This Is Good

The Progressive’s Guide to Corporate Democrat Speak:

The Centrist’s Dictionary

“Centrist”

Someone who presents a corporate-friendly agenda with less fervor than the typical Republican, with a modest measure of regulation as demanded by circumstances and with a patina of social liberalism.

“Choice” (when applied to a public good)

A word used as an attempt to distract people from the flawed state of the American social contract by forcing them to choose from an array of semi-functional, overpriced private-sector products. This allows policymakers to subsidize private corporations at public expense, while at the same time providing the public with something that loosely resembles—but is not—a functioning social safety net.

“Compete” (as in, “prepare workers of the future to compete”)

A word used to describe what workers will be required to do to survive in the new, Randian economy. For example, to become competitive, workers are sometimes expected to run through a gauntlet of poorly conceived and insufficiently funded educational programs to re-train them for the “new economy” (defined below), often under the assumption that there is a secret app designer hiding inside every laid-off manufacturing employee. To “compete” after training, workers should be prepared to fight like crabs in a barrel for low-paying jobs that provide no employment security or benefits. (See also: “Jobs of the future,” defined below.)

“Free stuff”

A term of contemptuous dismissal for public services that are commonly available in other developed countries, and which any decent society would make available to all human beings.

The whole thing is worth a read. I have some further thoughts on “Compete” that I’m going to put into a post at some point.

(Via Atrios)

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    40Comments

    1. 1.

      germy

      A term of contemptuous dismissal for public services that are commonly available in other developed countries, and which any decent society would make available to all human beings.

      This reminds me of all the Feel Good Stories I see at the end of network TV news. For example, a waitress who was given a car by a customer who learned she had to walk one hour every morning to work. No mention was made in the story about her town’s lack of public transportation. Or the stories of an elementary school student selling lemonade or whatever to help pay for his little sister’s medical treatment.

      We’re supposed to sit there as viewers and say “Awww! How sweet!”

    2. 2.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      The free stuff one…It’s Claire McCaskill’s favorite. She says handing out free stuff doesn’t play in the Midwest. Yeah, I’ll believe that when she comes out in favor of zeroing out the farm subsidy budget. Because free stuff to rural folks is always A-OK in the Midwest. Everyone else on the dole is a shiftless welfare cheat but rock ribbed farmers are self sufficient hard working Americans no matter how much free stuff they take from the Government.

    3. 3.

      HRH mistermix, Lord Bombay Sapphire, Duke of Schweppes

      @germy: In a similar vein:  a young child fell into a vat of used grease in a fast food restaurant and drowned. The child was with the mother because she didn’t have adequate child care and needed to make a living.  The TV investigation:  why don’t we have better locks on grease containers in fast food restaurants?

    4. 4.

      Baud

      I don’t necessarily disagree with any of this and in another time and place I might enjoy it, but it leaves me cold in the context of our current fascist hellscape.

      I’ll add the election of the two worst presidents in American history were assisted by premature fights against corporate Democrats.

    5. 5.

      Matt McIrvin

      yeah, this all feels like yet another article about how, while Republicans control everything, priority #1 is to tell the left they should hate Democrats

      Note that about 75% of this is stuff Republicans say too, but somehow the writer isn’t really interested in that.

    6. 6.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Baud: Yeah, if history tells us anything, it tells us that killing off the center-left before the revolution is often counterproductive.

    7. 7.

      HRH mistermix, Lord Bombay Sapphire, Duke of Schweppes

      @What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?:  The response I hear from Republican farmers around where I grew up is that the government wrecked the market and made farmers take subsidies. If the market were back, those independent, entrepreneurial farmers would be happy to accept its dictates.  Horseshit, of course, but it helps them feel superior to the welfare “cheats” getting a tiny percentage of the checks they receive.

    9. 9.

      Starfish

      I am skeptical of the choices of this author.

      I am pretty sure that “centrist” is anyone standing slightly to the right of Bernie.

      Our stupid governor says he is “pro-choice” on vaccines. He is snatching the language of women’s bodily autonomy so we can allow children to die of vaccine-preventable diseases.

    14. 14.

      HRH mistermix, Lord Bombay Sapphire, Duke of Schweppes

      @Ohio Mom:

      So I’m not the only one still reading Atrios.

