Kansas to expand Medicaid

Details to come.

But the expansion looks to be fast with a 1/1/21 start date and it will be a full expansion to 138% FPL so it could potentially be a state plan amendment expansion with waivers either not needed or able to be sequentially added to the program. There is no work requirement. There is a work referral program, but that is common.

Elections matter, and here are some of the results of all the hard work Kansans put in over the 2018 campaign season.

  • Patricia Kayden
  • rikyrah
  • sstarr

    4. 4.

      sstarr

      Someone should put up a post about what’s happening in Nebraska – the people voted to expand medicaid and the Governor has been delaying it for years citing technical difficulties.

