Political rivals reveal deal to expand Medicaid to Kansas families earning up to 138% of federal poverty level. The cost would be offset by a surcharge to hospitals, and the plan would take effect by Jan. 1, 2021

Details to come.

But the expansion looks to be fast with a 1/1/21 start date and it will be a full expansion to 138% FPL so it could potentially be a state plan amendment expansion with waivers either not needed or able to be sequentially added to the program. There is no work requirement. There is a work referral program, but that is common.

Elections matter, and here are some of the results of all the hard work Kansans put in over the 2018 campaign season.