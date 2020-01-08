Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Warren / Castro 2020!

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Warren / Castro 2020!

14 Comments

Because this is *my* happy place, right now…


    14Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      She came out with a nice looking bankruptcy reform plan yesterday. It’s another black mark on the left that they prefer Shouty McWaggy to her.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      I’m not sure why Warren was campaigning in Brooklyn instead of South Carolina.

      The great state of Brooklyn doesn’t hold it’s primary for nearly another 4 months.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      sab

      I am Warren all the way, although I also sent money to my former #2Harris and later to Castro.

      OT :I am getting braces on my teeth this year! Anyone have any experience with this? Good news is I should lose weight, since snacking is out. I am too old for this, so culturally should be weird. Tax season about to start. Will employer be ready for me in braces? Who knows

      ETA: Still sending money to Harris. I like her a lot, and even if she doesn’t have campaign debt to retire ( my guess is she does) she still needs to build a war chest for next time.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      Looking at the calendar, only 3 states have caucuses this year: Iowa, Nevada, and Wyoming.

      Ditching undemocratic caucuses is a big reform.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: Haven’t had a chance to read the bankruptcy plan yet but saw a couple of articles that framed it as a shot across Biden’s bow. As if Warren is not one of the nation’s foremost legal experts on bankruptcy. The horse race bullshit is extra exhausting this year.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      They have a debate this Tuesday in Iowa.   For pete’s sake, it better not be about programs.  It better be about how Dump is clear and present danger to the world.

      Who ever goes after Dump the hardest will be rewarded the most in media attention and voter appeal.

      Reply

