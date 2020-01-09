Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

This is a big f—–g deal.

This Blog Goes to 11…

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

A snarling mass of vitriolic vicious jackals

Women: They Get Shit Done

This is how realignments happen…

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

We have all the best words.

How has Obama failed you today?

Mission Accomplished!

Han shot first.

Lighten up, Francis.

Just a few bad apples.

Wetsuit optional.

Verified, but limited!

The Math Demands It!

Consistently wrong since 2002

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Yes we did.

I can see Russia from this blog!

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Just Kidding Around

Just Kidding Around

by | 20 Comments

This post is in: 

New York Assemblyman Brian Kolb, no need for you to tell you which party, had his day in court for a DUI today. The guy’s a prince among men:

Court documents allege that Kolb consumed four or five cocktails at a restaurant in Pittsford, about 15 miles away. He also allegedly told a tow-truck driver that his wife was to blame when his state-owned vehicle was found in a ditch near his home.

The driver told deputies that Kolb told him “My wife was driving!”  and then said, “you know how women drive.”

The driver also told deputies he did not see anyone else near the vehicle.

On Thursday. Kolb told reporters that his words about his wife driving were simply him “trying to make light” of a bad situation, and was taken out of context in news articles.

“I was kidding around and they took it seriously. I would never blame my wife. That was a joke,” Kolb said.  

“I love my wife and would never throw her under the bus,” he said

The guy called a tow truck for a car stuck basically on his driveway. If he had gone inside and slept it off, there would have been no charges filed. Instead, he calls a tow truck, I don’t think he impressed the driver, the driver called the cops, and now, here we are. He’s resigned as Minority Leader [edit: he’s keeping his seat, though]. Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • A Ghost To Most
  • burnspbesq
  • Cheryl Rofer
  • dr. bloor
  • Elizabelle
  • ellenr
  • germy
  • HRH mistermix, Lord Bombay Sapphire, Duke of Schweppes
  • jeffreyw
  • John Revolta
  • MJS
  • patroclus
  • Steeplejack (phone)
  • The Moar You Know
  • trollhattan

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    20Comments

    1. 1.

      dr. bloor

      Wait, he resigned instead of stating that he was set up by the truck driver, who Alex Jones said is an agent of Deep State?  Piker has no place in the modern GOP.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      HRH mistermix, Lord Bombay Sapphire, Duke of Schweppes

      @dr. bloor: He resigned as minority leader.  He’s still staying on as assemblyman. He might win his next race, but his district isn’t all banjos on porches (it’s Victor, Canandaigua, Seneca Falls, South Bristol), so he might not.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      MJS

      You do need to tell me which party, because I’m completely thrown by “He’s resigned as Minority Leader.” Only Democrats are forced to resign.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      trollhattan

      Tow truck is not technically a bus, so I suppose the assemblyman has a point. His wife loves him unreservedly, of that I am certain. (Duncan Hunter the second, methinks.)

      Reply
    8. 8.

      The Moar You Know

      “I love my wife and would never throw her under the bus,” he said

      Says the drunk guy who did his level best to throw his wife under the bus, and chose that course of action as the first option.

      Can’t wait for the nasty divorce details.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      patroclus

      It seems clear to me that everything he said to the cop was “perfect.”  There was clearly no collusion or obstruction and it’s a Deep State WitchHunt to assert that there was.  Read the Transcript!!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      HRH mistermix, Lord Bombay Sapphire, Duke of Schweppes

      @burnspbesq: Really? That’s winery country in the Finger Lakes.  There are lots of nice places to live around there, plenty of good food, etc.  It’s not Elmira, for example.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Elizabelle

      I would much rather talk about the lives that were lost in the Ukrainian plane crash in Teheran.

      Lot of scientists, Ph.D. students, really educated and wonderful people who were going to help save our world.  Can we talk about them, or at least notice their passing?  A lot of educated Iranians are horrified at their society and political structure, and embrace democracy as well as education.  They can be our allies.

      Also, FWIW, I suspect the jet was shot down by the Iranians, but I also place the blame on Trump, who is why they had twitchy fingers that night.  I think Trump is as morally responsible for these deaths as were those who likely shot down the plane (probably in error, even more horrible if not a mistake).

      Lot of young people on that flight, more than half the passengers were born in or after 1990; many children.  A lot of bright and promising lives that are just gone.

      WaPost:
      176 people died in the Ukrainian plane crash in Iran. Here are some of their stories.

      The Ukrainian flight was popular among Iranians traveling to Canada because there haven’t been direct flights between the two countries since 2012, when Canada broke off diplomatic relations. The route was also popular with Iranian nationals studying in Canada because they cannot catch connecting flights in the United States as a result of U.S. immigration policies, said Payman Parseyan, a member of the Iranian Canadian community in Edmonton.

      Canada has a sizable Iranian diaspora that grew after the country’s revolution in 1979. According to a 2016 census, more than 210,000 people in Canada are of Iranian descent.

      ** Saeed Khademasadi Tahmasebi, a 35-year-old engineer and postgraduate researcher at Imperial College London, had recently married Niloofar Ebrahim, a psychology student in London

      ** BP engineer and British national Sam Zokaei was also on the plane. He was 42 and had been working for the company for over a decade.

      **  40-year-old Mohammed Reza Kadkhoda-Zadeh. The divorced father of a 9-year-old girl had traveled to visit family in Iran during the Christmas holiday break and was on his way back to Britain via Ukraine.

      Kadkhoda-Zadeh ran a dry-cleaning business in the seaside town of Brighton and was fondly recalled by Stephen Edgington, who ran a business next door.
      ** The University of Alberta in Canada, near Edmonton, has confirmed that two married professors, as well as the couple’s two daughters, were on the Ukrainian jet.

      Pedram Mousavi and Mojgan Daneshmand were both professors of engineering and had been traveling with daughters Daria and Dorina, Masoud Ardakani, the associate chair of the university’s electrical and computer engineering department …
      **  Marzieh (Mari) Foroutan and Mansour Esnaashary Esfahani, two University of Waterloo PhD students,  … Foroutan, who is listed as a PhD student in geography on a University of Waterloo website, was researching how algorithms and technologies in remote sensing could be applied to study climate change [HOW COOL IS THAT??]  Esfahani is listed as a PhD student in civil engineering.

      ** The Canadian victims also included Parisa Eghbalian, a dentist in Aurora, Ontario, a town outside Toronto, and her daughter Reera Esmaeilion.  [The little girl is remembered for big green eyes.]
      **  Milad Ghasemi Ariani, a PhD student in marketing, and Ghanimat Azhdari, a PhD student in geography,  … Azhdari belonged to a group called the ICCA Consortium, which advocates for indigenous people and their lands. The group said she was a member of the Qashqai tribe and described her in a statement as a “true force of nature” …

      They had names.  And they had futures.  Until Trump put in motion the events that led to them falling from the skies.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      germy

      I remember the old W.C. Fields film “It’s a Gift” where he’s driving erratically on some wealthy person’s estate and knocks over one of his marble statues.

      “She ran right in front of the car!” he yells.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.