Where Is Pete’s Support Coming From?

Here are the 538 polls for New Hampshire and Iowa. What I see is Pete is taking Warren’s support – when she’s up, he’s down, and vice versa.

New Hampshire – 1/9/20
Iowa 1/9/20

Click on them to go to the originals on 538 if they’re too small. If people choose a candidate on ideology, then Warren losing voters to Pete makes no sense. But I think what we’re seeing is a choice based on perceptions of electability. Also, I realize that these graphs, and polls, don’t tell the whole story, and that there may be a phenomenon like Pete sucking up all the supporters of the candidates who dropped out (I doubt it). But it’s the best we have, and I thought it was interesting.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      syphonblue

      It is an absolute travesty that Elizabeth Warren is not doing better than she is, with old-man Biden and white-bread Buttigieg polling better than her. Trump winning in 2016 really fucked with the Democratic voters’ minds and has them acting even more cowardly than ever.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      An old guy at the gym yesterday identified himself as socially liberal and economically conservative, then said he didn’t think the country was ready for a gay president. Whether I support Pete or not, I’d like to think he’s wrong. But then I thought the country was ready for a woman president.

      Caveats: I remind myself HRC got more votes so maybe the country was ready. Also, I plan to vote for Warren in the primary but support like hell whoever the D nominee is.

      Baud

      @syphonblue:

      I agree.  But in the back of my mind, if Warren doesn’t come back, I can’t help thinking she made a mistake trying to be Bernie-lite smart rather than making a play for Hillary voters, a field that has been wide open this whole primary.

      Nicole

      This is so depressing.  I don’t think I’ll see a woman President in my lifetime.  Misogyny is just too high a barrier to overcome.  Hell, Hillary won 3 million more votes and she still didn’t end up with the job.

      I thought the misogyny in the media might be a little less this time around because there was more than one woman running, and none of them had been kicked around by the same media for 30 years, but nope, plenty of misogyny for everyone!

      Has anyone else read the piece on The Root about Buttigieg and the South Bend Police department?  I can’t believe this guy is still even in the running.

      khead

      If people choose a candidate on ideology, then Warren losing voters to Pete makes no sense.

      It makes plenty of sense if you think those people are perfectly nice suburban folks who still “want to play nice” with the GOP – because politics is icky – while still agreeing with Warren’s policies.

      HRH mistermix, Lord Bombay Sapphire, Duke of Schweppes

      @syphonblue:

      It is an absolute travesty that Elizabeth Warren is not doing better than she is, with old-man Biden and white-bread Buttigieg polling better than her. Trump winning in 2016 really fucked with the Democratic voters’ minds and has them acting even more cowardly than ever.

      This environment is reminding me of 2004 and how we got John Kerry.  I don’t understand why they’re leaving Warren either.

      HRH mistermix, Lord Bombay Sapphire, Duke of Schweppes

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      An old guy at the gym yesterday identified himself as socially liberal and economically conservative, then said he didn’t think the country was ready for a gay president. Whether I support Pete or not, I’d like to think he’s wrong. But then I thought the country was ready for a woman president.

      Based on the hatred ginned up towards Warren, and HRC’s loss, I’m ready to buy that we’re more ready for a white male gay prez than a woman. Unfortunately.

      snoey

      Perceived competence is a factor.

      Wilmer is Wilmer, and Biden is old and slow on his feet.

      They are the only major candidates that seem possibly up to the job.

      College educated breakout in the polls may show this.

      satby

      @Baud: I agree. I’m still voting for her in the primary, but it’s a shame.

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: I mentioned my AA (older) friend who supports Biden. She said that people would be repulsed by the idea of a gay married couple having sex in the White House. I was appalled by that, but she’s pretty homophobic.

      Major Major Major Major

      If people choose a candidate on ideology, then Warren losing voters to Pete makes no sense.

      Glancing at the charts there’s a much clearer relationship with Biden than with Warren, to my eye. But obviously none of it is 1:1. I don’t know the exact methodology 538 uses here (is this their poll average or weighted estimate that changes even without polls? etc.), but it could also be coming from the undecided pool.

      Rdb

      As a progressive and a Pete supporter who has actually listened to what he has to say and looked at his policy positions, I don’t really understand what is hard to grasp here. He is just as progressive as Warren- in some specific positions more or less, but overall. I refuse outright the idea that all pragmatism is somehow centrist or not progressive.

      jal

      Makes sense to me, Warren and Pete are my two favorites for different reasons. My interest in Pete is that his primary focuses are on the system itself; getting rid of the filibuster, term limits, potentially court packing to undo the Trump judicial impact. More than just about anything I want a Democrat that tries to level the playing field in our Democracy. On the other hand, Warren is amazing.

      In contrast, the other two top tier candidates are Biden and Bernie who are both unappealing (yes I would support them).

