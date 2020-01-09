New York Assemblyman Brian Kolb, no need for you to tell you which party, had his day in court for a DUI today. The guy’s a prince among men:

Court documents allege that Kolb consumed four or five cocktails at a restaurant in Pittsford, about 15 miles away. He also allegedly told a tow-truck driver that his wife was to blame when his state-owned vehicle was found in a ditch near his home.

The driver told deputies that Kolb told him “My wife was driving!” and then said, “you know how women drive.”

The driver also told deputies he did not see anyone else near the vehicle.

On Thursday. Kolb told reporters that his words about his wife driving were simply him “trying to make light” of a bad situation, and was taken out of context in news articles.

“I was kidding around and they took it seriously. I would never blame my wife. That was a joke,” Kolb said.

“I love my wife and would never throw her under the bus,” he said