      He’s still good, IMO.  And, he doesn’t let Democrats off the hook for their bad choices in their well-funded campaigns, which is refreshing.

    15. 15.

      Butter Emails

      I consider myself to be a pragmatic progressive. In general that means doing what works independent of ideology and devising and pushing the best policies that you can actsilly pass and implement. I acknowledge with current Republicans in control of the Senate that is zilch. So at the moment it’s pushing the best plan that isn’t a political liability.

    17. 17.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      @HRH mistermix, Lord Bombay Sapphire, Duke of Schweppes: I mean, it’s partly true since Trump started the trade war. He did wreck a huge market for American farm products. But they’ve been getting massive subsidies for decades. Besides which they’re still going to vote for the guy who damaged their market and then threw them a sop rather than for someone who might end the trade war and help un-screw their market. So they’re actively voting to keep their market screwed up so they can just take free money.

    18. 18.

      Betty Cracker

      I’m no doubt swimming in my own media bubble in this accursed age, so factor its distorting effects into the following, but I worry as much about the divisive potential of center-left hostility against progressives as I do about the reverse. The truth is, we need everyone on board or we are screwed.

    19. 19.

      satby

      @Betty Cracker: well, the centrists get on board, they aren’t the morons voting for Jill Stein.

      Edit: and I will always be hostile to ratfuckers, trolls, and people who insist that we all just need to clap harder to bring about nirvana whole ignoring the simple fact that most voters reside in that center.

    20. 20.

      HRH mistermix, Lord Bombay Sapphire, Duke of Schweppes

      @Butter Emails: I think I’m pragmatic, too – I grew up in a state where Democrats had to adopt some similar positions as Republicans to win.  But, as Atrios pointed out in the post where he linked to this piece, “centrism” is not an ideology. It’s a way to describe a voting record.  Some of the accepted “centrist” positions are just bad policy and bad politics.  I think Democrats of any stripe can come up with some anti-corporate policies that will appeal to a broad group of “independent” and Democratic voters.  Democrats can also avoid the baroque public policies that supposedly add “choice” but only add complexity and confusion (which is then attacked by Republicans).

    21. 21.

      cintibud

      This also works if you replace corporate Democrats with Social Democrats, change the year to 1932, the place to Germany and title it the Communist guide to Social Democrat speak.

    22. 22.

      Butter Emails

      I seem to recall some serious fights around here regarding Medicare for all. On paper, it and similar plans have significant advantages over enhancing the ACA. It’s also considered the more progressive path. Does that mean all the people on the blog opposing it were donors, or just being paid off by them, because that’s the framing used in most of the post. The entire thing implies that there’s just a handful of big donors on one side and all the voters on the other and all these terms are just to conceal that the politicians are working for the donors. That there’s actual pools of voters, often a majority opposing the preferred progressive policy is ignored.

    23. 23.

      Baud

      @satby:

      We don’t know that the centrists will stay on board if out nominee is Warren or Sanders.

      Centrists aren’t better than progressives.  Our problem is that progressives today also aren’t better than centrists when it comes to solidarity, and we see more of the lefty bullshit because we tend to follow progressive voices more than centrist ones.

    24. 24.

      germy

      @HRH mistermix, Lord Bombay Sapphire, Duke of Schweppes:  The funny thing is, if you go back and listen to trump’s speeches during the republican primary, he had the base cheering at stuff like leaving Social Security alone (not “taking it away” like those other republicans) and making those fat cat millionaires pay their fair share.

      Of course he was bullshitting them, but they cheered it. Someone should compile a list of campaign speech quotes and ask “Donald or Bernie?” because in many cases the populist message was the same. The problem is that Donald’s base kept cheering for the racist stuff.

    26. 26.

      HRH mistermix, Lord Bombay Sapphire, Duke of Schweppes

      @Betty Cracker:

      I worry as much about the divisive potential of center-left hostility against progressives as I do about the reverse. The truth is, we need everyone on board or we are screwed.

      Agree.  For example, Mayor Pete’s attack on college benefits for all, saying that billionaires would use it.  That’s a ready-made Republican talking point.  I think it’s less damaging to attack fellow Dems for not being progressive enough than it is to manufacture Fox News quotes.

    27. 27.

