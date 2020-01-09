Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Consistently wrong since 2002

This Blog Goes to 11…

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

Women: They Get Shit Done

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

Word salad with all caps

Han shot first.

I can see Russia from this blog!

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

Technically true, but collectively nonsense.

What fresh hell is this?

We still have time to mess this up!

Lighten up, Francis.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity.

This is how realignments happen…

An army of rabid, anonymous commenters

Militantly superior in their own minds…

The revolution will be supervised.

You are here: Home / Politics / Politicans / NANCY SMASH! / Thursday Morning Open Thread: CRONE POWER

Thursday Morning Open Thread: CRONE POWER

by | 11 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Here’s what we know so far:

● The U.S. military said no Americans were killed or wounded in the Iranian missile attacks on bases in Iraq early Wednesday.

● U.S. officials said they knew Iranian missiles were coming hours before the attack.

● Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called the attack a “slap in the face” of the United States but said more needed to be done to end the U.S. presence in the region and avenge the death of powerful Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani.

● Iraq’s acting prime minister said he was informed of the attack ahead of time.

● Lawmakers left a closed-door briefing with top national security officials divided over whether the strike that killed Soleimani was legally justified, and Pelosi said the House will vote Thursday on a measure to limit Trump’s military actions regarding Iran…

Also in the Power league, a man with professional experience of eldritch horror:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch
  • JPL
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • raven
  • satby
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • TS (the original)

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    11Comments

    4. 4.

      TS (the original)

      It has been 301 days since The White House held a press briefing.

      Trump is really scared to let anyone know what he is, or is not doing. And just to mention because it rarely is said ….

      ……

      If the Obama administration had gone a week without a press conference, the GOP would be calling for impeachment

       

      Edit: I remember those videos – released every week, detailing what had happened “this week in the white house”.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Nice profile: Doctor, sailor, Super Bowl contender: Laurent Duvernay-Tardif’s strange career

      As he waited for his name to be called at the 2014 draft he wasn’t at home or at a party, he was attending an emergency C-section to assist a mother giving birth to premature twins. He handed his phone to a nurse and said, “If somebody calls, just say yes”.

      As it turned out, Duvernay-Tardif needn’t have worried: he ended up being picked the next day in the sixth round. “When I got home, all my friends and the media were there, even though I didn’t get drafted and they were asking me, ‘Where were you?’ And I told them, ‘Well, I wasn’t done with my shift’”.
      ……………………….
      It was only in the run-up to college that Duvernay-Tardif started to properly embrace the game. His talent and size – he is currently listed at 6ft 5in and 321lbs – helped him stand out in the defensive line and when he was accepted to medical school at Montreal’s prestigious McGill University, he was inevitably tapped up by the coaches. But his academic commitments, particularly during a freshman year that saw him watch recordings of lectures at half-speed while furiously flipping through an English dictionary (French is his first language), ensured a breathless schedule.

      The following year, Duvernay-Tardif worked various hospital shifts, including overnights. To ensure he’d make the team’s early practices, sometimes he’d sleep in the locker room in his scrubs. But he seemed to find calm in the chaos and when he transitioned to the offensive line, he excelled. His teammates nicknamed him Dr Kill, a sort of Jekyll and Hyde character – the sweet, caring medic and his ruthless, bone-crushing, intimidating alter ego.

      By his fourth season in college, some whispered of a potential NFL career, and various teams came to see him in Montreal. But he told them all the same thing: continuing his degree was non-negotiable. “Some teams said, ‘Well, how do we know you’re fully committed to football?’ But others – like the Chiefs – told me, ‘This is amazing because it means you love the game and you’re here for the right reasons’”.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      @TS (the original):

      If the Obama administration had gone a week without a press conference, the GOP would be calling for impeachment

      You don’t remember how it was a thing in the media when candidate Hillary wasn’t holding enough press conferences as they would have liked.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      JPL

      @satby: I was concerned about you and glad to see your post.   Since you called the police, you probably scared away the creep, but it’s still unsettling.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      Ann Selzer poll (Gold Standard) is currently being conducted in Iowa for the Des Moines Register.  They usually release the findings on a Saturday night.

       

      Monmouth is releasing their poll of New Hampshire this morning, around 9 AM eastern.

      I wish best of luck to your favorite candidate (as long as it isn’t Wilmer).

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.