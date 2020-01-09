Hi Jim,



I survived war as a child and deal with post-traumatic stress disorder—much like many who have served or lived through war.



It’s shameful that you as a member of Congress would erase the PTSD of survivors. pic.twitter.com/QdDBKDSOCS — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 8, 2020

I find it highly amusing that my coworkers angrily yell stuff like this and then clutch their pearls and cry when they are called out for their racism https://t.co/GrErEZOsqa — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 9, 2020

Here are a couple of examples of the daily shit that these women go through, even from their racist colleagues. At least in the House, the gloves are off and nobody pretends that there’s some kind of “comity”.

On a somewhat related topic: the only media feed that I have that I don’t manage myself is my Google phone’s news feed. This feed is Google’s take on what I’m interested in, based on search history, reading history, etc. Google, like all of the other algorithms, is easily fooled by carefully calibrated mostly nonsense. For example, I’m constantly getting negative posts about AOC and Ilhan Omar sourced from “news” or “opinion” sites that I’ve never heard of. (“The Hollywood Conservative” was one of them – at least they’re correct in the use of the definite article.) The posts are carefully calibrated to be a spin on facts. Nobody posts that Omar is from Mars, for example — instead it’s a negative take base on another thinly sourced news article, based on another thinly sourced article. And there’s no cursing and no other markers that makes Google think that it’s “fake news” by their milquetoast definition. So, Google figures it’s legit, and pushes it out to me, since I read about AOC and Omar, among others.

I do hate Facebook, but even if Facebook were suddenly shut down, and could no longer do things like pay for puff pieces in Teen Vogue, we’d still have the same problem. I’ll never see a Balloon-Juice or LGM post in my feed, but I’ll see hundreds of anti-squad posts, because these Republicans (or bots or whatever they are) can play Google’s stupid game.