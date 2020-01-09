Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Hot spotting ain’t so hot

by | 6 Comments

This post is in: 

Dr. Amy Finkelstein and team have a special report in the New England Journal of Medicine. They conducted a rigorous randomized control trial of the Camden Coalition of Healthcare Providers. The Camdem Coalition has gotten a ton of press about their “hot spotting” method of identifying folks who use a lot of medical services and then wrapping these folks in a bundle of care coordination and some social services. Prior assessments had found that using a simple pre/post analysis of the individuals included in the program that this approach saved a lot of money and reduced hospitalizations. Finkelstein and her team conducted a random assignment evaluation to see what is happening without intervention and therefore what the intervention is doing. And their initial findings of looking only at re-admission to hospital is that the hot spotting approach is not doing much:

RESULTS
The 180-day readmission rate was 62.3% in the intervention group and 61.7% in the control group. The adjusted between-group difference was not significant (0.82 percentage points; 95% confidence interval, −5.97 to 7.61). In contrast, a comparison of the intervention-group admissions during the 6 months before and after enrollment misleadingly suggested a 38-percentage-point decline in admissions related to the intervention because the comparison did not account for the similar decline in the control group.

WOW

So what is happening?

It all depends on the shape of the assumed counterfactual. Comparing people against themselves has an implicit assumption that the crisis that prompted their eligibility is a permanent phase change and the new steady state. Any change from that steady state could then be attributed to the intervention.

Another shape of trajectory could be reasonably assumed. We could hypothesize that a spike is often just a spike and it will naturally recede. A spike will trigger the intervention but at least some if not all of the future decline in utilization/re-admissions/costs could/would have occurred even if no intervention happened.

Two different potential counterfactual shapes

Figuring out the right counterfactual and therefore the shape of the response without an intervention is critical to evaluation. The Finkelstein study shows that the observed response of people with a huge spike is a natural decline in utilization with or without intervention. This change in the shape of the counterfactual is critical to this evaluation that shows that this program of hot spotting on at least this metric of re-admission is not doing so hot.

Good evidence is critical. Most experiments will either return null results or return slightly significant results. That is okay. My priors have changed significantly in the past sixteen hours. Hot spotting has a very plausible and facially coherent logic model of change but the evidence this morning is saying that the plausibility of actual results is far lower now than it was before the evaluation was published. This is a big deal.

    6Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      David,

      My priors have changed significantly in the past sixteen hours.

      Either “priors” is shorthand in the profession, and I am not familiar with it, or this is an autocorrect gone wrong.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Felanius Kootea

      Does it matter whether the patients had chronic versus acute conditions? Did they tease that apart or is it not relevant?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Bill Hicks

      I believe Kevin Drum has pointed out something similar regarding research related to whether having health insurance improves your health. Some studies have looked at death rates/life span over a span of five years or so to see if death rates drop when you have life insurance and it often doesn’t or  not much. But as Kevin points out, there is a lot more to health than death rates and when you look at other metrics, health insurance is obviously better for your health. Perhaps the return percentage of these hotspot individuals is not the best metric and overall costs and health of the individuals needs to be considered. Or perhaps it was in the body of the paper, I could only access the abstract.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Another Scott

      I heard a bit about this on the radio.  I haven’t read the study – thanks for this.

      In general, I would be very, very careful about taking hospitalizations as a metric, especially if lots of older people were part of the study.  Anecdote – When one of J’s parents was in a nursing home for rehab after an illness, we were visiting and the nurse on duty was having some issues and said, in response to some general questions we had, something like, “well, if you don’t like what we’re doing here, I can call an ambulance and have him admitted…”  IOW, it was a way to get the patient out of her hair rather than spending more time with them and their family members.

      (And that was one of the best nursing homes we dealt with … :-/)

      I can’t believe that that’s a rare occurrence.

      Studies like these probably work better in making comparisons between systems, not by taking a “random” grouping within a particular system – there’s too much risk that the groups aren’t really the same.  IOW, if Swedelandia has better has better outcomes with lower costs for people aged 65-90 than the USA, maybe look at how they run their medical system for people in that age group.  Is it that those people are healthier to being with?  That they have more, but lower paid, medical staff (so that staff isn’t overworked and pressured to make instant diagnoses)?  Etc.  Of course, there are many more variables to consider in such a study…

      Still, more data is better, and examining one’s priors (former beliefs and biases) is always a good thing.

      My $0.02.

      Cheers,

      Scott.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Immanentize

      I heard about this last night on the radio…. They had one anecdote which indicated that the people who fell out of the Camden program did so primarily because the hotspotting wasn’t really all that comprehensive. Lost housing seemed to be a primary (as we know) indicator of random expensive care — the anecdata guy they chose was a diabetic with alcohol addiction issues. He lost his house and over the next 3 years went to the emergency room 70 times. Got back in housing, and has been clean for 2 years with diabetes under control.

      What I gathered from all of this is hotspotting is health effective. Just not cost-effective.

      Reply

