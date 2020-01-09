Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Word salad with all caps

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

No one could have predicted…

Consistently wrong since 2002

Lighten up, Francis.

I personally stopped the public option…

Technically true, but collectively nonsense.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Not all heroes wear capes.

Han shot first.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

Just a few bad apples.

This blog will pay for itself.

This is how realignments happen…

How has Obama failed you today?

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

You are here: Home / Pet Blogging / Cat Blogging / Afternoon Respite Thread: Happy Gotcha Day, Samwise!

Afternoon Respite Thread: Happy Gotcha Day, Samwise!

by | 38 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Five years ago yesterday, we brought Samwise home. He was five months old exactly, at least according to his papers. He was however not small, a problem that has only gotten worse. I joke, of course, but I’m often amazed by just how long the little guy is.

Here are some before-and-after pictures.

He’s adapted well to life in the big city, though I do wish he had a little more room. At any rate, happy Gotcha Day, Samwise!

Let this be a respite thread for all your non-political needs.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Fleeting Expletive
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • hilts
  • John Revolta
  • Kelly
  • Major Major Major Major
  • mali muso
  • Mathguy
  • Mnemosyne
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • PST
  • raven
  • rikyrah
  • schrodingers_cat
  • TomatoQueen
  • trollhattan
  • VeniceRiley
  • Yutsano
  • zhena gogolia
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    38Comments

    6. 6.

      Mnemosyne

      You can always give him more space by building up on the walls or getting more cat trees. Since humans aren’t climbers, we usually only look at floor space, but cats love to have vertical real estate as well.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      VeniceRiley

      My favorite Buck Henry tv moment was when he played Liz Lemon’s father Richard on 30 Rock.  “You can’t have a Lemon party without old Dick!”

      Just golden.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      TomatoQueen

      2nd try, previous was a 405 error. Delighted to see pics available of Samwise lovely boy congratulations to you and Major4. Less delighted to find my new/discontinued Cricket phone says silly things like “emergency calls only” and “SIM not supported” whenever I try to do anything with it such as place a call or upload to email. There is likely a hot date with tech support in my near future. No smartphone ever due to essential tremor in my right hand. But still, Merlin stayed in one place long enough to capture 3 whole views of him. Then an Invisible flashed across the room and he was off again.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Samwise always looks so cute. His eye color and coat color go together well too. It’s a nice contrast.

      Out of curiosity, was Samwise the name the adoption agency gave him or did you and your husband name him that?

      When my cat Bilbo was adopted in 2005 (he was 4 y/o, according to the adoption agency) that was the name he had and my family never changed it. So now, I always get, “Oh, like Bilbo Baggins in LOTR?”. I’ve never even watched the movie let alone read the book lol.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Kelly

      3 month old Martin achieved one of his life goals last night by leaping up and knocking loose the cord for one of the window blinds. We’d looped the cords up out of reach to keep him from shredding them. Fortunately he responds well to a sharp, loud NO! He’s learned we disapprove of curtain climbing and electric cord chewing. He’s a very good boy.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Yutsano

      SAMWISE KITTEH!!!

      I’m melting more and more on getting a fur kid. But I’m pretty sure I want a couple of adult black cats.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Fleeting Expletive

      I just got home from seeing a doctor about a cat bite.  My old beastie reached back and bit my arm when I was petting her–must have hit a sensitive spot.  Not a scary bite, but the combination of … old person, hip replacement, cat teeth … it seemed prudent.  Proper antibiotic and topical antibiotic.  Reassuring.

      Stupid cat.  Stupid human.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      PST

      My most enduring memory of Buck Henry was as the awful Colonel Korn in Catch-22. What a cast that movie had. Henry wrote the screenplay, which did a nice job of keeping the best of the novel.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      mali muso

      So for anyone has been following the ongoing dumpster fire that has been the implosion of the RWA (Romance Writers of America), apparently the President of the organization finally resigned.  Not that it solves the problems of bigotry and racism in the romance community, but still a positive step.  For a primer on the whole thing, this website has been documenting the current story as it evolved.  For a really good and detailed backgrounder, this older article in the Guardian does a good job of explaining the situation.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      raven

      We just had a ginormous bradford pear taken down. The boss lady has hated it for 20 years, says it messes up her garden design. The guy was funny, did it for the $850 he quoted but said it should have cost a lot more because it was “limby”!

      Reply
    34. 34.

      John Revolta

      I remember in the first season of SNL when Buck Henry got a gash on his forehead during a Samurai sketch. He carried on and finished the sketch and they bandaged him up so he could finish the show. Then as the show went on all the other cast members got bandages on their heads in sympathy and support. Live TV at its best!

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Mnemosyne

      @mali muso:

      The problem wasn’t just Damon Suede, though his stonewalling and obfuscation didn’t help at all. The Executive Director resigned as well because there have been a LOT of complaints that trace back to things that the executive staff has done, not just the BoD. Nora Roberts had a good essay on her website a week or so ago explaining that she left RWA and stopped being a sponsor because the executive staff was making decisions about an event she sponsored without consulting or even informing her.

      There needs to be a shakeup with the permanent staff, not just the BoD.

      Full disclosure: I’ve taken classes with Damon and I really like the guy. He’s a brilliant teacher. But I think he let himself get caught up in the internal politics and shot himself in the foot.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      mali muso

      @Mnemosyne: Agreed.  There seems to be a LOT of institutional rot and entrenched structural racism.  I’m just a lowly reader (since my teens) who loves the genre and wants to read good stories, but it seems pretty obvious that there is a strain of nice, white, cis women who are threatened by diverse voices.  My only clout is where I choose to spend my $, so I’m trying to be more intentional there.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Mnemosyne

      @mali muso:

      Within RWA, there seems to be this weird racist “mean girls” clique inside a specific message group that keeps shouting everyone else down. They’re very noisy and the RWA staff doesn’t seem to have any interest in asking them to pipe down and stop being a-holes to everyone else. It’s been getting on a lot of authors’ last nerve.

      There are a LOT of books by romance authors of color out there, but many of them are indie published (aka self published) eBooks because they’re shut out by the big publishers. If you still prefer paper books, Berkley has been doing a decent job of highlighting their new discoveries like Jasmine Guillory and Helen Hoang. I’ve been enjoying Alyssa Cole’s Reluctant Royals series and just pre-ordered the next one.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.