded like he’s always sounded – can be a bit goofy and off-topic, but coherent in making his points. Also an occasional stumble that can easily be attributed to his stutter.

Both Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders have begun attacking Biden for alleged “cognitive decline.” Which is kind of funny coming from a man who told us that he knows more than the scientists at CDC and pathetic from someone who may have to support Biden in November. Washington Monthly summarizes the information on the attacks.

I’ve seen a lot of it in the past week on Facebook and Twitter and have called out some people who should know better. I’m also not sharing anything on Biden’s health or mental state.

And it only gets worse from here.