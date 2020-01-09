Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Auntie Anne – Southern England – Windsor and Blenheim

On The Road – Auntie Anne – Southern England – Windsor and Blenheim

by

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Once my August tour left London, we visited various places in southern England. I’ve always been fascinated by the country homes and castles of England, and this set of pictures focuses on Windsor and Blenheim.

On The Road - Auntie Anne - Southern England - Windsor and Blenheim 6
Windsor castleAugust 25, 2019

William the Conqueror chose the site of Windsor Castle, high above the river Thames and on the edge of a Saxon hunting ground. It was a day’s march from the Tower of London and intended to guard the western approaches to the capital.

You can take a virtual tour of the castle at

https://www.royal.uk/virtual-tours-windsor-castle

On The Road - Auntie Anne - Southern England - Windsor and Blenheim 5
Upper Ward of Windsor CastleAugust 25, 2019
On The Road - Auntie Anne - Southern England - Windsor and Blenheim 4
St. George's ChapelAugust 25, 2019

Unfortunately, we couldn’t visit St. George’s Chapel, as it was closed for Sunday services.  But this is the exterior – and of course, it was where Megan Markle married Prince Harry.

On The Road - Auntie Anne - Southern England - Windsor and Blenheim 3
Blenheim PalaceAugust 26, 2019

Blenheim Palace is the principal residence of the Dukes of Marlborough, and the only non-royal, non-episcopal country house in England to hold the title of palace. The palace,was built between 1705 and 1722.

It is also the birthplace of Winston Churchill.  His mother was at a ball at Blenheim when she went into labor with Winston.  He spent a lot of time at Blenheim during his childhood and proposed marriage there to Clementine Hozier.

On The Road - Auntie Anne - Southern England - Windsor and Blenheim 2
Blenheim Palace - viewAugust 26, 2019

This is the view towards the  northern part of the park and the   Column of Victory. It is crowned by a lead statue of the 1st Duke of Marlborough, and shows him dressed as a Roman general. John Churchill was the military commander who led the Allied forces in the battle of Blenheim on 13 August 1704. Blenheim was a gift from Queen Anne.

On The Road - Auntie Anne - Southern England - Windsor and Blenheim 1
Blenheim August 26, 2019

Capability Brown added the lake in the 1760s. The Spencer-Churchills are raising money to have the lake dredged, as it is pretty full of silt.

On The Road - Auntie Anne - Southern England - Windsor and Blenheim
BlenheimAugust 26, 2019

The Marlboroughs were not wealthy.  Charles, 9th Duke of Marlborough (1871–1934) saved both the palace and the family. He married Consuelo Vanderbilt in 1896, and Vanderbilt money built these lovely water gardens.

  • Amir Khalid
  • JPL
  • Sloane Ranger
  • TS (the original)

    1. 1.

      Sloane Ranger

      The last time I visited Windsor castle was during a heavy fog. You could hardly see more than a couple of feet ahead of yourself but there was something haunting about those massive buildings suddenly appearing when you were almost on top of them. Glad you had better weather for your visit.

      Blenheim is on my to visit list. After seeing these pictures will definitely move it up.

    2. 2.

      Amir Khalid

      In my mind, I hear John Cleese yelling weird insults in a bad French accent.

      Seriously, those are some really nice-looking digs. How much of the interiora, if any, are open to guided tours?

    3. 3.

      TS (the original)

      Brings back memories of being in the UK when the Queen Mother died. She and her husband are buried in St Georges Chapel & it was open for all at no charge. Windsor itself is a wonderful town to visit & weirdly, regardless of the number of tourists it never seemed crowded.

