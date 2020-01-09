Mike Bloomberg will join Stacey Abrams in Georgia on Friday for her voting rights’ summit. Bloomberg donated $500k to her gubernatorial race in 2018 and $5M to her org Fair Fight in Dec. 2019. — Alexi McCammond (@alexi) January 8, 2020

She’s been speculated to be a top pick for VP for others and her ability to connect with communities of

color is unmatched. Although not an endorsement, the optics of even standing next to Abrams is a huge get for any Dem presidential candidate. — Alexi McCammond (@alexi) January 8, 2020

Stacey Abrams will not be Bloomberg’s VP, if only because his chances for the nomination are vanishingly small. But if her local paper, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, is correct, Bloomberg was responsible for about a third of the funds Fair Fight raised to fight voter suppression during the second half of 2019. For that money, not to mention the money he’ll be expected to donate in the future (and that his support will produce from other donors), she’s willing to give him a spot at her invite-only summit. Who knows, he might learn some important leassons… as might the reporters who’ll follow Bloomberg, who wouldn’t have shown up otherwise.

It’s purely transactional, on both their parts. I’m sure this is actually comforting to Mike — he’s a self-proclaimed Data Guy, for whom transactional is easy, unlike all that grip’n’grin stuff natural politicians find fulfilling.