Wednesday Night Open Thread

by | 37 Comments

This post is in: 


(World’s most tolerant husky)

It me, right now…

  • Adam L Silverman
  • AliceBlue
  • Amir Khalid
  • Another Scott
  • Betsy
  • BGinCHI
  • Biff Longbotham
  • Calouste
  • David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch
  • FelonyGovt
  • Gin & Tonic, Duke of Tanqueray
  • Inventor
  • Jackie
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • jl
  • John Revolta
  • Josie
  • Kay
  • Kay (not the front-pager)
  • Ken
  • Kent
  • Mnemosyne
  • Patricia Kayden
  • spudgun
  • The Dangerman
  • Viva BrisVegas
  • WaterGirl

      Inventor

      Cancer succumbs to the might of the Notorious R.B.G.
      She starts the new year cancer free and with an industrial sized can of Whoop-Ass!

      Kent

      Brexit is just the Trumpiest thing ever.

      You have a passport that allows you unlimited opportunity to work, study, and live in 27 of the wealthiest and most developed countries in the history of the world.

      You are going to tear that up and throw it away to “own” the Polish plumbers that come to do the work you don’t want to do.  And because of the untapped economic opportunities in Birmingham, Leeds, and Liverpool.

      Gin & Tonic, Duke of Tanqueray

      Been very busy, but time for a nightcap at one of my favorite cocktail lounges, The Dearborn.

      FelonyGovt

      Nice to see that there IS such a thing as a Barbie Science Lab these days. Barbies weren’t  allowed to do stuff like that when I was a kid.

      AliceBlue

      @Inventor: I was watching the evening news earlier, and the anchor intoned in a serious voice “and after the break some news about Ruth Bader Ginsburg” and I started hyperventilating and thinking “ohshitohshitohshit.”

      What a relief to know it’s good news.

       

       

      @Inventor:

      Ken

      @Kent: The alternative would be to obey the new EU rules requiring financial disclosure, and no one wants to do that.  Well, no one who donates large sums to the Tories.

      John Revolta

      @AliceBlue: Assholes do that on purpose. They know that no way are you changing the channel after that.

      Also: that poor hedgehog looks just like I feel at the end of a typical news cycle nowdays. I wanna go back to No Drama!

      Kent

      @Ken:@Kent: The alternative would be to obey the new EU rules requiring financial disclosure, and no one wants to do that.  Well, no one who donates large sums to the Tories.

      Poetic justice would be President Warren DEMANDING even stronger financial disclosure rules as part of any new US-UK trade agreement to save their economy from the ashes.   And the EU doing the same.  Heh….

      jl

      ” a Barbie Science Lab for Christmas which is essentially a Barbie Breaking Bad starter kit. ”

      But where is the Ken and Barbie SWAT team?

      Kay (not the front-pager)

      I just love the large dog who gingerly finds an edge of the dog bed to lie on so as not to disturb the entitled cat sleeping dead center. It reminds me of the second heated dog bed my son bought for his hairless chihuahua. The idea was that the cat that likes to bully him can’t sleep in 2 beds at once, so he at least would have someplace warm to sleep. It works, but only if the cat thinks he’s sleeping in the bed the dog really wants to be in.

      To be fair, the cats were very patient with the dog for a long time, thinking eventually he would grow up. They have decided that at 11 years old he is no longer a kitten (or dog equivalent) and they are no longer cutting him any slack.

      Mnemosyne

      Because I rarely have a significant fever and I don’t have kids who would get them, I had forgotten that my thermometer makes a very concerned “chirp” when I have anything over a 100 degree fever.

      So, yeah, Day 2 of the flu has been going swimmingly, and I’m still mad that the flu shot I got in October didn’t include this strain. 🤒

      The Dangerman

      @Kent:

      Brexit is just the Trumpiest thing ever.

      This summer, Trump will probably be extolling the wonders of Brexit just about the time the riots start.

      Mnemosyne

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      I really hated “The Graduate” when I was younger, but now I see it as a tragedy about Mrs. Robinson, who allowed herself to be trapped into a bad marriage and takes her resentment out on everyone around her. That whole scene when Benjamin gets her to admit that she had to drop out of college because she got pregnant is … ooof. And Anne Bancroft carries it off like no one else could have.

      Kay

      This is good, about Australia. You’ll recognize all of it as also happening in the US. Different issues, same response:

      The people in power will let your country burn
      The response from the Australian government and media to the country’s unprecedented fires are a bleak vision of everyone’s future

      No one is being told to calm down anymore. The smug reassurances have given way to blind panic as it comes apparent that not even the friendly media can shield the government from the rising ire of the public. But even as the army is called in to assist in the relief effort, even as Morrison agrees to pay volunteer firefighters, even as a two billion dollar recovery fund is pledged, the government refuses to alter its climate change policy.

      Mnemosyne

      @Kay:

      Conservatives really believed it when they said that they could make their own reality, but some things are big enough to cut through the bullshit.

      I hope the opposition parties in Australia are up to the challenge and don’t get caught up in petty bickering.

      spudgun

      @Mnemosyne: Ugh, how frustrating. A cold is one thing, but nothing makes a difference with flu – it’s just feeling really shitty 24/7 for several days (although I find hot & sour or tom yum soup sometimes gives me a very brief respite). Hope it passes soon.

      Josie

      The patient husky and the cat remind me of my son’s pug and my late wonderful akbash (140 pounds) sharing a large bed, which they divided exactly in half.  It never occurred to Emma that Teddi was somewhat larger than she was.

      Another Scott

      Yay RGB! RBG!!

      RIP Buck.  :-(

      In other news…

      Run back Facebook did today.They bought a story in a publication, pretended it wasn’t sponsored, their COO posted it, then when they got caught, they denied knowing anything about it.And what was that ad/story about?Their commitment to stopping disinformation.Incredible.— Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) January 9, 2020

      Of course. It’s what FB does.

      Grr…

      (via nycsouthpaw)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Biff Longbotham

      What’s up with these people that leave a full car length (or more!) between their car and the one in front when stopped at a light! Is this just a Virginia thing? I never saw this back in Chi-Raq.

      Kay

      @Mnemosyne:

       

      I just want them to be infamous- loathed historical figures. Rupert Murdoch, blamed, not just short term but long after he dies. I feel they’ve earned that kind of place in history. “These are the people who destroyed their own countries during this period”:

      It’s difficult to overstate the influence and vitriol of the conservative media in Australia. The Murdoch press enjoys one of the world’s densest concentrations of media ownership here

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I don’t believe Russia, or anyone, has dirt on Lindsey Graham, but he seems to want to encourage those rumors

      Acyn Torabi @Acyn
      Lindsey Graham says Trump’s speech from this morning will be remembered long after his second term. He also says it’s as good as Reagan’s Tear Down This Wall speech

