Five years ago yesterday, we brought Samwise home. He was five months old exactly, at least according to his papers. He was however not small, a problem that has only gotten worse. I joke, of course, but I’m often amazed by just how long the little guy is.

Here are some before-and-after pictures.

Five years ago we brought home this not-so-little dorkmonster. 1/8/2015 <——> 2020 pic.twitter.com/Bp3g0xTz1F — Tynan! (@TynanPants) January 9, 2020

He’s adapted well to life in the big city, though I do wish he had a little more room. At any rate, happy Gotcha Day, Samwise!

Let this be a respite thread for all your non-political needs.