      HRH mistermix, Lord Bombay Sapphire, Duke of Schweppes

      @Major Major Major Major:

      There’s also, one presumes, a bandwagon effect where the susceptible voters go with whoever is having a moment. Which in this case would be Warren followed by Buttigieg.

      Absolutely – I think we’re all going to be surprised by the movement in the polls post NH and Iowa.

      WaterGirl

      I agree that the Democratic electorate is still reeling from 2016.  Gun-shy, spooked, fearful, mistrustful…  I could describe it with a hundred different words, but i’m pretty sure we don’t end up with the best candidate when we’re choosing based on trying to guess what the other people are going to do.

      I have never watched it, but there’s a game show like that, right?  Where you have to guess the answer that most people gave?   Not a great way to select our candidate for president.

      I have come to think we will have a woman President after one of the old white guys chooses a female vice president.  I can live with Biden if he’s smart enough to choose Stacey Abrams, for instance.  God help us if we get Bernie or some rich guy who’s republican-lite.  I want a real Democrat.

      Immanentize

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: “Just not that ______ woman.”

      We may get our first woman President when Joe Biden dies in office and that woman _____________ is sworn in.

      Feeling low about the primary today.  As I said months ago, I was 1.Harris, 2.Warren, 3.Castro and of course any other Dem.  I am left with my second choice and the lesser evil of too-old WM.

      Immanentize

      @satby: You know that months ago, I was not feeling the Pete because if his inexperience.  But he is running a solid campaign and clearly in it to win. Which is what primaries are intended to sort out. I said it the other day, if it comes down to just the top three white dudes, I may favor Pete for the generational/diversity reasons. But still he is not making me want to stand up and holler.

      And yes, your information has helped me very much get comfy with that idea. Thank you.

      Ohio Mom

      This is why I shudder whenever someone suggests a much-truncated primary season. My first impression of Mayor Pete was, So Personable!

      Young and energetic! Quick on his feet and articulate! And smart! I even thought his religious schtick was poetic and would help bring in some voters. Ding, ding, ding, we have a winner!

      Then, I saw more of him and Ugh! Just a lot of hot air. He’s way too inexperienced and Black voters don’t like him. That’s enough to disqualify him.

      In a shorter time frame, I probably wouldn’t have seen all that.

      P.S. Don’t even get me started on term limits. Anyone who thinks this idea has any merit hasn’t done a stitch of research on it.

      ETA: broken glass, etc.

      artem1s

      @Baud:

      I can’t help thinking she made a mistake trying to be Bernie-lite smart rather than making a play for Hillary voters,

      bingo. Warren made a mistake in 2016 aligning herself with Wilmer rather than going all in for Hillary after Super Tuesday. She sucked up to the OWS and glibertarians and perpetuated the meme that donors who work at banks = Wall Street hedge fund billionaires.  Hillary’s base is the actual WWC base the Dems (and media) should be interested in pursuing and she had strong support with AA women voters too.  I was all in for Harris because of her experience. I will probably vote Warren if she is still in when Ohio votes.  Her campaign is intriguing but I find her pandering against ‘big business’ to be tiresome at times. And she has done little to address the loss of collective bargaining for labor and how that impacted the income gap in the country. We need a candidate that recognizes that this isn’t only a win/lose battle against the .01%.  If income disparity is addressed, business will thrive and so will the economy.  I applaud the billionaire’s tax, but we also need corporate tax reform that rewards companies that address income disparity and values jobs over quarterly earnings.  There has to be some carrots, not just sticks, for corporate tax reform to work.

      Immanentize

      @satby: A lot of people are pretty homophobic.  I’d personally rather have a President who could still have sex with his spouse over one that can’t.  I think this was, oddly, one of the voter attractions to JFK, Clinton, and Obama. People saw the couples as still sexy in some way. I remember people talking openly about that (comedians on TV even!) regarding that horndog, Bill and the fetching Hillary.

      Major Major Major Major

      @Baud: if Warren doesn’t come back, I can’t help thinking she made a mistake trying to be Bernie-lite

      This is why I stopped being a firm supporter. I want the Elizabeth Warren of the phased-in M4A walkback plan, not the Elizabeth Warren of the very silly attempt to fund Bernie’s M4A plan while “not raising taxes on the middle class”.

      Immanentize

      @Major Major Major Major: I don’t think 538 has yet released their weighted primary averages. But they are coming soon.  I saw a little preview in their “last six months of the year before an election” analysis which had a weighted Warren in second.

      senyordave

      Warren seems to have poor political instincts (at least in comparison to some of the other candidates).  Her championing of M4A, to the point of backing elimination of private insurance, baffles me.  She even has a plan to pay for it all.  IMO she boxed herself in.  People don’t want that much detail, she would have been better off talking about expanded coverage and making it more affordable.  I don’t understand how she ended up positioning herself as a Bernie Sanders-lite candidate.

