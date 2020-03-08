VIRUS HUNTERS: @DrJAshton reports on the scientists working in the field to identify new viruses, like the COVID-19, determine how they spread and help stop outbreaks from happening. #ABC2020 https://t.co/IXpLJk5lbq pic.twitter.com/Yfs95tPZMZ — 20/20 (@ABC2020) March 7, 2020

In the Atlantic, “How to Misinform Yourself About the Coronavirus: Even if you avoid the conspiracy theories, tweeting through a global emergency is messy, context-free, and disorienting”:

… Most Americans cannot read Chinese, nor are they present in large numbers on Chinese social-media sites such as Weibo and WeChat. The internet has fractured over the past decade, with American and Chinese social-media companies carving up distinct parts of the world. While that makes it difficult for many Americans to parse what’s happening on Chinese social media, it also creates an opportunity for people who are tapped in on both sides. They can arbitrage from the Chinese to the American internet, turning WeChat videos into Twitter gold. Accounts big and small have whipped up quite an apocalyptic fervor in the past weeks, posting scary videos of dubious provenance and veracity. The mainstream media has proceeded carefully, and reporters’ stories have seemingly been unable to satiate the rising hunger for more information about coronavirus…

After talking to several friends, I realize many ppl still aren't prepared for the societal impacts of coronavirus. Want to dedicate a thread about what I observed in Chinese society, and what you should be mentally prepared for. It goes beyond the disease itself: — Tony Lin (@tony_zy) March 7, 2020



Some extracts from a long, but IMO important, thread:

1.Trauma. As @MariaRepnikova said, it’s the 1st global epidemic in the era of social media & live-streaming. If the outbreak gets worse, you WILL have extremely helpless moments, witnessing ppl seeking help and some die in a way closer than ever. I saw hundreds online already.. 2. Hospital overcapacity. A massive outbreak can strain local medical system. Do u know in China, Wuhan has the second-most medical professionals per 1000 ppl, and the most top tier hospital per 10000 ppl? And w/o sufficient intensive care, coronavirus is far deadlier… 3. Secondary disasters. Once the hospital is at capacity, other patients, ppl who depend on prescription drugs, pregnant women, all could face imminent health issues. Here’s a man who can’t access hiv drugs: A heartbreaking case during Hubei lockdown: a man posted for help. His HIV meds is running out & he can’t get new ones cuz of the roadblock. Local police soon reached out. But instead of helping him get new medicine—police told on him to his parents. pic.twitter.com/keqvVE3B5B — Tony Lin (@tony_zy) January 25, 2020 4. Community and cross infection. Coronavirus spread fast across the community. When the adults are all quarantined, who takes care of their children? Another tragedy here: https://t.co/mVpSFOoc7W — Tony Lin (@tony_zy) March 7, 2020 5. Fake news and alternative medication. This has been going on for a while. In China there’s government-endorsed Chinese medicine (very little clinical evidence), and the US shines with Mike Pence’s prayers…

6. Xenophobia on steroids. In China, it’s not just ppl in Wuhan/Hubei who are discriminated against. Ppl in other cities have been sent to quarantine just because they were born in Hubei/Wuhan… 7. And there WILL BE moral quandaries and live trolley problems, sorry. Some ppl try to get away from quarantine because quarantine methods are inhumane and poorly designed, which could increase the chance of infection. But some of those ppl could carry viruses… 8. We’re not even getting into the class-related problems yet: homeless ppl, elderlies, house cleaners, restaurant workers, ppl who simply can’t work from home…if outbreak gets worse, ppl will either have to risk their lives or lose their jobs–if there’s still a job to lose… China's outbreak has its own authoritarianism problems. But for US, the lessons learned from this one-month tragic "preview" should be transparency, accountability, and professionalism. So far Trump administration seems to be allergic to all three conceptshttps://t.co/twLuq9YjD5 — Tony Lin (@tony_zy) March 7, 2020 … 12. Some optimism about humanity: The heroic ppl who step in and fight this crisis deserves a new thread. My colleague @Muge_Niu has done a much better job collecting their stories, here you go: https://t.co/Yci9B86uop — Tony Lin (@tony_zy) March 7, 2020

Reality check from Nigeria- “Do I deal with 600 cases of Lassa so far or do I focus on preparedness for this new respiratory virus. The reality is, I can’t really choose between either of those.” #globalhealth #Covid_19 https://t.co/aM853IlB3j — Ilona Kickbusch (@IlonaKickbusch) March 4, 2020

… THINK GLOBAL HEALTH: The WHO has put out a call for $675 million to support low- and middle-income countries in mobilizing response to COVID-19. They’ve only received $1.2 million so far. How important is it to you that WHO and international efforts are appropriately resourced in addressing this crisis? IHEKWEAZU: The WHO is so necessary in the world today to enable [a collaborative response], and there are very few other institutions other than WHO and African CDC that can make that happen. So we are very supportive of the work and the solicitations from WHO so that we can have a collective approach. It’s unfortunate that many countries that we look up to—actually we have looked up to for years—were the first that broke out of the framework of the international health regulation that countries collectively agreed to once there was a sense of a problem in China. We lost, to a large extent, the collective will to respond together. So from my perspective, and I think this view is shared by many of my colleagues on the continent, we do appreciate some collective thinking, and we do appreciate the platform that WHO provides to do this. What we would all like to see a little bit more of is that once that thinking happens, that more countries on the continent—now this is almost a criticism of ourselves—develop organizations like we have, the Nigerian Centers for Disease Control…

From the Washington Post‘s Tech Policy section, “State Department blames ‘swarms of online, false personas’ from Russia for wave of coronavirus misinformation online”:

… The latest warning came from Lea Gabrielle, the coordinator of the government’s Global Engagement Center, in testimony to Congress. Her remarks follow days after an unpublished agency report, unearthed by The Washington Post on Saturday, revealed nearly 2 million tweets over a three-week period pushed coronavirus-related conspiracy theories abroad. Gabrielle did not link that report with her broader conclusions about Russian interference online. But she said actors tied to the country — through “state proxy websites,” official state-owned media and fake accounts online — were part of an effort to “take advantage of a health crisis, where people are terrified worldwide, to try to advance their priorities.”… In February, a top State Department official accused Russia of deploying similar tactics around coronavirus, spreading falsehoods that may stoke panic or undermine health officials’ response to the deadly outbreak. But the U.S. government has offered no public evidence of its claims, sparking criticism from tech companies, which say they remain in the dark about the exact nature of suspected Kremlin interference…. The Global Engagement Center’s analysis on the coronavirus focused on a three-week period between Jan. 20 and Feb. 10, around the time the World Health Organization declared coronavirus an international emergency. The State Department agency studied millions of tweets in countries excluding the United States. In total, known conspiracy theories amounted to about 7 percent of the Twitter conversation over that period, leading the State Department to conclude these falsehoods were “potentially impactful on the broader social media conversation.” The tweets themselves floated a number of harmful conspiracy theories — suggesting, for example, that the coronavirus had been created by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation or was the result of a bioweapon. Some of the tweets linked to YouTube videos, according to the State Department document, suggesting the problem went beyond Twitter…

The LAtimes, earlier this week — “Empty stores, quarantined firefighters: Washington city at coronavirus epicenter reels as death toll rises”: