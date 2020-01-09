If I were her I’d probably print out and frame that Fox News chyron that inaccurately reported her death last year https://t.co/f43ZBRrGwa

SPEAKER PELOSI: Well, there's stiff competition for that from this administration. pic.twitter.com/IBbH6AnZ14

REPORTER: Some people are calling it the worst briefing they've ever gotten.

Breaking: Pelosi says House will vote Thursday on measure to limit Trump's military actions regarding Iran https://t.co/lixBxJbZoP

Here’s what we know so far:

● The U.S. military said no Americans were killed or wounded in the Iranian missile attacks on bases in Iraq early Wednesday.

● U.S. officials said they knew Iranian missiles were coming hours before the attack.

● Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called the attack a “slap in the face” of the United States but said more needed to be done to end the U.S. presence in the region and avenge the death of powerful Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani.

● Iraq’s acting prime minister said he was informed of the attack ahead of time.

● Lawmakers left a closed-door briefing with top national security officials divided over whether the strike that killed Soleimani was legally justified, and Pelosi said the House will vote Thursday on a measure to limit Trump’s military actions regarding Iran…