      Azhrie139

      I at least applaud Baud for slightly engaging with the implied argument of the article being shared here, unlike some of you. Hey, don’t get me wrong. Sanders is not my first choice, but say what you will about his faults which I will agree there are many, at least he does actually care about improving the lives of most Americans. I can’t say the same Biden who I agree is probably a perfectly nice person, but whose career general consists of enriching those in his direct social circles (which has occasionally included working class people). So I guess what I am saying is, Biden supporters, best of luck to you, but stop pretending to the rest of us that Biden is remotely interesting in much more than mostly maintaining the new status quo that Trump has given us with minor reversions to the Obama era mean. If you are having trouble understanding why virtually no young person is moderate or likes Biden it is because we all know that under his Presidency and regardless of congressional make-up, reversion to Obama era conditions is the ceiling of potential accomplishments.

    28. 28.

      satby

      @Butter Emails: and in the continued Hillarization of younger Democratic candidates, the picture illustrating it is of Buttigieg, even though Biden is the front runner centrist now. But Pete has been a threat to St. Wilmer, so attacks must be made.

    29. 29.

      trnc

      @germy: This reminds me of all the Feel Good Stories I see at the end of network TV news. For example, a waitress who was given a car by a customer who learned she had to walk one hour every morning to work. No mention was made in the story about her town’s lack of public transportation.

      That’s basically every episode of Undercover Boss. Boss with zero skills secretly trains with minimum wage employee who has various health and/or financial problems due to being stuck at underpaid shitty job; boss pays off car/health care fees/mortgage/employees’ kids college, etc. for THAT ONE EMPLOYEE. All other employees with same suck ass job get nothing because they failed to get on tv with boss.

    30. 30.

      Baud

      @Azhrie139:

      I’m going to support our nominee, regardless of whether it’s Bernie or Biden or the others.  If others are willing to make that commitment, then they’re fine in my book regardless of how they feel.

    32. 32.

      Patricia Kayden

      Well that worked out well: Trump messed up the Iran wag the dog situation so badly, he’s now trying to switch the conversation back to being a victim of impeachment.— Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) January 9, 2020

    33. 33.

      jonas

      @Baud:Anti-vax kind of started as bipartisan, but it seems to have recently become partisan in the way you would expect.

      It was originally a DFH/far-left thing (“Don’t trust Big Pharma or the Government! Vaccines are autism-causing chemicals! Use these organic hormones derived from honey instead!”), but seems now to have migrated to the far-right among the conspiracy-addled, antigovernment crowd who are saying that if you let the government make you vaccinate your kids, next it will be forcing you to teach them that the world is not 6000 years old. Being pro-science/pro-vaccine is now a mainstream Dem thing, whereas because the GOP base now consists largely of rabid Trumpists, even more moderate Republican pols have to pretend like they have an “open mind” about vaccines.

    35. 35.

      germy

      @HRH mistermix, Lord Bombay Sapphire, Duke of Schweppes:

      For example, Mayor Pete’s attack on college benefits for all, saying that billionaires would use it.

      I never understood that logic.  They’re not proposing making Harvard or Yale free.  They’re talking about community colleges and state schools.  Where the rest of us go.

      The billionaires can still send their little Jareds and Ivankas to Harvard where they can network with the elites.

      Am I supposed to get mad that a billionaire can send his child to my public school or my local library?

      Sometimes what we see as tortured logic is just candidates like Mayor Pete working backwards from the ending they have already determined (pleasing their donors).

    36. 36.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Baud: I’m going to support our nominee, regardless of whether it’s Bernie or Biden or the others.

      Same here.*

      *Yeah, even Gabbard if it comes to it.  Which it won’t.

    37. 37.

      zhena gogolia

      I will not support Bernie. I’m only praying that he is not the nominee. His only job is to lose to Trump. That’s his assignment, and he will carry it out.

    38. 38.

      satby

      @Baud:  We don’t know that the centrists will stay on board if out nominee is Warren or Sanders.

      It’s almost an anyone but Drumpf world. Warren is a safe choice for centrists, I think. We’ll be in big trouble if it’s Sanders, because he’d lose.

    40. 40.

      Azhrie139

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      Thanks for dishonesty in your reply to my comment! I noted further on that was the ceiling and not the likely outcome. I would bet that would not happen because Biden is shown to be consistently interested in maintaining the status quo and under his presidency the new status quo must not be too upset.

