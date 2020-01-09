Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Every Single Day

Here are a couple of examples of the daily shit that these women go through, even from their racist colleagues. At least in the House, the gloves are off and nobody pretends that there’s some kind of “comity”.

On a somewhat related topic: the only media feed that I have that I don’t manage myself is my Google phone’s news feed. This feed is Google’s take on what I’m interested in, based on search history, reading history, etc. Google, like all of the other algorithms, is easily fooled by carefully calibrated mostly nonsense. For example, I’m constantly getting negative posts about AOC and Ilhan Omar sourced from “news” or “opinion” sites that I’ve never heard of. (“The Hollywood Conservative” was one of them – at least they’re correct in the use of the definite article.) The posts are carefully calibrated to be a spin on facts. Nobody posts that Omar is from Mars, for example — instead it’s a negative take base on another thinly sourced news article, based on another thinly sourced article. And there’s no cursing and no other markers that makes Google think that it’s “fake news” by their milquetoast definition. So, Google figures it’s legit, and pushes it out to me, since I read about AOC and Omar, among others.

I do hate Facebook, but even if Facebook were suddenly shut down, and could no longer do things like pay for puff pieces in Teen Vogue, we’d still have the same problem. I’ll never see a Balloon-Juice or LGM post in my feed, but I’ll see hundreds of anti-squad posts, because these Republicans (or bots or whatever they are) can play Google’s stupid game.

      Baud

      I used to get those, but after I told Google not to show stories from Fox and a couple of other right wing sites, Google’s AI got the hint.

      bemused

      I was going to say they are the most willfully stupid people in the country but it’s worse. They know or should know Ilhan Omar was in a refuge camp and they know about the immigrant children in detention camps on our soil are being harmed physically and psychologically but they simply don’t care.

      MattF

      @Baud: Umm, maybe. Since the cited algorithms are super-duper proprietary, seekret and technical, no one (including the companies that use them) actually understands how they work.

      HRH mistermix, Lord Bombay Sapphire, Duke of Schweppes

      @MattF: Yeah, I turned off Fox and a couple of others, then these smaller sites pop up.  I think that’s the strategy – make us and Google play whack-a-mole.

