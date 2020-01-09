Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Election Year Open Thread: Good for Mike Bloomberg

Stacey Abrams will not be Bloomberg’s VP, if only because his chances for the nomination are vanishingly small. But if her local paper, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, is correct, Bloomberg was responsible for about a third of the funds Fair Fight raised to fight voter suppression during the second half of 2019. For that money, not to mention the money he’ll be expected to donate in the future (and that his support will produce from other donors), she’s willing to give him a spot at her invite-only summit. Who knows, he might learn some important leassons… as might the reporters who’ll follow Bloomberg, who wouldn’t have shown up otherwise.

It’s purely transactional, on both their parts. I’m sure this is actually comforting to Mike — he’s a self-proclaimed Data Guy, for whom transactional is easy, unlike all that grip’n’grin stuff natural politicians find fulfilling.

  • Felanius Kootea
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • NotMax

      Felanius Kootea

      Good news because Republicans win in part by cheating and Democrats ignore voter suppression at their own peril.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Bloomberg is also running an ad positioning himself as the defender of Obamacare, citing a bunch of statistics about expanding health care as mayor that make wonder how much he did, and how much O’care did while he was mayor, but I’m too lazy to check it out.

      I don’t like him much, but giving a big check like that to Abrams is a good move

