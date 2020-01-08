Elizabeth Warren on her former students serving in Congress: "I think of this as one of these big divisions between Donald Trump and me. The people from my former life are rising stars in public service, and the people from Donald Trump's former life are rising stars in prison." pic.twitter.com/QWWkqcATyN — David Glasgow (@dvglasgow) January 7, 2020

Because this is *my* happy place, right now…

“Get in this fight. In this moment we need to dream big, fight hard, and win!” @ewarren closes out rally with @JulianCastro pic.twitter.com/TwFaqSZ4kD — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) January 8, 2020

Holy cow! The Kings Theatre is officially full, and there is still a line from Flatbush to Bedford Avenue to see @ewarren and @JulianCastro! #WinWithWarren pic.twitter.com/bwh8JTiUH7 — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) January 8, 2020

Warren received one of the most raucous welcomes I’ve seen on the trail as she took the stage in Brooklyn. Per campaign, crowd is about 3,300 inside, 1,500 outside. pic.twitter.com/D3plhKb9NR — Amy B Wang (@amybwang) January 8, 2020

Warren: "On another sober note, our brothers and sisters in Puerto Rico need our help. We will fight to make sure our government is there for them this time." — Amy B Wang (@amybwang) January 8, 2020

some scattered "C-F-P-B" chants as Warren discusses setting up the agency and she responds: "CFPB. The Nerd Squad. I love it." — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) January 8, 2020





Warren on her wealth tax: "You may have heard there are some billionaires who have taken exception to this… <crowd laughs>… go on TV and cry… some have even been moved to run for president." Doesn't name [former NYC mayor] Bloomberg but crowd boos loudly. — Amy B Wang (@amybwang) January 8, 2020

Talking about “money money money” — “If there is a decision made in Washington, I guarantee it has been touched by money. Shaped by money.” — Rebecca Traister (@rtraister) January 8, 2020

This line from Warren always gets a lot of applause. Tonight it elicits a standing ovation: "We need big ideas to take back the Senate and put Mitch McConnell out of a job!" — Amy B Wang (@amybwang) January 8, 2020

Castro also made a new messaging pitch of Warren as a unity nominee. "More than any other candidate in this race, more than any other candidate that’s going to be on that debate stage in a few days, EW is the candidate who can unite the entire Democratic party." — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) January 8, 2020

Just a clarifying note about this observation: I’m not reporting news here, just noting that a particular spirit of partnership being projected: https://t.co/we3Io8VKRs — Rebecca Traister (@rtraister) January 8, 2020

Looks like it's for joint photos with @ewarren and @JulianCastro. Just saying, this could be moving twice as fast with a separate line with Kate McKinnon + @Castro4Congress!https://t.co/T4MHu42sxp — Amy B Wang (@amybwang) January 8, 2020