      She is far and away my favorite of the top four, but I have trouble seeing her winning.  And if she does become the nominee it will be easier for the media to paint her as a crazy socialist.

      falco850

      One or combination of these factors:

      1. people (voters, most of) are less informed than they think of themselves.
      2. because they are not as informed as they should be, they are gullible and prone to smooth talker like Pete B.
      3. Iowa primary caucus goers are spoiled brats, they like to be courted, pampered, catered, and considered as important people. Pete B. spent lots of time and resource in Iowa doing just that.
      4. Misogyny? maybe, probably some. I hope primary Dem voters are much less a factor.

      I am a male and I certainly want and will vote for a female president. I wanted Warren to run in ’16 and would have supported her over HRC. Voted for HRC mostly because I think this country deserve a female president and long over-due for one.

      I hooray-ed loudly (in my little circle) when she decided to run for 2020. But she seems to be wobbling between wanting to be perceived to be a “true progressive” and trying hard to court HRC supporters.

      If she got the nom, I will whole-heartedly support her. But this is primary, I have to choose one that I think is the best for the country and for the world. It is not Warren, unfortunately.

      Immanentize

      @Major Major Major Major: Thank you.  I also looked at a candidate tracker and all the leaders have spent a lot of time in Iowa.  Pete and Amy K. especially lately.  But Warren has too.  And I have experienced it up close — she is fabulous at retail politics.  Just better than anyone since Ted Kennedy or Ann Richards that I have experienced.  I am not going to count her out in Iowa.  But maybe everything is so nationalized now, that one cannot win in any place without winning in every place (Biden’s gamble)

      satby

      @Immanentize: and you know, every time I link to a video or article written about black support for Pete it’s dismissed or ignored. And each one is different, it’s not the same black guy like the “Blacks for Trump” guy. The narrative must be adhered to!

      But it makes me angry because I have met these people here and their greater experience working with the mayor (warts and all) counts more to me than a writer who parachuted into the town for a few hours and then composed a critical article.

      Immanentize

      @WaterGirl:
      PS, I have tried hard not to bother you with blog Q’s; but is there any way to make “TEXT” my default comment box? Too many spooky thinks happen to my edits in “VISUAL.”

      Gin & Tonic, Duke of Tanqueray

      Looks like CNN no longer knows the difference between “diffuse” and “defuse.”  I am dropping into a slough of despond.

      Immanentize

      @satby: Well, just so you know, they are not entirely dismissed or ignored.  Pete does have a problem gaining minority voter support.  It seems very much like something he didn’t plan for.  Then again, he might not have planned to get this far. So, inclusive outreach is probably the weakest part of his campaign.  And it’s a big weakness that may prove fatal after the first two contests.  I mentioned somewhere yesterday, I saw Biden has released a list of 100 (+) faith leaders (mostly of color) in South Carolina.  On the ground, Biden is crushing that outreach effort.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @JPL: That was the first time in a long time I was able to watch a cut from Late Night TV from beginning to end. They all seem to feel obliged to insert a clip of trump slaughtering the English language/American diplomacy/logic/truth/Easter/Halloween/ etc. but THIS time… No trump voice which has the effect on me of a thousand fingernails on chalkboards. So I was able to watch it all. Glad I did, LMFAO.

      Major Major Major Major

      @falco850:

      One or combination of these factors:

      1. people (voters, most of) are less informed than they think of themselves.
      2. because they are not as informed as they should be, they are gullible and prone to smooth talker like Pete B.
      3. Iowa primary caucus goers are spoiled brats, they like to be courted, pampered, catered, and considered as important people. Pete B. spent lots of time and resource in Iowa doing just that.
      4. Misogyny? maybe, probably some. I hope primary Dem voters are much less a factor.

      I really don’t get why people act like Buttigieg or Buttigieg supporters are three-headed Martians. He’s a pretty normal, albeit young, Democratic candidate.

      kindness

      IMHO the ‘electability’ issue is bullshit because any Democrat is going to be able to beat Trump.  Any.  Not to say the MSM won’t beat that dead horse because that is what they think their job is.

      satby

      @Immanentize: I don’t disagree he’s struggling there, but part of that struggle is being an unknown quantity against a known like Biden, and part is deliberate attempts to smear him.

      and I also agree he never dreamed he’d get this far. But I’m glad he has because he’s a good guy.

      Kattails

      I’ve seen other reports from local AA’s who are not so thrilled with Pete, and did he lose a statewide election by 20 points or am I thinking of someone else? An article in The Intercept criticized his naming of blacks who supported him…who had said no such thing; his talking up the Douglass Plan when he had not actually implemented it. And term limits are a ridiculous solution to the real issue of Americans just not caring enough to keep an eye on things and vote every election.

      I’m sticking with Warren, and I vote in the NH primary.  I’d like to see her play up the numbers that just came out about the cost to consumers of American health care, i.e. amounting to a tax of about $8000 a head.

      Snarkily, I just want to reincarnate as an upper class white boy so I can go from small town mayor with zero national or even statewide experience, straight to President.

